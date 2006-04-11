MTReport4 - 1.8
|Net profit
| 1853.42
|Initial deposit
| 25000.00
|Gross profit
| 2694.25
|Interest earned
| 0.00
|Gross loss
| 840.83
|Commission paid
| 0.00
|
|Total number of trades
| 22
|Percentage profitable
| 81.8
|%
|Total number of pips
| 208
|Average pips per trade
| 9
|
|Number of winning trades
| 18
|Number of losing trades
| 4
|Average winning trade
| 149.68
|Average losing trade
| 210.21
|Average winning pips
| 16
|Average losing pips
| 22
|
|Return (0 days)
| 7.4
|%
|Maximum drawdown
| 3.1
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|Balance
|DD
|501370
|2006.04.11 01:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7431
|1.7462
|1.7412
|2006.04.11 05:53
|1.7423
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 80.00
| 8
| 25080.00
|
|501429
|2006.04.11 01:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5777
|1.5808
|1.5758
|2006.04.11 03:04
|1.5758
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 145.71
| 19
| 25225.71
|
|501940
|2006.04.11 03:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5775
|1.5805
|1.5755
|2006.04.11 16:45
|1.5755
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 153.93
| 20
| 25379.64
|
|501949
|2006.04.11 03:07
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3041
|1.3071
|1.3021
|2006.04.11 06:57
|1.3021
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 153.60
| 20
| 25533.24
|
|502459
|2006.04.11 05:53
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7423
|1.7393
|1.7443
|2006.04.11 08:05
|1.7443
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 200.00
| 20
| 25733.24
|
|503244
|2006.04.11 08:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3009
|1.3039
|1.2989
|2006.04.11 09:16
|1.2999
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 76.93
| 10
| 25810.17
|
|503365
|2006.04.11 08:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7440
|1.7470
|1.7420
|2006.04.11 10:30
|1.7420
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 200.00
| 20
| 26010.17
|
|503537
|2006.04.11 09:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2999
|1.2969
|1.3019
|2006.04.11 12:07
|1.3019
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 153.62
| 20
| 26163.79
|
|503578
|2006.04.11 09:24
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2137
|1.2167
|1.2117
|2006.04.11 12:03
|1.2117
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 200.00
| 20
| 26363.79
|
|504764
|2006.04.11 11:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7424
|1.7454
|1.7404
|2006.04.11 14:20
|1.7425
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -10.00
| -1
| 26353.79
|
|506312
|2006.04.11 14:20
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2100
|1.2070
|1.2120
|2006.04.11 14:50
|1.2110
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 100.00
| 10
| 26453.79
|
|506344
|2006.04.11 14:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7425
|1.7394
|1.7444
|2006.04.11 14:58
|1.7444
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 190.00
| 19
| 26643.79
|
|506726
|2006.04.11 14:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3028
|1.2998
|1.3048
|2006.04.11 15:52
|1.2998
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -230.83
| -30
| 26412.96
|*
|506741
|2006.04.11 14:50
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2110
|1.2140
|1.2090
|2006.04.11 16:06
|1.2140
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -300.00
| -30
| 26112.96
|*
|507150
|2006.04.11 15:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7452
|1.7482
|1.7432
|2006.04.11 15:52
|1.7482
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -300.00
| -30
| 25812.96
|*
|507771
|2006.04.11 16:17
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2125
|1.2095
|1.2145
|2006.04.11 16:47
|1.2130
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 50.00
| 5
| 25862.96
|
|507788
|2006.04.11 16:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3002
|1.3032
|1.2982
|2006.04.11 16:48
|1.2982
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 154.06
| 20
| 26017.02
|
|508074
|2006.04.11 16:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2130
|1.2160
|1.2110
|2006.04.11 17:38
|1.2121
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 90.00
| 9
| 26107.02
|
|508087
|2006.04.11 16:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7480
|1.7510
|1.7460
|2006.04.11 17:26
|1.7460
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 200.00
| 20
| 26307.02
|
|508572
|2006.04.11 17:38
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2997
|1.3028
|1.2978
|2006.04.11 21:35
|1.2978
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 146.40
| 19
| 26453.42
|
|508603
|2006.04.11 17:38
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2121
|1.2091
|1.2141
|2006.04.11 20:23
|1.2141
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 200.00
| 20
| 26653.42
|
|510157
|2006.04.11 20:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7472
|1.7442
|1.7492
|2006.04.11 21:50
|1.7492
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 200.00
| 20
| 26853.42
|