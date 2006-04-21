|Account: 24903
|Name: Hendrick Stam
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 21, 19:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|732321
|2006.04.21 14:10
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|732574
|2006.04.21 14:19
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7796
|1.7826
|1.7636
|2006.04.21 16:38
|1.7826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-105.00
|732757
|2006.04.21 14:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1383
|1.1380
|1.1223
|2006.04.21 15:46
|1.1380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.18
|733186
|2006.04.21 15:16
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2786
|1.2754
|1.2626
|2006.04.21 16:41
|1.2754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.44
|733232
|2006.04.21 15:20
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2317
|1.2343
|1.2477
|2006.04.21 16:42
|1.2343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|734742
|2006.04.21 19:02
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2326
|1.2331
|1.2486
|2006.04.21 19:49
|1.2342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|734753
|2006.04.21 19:02
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2776
|1.2765
|1.2616
|2006.04.21 19:49
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|322.01
|Closed P/L:
|322.01
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|734759
|2006.04.21 19:02
|buy
|0.50
|eurcad
|1.4030
|1.4000
|1.4190
|1.4029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.39
|734719
|2006.04.21 19:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7805
|1.7811
|1.7965
|1.7816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.50
|733540
|2006.04.21 16:03
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1379
|1.1409
|1.1219
|1.1373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.49
|Floating P/L:
|60.49
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|322.01
|Floating P/L:
|60.49
|Margin:
|434.80
|Balance:
|5 322.01
|Equity:
|5 382.50
|Free Margin:
|4 947.70
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|427.01
|Gross Loss:
|105.00
|Total Net Profit:
|322.01
|Profit Factor:
|4.07
|Expected Payoff:
|53.67
|Absolute Drawdown:
|91.82
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|105.00 (2.1%)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|130.00
|loss trade:
|-105.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|85.40
|loss trade:
|-105.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (413.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-105.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|413.83 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-105.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1