MTReport4 - 1.8


Net profit 1853.42Initial deposit 25000.00
Gross profit 2694.25Interest earned 0.00
Gross loss 840.83Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 22Percentage profitable 81.8%
Total number of pips 208Average pips per trade 9
 
Number of winning trades 18Number of losing trades 4
Average winning trade 149.68Average losing trade 210.21
Average winning pips 16Average losing pips 22
 
Return (0 days) 7.4%Maximum drawdown 3.1%


TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfitPipsBalanceDD
5013702006.04.11 01:14sell1.00gbpusd1.74311.74621.74122006.04.11 05:531.7423 0.00 0.00 80.00 8 25080.00
5014292006.04.11 01:28sell1.00eurchf1.57771.58081.57582006.04.11 03:041.5758 0.00 0.00 145.71 19 25225.71
5019402006.04.11 03:07sell1.00eurchf1.57751.58051.57552006.04.11 16:451.5755 0.00 0.00 153.93 20 25379.64
5019492006.04.11 03:07sell1.00usdchf1.30411.30711.30212006.04.11 06:571.3021 0.00 0.00 153.60 20 25533.24
5024592006.04.11 05:53buy1.00gbpusd1.74231.73931.74432006.04.11 08:051.7443 0.00 0.00 200.00 20 25733.24
5032442006.04.11 08:15sell1.00usdchf1.30091.30391.29892006.04.11 09:161.2999 0.00 0.00 76.93 10 25810.17
5033652006.04.11 08:35sell1.00gbpusd1.74401.74701.74202006.04.11 10:301.7420 0.00 0.00 200.00 20 26010.17
5035372006.04.11 09:16buy1.00usdchf1.29991.29691.30192006.04.11 12:071.3019 0.00 0.00 153.62 20 26163.79
5035782006.04.11 09:24sell1.00eurusd1.21371.21671.21172006.04.11 12:031.2117 0.00 0.00 200.00 20 26363.79
5047642006.04.11 11:16sell1.00gbpusd1.74241.74541.74042006.04.11 14:201.7425 0.00 0.00 -10.00 -1 26353.79
5063122006.04.11 14:20buy1.00eurusd1.21001.20701.21202006.04.11 14:501.2110 0.00 0.00 100.00 10 26453.79
5063442006.04.11 14:20buy1.00gbpusd1.74251.73941.74442006.04.11 14:581.7444 0.00 0.00 190.00 19 26643.79
5067262006.04.11 14:48buy1.00usdchf1.30281.29981.30482006.04.11 15:521.2998 0.00 0.00 -230.83 -30 26412.96*
5067412006.04.11 14:50sell1.00eurusd1.21101.21401.20902006.04.11 16:061.2140 0.00 0.00 -300.00 -30 26112.96*
5071502006.04.11 15:22sell1.00gbpusd1.74521.74821.74322006.04.11 15:521.7482 0.00 0.00 -300.00 -30 25812.96*
5077712006.04.11 16:17buy1.00eurusd1.21251.20951.21452006.04.11 16:471.2130 0.00 0.00 50.00 5 25862.96
5077882006.04.11 16:17sell1.00usdchf1.30021.30321.29822006.04.11 16:481.2982 0.00 0.00 154.06 20 26017.02
5080742006.04.11 16:47sell1.00eurusd1.21301.21601.21102006.04.11 17:381.2121 0.00 0.00 90.00 9 26107.02
5080872006.04.11 16:48sell1.00gbpusd1.74801.75101.74602006.04.11 17:261.7460 0.00 0.00 200.00 20 26307.02
5085722006.04.11 17:38sell1.00usdchf1.29971.30281.29782006.04.11 21:351.2978 0.00 0.00 146.40 19 26453.42
5086032006.04.11 17:38buy1.00eurusd1.21211.20911.21412006.04.11 20:231.2141 0.00 0.00 200.00 20 26653.42
5101572006.04.11 20:33buy1.00gbpusd1.74721.74421.74922006.04.11 21:501.7492 0.00 0.00 200.00 20 26853.42