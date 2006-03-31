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Account: 43509 Name: ....... Currency: USD 2006 April 14, 14:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20392362006.03.31 09:39sell0.10eurusd1.21240.00001.21202006.03.31 09:461.21200.000.000.004.00
20416932006.03.31 10:46sell stop0.10eurusd1.20700.00001.20602006.03.31 15:311.2106cancelled
20416982006.03.31 10:47buy stop0.10eurusd1.21460.00001.21562006.03.31 15:321.2109cancelled
20418292006.03.31 10:54sell stop0.10usdchf1.30130.00001.30032006.03.31 15:321.3050cancelled
20418472006.03.31 11:04buy0.10usdchf1.30701.30201.30802006.03.31 14:501.30800.000.000.007.65
20762022006.04.03 16:12buy0.50eurusd1.20790.00001.20832006.04.03 16:191.20830.000.000.0020.00
20771272006.04.03 16:32buy0.20gbpusd1.73130.00001.73212006.04.03 16:411.73190.000.000.0012.00
20984392006.04.04 10:46buy0.20audusd0.71520.00000.71592006.04.04 11:240.71590.000.000.0014.00
20992882006.04.04 11:29sell0.20usdcad1.17070.00001.17012006.04.04 11:441.17010.000.000.0010.26
21193862006.04.05 08:57sell0.20eurusd1.22690.00001.22622006.04.05 09:341.22620.000.000.0014.00
21193952006.04.05 08:58buy0.20usdchf1.28770.00001.28842006.04.05 11:271.28840.000.000.0010.87
21211612006.04.05 10:16sell0.20eurusd1.22560.00001.22432006.04.06 14:471.22430.000.003.5426.00
21241802006.04.05 12:28buy0.20usdchf1.28870.00001.28942006.04.06 14:501.28940.000.005.5210.86
21583012006.04.06 19:01buy0.20eurusd1.22260.00001.22322006.04.06 23:021.22320.000.000.0012.00
21695602006.04.07 12:13buy0.20usdjpy117.710.00117.792006.04.07 12:40117.790.000.000.0013.58
21695662006.04.07 12:14buy0.20eurusd1.22030.00001.22092006.04.07 14:321.22090.000.000.0012.00
22006642006.04.10 16:10buy0.20eurusd1.21200.00001.21272006.04.11 07:351.21270.000.00-1.6614.00
22006712006.04.10 16:10sell0.20usdchf1.30050.00001.29992006.04.11 08:061.29990.000.00-2.129.23
  0.00 0.00 5.28 190.45
Closed P/L: 195.73
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22506452006.04.12 16:47buy0.40eurusd1.21270.00001.2135 1.21100.000.00-13.28-68.00
  0.00 0.00 -13.28 -68.00
 Floating P/L: -81.28
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 195.73 Floating P/L: -81.28 Margin: 242.54
Balance: 1 204.36 Equity: 1 123.08 Free Margin: 880.54
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 195.73 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 195.73
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 13.05  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 29.54 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 13.05 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (195.73) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 195.73 (15) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 15 consecutive losses: 0