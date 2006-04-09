Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1018448 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 April 13, 01:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6415042006.04.09 16:37balanceDeposit10 000.00
6578632006.04.10 05:42sell1.00eurjpy143.05143.35142.252006.04.10 06:33143.060.000.000.00-8.45
6583262006.04.10 05:49buy1.00gbpusd1.74411.74111.75212006.04.10 06:561.74420.000.000.0010.00
6585632006.04.10 05:52sell1.00usdjpy118.09118.39117.292006.04.10 06:58118.110.000.000.00-16.93
6640842006.04.10 06:56sell1.00gbpusd1.74421.74721.73622006.04.10 09:451.74720.000.000.00-300.00
6672122006.04.10 07:30buy1.00nzdusd0.60960.60660.61762006.04.10 11:440.60660.000.000.00-300.00
6825712006.04.10 11:42buy1.00gbpusd1.74481.74181.75282006.04.10 12:411.74470.000.000.00-10.00
6682742006.04.10 07:46buy1.00usdcad1.14741.14441.15542006.04.10 12:581.14690.000.000.00-43.60
6890192006.04.10 13:59sell1.00nzdusd0.60750.61050.59952006.04.10 15:320.61050.000.000.00-300.00
6858032006.04.10 12:41sell1.00gbpusd1.74471.74771.73672006.04.10 16:561.74000.000.000.00470.00
6865112006.04.10 12:58sell1.00usdcad1.14691.14991.13892006.04.10 19:101.14990.000.000.00-260.89
6616442006.04.10 06:33buy1.00eurjpy143.06142.76143.862006.04.10 21:32143.350.000.008.30245.08
6998862006.04.10 16:56buy1.00gbpusd1.74001.73701.74802006.04.10 23:321.74330.000.00-0.85330.00
6417242006.04.09 22:00buy1.00usdchf1.30031.29731.30832006.04.11 01:081.30410.000.0010.15291.39
6959572006.04.10 15:55buy1.00audusd0.72850.72550.73652006.04.11 01:540.72780.000.001.60-70.00
7151222006.04.11 01:54sell1.00audusd0.72780.73080.71982006.04.11 04:230.73080.000.000.00-300.00
7089722006.04.10 21:32sell1.00eurjpy143.35143.65142.552006.04.11 05:33143.650.000.000.00-253.23
7144112006.04.11 01:08sell1.00usdchf1.30411.30711.29612006.04.11 07:161.30000.000.000.00315.38
7173672006.04.11 03:37buy1.00nzdusd0.60820.60520.61622006.04.11 07:280.61140.000.000.00320.00
7277222006.04.11 07:28sell1.00nzdusd0.61140.61440.60342006.04.11 07:590.61060.000.000.0080.00
7243082006.04.11 06:16buy1.00eurusd1.21251.20951.22052006.04.11 08:591.21360.000.000.00110.00
7319702006.04.11 08:58sell1.00eurjpy143.77144.07142.972006.04.11 10:24143.690.000.000.0067.42
7373732006.04.11 10:24buy1.00eurjpy143.69143.39144.492006.04.11 10:59143.730.000.000.0033.71
7267952006.04.11 07:16buy1.00usdchf1.30001.29701.30802006.04.11 12:201.30370.000.000.00283.81
7111952006.04.10 23:32sell1.00gbpusd1.74331.74631.73532006.04.11 12:211.74250.000.000.0080.00
7434102006.04.11 12:20sell1.00usdchf1.30371.30671.29572006.04.11 12:501.30280.000.000.0069.08
7457162006.04.11 12:50buy1.00usdchf1.30281.29981.31082006.04.11 13:541.29980.000.000.00-230.80
7436262006.04.11 12:21buy1.00gbpusd1.74251.73951.75052006.04.11 14:481.74810.000.000.00560.00
7320912006.04.11 08:59sell1.00eurusd1.21361.21661.20562006.04.11 15:391.21190.000.000.00170.00
7532152006.04.11 14:48sell1.00gbpusd1.74811.75111.74012006.04.11 18:361.74720.000.000.0090.00
7616992006.04.11 18:36buy1.00gbpusd1.74721.74421.75522006.04.12 05:021.74980.000.00-0.85260.00
