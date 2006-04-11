FXDirectDealer
|Account: 400957
|Name: ProfitGenerator
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 14, 18:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|307883
|2006.04.11 02:20
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|309582
|2006.04.11 09:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2127
|1.2097
|1.2207
|2006.04.11 10:24
|1.2139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|309586
|2006.04.11 09:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3009
|1.3039
|1.2929
|2006.04.11 10:16
|1.2999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.93
|309678
|2006.04.11 09:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7442
|1.7472
|1.7362
|2006.04.11 15:20
|1.7427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|309850
|2006.04.11 10:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2999
|1.2969
|1.3079
|2006.04.11 18:38
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.69
|309887
|2006.04.11 10:24
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2139
|1.2169
|1.2059
|2006.04.11 18:39
|1.2121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|311583
|2006.04.11 15:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7427
|1.7397
|1.7507
|2006.04.11 17:48
|1.7481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|540.00
|312875
|2006.04.11 17:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7481
|1.7511
|1.7401
|2006.04.11 21:36
|1.7471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|313137
|2006.04.11 18:38
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2998
|1.3028
|1.2918
|2006.04.12 09:32
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.43
|215.88
|313148
|2006.04.11 18:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2121
|1.2091
|1.2201
|2006.04.12 15:35
|1.2091
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|-300.00
|314022
|2006.04.11 21:36
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7471
|1.7441
|1.7551
|2006.04.12 09:35
|1.7499
|0.00
|0.00
|2.25
|280.00
|315947
|2006.04.12 09:32
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2970
|1.2940
|1.3050
|2006.04.12 12:12
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-231.84
|315974
|2006.04.12 09:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7499
|1.7529
|1.7419
|2006.04.12 10:25
|1.7529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|316776
|2006.04.12 11:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7531
|1.7561
|1.7451
|2006.04.12 11:48
|1.7561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|317077
|2006.04.12 12:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2950
|1.2980
|1.2870
|2006.04.12 15:29
|1.2980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-231.12
|317078
|2006.04.12 12:17
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7557
|1.7527
|1.7637
|2006.04.12 15:03
|1.7527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|317976
|2006.04.12 15:20
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7540
|1.7570
|1.7460
|2006.04.12 17:57
|1.7512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|320284
|2006.04.12 17:56
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2114
|1.2084
|1.2194
|2006.04.13 15:56
|1.2084
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|-300.00
|320315
|2006.04.12 17:57
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7512
|1.7482
|1.7592
|2006.04.12 18:43
|1.7519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|320330
|2006.04.12 17:58
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2994
|1.3024
|1.2914
|2006.04.12 20:42
|1.2988
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.20
|320544
|2006.04.12 18:43
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7519
|1.7549
|1.7439
|2006.04.13 08:52
|1.7519
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.75
|0.00
|322188
|2006.04.12 20:42
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2988
|1.2958
|1.3068
|2006.04.13 10:11
|1.2958
|0.00
|0.00
|6.35
|-231.52
|324752
|2006.04.13 08:52
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7519
|1.7489
|1.7599
|2006.04.13 15:32
|1.7529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|326922
|2006.04.13 15:31
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2976
|1.2946
|1.3056
|2006.04.13 17:22
|1.3003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|207.64
|327253
|2006.04.13 15:56
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2086
|1.2056
|1.2166
|2006.04.13 16:30
|1.2089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|327772
|2006.04.13 16:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2089
|1.2119
|1.2009
|2006.04.13 17:25
|1.2082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.58
|264.48
|Closed P/L:
|238.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|328251
|2006.04.13 17:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2082
|1.2052
|1.2162
|
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|220.00
|326940
|2006.04.13 15:32
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7529
|1.7559
|1.7449
|
|1.7519
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.25
|100.00
|328219
|2006.04.13 17:22
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3003
|1.3033
|1.2923
|
|1.2992
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.43
|84.67
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.18
|404.67
|
|Floating P/L:
|391.49
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|238.90
|Floating P/L:
|391.49
|Margin:
|1 980.55
|Balance:
|25 238.90
|Equity:
|25 630.39
|Free Margin:
|23 649.84