|A/C No: 43509
|Name: Newdigital
|2006.04.14 15:28 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2076202
|0
|2006.04.03 16:12
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2079
|0.0000
|1.2083
|2006.04.03 16:19
|1.2083
|4.00
|2
|2077127
|0
|2006.04.03 16:32
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7313
|0.0000
|1.7321
|2006.04.03 16:41
|1.7319
|6.00
|3
|2098439
|0
|2006.04.04 10:46
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7152
|0.0000
|0.7159
|2006.04.04 11:24
|0.7159
|7.00
|4
|2099288
|0
|2006.04.04 11:29
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1707
|0.0000
|1.1701
|2006.04.04 11:44
|1.1701
|6.00
|5
|2119386
|0
|2006.04.05 08:57
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2269
|0.0000
|1.2262
|2006.04.05 09:34
|1.2262
|7.00
|6
|2119395
|0
|2006.04.05 08:58
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2877
|0.0000
|1.2884
|2006.04.05 11:27
|1.2884
|7.00
|7
|2121161
|0
|2006.04.05 10:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2256
|0.0000
|1.2243
|2006.04.06 14:47
|1.2243
|13.00
|8
|2124180
|0
|2006.04.05 12:28
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2887
|0.0000
|1.2894
|2006.04.06 14:50
|1.2894
|7.00
|9
|2158301
|0
|2006.04.06 19:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2226
|0.0000
|1.2232
|2006.04.06 23:02
|1.2232
|6.00
|10
|2169560
|0
|2006.04.07 12:13
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.71
|0.00
|117.79
|2006.04.07 12:40
|117.79
|8.00
|11
|2169566
|0
|2006.04.07 12:14
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2203
|0.0000
|1.2209
|2006.04.07 14:32
|1.2209
|6.00
|12
|2200664
|0
|2006.04.10 16:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2120
|0.0000
|1.2127
|2006.04.11 07:35
|1.2127
|7.00
|13
|2200671
|0
|2006.04.10 16:10
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.3005
|0.0000
|1.2999
|2006.04.11 08:06
|1.2999
|6.00
|90.00
|Summary P/L:
|90.00
|Winning trades:
|(13) 90.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|90.00
|Largest winning trade:
|13.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|13 (90.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|90.00 (13)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*