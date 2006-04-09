|Account: 1018448
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 13, 01:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|641504
|2006.04.09 16:37
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|657863
|2006.04.10 05:42
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.05
|143.35
|142.25
|2006.04.10 06:33
|143.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.45
|658326
|2006.04.10 05:49
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7441
|1.7411
|1.7521
|2006.04.10 06:56
|1.7442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|658563
|2006.04.10 05:52
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.09
|118.39
|117.29
|2006.04.10 06:58
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.93
|664084
|2006.04.10 06:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7442
|1.7472
|1.7362
|2006.04.10 09:45
|1.7472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|667212
|2006.04.10 07:30
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6096
|0.6066
|0.6176
|2006.04.10 11:44
|0.6066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|682571
|2006.04.10 11:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7448
|1.7418
|1.7528
|2006.04.10 12:41
|1.7447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|668274
|2006.04.10 07:46
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1474
|1.1444
|1.1554
|2006.04.10 12:58
|1.1469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.60
|689019
|2006.04.10 13:59
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6075
|0.6105
|0.5995
|2006.04.10 15:32
|0.6105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|685803
|2006.04.10 12:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7447
|1.7477
|1.7367
|2006.04.10 16:56
|1.7400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|470.00
|686511
|2006.04.10 12:58
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1469
|1.1499
|1.1389
|2006.04.10 19:10
|1.1499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-260.89
|661644
|2006.04.10 06:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.06
|142.76
|143.86
|2006.04.10 21:32
|143.35
|0.00
|0.00
|8.30
|245.08
|699886
|2006.04.10 16:56
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7400
|1.7370
|1.7480
|2006.04.10 23:32
|1.7433
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|330.00
|641724
|2006.04.09 22:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3003
|1.2973
|1.3083
|2006.04.11 01:08
|1.3041
|0.00
|0.00
|10.15
|291.39
|695957
|2006.04.10 15:55
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7285
|0.7255
|0.7365
|2006.04.11 01:54
|0.7278
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|-70.00
|715122
|2006.04.11 01:54
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7278
|0.7308
|0.7198
|2006.04.11 04:23
|0.7308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|708972
|2006.04.10 21:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.35
|143.65
|142.55
|2006.04.11 05:33
|143.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.23
|714411
|2006.04.11 01:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3041
|1.3071
|1.2961
|2006.04.11 07:16
|1.3000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|315.38
|717367
|2006.04.11 03:37
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6082
|0.6052
|0.6162
|2006.04.11 07:28
|0.6114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|727722
|2006.04.11 07:28
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6114
|0.6144
|0.6034
|2006.04.11 07:59
|0.6106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|724308
|2006.04.11 06:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2125
|1.2095
|1.2205
|2006.04.11 08:59
|1.2136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|731970
|2006.04.11 08:58
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.77
|144.07
|142.97
|2006.04.11 10:24
|143.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.42
|737373
|2006.04.11 10:24
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.69
|143.39
|144.49
|2006.04.11 10:59
|143.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.71
|726795
|2006.04.11 07:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3000
|1.2970
|1.3080
|2006.04.11 12:20
|1.3037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|283.81
|711195
|2006.04.10 23:32
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7433
|1.7463
|1.7353
|2006.04.11 12:21
|1.7425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|743410
|2006.04.11 12:20
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3037
|1.3067
|1.2957
|2006.04.11 12:50
|1.3028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.08
|745716
|2006.04.11 12:50
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3028
|1.2998
|1.3108
|2006.04.11 13:54
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.80
|743626
|2006.04.11 12:21
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7425
|1.7395
|1.7505
|2006.04.11 14:48
|1.7481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|732091
|2006.04.11 08:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2136
|1.2166
|1.2056
|2006.04.11 15:39
|1.2119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.00
|753215
|2006.04.11 14:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7481
|1.7511
|1.7401
|2006.04.11 18:36
|1.7472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|761699
|2006.04.11 18:36
