Alpari Ltd

Account: 192031 Name: Robert Currency: USD 2006 April 7, 21:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
42486292006.04.06 23:09balanceDeposit10 000.00
42486432006.04.06 23:09sell1.00eurusd1.22241.22741.21442006.04.07 16:051.21440.000.006.10800.00
42492472006.04.06 23:57sell1.00usdchf1.29081.29581.28282006.04.07 15:201.29580.000.00-10.93-385.86
42513312006.04.07 02:00sell1.00gbpusd1.75161.75661.74362006.04.07 16:061.74360.000.000.00560.00
42716872006.04.07 15:20sell1.00usdchf1.29531.30031.28732006.04.07 16:221.30030.000.000.00-384.50
  0.00 0.00 -4.83 589.64
Closed P/L: 584.81
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
42858482006.04.07 20:51buy1.00usdchf1.30121.29621.3092 1.30120.000.000.000.00
42862202006.04.07 21:04buy1.00gbpusd1.74211.73711.7501 1.74400.000.000.00133.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 133.00
 Floating P/L: 133.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 584.81 Floating P/L: 133.00 Margin: 2 219.47
Balance: 10 584.81 Equity: 10 717.81 Free Margin: 8 498.34