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A/C No: 43509 Name: Newdigital 2006.04.14 15:28 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
N Ticket Magic Num Open Time Type Lots Symbol Price S/L T/P Close Time Price Trade P/L
1 2076202 0 2006.04.03 16:12 buy 0.50 eurusd 1.2079 0.0000 1.2083 2006.04.03 16:19 1.2083 4.00
2 2077127 0 2006.04.03 16:32 buy 0.20 gbpusd 1.7313 0.0000 1.7321 2006.04.03 16:41 1.7319 6.00
3 2098439 0 2006.04.04 10:46 buy 0.20 audusd 0.7152 0.0000 0.7159 2006.04.04 11:24 0.7159 7.00
4 2099288 0 2006.04.04 11:29 sell 0.20 usdcad 1.1707 0.0000 1.1701 2006.04.04 11:44 1.1701 6.00
5 2119386 0 2006.04.05 08:57 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.2269 0.0000 1.2262 2006.04.05 09:34 1.2262 7.00
6 2119395 0 2006.04.05 08:58 buy 0.20 usdchf 1.2877 0.0000 1.2884 2006.04.05 11:27 1.2884 7.00
7 2121161 0 2006.04.05 10:16 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.2256 0.0000 1.2243 2006.04.06 14:47 1.2243 13.00
8 2124180 0 2006.04.05 12:28 buy 0.20 usdchf 1.2887 0.0000 1.2894 2006.04.06 14:50 1.2894 7.00
9 2158301 0 2006.04.06 19:01 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.2226 0.0000 1.2232 2006.04.06 23:02 1.2232 6.00
10 2169560 0 2006.04.07 12:13 buy 0.20 usdjpy 117.71 0.00 117.79 2006.04.07 12:40 117.79 8.00
11 2169566 0 2006.04.07 12:14 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.2203 0.0000 1.2209 2006.04.07 14:32 1.2209 6.00
12 2200664 0 2006.04.10 16:10 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.2120 0.0000 1.2127 2006.04.11 07:35 1.2127 7.00
13 2200671 0 2006.04.10 16:10 sell 0.20 usdchf 1.3005 0.0000 1.2999 2006.04.11 08:06 1.2999 6.00
90.00
 
Summary P/L: 90.00
 
Winning trades: (13) 90.00
Losing trades: (0) 0.00
Max summary P/L: 90.00
Largest winning trade: 13.00
Largest losing trade: 0.00
Max consecutive winners: 13 (90.00)
Max consecutive losers: 0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit: 90.00 (13)
Max consecutive loss: 0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown: *
Max drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor: *
Avg. profit factor: *
Risk factor: *
 
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