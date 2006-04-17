MTReport4 - 1.8


Net profit 386.04Initial deposit 10000.00
Gross profit 627.60Interest earned -5.95
Gross loss 235.61Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 2Percentage profitable 50.0%
Total number of pips 50Average pips per trade 25
 
Number of winning trades 1Number of losing trades 1
Average winning trade 627.60Average losing trade 235.61
Average winning pips 80Average losing pips 30
 
Return (1 days) 3.9%Maximum drawdown 2.2%


TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfitPipsBalanceDD
9533002006.04.17 11:29sell1.00eurchf1.57191.56701.56392006.04.18 09:341.5639 0.00 -5.95 627.60 80 10621.65
10460912006.04.18 12:37sell1.00eurchf1.56431.56731.55632006.04.18 18:141.5673 0.00 0.00 -235.61 -30 10386.04*