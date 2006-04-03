FXDirectDealer
|Account: 306345
|Name: Pedro Echenagucia
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 11, 08:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|258992
|2006.04.03 11:49
|buy
|100.00
|usdjpy
|118.58
|118.28
|118.98
|2006.04.03 14:11
|118.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25 363.54
|260100
|2006.04.03 14:48
|sell
|100.00
|usdjpy
|118.36
|118.66
|117.96
|2006.04.03 18:00
|118.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 226.19
|262970
|2006.04.03 20:20
|sell
|100.00
|usdjpy
|117.84
|118.14
|117.44
|2006.04.04 02:53
|117.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-594.30
|4 244.84
|266645
|2006.04.04 11:58
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3011
|1.3081
|1.2011
|2006.04.04 18:00
|1.2885
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|977.88
|266743
|2006.04.04 12:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.44
|118.14
|107.44
|2006.04.04 18:00
|117.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.17
|266835
|2006.04.04 12:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2171
|1.2101
|1.3171
|2006.04.04 18:00
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|950.00
|292924
|2006.04.07 10:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1536
|1.1586
|1.1516
|2006.04.07 10:07
|1.1537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|292953
|2006.04.07 10:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2206
|1.2256
|1.2186
|2006.04.07 11:16
|1.2186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|293338
|2006.04.07 11:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2186
|1.2136
|1.2206
|2006.04.07 16:31
|1.2206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|295544
|2006.04.07 16:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2206
|1.2256
|1.2186
|2006.04.07 17:12
|1.2186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|296513
|2006.04.07 17:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2186
|1.2136
|1.2206
|2006.04.07 18:05
|1.2136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|297474
|2006.04.07 18:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2138
|1.2088
|1.2158
|2006.04.10 05:54
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-34.00
|302932
|2006.04.10 10:10
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2124
|1.2154
|1.2074
|2006.04.10 16:19
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 000.00
|302938
|2006.04.10 10:10
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2125
|1.2155
|1.2075
|2006.04.10 16:19
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 500.00
|302950
|2006.04.10 10:12
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2124
|1.2154
|1.2074
|2006.04.10 16:19
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 000.00
|302953
|2006.04.10 10:12
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2123
|1.2153
|1.2073
|2006.04.10 16:19
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9 500.00
|302955
|2006.04.10 10:12
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2124
|1.2154
|1.2074
|2006.04.10 16:19
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 000.00
|302961
|2006.04.10 10:12
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2123
|1.2153
|1.2073
|2006.04.10 16:19
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9 500.00
|302963
|2006.04.10 10:12
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2124
|1.2154
|1.2074
|2006.04.10 16:19
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 000.00
|302967
|2006.04.10 10:13
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2123
|1.2153
|1.2073
|2006.04.10 16:19
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9 500.00
|302975
|2006.04.10 10:14
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2122
|1.2152
|1.2072
|2006.04.10 16:19
|1.2103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9 500.00
|302976
|2006.04.10 10:14
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2121
|1.2151
|1.2071
|2006.04.10 16:19
|1.2103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9 000.00
|305063
|2006.04.10 16:19
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2102
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.10 16:19
|1.2103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|305229
|2006.04.10 16:41
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2122
|1.2152
|1.2072
|2006.04.10 18:31
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11 000.00
|305231
|2006.04.10 16:41
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2121
|1.2151
|1.2071
|2006.04.10 18:31
|1.2101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 000.00
|305236
|2006.04.10 16:41
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2120
|1.2150
|1.2070
|2006.04.10 18:31
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 000.00
|305238
|2006.04.10 16:41
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2121
|1.2151
|1.2071
|2006.04.10 18:31
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 500.00
|305239
|2006.04.10 16:41
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2120
|1.2150
|1.2070
|2006.04.10 18:31
|1.2099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 500.00
|305249
|2006.04.10 16:41
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2119
|1.2149
|1.2069
|2006.04.10 18:32
|1.2099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 000.00
|305254
|2006.04.10 16:42
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2120
|1.2150
|1.2070
|2006.04.10 18:32
|1.2099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 500.00
|305257
|2006.04.10 16:42
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2119
|1.2149
|1.2069
|2006.04.10 18:32
|1.2099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 000.00
|305262
|2006.04.10 16:42
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2118
|1.2148
|1.2068
|2006.04.10 18:32
|1.2099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9 500.00
|305270
|2006.04.10 16:42
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2117
|1.2147
|1.2067
|2006.04.10 18:32
|1.2099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9 000.00
|306092
|2006.04.10 18:40
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2095
|1.2065
|1.2115
|2006.04.11 00:08
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|-175.00
|10 000.00
|306093
|2006.04.10 18:40
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2094
|1.2064
|1.2114
|2006.04.11 00:08
|1.2114
|0.00
|0.00
|-175.00
|10 000.00
|306095
|2006.04.10 18:40
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2095
|1.2065
|1.2115
|2006.04.11 00:08
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|-175.00
|10 000.00
|306097
|2006.04.10 18:40
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2094
|1.2064
|1.2114
|2006.04.11 00:08
|1.2114
|0.00
|0.00
|-175.00
|10 000.00
|306101
|2006.04.10 18:40
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2095
|1.2065
|1.2115
|2006.04.11 00:08
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|-175.00
|10 000.00
|306102
|2006.04.10 18:40
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2094
|1.2064
|1.2114
|2006.04.11 00:08
|1.2114
|0.00
|0.00
|-175.00
|10 000.00
|306109
|2006.04.10 18:40
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2093
|1.2063
|1.2113
|2006.04.11 00:07
|1.2113
|0.00
|0.00
|-175.00
|10 000.00
|306115
|2006.04.10 18:40
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2092
|1.2062
|1.2112
|2006.04.11 00:07
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|-175.00
|10 000.00
|306121
|2006.04.10 18:40
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2091
|1.2061
|1.2111
|2006.04.10 23:55
|1.2111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 000.00
|306125
|2006.04.10 18:40
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2090
|1.2060
|1.2110
|2006.04.10 23:52
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 994.65
|283 078.67
|Closed P/L:
|281 084.02
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|307724
|2006.04.11 01:30
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2109
|1.2079
|1.2129
|
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 000.00
|307728
|2006.04.11 01:31
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2110
|1.2080
|1.2130
|
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 500.00
|307731
|2006.04.11 01:31
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2110
|1.2080
|1.2130
|
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 500.00
|307732
|2006.04.11 01:31
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2111
|1.2081
|1.2131
|
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 000.00
|307737
|2006.04.11 01:37
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2110
|1.2080
|1.2130
|
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 500.00
|307743
|2006.04.11 01:39
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2109
|1.2079
|1.2129
|
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 000.00
|307748
|2006.04.11 01:41
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2110
|1.2080
|1.2130
|
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 500.00
|307749
|2006.04.11 01:41
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2109
|1.2079
|1.2129
|
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 000.00
|307751
|2006.04.11 01:41
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2110
|1.2080
|1.2130
|
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 500.00
|307753
|2006.04.11 01:42
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2109
|1.2079
|1.2129
|
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26 500.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|26 500.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|281 084.02
|Floating P/L:
|26 500.00
|Margin:
|302 742.50
|Balance:
|5 281 740.89
|Equity:
|5 308 240.89
|Free Margin:
|5 005 498.39