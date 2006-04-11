MTReport4 - 1.8


Net profit 882.79Initial deposit 25000.00
Gross profit 1943.70Interest earned 0.00
Gross loss 1060.91Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 15Percentage profitable 73.3%
Total number of pips 97Average pips per trade 6
 
Number of winning trades 11Number of losing trades 4
Average winning trade 176.70Average losing trade 265.23
Average winning pips 19Average losing pips 30
 
Return (0 days) 3.5%Maximum drawdown 2.6%


TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfitPipsBalanceDD
5013712006.04.11 01:14sell1.00gbpusd1.74311.74621.74122006.04.11 10:301.7412 0.00 0.00 190.00 19 25190.00
5014312006.04.11 01:28sell1.00eurchf1.57771.58081.57582006.04.11 03:041.5758 0.00 0.00 145.71 19 25335.71
5019432006.04.11 03:07sell1.00eurchf1.57751.58051.57552006.04.11 16:451.5755 0.00 0.00 153.93 20 25489.64
5019482006.04.11 03:07sell1.00usdchf1.30411.30711.30212006.04.11 06:571.3021 0.00 0.00 153.60 20 25643.24
5032472006.04.11 08:15sell1.00usdchf1.30091.30391.29892006.04.11 14:201.3039 0.00 0.00 -230.08 -30 25413.16*
5035802006.04.11 09:24sell1.00eurusd1.21371.21671.21172006.04.11 12:031.2117 0.00 0.00 200.00 20 25613.16*
5047652006.04.11 11:16sell1.00gbpusd1.74241.74541.74042006.04.11 15:221.7454 0.00 0.00 -300.00 -30 25313.16*
5063132006.04.11 14:20buy1.00eurusd1.21001.20701.21202006.04.11 15:171.2120 0.00 0.00 200.00 20 25513.16*
5067232006.04.11 14:48buy1.00usdchf1.30281.29981.30482006.04.11 15:521.2998 0.00 0.00 -230.83 -30 25282.33*
5071542006.04.11 15:22sell1.00gbpusd1.74501.74801.74302006.04.11 15:521.7480 0.00 0.00 -300.00 -30 24982.33*
5077702006.04.11 16:17buy1.00eurusd1.21251.20951.21452006.04.11 21:501.2145 0.00 0.00 200.00 20 25182.33
5077802006.04.11 16:17sell1.00usdchf1.30021.30321.29822006.04.11 16:481.2982 0.00 0.00 154.06 20 25336.39
5080892006.04.11 16:48sell1.00gbpusd1.74801.75101.74602006.04.11 17:261.7460 0.00 0.00 200.00 20 25536.39
5085702006.04.11 17:38sell1.00usdchf1.29971.30281.29782006.04.11 21:351.2978 0.00 0.00 146.40 19 25682.79
5101592006.04.11 20:33buy1.00gbpusd1.74721.74421.74922006.04.11 21:501.7492 0.00 0.00 200.00 20 25882.79