Gimex Group

Account: 24903 Name: Hendrick Stam Currency: USD 2006 April 21, 19:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7323212006.04.21 14:10balanceDeposit5 000.00
7325742006.04.21 14:19sell0.50gbpusd1.77961.78261.76362006.04.21 16:381.78260.000.000.00-105.00
7327572006.04.21 14:30sell0.50usdcad1.13831.13801.12232006.04.21 15:461.13800.000.000.0013.18
7331862006.04.21 15:16sell0.50usdchf1.27861.27541.26262006.04.21 16:411.27540.000.000.00125.44
7332322006.04.21 15:20buy0.50eurusd1.23171.23431.24772006.04.21 16:421.23430.000.000.00130.00
7347422006.04.21 19:02buy0.50eurusd1.23261.23311.24862006.04.21 19:491.23420.000.000.0080.00
7347532006.04.21 19:02sell0.50usdchf1.27761.27651.26162006.04.21 19:491.27560.000.000.0078.39
  0.00 0.00 0.00 322.01
Closed P/L: 322.01
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7347592006.04.21 19:02buy0.50eurcad1.40301.40001.4190 1.40290.000.000.00-4.39
7347192006.04.21 19:00buy0.50gbpusd1.78051.78111.7965 1.78160.000.000.0038.50
7335402006.04.21 16:03sell0.50usdcad1.13791.14091.1219 1.13730.000.000.0026.38
  0.00 0.00 0.00 60.49
 Floating P/L: 60.49
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 322.01 Floating P/L: 60.49 Margin: 434.80
Balance: 5 322.01 Equity: 5 382.50 Free Margin: 4 947.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 427.01 Gross Loss: 105.00 Total Net Profit: 322.01
Profit Factor: 4.07 Expected Payoff: 53.67  
Absolute Drawdown: 91.82 Maximal Drawdown (%): 105.00 (2.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 130.00 loss trade: -105.00
Average profit trade: 85.40 loss trade: -105.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (413.83) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-105.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 413.83 (4) consecutive loss (count): -105.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1