North Finance Co Ltd
|Account: 150410
|Name: Sulz
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 21, 21:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1556302
|2006.04.02 18:38
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|1571639
|2006.04.03 19:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|11247.0000
|11237.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.03 19:13
|1.2128
|cancelled
|1571945
|2006.04.03 19:12
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2131
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.03 19:14
|1.2125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1843168
|2006.04.19 09:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2338
|1.2354
|1.2498
|2006.04.19 12:35
|1.2354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|1843181
|2006.04.19 09:05
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7799
|1.7857
|1.7959
|2006.04.19 12:57
|1.7857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|580.00
|1843228
|2006.04.19 09:07
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2706
|1.2739
|1.2866
|2006.04.19 16:43
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|259.05
|1843260
|2006.04.19 09:09
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|144.49
|144.49
|142.89
|2006.04.19 13:28
|144.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1843271
|2006.04.19 09:09
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.11
|117.10
|115.51
|2006.04.19 10:32
|117.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.54
|1844699
|2006.04.19 10:32
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.10
|0.00
|117.00
|2006.04.19 11:33
|117.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.47
|1848367
|2006.04.19 13:06
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2344
|1.2308
|1.2184
|2006.04.19 16:46
|1.2308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|1849545
|2006.04.19 14:29
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.06
|117.76
|115.46
|2006.04.19 16:07
|117.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-594.43
|1849551
|2006.04.19 14:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|144.48
|145.18
|142.88
|2006.04.19 17:05
|145.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-594.88
|1850641
|2006.04.19 15:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7831
|1.7907
|1.7991
|2006.04.19 19:30
|1.7907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|760.00
|1851297
|2006.04.19 15:38
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7429
|0.7448
|0.7589
|2006.04.19 19:57
|0.7465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|1859414
|2006.04.19 18:54
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2708
|1.2687
|1.2548
|2006.04.19 19:31
|1.2687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|165.51
|1860237
|2006.04.19 19:22
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.35
|117.05
|118.95
|2006.04.19 19:57
|117.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.13
|1868276
|2006.04.20 09:13
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.6906
|0.6936
|0.6746
|2006.04.21 19:58
|0.6927
|0.00
|0.00
|3.56
|-374.05
|1868928
|2006.04.20 09:52
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|145.19
|145.25
|146.79
|2006.04.20 11:44
|145.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.99
|1869831
|2006.04.20 10:39
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7889
|1.7919
|1.7729
|2006.04.20 10:44
|1.7888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1870150
|2006.04.20 10:58
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7889
|1.7854
|1.7729
|2006.04.20 11:47
|1.7854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|350.00
|1870226
|2006.04.20 11:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2356
|1.2347
|1.2196
|2006.04.20 15:07
|1.2347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|1870393
|2006.04.20 11:04
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1372
|1.1392
|1.1532
|2006.04.20 18:07
|1.1392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175.56
|1870564
|2006.04.20 11:13
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7447
|0.7383
|0.7287
|2006.04.20 18:06
|0.7383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|640.00
|1871854
|2006.04.20 12:08
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|145.23
|144.93
|146.83
|2006.04.20 16:36
|144.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-255.12
|1872289
|2006.04.20 12:28
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.53
|117.23
|119.13
|2006.04.21 12:19
|117.23
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|-255.91
|1875390
|2006.04.20 15:13
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2347
|1.2319
|1.2187
|2006.04.20 18:06
|1.2319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|1891644
|2006.04.21 10:09
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1398
|1.1368
|1.1558
|2006.04.21 11:17
|1.1368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-263.92
|1892202
|2006.04.21 10:51
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7792
|1.7822
|1.7632
|2006.04.21 11:07
|1.7822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|1892269
|2006.04.21 10:57
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7385
|0.7415
|0.7225
|2006.04.21 12:18
|0.7415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|1892369
|2006.04.21 11:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2306
|1.2336
|1.2146
|2006.04.21 11:08
|1.2336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|1892388
|2006.04.21 11:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2786
|1.2756
|1.2946
|2006.04.21 11:08
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-235.22
|1892394
|2006.04.21 11:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|144.70
|145.00
|143.10
|2006.04.21 11:07
|145.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-255.29
|1893781
|2006.04.21 11:36
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|144.74
|144.44
|146.34
|2006.04.21 13:06
|144.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-256.10
|1894160
|2006.04.21 11:54
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2784
|1.2768
|1.2624
|2006.04.21 17:43
|1.2768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.31
|1896349
|2006.04.21 13:52
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7798
|1.7816
|1.7958
|2006.04.21 18:59
|1.7816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|1896567
|2006.04.21 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2313
|1.2328
|1.2473
|2006.04.21 19:58
|1.2336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|1896840
|2006.04.21 14:12
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7396
|0.7418
|0.7556
|2006.04.21 19:58
|0.7440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|440.00
|1898611
|2006.04.21 15:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1382
|1.1412
|1.1222
|2006.04.21 19:58
|1.1386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.13
|
|0.00
|0.00
|6.96
|1 418.51
|Closed P/L:
|1 425.47
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 425.47
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|51 425.47
|Equity:
|51 425.47
|Free Margin:
|51 425.47