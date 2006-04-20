Alpari Ltd
|Account: 200290
|Name: Robert
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 21, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4541762
|2006.04.20 07:39
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4545618
|2006.04.20 09:26
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1374
|1.1399
|1.1214
|2006.04.20 12:44
|1.1399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-219.30
|4548197
|2006.04.20 11:12
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1378
|1.1403
|1.1218
|2006.04.20 14:07
|1.1372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.76
|4549393
|2006.04.20 12:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1383
|1.1408
|1.1223
|2006.04.20 13:01
|1.1384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.78
|4549786
|2006.04.20 12:38
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7829
|1.7799
|1.7869
|2006.04.20 16:03
|1.7799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|4552127
|2006.04.20 13:41
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1384
|1.1409
|1.1224
|2006.04.20 14:02
|1.1379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.94
|4553525
|2006.04.20 14:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1366
|1.1391
|1.1206
|2006.04.20 15:04
|1.1360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.82
|4554596
|2006.04.20 14:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1365
|1.1390
|1.1205
|2006.04.20 16:08
|1.1390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-219.49
|4554888
|2006.04.20 15:06
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1361
|1.1386
|1.1201
|2006.04.20 16:06
|1.1386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-219.57
|4556304
|2006.04.20 15:57
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1368
|1.1393
|1.1208
|2006.04.20 16:19
|1.1393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-219.37
|4557411
|2006.04.20 16:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1382
|1.1407
|1.1222
|2006.04.20 16:24
|1.1407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-219.16
|4566335
|2006.04.20 20:29
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1403
|1.1428
|1.1243
|2006.04.20 20:58
|1.1398
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.87
|4574979
|2006.04.21 08:43
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1402
|1.1427
|1.1242
|2006.04.21 09:15
|1.1394
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.21
|4579097
|2006.04.21 10:42
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1374
|1.1399
|1.1214
|2006.04.21 11:17
|1.1368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.78
|4579265
|2006.04.21 10:49
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1372
|1.1397
|1.1212
|2006.04.21 11:22
|1.1366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.79
|4581527
|2006.04.21 11:57
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7813
|1.7783
|1.7853
|2006.04.21 13:06
|1.7783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|4585868
|2006.04.21 14:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1374
|1.1399
|1.1214
|2006.04.21 14:57
|1.1368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.78
|4587136
|2006.04.21 15:07
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1367
|1.1392
|1.1207
|2006.04.21 17:45
|1.1392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-219.45
|4587629
|2006.04.21 15:29
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1365
|1.1390
|1.1205
|2006.04.21 16:26
|1.1390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-219.49
|4587824
|2006.04.21 15:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1366
|1.1391
|1.1206
|2006.04.21 16:26
|1.1391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-219.47
|4590027
|2006.04.21 16:49
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1378
|1.1403
|1.1218
|2006.04.21 18:01
|1.1375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.37
|4592121
|2006.04.21 17:59
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7820
|1.7790
|1.7860
|2006.04.21 19:02
|1.7790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|4593358
|2006.04.21 19:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1383
|1.1408
|1.1223
|2006.04.21 19:25
|1.1377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.74
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 893.02
|Closed P/L:
|-1 893.02
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4595288
|2006.04.21 20:59
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7814
|1.7784
|1.7854
|
|1.7820
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|42.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|42.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|40.04
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 893.02
|Floating P/L:
|40.04
|Margin:
|1 246.98
|Balance:
|3 106.98
|Equity:
|3 147.02
|Free Margin:
|1 900.04