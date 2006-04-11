FXDirectDealer

Account: 400957 Name: ProfitGenerator Currency: USD 2006 April 14, 18:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3078832006.04.11 02:20balanceDeposit25 000.00
3095822006.04.11 09:16buy1.00eurusd1.21271.20971.22072006.04.11 10:241.21390.000.000.00120.00
3095862006.04.11 09:16sell1.00usdchf1.30091.30391.29292006.04.11 10:161.29990.000.000.0076.93
3096782006.04.11 09:35sell1.00gbpusd1.74421.74721.73622006.04.11 15:201.74270.000.000.00150.00
3098502006.04.11 10:16buy1.00usdchf1.29991.29691.30792006.04.11 18:381.29980.000.000.00-7.69
3098872006.04.11 10:24sell1.00eurusd1.21391.21691.20592006.04.11 18:391.21210.000.000.00180.00
3115832006.04.11 15:20buy1.00gbpusd1.74271.73971.75072006.04.11 17:481.74810.000.000.00540.00
3128752006.04.11 17:48sell1.00gbpusd1.74811.75111.74012006.04.11 21:361.74710.000.000.00100.00
3131372006.04.11 18:38sell1.00usdchf1.29981.30281.29182006.04.12 09:321.29700.000.00-4.43215.88
3131482006.04.11 18:39buy1.00eurusd1.21211.20911.22012006.04.12 15:351.20910.000.00-3.50-300.00
3140222006.04.11 21:36buy1.00gbpusd1.74711.74411.75512006.04.12 09:351.74990.000.002.25280.00
3159472006.04.12 09:32buy1.00usdchf1.29701.29401.30502006.04.12 12:121.29400.000.000.00-231.84
3159742006.04.12 09:35sell1.00gbpusd1.74991.75291.74192006.04.12 10:251.75290.000.000.00-300.00
3167762006.04.12 11:44sell1.00gbpusd1.75311.75611.74512006.04.12 11:481.75610.000.000.00-300.00
3170772006.04.12 12:17sell1.00usdchf1.29501.29801.28702006.04.12 15:291.29800.000.000.00-231.12
3170782006.04.12 12:17buy1.00gbpusd1.75571.75271.76372006.04.12 15:031.75270.000.000.00-300.00
3179762006.04.12 15:20sell1.00gbpusd1.75401.75701.74602006.04.12 17:571.75120.000.000.00280.00
3202842006.04.12 17:56buy1.00eurusd1.21141.20841.21942006.04.13 15:561.20840.000.00-10.50-300.00
3203152006.04.12 17:57buy1.00gbpusd1.75121.74821.75922006.04.12 18:431.75190.000.000.0070.00
3203302006.04.12 17:58sell1.00usdchf1.29941.30241.29142006.04.12 20:421.29880.000.000.0046.20
3205442006.04.12 18:43sell1.00gbpusd1.75191.75491.74392006.04.13 08:521.75190.000.00-15.750.00
3221882006.04.12 20:42buy1.00usdchf1.29881.29581.30682006.04.13 10:111.29580.000.006.35-231.52
3247522006.04.13 08:52buy1.00gbpusd1.75191.74891.75992006.04.13 15:321.75290.000.000.00100.00
3269222006.04.13 15:31buy1.00usdchf1.29761.29461.30562006.04.13 17:221.30030.000.000.00207.64
3272532006.04.13 15:56buy1.00eurusd1.20861.20561.21662006.04.13 16:301.20890.000.000.0030.00
3277722006.04.13 16:30sell1.00eurusd1.20891.21191.20092006.04.13 17:251.20820.000.000.0070.00
  0.00 0.00 -25.58 264.48
Closed P/L: 238.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3282512006.04.13 17:25buy1.00eurusd1.20821.20521.2162 1.21040.000.00-3.50220.00
3269402006.04.13 15:32sell1.00gbpusd1.75291.75591.7449 1.75190.000.00-5.25100.00
3282192006.04.13 17:22sell1.00usdchf1.30031.30331.2923 1.29920.000.00-4.4384.67
  0.00 0.00 -13.18 404.67
 Floating P/L: 391.49
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 238.90 Floating P/L: 391.49 Margin: 1 980.55
Balance: 25 238.90 Equity: 25 630.39 Free Margin: 23 649.84