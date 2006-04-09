|Account: 1018448
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 12, 00:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|641504
|2006.04.09 16:37
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|695957
|2006.04.10 15:55
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7285
|0.7255
|0.7365
|2006.04.11 01:54
|0.7278
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|-70.00
|715122
|2006.04.11 01:54
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7278
|0.7308
|0.7198
|2006.04.11 04:23
|0.7308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|657863
|2006.04.10 05:42
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.05
|143.35
|142.25
|2006.04.10 06:33
|143.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.45
|661644
|2006.04.10 06:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.06
|142.76
|143.86
|2006.04.10 21:32
|143.35
|0.00
|0.00
|8.30
|245.08
|708972
|2006.04.10 21:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.35
|143.65
|142.55
|2006.04.11 05:33
|143.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.23
|731970
|2006.04.11 08:58
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.77
|144.07
|142.97
|2006.04.11 10:24
|143.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.42
|737373
|2006.04.11 10:24
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.69
|143.39
|144.49
|2006.04.11 10:59
|143.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.71
|724308
|2006.04.11 06:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2125
|1.2095
|1.2205
|2006.04.11 08:59
|1.2136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|732091
|2006.04.11 08:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2136
|1.2166
|1.2056
|2006.04.11 15:39
|1.2119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.00
|658326
|2006.04.10 05:49
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7441
|1.7411
|1.7521
|2006.04.10 06:56
|1.7442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|664084
|2006.04.10 06:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7442
|1.7472
|1.7362
|2006.04.10 09:45
|1.7472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|682571
|2006.04.10 11:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7448
|1.7418
|1.7528
|2006.04.10 12:41
|1.7447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|685803
|2006.04.10 12:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7447
|1.7477
|1.7367
|2006.04.10 16:56
|1.7400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|470.00
|699886
|2006.04.10 16:56
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7400
|1.7370
|1.7480
|2006.04.10 23:32
|1.7433
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|330.00
|711195
|2006.04.10 23:32
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7433
|1.7463
|1.7353
|2006.04.11 12:21
|1.7425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|743626
|2006.04.11 12:21
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7425
|1.7395
|1.7505
|2006.04.11 14:48
|1.7481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|753215
|2006.04.11 14:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7481
|1.7511
|1.7401
|2006.04.11 18:36
|1.7472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|667212
|2006.04.10 07:30
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6096
|0.6066
|0.6176
|2006.04.10 11:44
|0.6066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|689019
|2006.04.10 13:59
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6075
|0.6105
|0.5995
|2006.04.10 15:32
|0.6105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|717367
|2006.04.11 03:37
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6082
|0.6052
|0.6162
|2006.04.11 07:28
|0.6114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|727722
|2006.04.11 07:28
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6114
|0.6144
|0.6034
|2006.04.11 07:59
|0.6106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|668274
|2006.04.10 07:46
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1474
|1.1444
|1.1554
|2006.04.10 12:58
|1.1469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.60
|686511
|2006.04.10 12:58
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1469
|1.1499
|1.1389
|2006.04.10 19:10
|1.1499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-260.89
|641724
|2006.04.09 22:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3003
|1.2973
|1.3083
|2006.04.11 01:08
|1.3041
|0.00
|0.00
|10.15
|291.39
|714411
|2006.04.11 01:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3041
|1.3071
|1.2961
|2006.04.11 07:16
|1.3000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|315.38
|726795
|2006.04.11 07:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3000
|1.2970
|1.3080
|2006.04.11 12:20
|1.3037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|283.81
|743410
|2006.04.11 12:20
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3037
|1.3067
|1.2957
|2006.04.11 12:50
|1.3028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.08
|745716
|2006.04.11 12:50
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3028
|1.2998
|1.3108
|2006.04.11 13:54
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.80
|658563
|2006.04.10 05:52
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.09
|118.39
|117.29
|2006.04.10 06:58
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.93
|0.00
|0.00
|19.20
|1 431.97
|Closed P/L:
|1 451.17
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|709841
|2006.04.10 22:22
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1481
|1.1511
|1.1401
|1.1436
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.15
|393.49
|664211
|2006.04.10 06:58
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.11
|117.81
|118.91
|118.01
|0.00
|0.00
|24.60
|-84.74
|724693
|2006.04.11 06:25
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7320
|0.7350
|0.7240
|0.7338
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|-180.00
|729019
|2006.04.11 07:59
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6106
|0.6076
|0.6186
|0.6142
|0.00
|0.00
|4.60
|360.00
|739075
|2006.04.11 10:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.73
|144.03
|142.93
|143.51
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.50
|186.40
|751871
|2006.04.11 14:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3002
|1.3032
|1.2922
|1.2957
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.65
|347.30
|755869
|2006.04.11 15:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2119
|1.2089
|1.2199
|1.2163
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.50
|440.00
|761699
|2006.04.11 18:36
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7472
|1.7442
|1.7552
|1.7507
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|350.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.35
|1 812.45
|Floating P/L:
|1 811.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 451.17
|Floating P/L:
|1 811.10
|Margin:
|8 000.00
|Balance:
|11 451.17
|Equity:
|13 262.27
|Free Margin:
|5 262.27
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 543.47
|Gross Loss:
|2 092.30
|Total Net Profit:
|1 451.17
|Profit Factor:
|1.69
|Expected Payoff:
|50.04
|Absolute Drawdown:
|968.98
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|970.53 (9.7%)
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (53.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (64.29%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (58.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (41.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|560.00
|loss trade:
|-300.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|208.44
|loss trade:
|-174.36
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (1 359.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-970.53)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 359.40 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-970.53 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2