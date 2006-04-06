Alpari Ltd
|Account: 192031
|Name: Robert
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 7, 21:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4248629
|2006.04.06 23:09
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|4248643
|2006.04.06 23:09
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2224
|1.2274
|1.2144
|2006.04.07 16:05
|1.2144
|0.00
|0.00
|6.10
|800.00
|4249247
|2006.04.06 23:57
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2908
|1.2958
|1.2828
|2006.04.07 15:20
|1.2958
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.93
|-385.86
|4251331
|2006.04.07 02:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7516
|1.7566
|1.7436
|2006.04.07 16:06
|1.7436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|4271687
|2006.04.07 15:20
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2953
|1.3003
|1.2873
|2006.04.07 16:22
|1.3003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-384.50
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.83
|589.64
|Closed P/L:
|584.81
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4285848
|2006.04.07 20:51
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3012
|1.2962
|1.3092
|
|1.3012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4286220
|2006.04.07 21:04
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7421
|1.7371
|1.7501
|
|1.7440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|133.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|133.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|133.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|584.81
|Floating P/L:
|133.00
|Margin:
|2 219.47
|Balance:
|10 584.81
|Equity:
|10 717.81
|Free Margin:
|8 498.34