7558692006.04.11 15:39buy1.00eurusd1.21191.20891.21992006.04.12 05:021.21560.000.00-6.50370.00
7290192006.04.11 07:59buy1.00nzdusd0.61060.60760.61862006.04.12 05:030.61520.000.004.60460.00
7518712006.04.11 14:17sell1.00usdchf1.30021.30321.29222006.04.12 05:041.29690.000.00-10.65254.45
6642112006.04.10 06:58buy1.00usdjpy118.11117.81118.912006.04.12 06:44118.230.000.0024.60101.50
7860612006.04.12 06:35sell1.00gbpusd1.74981.75281.74182006.04.12 07:251.75280.000.000.00-300.00
7936782006.04.12 08:44sell1.00gbpusd1.75301.75601.74502006.04.12 08:481.75600.000.000.00-300.00
7857152006.04.12 06:32buy1.00usdchf1.29711.29411.30512006.04.12 09:001.29410.000.000.00-231.82
7964842006.04.12 09:20buy1.00gbpusd1.75511.75211.76312006.04.12 12:041.75210.000.000.00-300.00
7907642006.04.12 07:55buy1.00eurusd1.21451.21151.22252006.04.12 12:301.21150.000.000.00-300.00
8019352006.04.12 11:59sell1.00usdchf1.29571.29871.28772006.04.12 12:301.29870.000.000.00-230.88
7246932006.04.11 06:25sell1.00audusd0.73200.73500.72402006.04.12 12:360.73060.000.00-1.90140.00
7390752006.04.11 10:59sell1.00eurjpy143.73144.03142.932006.04.12 12:46142.930.000.00-8.50675.85
8145542006.04.12 13:19sell1.00eurjpy142.93143.23142.132006.04.12 13:40143.230.000.000.00-253.44
8043512006.04.12 12:20sell1.00gbpusd1.75401.75701.74602006.04.12 14:561.75130.000.000.00270.00
8236452006.04.12 14:56buy1.00gbpusd1.75131.74831.75932006.04.12 15:291.75090.000.000.00-40.00
7865192006.04.12 06:44sell1.00usdjpy118.23118.53117.632006.04.12 17:20118.530.000.000.00-253.10
8237902006.04.12 14:57buy1.00eurjpy143.35143.05144.152006.04.12 17:20143.320.000.000.00-25.30
8076912006.04.12 12:36buy1.00audusd0.73060.72760.73462006.04.13 01:390.72760.000.004.80-300.00
  0.00 0.00 24.80 1 429.23
Closed P/L: 1 454.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7098412006.04.10 22:22sell1.00usdcad1.14811.15111.1401 1.14850.000.00-8.60-34.83
8235182006.04.12 14:55buy1.00eurusd1.21121.20821.2192 1.21030.000.00-19.50-90.00
8235542006.04.12 14:55sell1.00usdchf1.29901.30201.2910 1.29860.000.00-31.9530.80
8261342006.04.12 15:29sell1.00gbpusd1.75091.75391.7429 1.75190.000.00-1.05-100.00
8304072006.04.12 17:20sell1.00eurjpy143.32143.62142.52 143.370.000.00-25.50-42.21
  0.00 0.00 -86.60 -236.24
 Floating P/L: -322.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 454.03 Floating P/L: -322.84 Margin: 5 000.00
Balance: 11 454.03 Equity: 11 131.19 Free Margin: 6 123.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 076.07 Gross Loss: 4 622.04 Total Net Profit: 1 454.03
Profit Factor: 1.31 Expected Payoff: 30.29  
Absolute Drawdown: 968.98 Maximal Drawdown (%): 970.53 (9.7%)  
 
Total Trades: 48 Short Positions (won %): 24 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 24 (54.17%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (52.08%) Loss trades (% of total): 23 (47.92%)
Largest profit trade: 667.35 loss trade: -300.00
Average profit trade: 243.04 loss trade: -200.96
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (1 359.40) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-1 662.70)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 277.15 (8) consecutive loss (count): -1 662.70 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3