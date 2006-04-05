Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1015316 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 April 7, 15:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4747462006.04.05 19:56balanceDeposit10 000.00
4993562006.04.06 07:49buy1.00eurusd1.22881.22581.23282006.04.06 08:581.23280.000.000.00400.00
5114412006.04.06 10:47sell1.00eurusd1.23191.23491.22792006.04.06 12:411.22790.000.000.00400.00
5382972006.04.06 14:14sell1.00eurusd1.22171.22471.21772006.04.06 16:161.22090.000.000.0080.00
5460922006.04.06 16:16buy1.00eurusd1.22091.21791.22492006.04.06 16:461.22200.000.000.00110.00
5483172006.04.06 16:46sell1.00eurusd1.22201.22501.21802006.04.07 07:161.21800.000.006.30400.00
5929442006.04.07 10:38buy1.00eurusd1.21891.21591.22292006.04.07 11:361.21820.000.000.00-70.00
5968282006.04.07 11:36sell1.00eurusd1.21821.22121.21422006.04.07 12:301.21750.000.000.0070.00
5996722006.04.07 12:30buy1.00eurusd1.21751.21451.22152006.04.07 12:311.22150.000.000.00400.00
6073702006.04.07 13:10buy1.00eurusd1.21911.21611.22312006.04.07 13:201.21610.000.000.00-300.00
  0.00 0.00 6.30 1 490.00
Closed P/L: 1 496.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 496.30 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 496.30 Equity: 11 496.30 Free Margin: 11 496.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 866.30 Gross Loss: 370.00 Total Net Profit: 1 496.30
Profit Factor: 5.04 Expected Payoff: 166.26  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 70.00 (0.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (77.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (22.22%)
Largest profit trade: 406.30 loss trade: -300.00
Average profit trade: 266.61 loss trade: -185.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (1 396.30) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-300.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 396.30 (5) consecutive loss (count): -300.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1