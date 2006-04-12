FXDirectDealer

Account: 401127 Name: Pedro Echenagucia Currency: USD 2006 April 12, 15:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3147942006.04.12 02:50balanceDeposit10 000.00
3148282006.04.12 02:54sell1.00eurusd1.21591.21891.21442006.04.12 09:111.21440.000.000.00150.00
3158952006.04.12 09:19sell1.00eurusd1.21471.21771.21322006.04.12 15:021.21320.000.000.00150.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
Closed P/L: 300.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3179182006.04.12 15:13buy1.00eurusd1.21271.20971.2142 1.21240.000.000.00-30.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -30.00
 Floating P/L: -30.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 300.00 Floating P/L: -30.00 Margin: 606.35
Balance: 10 300.00 Equity: 10 270.00 Free Margin: 9 663.65