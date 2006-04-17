MTReport4 - 1.8
|Net profit
| 386.04
|Initial deposit
| 10000.00
|Gross profit
| 627.60
|Interest earned
| -5.95
|Gross loss
| 235.61
|Commission paid
| 0.00
|
|Total number of trades
| 2
|Percentage profitable
| 50.0
|%
|Total number of pips
| 50
|Average pips per trade
| 25
|
|Number of winning trades
| 1
|Number of losing trades
| 1
|Average winning trade
| 627.60
|Average losing trade
| 235.61
|Average winning pips
| 80
|Average losing pips
| 30
|
|Return (1 days)
| 3.9
|%
|Maximum drawdown
| 2.2
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|Balance
|DD
|953300
|2006.04.17 11:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5719
|1.5670
|1.5639
|2006.04.18 09:34
|1.5639
| 0.00
| -5.95
| 627.60
| 80
| 10621.65
|
|1046091
|2006.04.18 12:37
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5643
|1.5673
|1.5563
|2006.04.18 18:14
|1.5673
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -235.61
| -30
| 10386.04
|*