FXDirectDealer

Account: 400717 Name: Profit Generator 3[1].2.2 Currency: USD 2006 April 10, 23:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3010762006.04.10 01:53balanceDeposit100 000.00
3026942006.04.10 09:47sell1.00audcad0.83550.83850.83152006.04.10 15:260.83490.000.000.0052.36
3047082006.04.10 15:26buy1.00audcad0.83490.83190.83892006.04.10 16:330.83470.000.000.00-17.44
3051182006.04.10 16:33sell1.00audcad0.83470.83770.83072006.04.10 18:530.83560.000.000.00-78.45
3021332006.04.10 07:42sell1.00audjpy85.8486.1485.442006.04.10 11:0486.140.000.000.00-253.81
3010932006.04.10 01:58sell1.00audnzd1.19321.19621.18922006.04.10 02:371.19620.000.000.00-182.22
3024712006.04.10 09:18sell1.00audnzd1.19231.19531.18832006.04.10 10:291.19530.000.000.00-182.94
3030652006.04.10 10:30sell1.00audnzd1.19451.19751.19052006.04.10 11:461.19750.000.000.00-182.73
3027122006.04.10 09:50sell1.00chfjpy90.8691.1690.462006.04.10 11:1491.160.000.000.00-253.61
3014652006.04.10 03:51sell1.00euraud1.66551.66851.66152006.04.10 09:471.66320.000.000.00167.38
3026932006.04.10 09:47buy1.00euraud1.66321.66021.66722006.04.10 11:391.66400.000.000.0058.25
3034242006.04.10 11:39sell1.00euraud1.66401.66701.66002006.04.10 18:141.66000.000.000.00291.72
3025322006.04.10 09:29buy1.00eurcad1.38921.38621.39322006.04.10 09:591.38980.000.000.0052.28
3027832006.04.10 09:59sell1.00eurcad1.38981.39281.38582006.04.10 13:591.38930.000.000.0043.57
3041282006.04.10 13:59buy1.00eurcad1.38931.38631.39332006.04.10 14:291.38920.000.000.00-8.72
3023092006.04.10 08:42sell1.00eurjpy143.06143.36142.662006.04.10 09:33143.080.000.000.00-16.91
3025932006.04.10 09:33buy1.00eurjpy143.08142.78143.482006.04.10 12:25143.480.000.000.00338.01
3010942006.04.10 01:59sell1.00gbpchf2.26612.26912.26212006.04.10 06:202.26910.000.000.00-230.61
3016772006.04.10 04:51sell1.00gbpchf2.26772.27072.26372006.04.10 09:472.26670.000.000.0076.90
3026972006.04.10 09:47buy1.00gbpchf2.26672.26372.27072006.04.10 10:312.26680.000.000.007.70
3030732006.04.10 10:31sell1.00gbpchf2.26682.26982.26282006.04.10 12:532.26980.000.000.00-230.87
3045082006.04.10 14:54buy1.00gbpchf2.26982.26682.27382006.04.10 16:352.27080.000.000.0076.77
3051292006.04.10 16:35sell1.00gbpchf2.27082.27382.26682006.04.10 18:372.27040.000.000.0030.70
3060512006.04.10 18:37buy1.00gbpchf2.27042.26742.27442006.04.10 21:332.27020.000.000.00-15.34
3017932006.04.10 05:53sell1.00gbpjpy205.87206.17205.472006.04.10 09:00206.170.000.000.00-253.88
3026352006.04.10 09:38buy1.00gbpjpy205.99205.69206.392006.04.10 11:05206.390.000.000.00338.38
3039772006.04.10 13:24sell1.00gbpjpy206.82207.12206.422006.04.10 14:54206.420.000.000.00337.83
3051622006.04.10 16:38sell1.00gbpjpy206.61206.91206.212006.04.10 20:09206.210.000.000.00337.16
3023382006.04.10 08:49buy1.00gbpusd1.74411.74111.74812006.04.10 09:561.74420.000.000.0010.00
3027582006.04.10 09:56sell1.00gbpusd1.74421.74721.74022006.04.10 12:451.74720.000.000.00-300.00
3043992006.04.10 14:42buy1.00gbpusd1.74471.74171.74872006.04.10 15:411.74470.000.000.000.00
3048082006.04.10 15:41sell1.00gbpusd1.74471.74771.74072006.04.10 18:541.74070.000.000.00400.00
3027142006.04.10 09:50buy1.00usdchf1.29961.29661.30362006.04.10 18:071.30360.000.000.00306.84
3014682006.04.10 03:52sell1.00usdjpy118.18118.48117.782006.04.10 09:56118.110.000.000.0059.27
3027502006.04.10 09:56buy1.00usdjpy118.11117.81118.512006.04.10 18:38118.510.000.000.00337.52
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 115.11
Closed P/L: 1 115.11
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3027922006.04.10 09:59sell1.00eurusd1.21141.21441.2074 1.21100.000.000.0040.00
3043192006.04.10 14:29sell1.00eurcad1.38921.39221.3852 1.39130.000.000.00-182.78
3049012006.04.10 15:58sell1.00usdcad1.14701.15001.1430 1.14890.000.000.00-165.38
3055962006.04.10 17:29sell1.00audnzd1.19921.20221.1952 1.19710.000.000.00128.12
3060752006.04.10 18:39sell1.00chfjpy90.9091.2090.50 90.890.000.000.008.45
3062252006.04.10 18:53buy1.00audcad0.83560.83260.8396 0.83780.000.000.00191.55
3062332006.04.10 18:55sell1.00euraud1.66041.66341.6564 1.66020.000.000.0014.60
3062362006.04.10 18:56buy1.00audusd0.72840.72540.7324 0.72930.000.000.0090.00
3065612006.04.10 19:41buy1.00audjpy86.3686.0686.76 86.330.000.000.00-25.35
3069252006.04.10 21:33sell1.00gbpchf2.27022.27322.2662 2.27050.000.000.00-23.02
  0.00 0.00 0.00 76.19
 Floating P/L: 76.19
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 115.11 Floating P/L: 76.19 Margin: 10 386.59
Balance: 101 115.11 Equity: 101 191.30 Free Margin: 90 812.38
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 322.64 Gross Loss: 2 207.53 Total Net Profit: 1 115.11
Profit Factor: 1.51 Expected Payoff: 32.80  
Absolute Drawdown: 979.41 Maximal Drawdown (%): 979.41 (1.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 21 (47.62%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (76.92%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (58.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (41.18%)
Largest profit trade: 400.00 loss trade: -300.00
Average profit trade: 166.13 loss trade: -157.68
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (1 043.55) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-683.62)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 043.55 (5) consecutive loss (count): -683.62 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1