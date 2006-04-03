Alpari Ltd

Account: 188611 Name: alpari7b Currency: USD 2006 April 7, 22:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
41068932006.04.03 00:12balanceDeposit100 000.00
41092602006.04.03 03:00sell1.00eurusd1.20941.21341.20742006.04.03 05:011.20740.000.000.00200.00
41117892006.04.03 06:01buy1.00gbpjpy204.88204.48205.082006.04.03 06:25205.080.000.000.00118.34
41119922006.04.03 06:16buy1.00gbpjpy204.95204.55205.152006.04.03 06:40205.150.000.000.00118.17
41119932006.04.03 06:16buy1.00gbpjpy204.91204.54205.142006.04.03 06:32205.140.000.000.00136.00
41264742006.04.03 16:00sell1.00gbpjpy204.31204.71204.112006.04.03 16:54204.710.000.000.00-237.49
41298652006.04.03 17:00buy1.00gbpjpy204.96204.56205.162006.04.03 19:30204.560.000.000.00-238.06
41381832006.04.03 21:01buy1.00eurusd1.21431.21031.21632006.04.04 10:001.21630.000.000.00200.00
41388492006.04.03 22:01buy1.00gbpusd1.73921.73521.74122006.04.04 01:101.74120.000.000.00140.00
41392392006.04.03 23:01sell1.00usdjpy117.67118.07117.472006.04.04 10:01117.470.000.000.00170.28
41656562006.04.04 16:00sell1.00usdcad1.16861.17261.16662006.04.04 16:411.16660.000.000.00171.44
42143302006.04.06 02:00buy1.00usdjpy117.64117.24117.842006.04.06 15:31117.840.000.000.00169.69
42433442006.04.06 18:00sell1.00eurusd1.22141.22541.21942006.04.07 02:121.21940.000.006.10200.00
42445922006.04.06 19:01buy1.00usdchf1.29071.28671.29272006.04.07 01:531.29270.000.009.38154.71
42456302006.04.06 20:00sell1.00eurjpy143.93144.33143.732006.04.07 01:45143.730.000.00-9.59169.86
42468652006.04.06 21:00sell1.00gbpusd1.75231.75631.75032006.04.07 01:531.75030.000.00-0.56140.00
42632852006.04.07 12:00sell1.00gbpjpy205.87206.27205.672006.04.07 12:40206.270.000.000.00-237.59
  0.00 0.00 5.33 1 375.35
Closed P/L: 1 380.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 380.68 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 101 380.68 Equity: 101 380.68 Free Margin: 101 380.68
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 093.82 Gross Loss: 713.14 Total Net Profit: 1 380.68
Profit Factor: 2.94 Expected Payoff: 86.29  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 475.55 (0.5%)  
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (81.25%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (18.75%)
Largest profit trade: 206.10 loss trade: -238.06
Average profit trade: 161.06 loss trade: -237.71
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (1 521.31) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-475.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 521.31 (9) consecutive loss (count): -475.55 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 2