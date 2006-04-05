|Account: 1014582
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 7, 09:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|426664
|2006.04.05 07:47
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|511356
|2006.04.06 10:47
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7315
|0.7285
|0.7395
|2006.04.06 13:58
|0.7285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|540495
|2006.04.06 14:30
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7288
|0.7318
|0.7208
|2006.04.06 14:59
|0.7318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|544085
|2006.04.06 15:26
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7310
|0.7280
|0.7390
|2006.04.06 23:47
|0.7280
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|-300.00
|559765
|2006.04.06 23:52
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5764
|1.5794
|1.5684
|2006.04.07 06:58
|1.5760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.96
|531727
|2006.04.06 13:31
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|144.04
|144.34
|143.24
|2006.04.06 16:15
|143.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.79
|546044
|2006.04.06 16:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.78
|143.48
|144.58
|2006.04.06 16:45
|143.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.44
|548199
|2006.04.06 16:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.87
|144.17
|143.07
|2006.04.07 00:30
|143.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.50
|161.32
|548220
|2006.04.06 16:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.87
|144.17
|143.07
|2006.04.07 01:27
|143.83
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.50
|33.93
|562292
|2006.04.07 00:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.68
|143.38
|144.48
|2006.04.07 07:03
|143.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-255.14
|564492
|2006.04.07 01:27
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.83
|143.53
|144.63
|2006.04.07 04:03
|143.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.99
|511432
|2006.04.06 10:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2319
|1.2349
|1.2239
|2006.04.06 12:47
|1.2239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|800.00
|538311
|2006.04.06 14:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2217
|1.2247
|1.2137
|2006.04.06 16:16
|1.2209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|546100
|2006.04.06 16:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2209
|1.2179
|1.2289
|2006.04.06 16:46
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|511318
|2006.04.06 10:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7579
|1.7609
|1.7499
|2006.04.06 14:08
|1.7499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|800.00
|539328
|2006.04.06 14:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7521
|1.7551
|1.7441
|2006.04.06 16:18
|1.7502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|546320
|2006.04.06 16:18
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7502
|1.7472
|1.7582
|2006.04.06 16:52
|1.7504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|548810
|2006.04.06 16:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7504
|1.7534
|1.7424
|2006.04.06 17:30
|1.7502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|550281
|2006.04.06 17:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7502
|1.7472
|1.7582
|2006.04.06 18:29
|1.7514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|551939
|2006.04.06 18:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7514
|1.7544
|1.7434
|2006.04.07 08:19
|1.7510
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|40.00
|532003
|2006.04.06 13:32
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6141
|0.6111
|0.6221
|2006.04.06 14:30
|0.6140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|540446
|2006.04.06 14:30
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6140
|0.6170
|0.6060
|2006.04.06 23:31
|0.6121
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|190.00
|558955
|2006.04.06 23:31
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6121
|0.6091
|0.6201
|2006.04.07 07:18
|0.6140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|517300
|2006.04.06 12:36
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1564
|1.1594
|1.1484
|2006.04.06 13:09
|1.1560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.60
|529380
|2006.04.06 13:09
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1560
|1.1530
|1.1640
|2006.04.06 15:00
|1.1530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-260.19
|543740
|2006.04.06 15:21
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1535
|1.1565
|1.1455
|2006.04.07 06:54
|1.1565
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.15
|-259.38
|515147
|2006.04.06 11:49
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2833
|1.2863
|1.2753
|2006.04.06 12:32
|1.2826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.58
|517001
|2006.04.06 12:32
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2826
|1.2796
|1.2906
|2006.04.06 12:51
|1.2906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|619.82
|539499
|2006.04.06 14:25
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2902
|1.2872
|1.2982
|2006.04.06 16:15
|1.2919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|131.59
|546038
|2006.04.06 16:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2919
|1.2949
|1.2839
|2006.04.06 16:45
|1.2910
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.71
|548187
|2006.04.06 16:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2910
|1.2880
|1.2990
|2006.04.07 00:08
|1.2925
|0.00
|0.00
|10.15
|116.05
|561287
|2006.04.07 00:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2925
|1.2955
|1.2845
|2006.04.07 06:58
|1.2917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.93
|540920
|2006.04.06 14:33
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.68
|117.38
|118.48
|2006.04.06 15:26
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.42
|544124
|2006.04.06 15:26
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.77
|118.07
|116.97
|2006.04.06 18:32
|117.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.99
|552055
|2006.04.06 18:32
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.75
|117.45
|118.55
|2006.04.06 23:53
|117.80
|0.00
|0.00
|12.30
|42.44
|560143
|2006.04.06 23:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.80
|118.10
|117.00
|2006.04.07 01:39
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.91
|565967
|2006.04.07 01:39
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.86
|117.56
|118.66
|2006.04.07 07:03
|117.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-255.19
|579245
|2006.04.07 07:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.69
|117.99
|116.89
|2006.04.07 07:46
|117.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|2 129.79
|Closed P/L:
|2 129.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|548329
|2006.04.06 16:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2220
|1.2250
|1.2140
|1.2195
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|250.00
|576165
|2006.04.07 06:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5760
|1.5730
|1.5840
|1.5763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.21
|576252
|2006.04.07 06:58
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2917
|1.2887
|1.2997
|1.2928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.09
|580254
|2006.04.07 07:18
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6140
|0.6170
|0.6060
|0.6138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|584242
|2006.04.07 07:46
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.61
|117.31
|118.41
|117.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.48
|586654
|2006.04.07 08:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7510
|1.7480
|1.7590
|1.7505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|588867
|2006.04.07 08:53
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7320
|0.7290
|0.7400
|0.7313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|317.78
|Floating P/L:
|324.08
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 129.54
|Floating P/L:
|324.08
|Margin:
|7 000.00
|Balance:
|12 129.54
|Equity:
|12 453.62
|Free Margin:
|5 453.62
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 375.89
|Gross Loss:
|2 246.35
|Total Net Profit:
|2 129.54
|Profit Factor:
|1.95
|Expected Payoff:
|57.56
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|570.19 (4.7%)
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (85.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (58.82%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (72.97%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (27.03%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|800.00
|loss trade:
|-300.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|162.07
|loss trade:
|-224.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (1 317.14)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-570.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 509.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-570.19 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2