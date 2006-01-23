North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 119146
|Name: 21nf_21_21_21_21
|2006.04.19 06:28 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|770863
|1
|2006.01.23 02:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2678
|1.2578
|1.2828
|2006.01.23 19:45
|1.2578
|-100.00
|2
|782012
|1
|2006.01.23 20:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2599
|1.2499
|1.2749
|2006.01.27 13:00
|1.2749
|150.00
|3
|814995
|1
|2006.01.26 20:15
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2703
|1.2803
|1.2553
|2006.01.27 18:13
|1.2803
|-100.00
|4
|830268
|1
|2006.01.30 08:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2829
|1.2729
|1.2979
|2006.02.03 16:07
|1.2979
|150.00
|5
|860150
|1
|2006.02.01 15:19
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2857
|1.2957
|1.2707
|2006.02.03 15:58
|1.2957
|-100.00
|6
|890211
|1
|2006.02.03 16:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2988
|1.3088
|1.2838
|2006.02.13 02:15
|1.3088
|-100.00
|7
|969430
|1
|2006.02.13 06:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3070
|1.2970
|1.3220
|2006.02.27 01:24
|1.3220
|150.00
|8
|986125
|1
|2006.02.14 15:47
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.3127
|1.3227
|1.2977
|2006.02.27 01:24
|1.3227
|-100.00
|9
|1119525
|1
|2006.02.28 23:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3119
|1.3219
|1.2969
|2006.03.03 16:17
|1.2969
|150.00
|10
|1147377
|1
|2006.03.02 17:45
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.3053
|1.2953
|1.3203
|2006.03.03 16:31
|1.2953
|-100.00
|11
|1222360
|1
|2006.03.09 02:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3075
|1.2975
|1.3225
|2006.03.10 16:37
|1.3225
|150.00
|12
|1350100
|1
|2006.03.17 10:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2917
|1.3017
|1.2767
|2006.03.21 17:11
|1.3017
|-100.00
|13
|1405633
|1
|2006.03.22 11:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3026
|1.3126
|1.2876
|2006.03.23 17:19
|1.3126
|-100.00
|14
|1428338
|1
|2006.03.23 17:44
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3165
|1.3265
|1.3015
|2006.03.28 14:58
|1.3015
|150.00
|15
|1490428
|1
|2006.03.29 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3091
|1.2991
|1.3241
|2006.03.30 17:31
|1.2991
|-100.00
|16
|1553271
|1
|2006.03.31 18:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3051
|1.2951
|1.3201
|2006.04.04 15:04
|1.2951
|-100.00
|17
|1558939
|1
|2006.04.03 06:30
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.3090
|1.3190
|1.2940
|2006.04.04 15:04
|1.2947
|143.00
|18
|1586039
|1
|2006.04.04 15:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2915
|1.2815
|1.3065
|2006.04.05 17:02
|1.2815
|-100.00
|19
|1666803
|1
|2006.04.07 10:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2929
|1.3029
|1.2779
|2006.04.07 18:56
|1.3029
|-100.00
|20
|1693814
|1
|2006.04.10 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2983
|1.3083
|1.2833
|2006.04.17 15:18
|1.2833
|150.00
|-7.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|-7.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(8) 1193.00
|Losing trades:
|(12) -1200.00
|Max summary P/L:
|150.00
|Largest winning trade:
|150.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-100.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (150.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-200.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|150.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-200.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|307.00 (0.61%)
|Profit factor:
|0.99
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.49
|Risk factor:
|-0.02
|
* * *