North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 119146
|Name: 21nf_21_21_21_21
|2006.04.19 06:27 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|780646
|1
|2006.01.23 18:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2270
|1.2370
|1.2120
|2006.01.27 18:13
|1.2120
|150.00
|2
|825784
|1
|2006.01.27 18:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2136
|1.2036
|1.2286
|2006.02.02 07:47
|1.2036
|-100.00
|3
|871518
|1
|2006.02.02 09:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2059
|1.1959
|1.2209
|2006.02.06 19:13
|1.1959
|-100.00
|4
|918432
|1
|2006.02.07 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1970
|1.1870
|1.2120
|2006.02.13 02:43
|1.1887
|-83.00
|5
|961653
|1
|2006.02.10 16:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2017
|1.2117
|1.1867
|2006.02.13 02:43
|1.1890
|127.00
|6
|972301
|1
|2006.02.13 11:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1885
|1.1785
|1.2035
|2006.03.02 21:24
|1.2035
|150.00
|7
|1027097
|1
|2006.02.17 17:45
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.1935
|1.2035
|1.1785
|2006.03.02 21:24
|1.2035
|-100.00
|8
|1157361
|1
|2006.03.03 12:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2019
|1.2119
|1.1869
|2006.03.10 16:29
|1.1869
|150.00
|9
|1194120
|1
|2006.03.07 10:45
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.1939
|1.1839
|1.2089
|2006.03.15 10:31
|1.2040
|101.00
|10
|1367619
|1
|2006.03.20 10:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2179
|1.2279
|1.2029
|2006.03.23 17:11
|1.2029
|150.00
|11
|1439321
|1
|2006.03.24 13:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1963
|1.1863
|1.2113
|2006.03.30 17:30
|1.2113
|150.00
|12
|1472719
|1
|2006.03.28 11:17
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2060
|1.2160
|1.1910
|2006.03.30 22:21
|1.2160
|-100.00
|13
|1579924
|1
|2006.04.04 10:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2143
|1.2043
|1.2293
|2006.04.05 15:36
|1.2293
|150.00
|14
|1585591
|1
|2006.04.04 15:30
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2252
|1.2352
|1.2102
|2006.04.07 16:22
|1.2151
|101.00
|15
|1689987
|1
|2006.04.10 03:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2110
|1.2210
|1.1960
|2006.04.17 14:41
|1.2210
|-100.00
|16
|1748400
|1
|2006.04.12 15:45
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2090
|1.1990
|1.2240
|2006.04.17 14:41
|1.2208
|118.00
|764.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|764.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(10) 1347.00
|Losing trades:
|(6) -583.00
|Max summary P/L:
|764.00
|Largest winning trade:
|150.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-100.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (551.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|3 (-283.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|551.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-283.00 (3)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|283.00 (0.56%)
|Profit factor:
|2.31
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.39
|Risk factor:
|2.70
|
* * *