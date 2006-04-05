|Account: 1015316
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 7, 15:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|474746
|2006.04.05 19:56
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|499356
|2006.04.06 07:49
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2288
|1.2258
|1.2328
|2006.04.06 08:58
|1.2328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|511441
|2006.04.06 10:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2319
|1.2349
|1.2279
|2006.04.06 12:41
|1.2279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|538297
|2006.04.06 14:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2217
|1.2247
|1.2177
|2006.04.06 16:16
|1.2209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|546092
|2006.04.06 16:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2209
|1.2179
|1.2249
|2006.04.06 16:46
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|548317
|2006.04.06 16:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2220
|1.2250
|1.2180
|2006.04.07 07:16
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|400.00
|592944
|2006.04.07 10:38
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2189
|1.2159
|1.2229
|2006.04.07 11:36
|1.2182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|596828
|2006.04.07 11:36
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2182
|1.2212
|1.2142
|2006.04.07 12:30
|1.2175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|599672
|2006.04.07 12:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2175
|1.2145
|1.2215
|2006.04.07 12:31
|1.2215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|607370
|2006.04.07 13:10
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2191
|1.2161
|1.2231
|2006.04.07 13:20
|1.2161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|1 490.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 496.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 496.30
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 496.30
|Equity:
|11 496.30
|Free Margin:
|11 496.30
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 866.30
|Gross Loss:
|370.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 496.30
|Profit Factor:
|5.04
|Expected Payoff:
|166.26
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|70.00 (0.6%)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (77.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (22.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|406.30
|loss trade:
|-300.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|266.61
|loss trade:
|-185.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (1 396.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-300.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 396.30 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-300.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1