|Account: 43509
|Name: .......
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 14, 14:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2039236
|2006.03.31 09:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2124
|0.0000
|1.2120
|2006.03.31 09:46
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|2041693
|2006.03.31 10:46
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2070
|0.0000
|1.2060
|2006.03.31 15:31
|1.2106
|cancelled
|2041698
|2006.03.31 10:47
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2146
|0.0000
|1.2156
|2006.03.31 15:32
|1.2109
|cancelled
|2041829
|2006.03.31 10:54
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3013
|0.0000
|1.3003
|2006.03.31 15:32
|1.3050
|cancelled
|2041847
|2006.03.31 11:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3070
|1.3020
|1.3080
|2006.03.31 14:50
|1.3080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.65
|2076202
|2006.04.03 16:12
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2079
|0.0000
|1.2083
|2006.04.03 16:19
|1.2083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|2077127
|2006.04.03 16:32
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7313
|0.0000
|1.7321
|2006.04.03 16:41
|1.7319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|2098439
|2006.04.04 10:46
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7152
|0.0000
|0.7159
|2006.04.04 11:24
|0.7159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|2099288
|2006.04.04 11:29
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1707
|0.0000
|1.1701
|2006.04.04 11:44
|1.1701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.26
|2119386
|2006.04.05 08:57
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2269
|0.0000
|1.2262
|2006.04.05 09:34
|1.2262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|2119395
|2006.04.05 08:58
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2877
|0.0000
|1.2884
|2006.04.05 11:27
|1.2884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.87
|2121161
|2006.04.05 10:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2256
|0.0000
|1.2243
|2006.04.06 14:47
|1.2243
|0.00
|0.00
|3.54
|26.00
|2124180
|2006.04.05 12:28
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2887
|0.0000
|1.2894
|2006.04.06 14:50
|1.2894
|0.00
|0.00
|5.52
|10.86
|2158301
|2006.04.06 19:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2226
|0.0000
|1.2232
|2006.04.06 23:02
|1.2232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|2169560
|2006.04.07 12:13
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.71
|0.00
|117.79
|2006.04.07 12:40
|117.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.58
|2169566
|2006.04.07 12:14
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2203
|0.0000
|1.2209
|2006.04.07 14:32
|1.2209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|2200664
|2006.04.10 16:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2120
|0.0000
|1.2127
|2006.04.11 07:35
|1.2127
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.66
|14.00
|2200671
|2006.04.10 16:10
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.3005
|0.0000
|1.2999
|2006.04.11 08:06
|1.2999
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.12
|9.23
|0.00
|0.00
|5.28
|190.45
|Closed P/L:
|195.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2250645
|2006.04.12 16:47
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2127
|0.0000
|1.2135
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.28
|-68.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.28
|-68.00
|Floating P/L:
|-81.28
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|195.73
|Floating P/L:
|-81.28
|Margin:
|242.54
|Balance:
|1 204.36
|Equity:
|1 123.08
|Free Margin:
|880.54
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|195.73
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|195.73
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|13.05
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|29.54
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|13.05
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (195.73)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|195.73 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|15
|consecutive losses:
|0