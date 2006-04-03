|Account: 188611
|Name: alpari7b
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 7, 22:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4106893
|2006.04.03 00:12
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|4109260
|2006.04.03 03:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2094
|1.2134
|1.2074
|2006.04.03 05:01
|1.2074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|4111789
|2006.04.03 06:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.88
|204.48
|205.08
|2006.04.03 06:25
|205.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.34
|4111992
|2006.04.03 06:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.95
|204.55
|205.15
|2006.04.03 06:40
|205.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.17
|4111993
|2006.04.03 06:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.91
|204.54
|205.14
|2006.04.03 06:32
|205.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.00
|4126474
|2006.04.03 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.31
|204.71
|204.11
|2006.04.03 16:54
|204.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-237.49
|4129865
|2006.04.03 17:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.96
|204.56
|205.16
|2006.04.03 19:30
|204.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-238.06
|4138183
|2006.04.03 21:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2143
|1.2103
|1.2163
|2006.04.04 10:00
|1.2163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|4138849
|2006.04.03 22:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7392
|1.7352
|1.7412
|2006.04.04 01:10
|1.7412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|4139239
|2006.04.03 23:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.67
|118.07
|117.47
|2006.04.04 10:01
|117.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.28
|4165656
|2006.04.04 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1686
|1.1726
|1.1666
|2006.04.04 16:41
|1.1666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|171.44
|4214330
|2006.04.06 02:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.64
|117.24
|117.84
|2006.04.06 15:31
|117.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.69
|4243344
|2006.04.06 18:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2214
|1.2254
|1.2194
|2006.04.07 02:12
|1.2194
|0.00
|0.00
|6.10
|200.00
|4244592
|2006.04.06 19:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2907
|1.2867
|1.2927
|2006.04.07 01:53
|1.2927
|0.00
|0.00
|9.38
|154.71
|4245630
|2006.04.06 20:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.93
|144.33
|143.73
|2006.04.07 01:45
|143.73
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.59
|169.86
|4246865
|2006.04.06 21:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7523
|1.7563
|1.7503
|2006.04.07 01:53
|1.7503
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|140.00
|4263285
|2006.04.07 12:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.87
|206.27
|205.67
|2006.04.07 12:40
|206.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-237.59
|0.00
|0.00
|5.33
|1 375.35
|Closed P/L:
|1 380.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 380.68
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|101 380.68
|Equity:
|101 380.68
|Free Margin:
|101 380.68
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 093.82
|Gross Loss:
|713.14
|Total Net Profit:
|1 380.68
|Profit Factor:
|2.94
|Expected Payoff:
|86.29
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|475.55 (0.5%)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (81.25%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (18.75%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|206.10
|loss trade:
|-238.06
|Average
|profit trade:
|161.06
|loss trade:
|-237.71
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (1 521.31)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-475.55)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 521.31 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-475.55 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|2