|Account: 400717
|Name: Profit Generator 3[1].2.2
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 10, 23:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|301076
|2006.04.10 01:53
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|302694
|2006.04.10 09:47
|sell
|1.00
|audcad
|0.8355
|0.8385
|0.8315
|2006.04.10 15:26
|0.8349
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.36
|304708
|2006.04.10 15:26
|buy
|1.00
|audcad
|0.8349
|0.8319
|0.8389
|2006.04.10 16:33
|0.8347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.44
|305118
|2006.04.10 16:33
|sell
|1.00
|audcad
|0.8347
|0.8377
|0.8307
|2006.04.10 18:53
|0.8356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.45
|302133
|2006.04.10 07:42
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|85.84
|86.14
|85.44
|2006.04.10 11:04
|86.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.81
|301093
|2006.04.10 01:58
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.1932
|1.1962
|1.1892
|2006.04.10 02:37
|1.1962
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-182.22
|302471
|2006.04.10 09:18
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.1923
|1.1953
|1.1883
|2006.04.10 10:29
|1.1953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-182.94
|303065
|2006.04.10 10:30
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.1945
|1.1975
|1.1905
|2006.04.10 11:46
|1.1975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-182.73
|302712
|2006.04.10 09:50
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|90.86
|91.16
|90.46
|2006.04.10 11:14
|91.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.61
|301465
|2006.04.10 03:51
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6655
|1.6685
|1.6615
|2006.04.10 09:47
|1.6632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|167.38
|302693
|2006.04.10 09:47
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6632
|1.6602
|1.6672
|2006.04.10 11:39
|1.6640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.25
|303424
|2006.04.10 11:39
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6640
|1.6670
|1.6600
|2006.04.10 18:14
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|291.72
|302532
|2006.04.10 09:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.3892
|1.3862
|1.3932
|2006.04.10 09:59
|1.3898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.28
|302783
|2006.04.10 09:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.3898
|1.3928
|1.3858
|2006.04.10 13:59
|1.3893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.57
|304128
|2006.04.10 13:59
|buy
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.3893
|1.3863
|1.3933
|2006.04.10 14:29
|1.3892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.72
|302309
|2006.04.10 08:42
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.06
|143.36
|142.66
|2006.04.10 09:33
|143.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.91
|302593
|2006.04.10 09:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|143.08
|142.78
|143.48
|2006.04.10 12:25
|143.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|338.01
|301094
|2006.04.10 01:59
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2661
|2.2691
|2.2621
|2006.04.10 06:20
|2.2691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.61
|301677
|2006.04.10 04:51
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2677
|2.2707
|2.2637
|2006.04.10 09:47
|2.2667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.90
|302697
|2006.04.10 09:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2667
|2.2637
|2.2707
|2006.04.10 10:31
|2.2668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.70
|303073
|2006.04.10 10:31
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2668
|2.2698
|2.2628
|2006.04.10 12:53
|2.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.87
|304508
|2006.04.10 14:54
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2698
|2.2668
|2.2738
|2006.04.10 16:35
|2.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.77
|305129
|2006.04.10 16:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2708
|2.2738
|2.2668
|2006.04.10 18:37
|2.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.70
|306051
|2006.04.10 18:37
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2704
|2.2674
|2.2744
|2006.04.10 21:33
|2.2702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.34
|301793
|2006.04.10 05:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.87
|206.17
|205.47
|2006.04.10 09:00
|206.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.88
|302635
|2006.04.10 09:38
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.99
|205.69
|206.39
|2006.04.10 11:05
|206.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|338.38
|303977
|2006.04.10 13:24
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.82
|207.12
|206.42
|2006.04.10 14:54
|206.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|337.83
|305162
|2006.04.10 16:38
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.61
|206.91
|206.21
|2006.04.10 20:09
|206.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|337.16
|302338
|2006.04.10 08:49
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7441
|1.7411
|1.7481
|2006.04.10 09:56
|1.7442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|302758
|2006.04.10 09:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7442
|1.7472
|1.7402
|2006.04.10 12:45
|1.7472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|304399
|2006.04.10 14:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7447
|1.7417
|1.7487
|2006.04.10 15:41
|1.7447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|304808
|2006.04.10 15:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7447
|1.7477
|1.7407
|2006.04.10 18:54
|1.7407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|302714
|2006.04.10 09:50
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2996
|1.2966
|1.3036
|2006.04.10 18:07
|1.3036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|306.84
|301468
|2006.04.10 03:52
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.18
|118.48
|117.78
|2006.04.10 09:56
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.27
|302750
|2006.04.10 09:56
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.11
|117.81
|118.51
|2006.04.10 18:38
|118.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|337.52
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 115.11
|Closed P/L:
|1 115.11
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|302792
|2006.04.10 09:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2114
|1.2144
|1.2074
|
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|304319
|2006.04.10 14:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.3892
|1.3922
|1.3852
|
|1.3913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-182.78
|304901
|2006.04.10 15:58
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1470
|1.1500
|1.1430
|
|1.1489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-165.38
|305596
|2006.04.10 17:29
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.1992
|1.2022
|1.1952
|
|1.1971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.12
|306075
|2006.04.10 18:39
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|90.90
|91.20
|90.50
|
|90.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.45
|306225
|2006.04.10 18:53
|buy
|1.00
|audcad
|0.8356
|0.8326
|0.8396
|
|0.8378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|191.55
|306233
|2006.04.10 18:55
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6604
|1.6634
|1.6564
|
|1.6602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.60
|306236
|2006.04.10 18:56
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7284
|0.7254
|0.7324
|
|0.7293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|306561
|2006.04.10 19:41
|buy
|1.00
|audjpy
|86.36
|86.06
|86.76
|
|86.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.35
|306925
|2006.04.10 21:33
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2702
|2.2732
|2.2662
|
|2.2705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.02
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.19
|
|Floating P/L:
|76.19
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 115.11
|Floating P/L:
|76.19
|Margin:
|10 386.59
|Balance:
|101 115.11
|Equity:
|101 191.30
|Free Margin:
|90 812.38
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 322.64
|Gross Loss:
|2 207.53
|Total Net Profit:
|1 115.11
|Profit Factor:
|1.51
|Expected Payoff:
|32.80
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|979.41
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|979.41 (1.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|34
|Short Positions (won %):
|21 (47.62%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (76.92%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (58.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (41.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|400.00
|loss trade:
|-300.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|166.13
|loss trade:
|-157.68
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (1 043.55)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-683.62)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 043.55 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-683.62 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1