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7472
|1.7442
|1.7552
|2006.04.12 05:02
|1.7498
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|260.00
|755869
|2006.04.11 15:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2119
|1.2089
|1.2199
|2006.04.12 05:02
|1.2156
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.50
|370.00
|729019
|2006.04.11 07:59
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6106
|0.6076
|0.6186
|2006.04.12 05:03
|0.6152
|0.00
|0.00
|4.60
|460.00
|751871
|2006.04.11 14:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3002
|1.3032
|1.2922
|2006.04.12 05:04
|1.2969
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.65
|254.45
|664211
|2006.04.10 06:58
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.11
|117.81
|118.91
|2006.04.12 06:44
|118.23
|0.00
|0.00
|24.60
|101.50
|786061
|2006.04.12 06:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7498
|1.7528
|1.7418
|2006.04.12 07:25
|1.7528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|793678
|2006.04.12 08:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7530
|1.7560
|1.7450
|2006.04.12 08:48
|1.7560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|785715
|2006.04.12 06:32
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2971
|1.2941
|1.3051
|2006.04.12 09:00
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-231.82
|796484
|2006.04.12 09:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7551
|1.7521
|1.7631
|2006.04.12 12:04
|1.7521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|790764
|2006.04.12 07:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2145
|1.2115
|1.2225
|2006.04.12 12:30
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|801935
|2006.04.12 11:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2957
|1.2987
|1.2877
|2006.04.12 12:30
|1.2987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.88
|724693
|2006.04.11 06:25
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7320
|0.7350
|0.7240
|2006.04.12 12:36
|0.7306
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|140.00
|739075
|2006.04.11 10:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.73
|144.03
|142.93
|2006.04.12 12:46
|142.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.50
|675.85
|814554
|2006.04.12 13:19
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.93
|143.23
|142.13
|2006.04.12 13:40
|143.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.44
|804351
|2006.04.12 12:20
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7540
|1.7570
|1.7460
|2006.04.12 14:56
|1.7513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|823645
|2006.04.12 14:56
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7513
|1.7483
|1.7593
|2006.04.12 15:29
|1.7509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|786519
|2006.04.12 06:44
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.23
|118.53
|117.63
|2006.04.12 17:20
|118.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.10
|823790
|2006.04.12 14:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.35
|143.05
|144.15
|2006.04.12 17:20
|143.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.30
|807691
|2006.04.12 12:36
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7306
|0.7276
|0.7346
|2006.04.13 01:39
|0.7276
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|-300.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.80
|1 429.23
|Closed P/L:
|1 454.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|709841
|2006.04.10 22:22
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1481
|1.1511
|1.1401
|1.1485
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.60
|-34.83
|823518
|2006.04.12 14:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2112
|1.2082
|1.2192
|1.2103
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.50
|-90.00
|823554
|2006.04.12 14:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2990
|1.3020
|1.2910
|1.2986
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.95
|30.80
|826134
|2006.04.12 15:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7509
|1.7539
|1.7429
|1.7519
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-100.00
|830407
|2006.04.12 17:20
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.32
|143.62
|142.52
|143.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.50
|-42.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.60
|-236.24
|Floating P/L:
|-322.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 454.03
|Floating P/L:
|-322.84
|Margin:
|5 000.00
|Balance:
|11 454.03
|Equity:
|11 131.19
|Free Margin:
|6 123.49
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 076.07
|Gross Loss:
|4 622.04
|Total Net Profit:
|1 454.03
|Profit Factor:
|1.31
|Expected Payoff:
|30.29
|Absolute Drawdown:
|968.98
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|970.53 (9.7%)
|Total Trades:
|48
|Short Positions (won %):
|24 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (54.17%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (52.08%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|23 (47.92%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|667.35
|loss trade:
|-300.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|243.04
|loss trade:
|-200.96
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (1 359.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-1 662.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 277.15 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 662.70 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3