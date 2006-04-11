MTReport4 - 1.8
|Net profit
| 882.79
|Initial deposit
| 25000.00
|Gross profit
| 1943.70
|Interest earned
| 0.00
|Gross loss
| 1060.91
|Commission paid
| 0.00
|
|Total number of trades
| 15
|Percentage profitable
| 73.3
|%
|Total number of pips
| 97
|Average pips per trade
| 6
|
|Number of winning trades
| 11
|Number of losing trades
| 4
|Average winning trade
| 176.70
|Average losing trade
| 265.23
|Average winning pips
| 19
|Average losing pips
| 30
|
|Return (0 days)
| 3.5
|%
|Maximum drawdown
| 2.6
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|Balance
|DD
|501371
|2006.04.11 01:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7431
|1.7462
|1.7412
|2006.04.11 10:30
|1.7412
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 190.00
| 19
| 25190.00
|
|501431
|2006.04.11 01:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5777
|1.5808
|1.5758
|2006.04.11 03:04
|1.5758
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 145.71
| 19
| 25335.71
|
|501943
|2006.04.11 03:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5775
|1.5805
|1.5755
|2006.04.11 16:45
|1.5755
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 153.93
| 20
| 25489.64
|
|501948
|2006.04.11 03:07
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3041
|1.3071
|1.3021
|2006.04.11 06:57
|1.3021
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 153.60
| 20
| 25643.24
|
|503247
|2006.04.11 08:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3009
|1.3039
|1.2989
|2006.04.11 14:20
|1.3039
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -230.08
| -30
| 25413.16
|*
|503580
|2006.04.11 09:24
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2137
|1.2167
|1.2117
|2006.04.11 12:03
|1.2117
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 200.00
| 20
| 25613.16
|*
|504765
|2006.04.11 11:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7424
|1.7454
|1.7404
|2006.04.11 15:22
|1.7454
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -300.00
| -30
| 25313.16
|*
|506313
|2006.04.11 14:20
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2100
|1.2070
|1.2120
|2006.04.11 15:17
|1.2120
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 200.00
| 20
| 25513.16
|*
|506723
|2006.04.11 14:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3028
|1.2998
|1.3048
|2006.04.11 15:52
|1.2998
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -230.83
| -30
| 25282.33
|*
|507154
|2006.04.11 15:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7450
|1.7480
|1.7430
|2006.04.11 15:52
|1.7480
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -300.00
| -30
| 24982.33
|*
|507770
|2006.04.11 16:17
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2125
|1.2095
|1.2145
|2006.04.11 21:50
|1.2145
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 200.00
| 20
| 25182.33
|
|507780
|2006.04.11 16:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3002
|1.3032
|1.2982
|2006.04.11 16:48
|1.2982
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 154.06
| 20
| 25336.39
|
|508089
|2006.04.11 16:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7480
|1.7510
|1.7460
|2006.04.11 17:26
|1.7460
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 200.00
| 20
| 25536.39
|
|508570
|2006.04.11 17:38
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2997
|1.3028
|1.2978
|2006.04.11 21:35
|1.2978
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 146.40
| 19
| 25682.79
|
|510159
|2006.04.11 20:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7472
|1.7442
|1.7492
|2006.04.11 21:50
|1.7492
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 200.00
| 20
| 25882.79
|