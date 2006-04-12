FXDirectDealer
|Account: 401127
|Name: Pedro Echenagucia
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 12, 15:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|314794
|2006.04.12 02:50
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|314828
|2006.04.12 02:54
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2159
|1.2189
|1.2144
|2006.04.12 09:11
|1.2144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|315895
|2006.04.12 09:19
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2147
|1.2177
|1.2132
|2006.04.12 15:02
|1.2132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|Closed P/L:
|300.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|317918
|2006.04.12 15:13
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2127
|1.2097
|1.2142
|
|1.2124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-30.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|300.00
|Floating P/L:
|-30.00
|Margin:
|606.35
|Balance:
|10 300.00
|Equity:
|10 270.00
|Free Margin:
|9 663.65