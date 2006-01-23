North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 119146Name: 21nf_21_21_21_212006.04.19 06:27 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
178064612006.01.23 18:15sell0.10eurusd1.22701.23701.21202006.01.27 18:131.2120150.00
282578412006.01.27 18:00buy0.30eurusd1.21361.20361.22862006.02.02 07:471.2036-100.00
387151812006.02.02 09:14buy0.10eurusd1.20591.19591.22092006.02.06 19:131.1959-100.00
491843212006.02.07 14:45buy0.10eurusd1.19701.18701.21202006.02.13 02:431.1887-83.00
596165312006.02.10 16:00sell0.30eurusd1.20171.21171.18672006.02.13 02:431.1890127.00
697230112006.02.13 11:44buy0.10eurusd1.18851.17851.20352006.03.02 21:241.2035150.00
7102709712006.02.17 17:45sell0.30eurusd1.19351.20351.17852006.03.02 21:241.2035-100.00
8115736112006.03.03 12:44sell0.10eurusd1.20191.21191.18692006.03.10 16:291.1869150.00
9119412012006.03.07 10:45buy0.30eurusd1.19391.18391.20892006.03.15 10:311.2040101.00
10136761912006.03.20 10:14sell0.10eurusd1.21791.22791.20292006.03.23 17:111.2029150.00
11143932112006.03.24 13:44buy0.10eurusd1.19631.18631.21132006.03.30 17:301.2113150.00
12147271912006.03.28 11:17sell0.30eurusd1.20601.21601.19102006.03.30 22:211.2160-100.00
13157992412006.04.04 10:29buy0.10eurusd1.21431.20431.22932006.04.05 15:361.2293150.00
14158559112006.04.04 15:30sell0.30eurusd1.22521.23521.21022006.04.07 16:221.2151101.00
15168998712006.04.10 03:44sell0.10eurusd1.21101.22101.19602006.04.17 14:411.2210-100.00
16174840012006.04.12 15:45buy0.30eurusd1.20901.19901.22402006.04.17 14:411.2208118.00
764.00
 
Summary P/L:764.00
 
Winning trades:(10) 1347.00
Losing trades:(6) -583.00
Max summary P/L:764.00
Largest winning trade:150.00
Largest losing trade:-100.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (551.00)
Max consecutive losers:3 (-283.00)
Max consecutive profit:551.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-283.00 (3)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:283.00 (0.56%)
Profit factor:2.31
Avg. profit factor:1.39
Risk factor:2.70
 
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