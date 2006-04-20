Alpari Ltd

Account: 200290 Name: Robert Currency: USD 2006 April 21, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
45417622006.04.20 07:39balanceDeposit5 000.00
45456182006.04.20 09:26sell1.00usdcad1.13741.13991.12142006.04.20 12:441.13990.000.000.00-219.30
45481972006.04.20 11:12sell1.00usdcad1.13781.14031.12182006.04.20 14:071.13720.000.000.0052.76
45493932006.04.20 12:17sell1.00usdcad1.13831.14081.12232006.04.20 13:011.13840.000.000.00-8.78
45497862006.04.20 12:38buy1.00gbpusd1.78291.77991.78692006.04.20 16:031.77990.000.000.00-210.00
45521272006.04.20 13:41sell1.00usdcad1.13841.14091.12242006.04.20 14:021.13790.000.000.0043.94
45535252006.04.20 14:24sell1.00usdcad1.13661.13911.12062006.04.20 15:041.13600.000.000.0052.82
45545962006.04.20 14:50sell1.00usdcad1.13651.13901.12052006.04.20 16:081.13900.000.000.00-219.49
45548882006.04.20 15:06sell1.00usdcad1.13611.13861.12012006.04.20 16:061.13860.000.000.00-219.57
45563042006.04.20 15:57sell1.00usdcad1.13681.13931.12082006.04.20 16:191.13930.000.000.00-219.37
45574112006.04.20 16:16sell1.00usdcad1.13821.14071.12222006.04.20 16:241.14070.000.000.00-219.16
45663352006.04.20 20:29sell1.00usdcad1.14031.14281.12432006.04.20 20:581.13980.000.000.0043.87
45749792006.04.21 08:43sell1.00usdcad1.14021.14271.12422006.04.21 09:151.13940.000.000.0070.21
45790972006.04.21 10:42sell1.00usdcad1.13741.13991.12142006.04.21 11:171.13680.000.000.0052.78
45792652006.04.21 10:49sell1.00usdcad1.13721.13971.12122006.04.21 11:221.13660.000.000.0052.79
45815272006.04.21 11:57buy1.00gbpusd1.78131.77831.78532006.04.21 13:061.77830.000.000.00-210.00
45858682006.04.21 14:25sell1.00usdcad1.13741.13991.12142006.04.21 14:571.13680.000.000.0052.78
45871362006.04.21 15:07sell1.00usdcad1.13671.13921.12072006.04.21 17:451.13920.000.000.00-219.45
45876292006.04.21 15:29sell1.00usdcad1.13651.13901.12052006.04.21 16:261.13900.000.000.00-219.49
45878242006.04.21 15:39sell1.00usdcad1.13661.13911.12062006.04.21 16:261.13910.000.000.00-219.47
45900272006.04.21 16:49sell1.00usdcad1.13781.14031.12182006.04.21 18:011.13750.000.000.0026.37
45921212006.04.21 17:59buy1.00gbpusd1.78201.77901.78602006.04.21 19:021.77900.000.000.00-210.00
45933582006.04.21 19:13sell1.00usdcad1.13831.14081.12232006.04.21 19:251.13770.000.000.0052.74
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 893.02
Closed P/L: -1 893.02
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
45952882006.04.21 20:59buy1.00gbpusd1.78141.77841.7854 1.78200.000.00-1.9642.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.96 42.00
 Floating P/L: 40.04
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 893.02 Floating P/L: 40.04 Margin: 1 246.98
Balance: 3 106.98 Equity: 3 147.02 Free Margin: 1 900.04