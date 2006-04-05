Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1014582 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 April 7, 09:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4266642006.04.05 07:47balanceDeposit10 000.00
5113562006.04.06 10:47buy1.00audusd0.73150.72850.73952006.04.06 13:580.72850.000.000.00-300.00
5404952006.04.06 14:30sell1.00audusd0.72880.73180.72082006.04.06 14:590.73180.000.000.00-300.00
5440852006.04.06 15:26buy1.00audusd0.73100.72800.73902006.04.06 23:470.72800.000.001.60-300.00
5597652006.04.06 23:52sell1.00eurchf1.57641.57941.56842006.04.07 06:581.57600.000.000.0030.96
5317272006.04.06 13:31sell1.00eurjpy144.04144.34143.242006.04.06 16:15143.780.000.000.00220.79
5460442006.04.06 16:15buy1.00eurjpy143.78143.48144.582006.04.06 16:45143.870.000.000.0076.44
5481992006.04.06 16:45sell1.00eurjpy143.87144.17143.072006.04.07 00:30143.680.000.00-8.50161.32
5482202006.04.06 16:45sell1.00eurjpy143.87144.17143.072006.04.07 01:27143.830.000.00-8.5033.93
5622922006.04.07 00:31buy1.00eurjpy143.68143.38144.482006.04.07 07:03143.380.000.000.00-255.14
5644922006.04.07 01:27buy1.00eurjpy143.83143.53144.632006.04.07 04:03143.530.000.000.00-254.99
5114322006.04.06 10:47sell1.00eurusd1.23191.23491.22392006.04.06 12:471.22390.000.000.00800.00
5383112006.04.06 14:14sell1.00eurusd1.22171.22471.21372006.04.06 16:161.22090.000.000.0080.00
5461002006.04.06 16:16buy1.00eurusd1.22091.21791.22892006.04.06 16:461.22200.000.000.00110.00
5113182006.04.06 10:47sell1.00gbpusd1.75791.76091.74992006.04.06 14:081.74990.000.000.00800.00
5393282006.04.06 14:25sell1.00gbpusd1.75211.75511.74412006.04.06 16:181.75020.000.000.00190.00
5463202006.04.06 16:18buy1.00gbpusd1.75021.74721.75822006.04.06 16:521.75040.000.000.0020.00
5488102006.04.06 16:53sell1.00gbpusd1.75041.75341.74242006.04.06 17:301.75020.000.000.0020.00
5502812006.04.06 17:30buy1.00gbpusd1.75021.74721.75822006.04.06 18:291.75140.000.000.00120.00
5519392006.04.06 18:29sell1.00gbpusd1.75141.75441.74342006.04.07 08:191.75100.000.00-0.3540.00
5320032006.04.06 13:32buy1.00nzdusd0.61410.61110.62212006.04.06 14:300.61400.000.000.00-10.00
5404462006.04.06 14:30sell1.00nzdusd0.61400.61700.60602006.04.06 23:310.61210.000.00-4.80190.00
5589552006.04.06 23:31buy1.00nzdusd0.61210.60910.62012006.04.07 07:180.61400.000.000.00190.00
5173002006.04.06 12:36sell1.00usdcad1.15641.15941.14842006.04.06 13:091.15600.000.000.0034.60
5293802006.04.06 13:09buy1.00usdcad1.15601.15301.16402006.04.06 15:001.15300.000.000.00-260.19
5437402006.04.06 15:21sell1.00usdcad1.15351.15651.14552006.04.07 06:541.15650.000.00-2.15-259.38
5151472006.04.06 11:49sell1.00usdchf1.28331.28631.27532006.04.06 12:321.28260.000.000.0054.58
5170012006.04.06 12:32buy1.00usdchf1.28261.27961.29062006.04.06 12:511.29060.000.000.00619.82
5394992006.04.06 14:25buy1.00usdchf1.29021.28721.29822006.04.06 16:151.29190.000.000.00131.59
5460382006.04.06 16:15sell1.00usdchf1.29191.29491.28392006.04.06 16:451.29100.000.000.0069.71
5481872006.04.06 16:45buy1.00usdchf1.29101.28801.29902006.04.07 00:081.29250.000.0010.15116.05
5612872006.04.07 00:08sell1.00usdchf1.29251.29551.28452006.04.07 06:581.29170.000.000.0061.93
5409202006.04.06 14:33buy1.00usdjpy117.68117.38118.482006.04.06 15:26117.770.000.000.0076.42
5441242006.04.06 15:26sell1.00usdjpy117.77118.07116.972006.04.06 18:32117.750.000.000.0016.99
5520552006.04.06 18:32buy1.00usdjpy117.75117.45118.552006.04.06 23:53117.800.000.0012.3042.44
5601432006.04.06 23:53sell1.00usdjpy117.80118.10117.002006.04.07 01:39117.860.000.000.00-50.91
5659672006.04.07 01:39buy1.00usdjpy117.86117.56118.662006.04.07 07:03117.560.000.000.00-255.19
5792452006.04.07 07:16sell1.00usdjpy117.69117.99116.892006.04.07 07:46117.610.000.000.0068.02
  0.00 0.00 -0.25 2 129.79
Closed P/L: 2 129.54
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5483292006.04.06 16:46sell1.00eurusd1.22201.22501.2140 1.21950.000.006.30250.00
5761652006.04.07 06:58buy1.00eurchf1.57601.57301.5840 1.57630.000.000.0023.21
5762522006.04.07 06:58buy1.00usdchf1.29171.28871.2997 1.29280.000.000.0085.09
5802542006.04.07 07:18sell1.00nzdusd0.61400.61700.6060 0.61380.000.000.0020.00
5842422006.04.07 07:46buy1.00usdjpy117.61117.31118.41 117.680.000.000.0059.48
5866542006.04.07 08:19buy1.00gbpusd1.75101.74801.7590 1.75050.000.000.00-50.00
5888672006.04.07 08:53buy1.00audusd0.73200.72900.7400 0.73130.000.000.00-70.00
  0.00 0.00 6.30 317.78
 Floating P/L: 324.08
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 129.54 Floating P/L: 324.08 Margin: 7 000.00
Balance: 12 129.54 Equity: 12 453.62 Free Margin: 5 453.62
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 375.89 Gross Loss: 2 246.35 Total Net Profit: 2 129.54
Profit Factor: 1.95 Expected Payoff: 57.56  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 570.19 (4.7%)  
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 20 (85.00%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (58.82%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (72.97%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (27.03%)
Largest profit trade: 800.00 loss trade: -300.00
Average profit trade: 162.07 loss trade: -224.64
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (1 317.14) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-570.19)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 509.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -570.19 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2