North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 150410 Name: Sulz Currency: USD 2006 April 21, 09:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15563022006.04.02 18:38balanceDeposit50 000.00
15716392006.04.03 19:00buy stop1.00eurusd11247.000011237.00000.00002006.04.03 19:131.2128cancelled
15719452006.04.03 19:12sell1.00eurusd1.21310.00000.00002006.04.03 19:141.21250.000.000.0060.00
18431682006.04.19 09:05buy1.00eurusd1.23381.23541.24982006.04.19 12:351.23540.000.000.00160.00
18431812006.04.19 09:05buy1.00gbpusd1.77991.78571.79592006.04.19 12:571.78570.000.000.00580.00
18432282006.04.19 09:07buy1.00usdchf1.27061.27391.28662006.04.19 16:431.27390.000.000.00259.05
18432602006.04.19 09:09sell1.00eurjpy144.49144.49142.892006.04.19 13:28144.490.000.000.000.00
18432712006.04.19 09:09sell1.00usdjpy117.11117.10115.512006.04.19 10:32117.100.000.000.008.54
18446992006.04.19 10:32sell1.00usdjpy117.100.00117.002006.04.19 11:33117.000.000.000.0085.47
18483672006.04.19 13:06sell1.00eurusd1.23441.23081.21842006.04.19 16:461.23080.000.000.00360.00
18495452006.04.19 14:29sell1.00usdjpy117.06117.76115.462006.04.19 16:07117.760.000.000.00-594.43
18495512006.04.19 14:29sell1.00eurjpy144.48145.18142.882006.04.19 17:05145.180.000.000.00-594.88
18506412006.04.19 15:30buy1.00gbpusd1.78311.79071.79912006.04.19 19:301.79070.000.000.00760.00
18512972006.04.19 15:38buy1.00audusd0.74290.74480.75892006.04.19 19:570.74650.000.000.00360.00
18594142006.04.19 18:54sell1.00usdchf1.27081.26871.25482006.04.19 19:311.26870.000.000.00165.51
18602372006.04.19 19:22buy1.00usdjpy117.35117.05118.952006.04.19 19:57117.430.000.000.0068.13
18689282006.04.20 09:52buy1.00eurjpy145.19145.25146.792006.04.20 11:44145.250.000.000.0050.99
18698312006.04.20 10:39sell1.00gbpusd1.78891.79191.77292006.04.20 10:441.78880.000.000.0010.00
18701502006.04.20 10:58sell1.00gbpusd1.78891.78541.77292006.04.20 11:471.78540.000.000.00350.00
18702262006.04.20 11:01sell1.00eurusd1.23561.23471.21962006.04.20 15:071.23470.000.000.0090.00
18703932006.04.20 11:04buy1.00usdcad1.13721.13921.15322006.04.20 18:071.13920.000.000.00175.56
18705642006.04.20 11:13sell1.00audusd0.74470.73830.72872006.04.20 18:060.73830.000.000.00640.00
18718542006.04.20 12:08buy1.00eurjpy145.23144.93146.832006.04.20 16:36144.930.000.000.00-255.12
18753902006.04.20 15:13sell1.00eurusd1.23471.23191.21872006.04.20 18:061.23190.000.000.00280.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3 018.82
Closed P/L: 3 018.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
18682762006.04.20 09:13sell1.00eurgbp0.69060.69360.6746 0.69120.000.003.56-106.62
18722892006.04.20 12:28buy1.00usdjpy117.53117.23119.13 117.680.000.003.40127.46
  0.00 0.00 6.96 20.84
 Floating P/L: 27.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 018.82 Floating P/L: 27.80 Margin: 447.02
Balance: 53 018.82 Equity: 53 046.62 Free Margin: 52 599.60