North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 119146Name: 21nf_21_21_21_212006.04.19 06:28 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
177086312006.01.23 02:59buy0.10usdchf1.26781.25781.28282006.01.23 19:451.2578-100.00
278201212006.01.23 20:14buy0.10usdchf1.25991.24991.27492006.01.27 13:001.2749150.00
381499512006.01.26 20:15sell0.30usdchf1.27031.28031.25532006.01.27 18:131.2803-100.00
483026812006.01.30 08:29buy0.10usdchf1.28291.27291.29792006.02.03 16:071.2979150.00
586015012006.02.01 15:19sell0.30usdchf1.28571.29571.27072006.02.03 15:581.2957-100.00
689021112006.02.03 16:29sell0.10usdchf1.29881.30881.28382006.02.13 02:151.3088-100.00
796943012006.02.13 06:44buy0.10usdchf1.30701.29701.32202006.02.27 01:241.3220150.00
898612512006.02.14 15:47sell0.30usdchf1.31271.32271.29772006.02.27 01:241.3227-100.00
9111952512006.02.28 23:14sell0.10usdchf1.31191.32191.29692006.03.03 16:171.2969150.00
10114737712006.03.02 17:45buy0.30usdchf1.30531.29531.32032006.03.03 16:311.2953-100.00
11122236012006.03.09 02:59buy0.10usdchf1.30751.29751.32252006.03.10 16:371.3225150.00
12135010012006.03.17 10:14sell0.10usdchf1.29171.30171.27672006.03.21 17:111.3017-100.00
13140563312006.03.22 11:59sell0.10usdchf1.30261.31261.28762006.03.23 17:191.3126-100.00
14142833812006.03.23 17:44sell0.10usdchf1.31651.32651.30152006.03.28 14:581.3015150.00
15149042812006.03.29 09:29buy0.10usdchf1.30911.29911.32412006.03.30 17:311.2991-100.00
16155327112006.03.31 18:59buy0.10usdchf1.30511.29511.32012006.04.04 15:041.2951-100.00
17155893912006.04.03 06:30sell0.30usdchf1.30901.31901.29402006.04.04 15:041.2947143.00
18158603912006.04.04 15:44buy0.10usdchf1.29151.28151.30652006.04.05 17:021.2815-100.00
19166680312006.04.07 10:45sell0.10usdchf1.29291.30291.27792006.04.07 18:561.3029-100.00
20169381412006.04.10 09:59sell0.10usdchf1.29831.30831.28332006.04.17 15:181.2833150.00
-7.00
 
Summary P/L:-7.00
 
Winning trades:(8) 1193.00
Losing trades:(12) -1200.00
Max summary P/L:150.00
Largest winning trade:150.00
Largest losing trade:-100.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (150.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-200.00)
Max consecutive profit:150.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-200.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:307.00 (0.61%)
Profit factor:0.99
Avg. profit factor:1.49
Risk factor:-0.02
 
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