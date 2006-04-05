North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 153040 Name: Real Currency: USD 2006 April 10, 20:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16278022006.04.05 21:57balanceDeposit100.00
16492242006.04.06 15:01sell0.10gbpusd1.75741.75711.72742006.04.06 21:161.75070.000.000.0067.00
 101090PriceCross
16492252006.04.06 15:20sell0.10gbpusd1.75641.76641.72642006.04.06 21:161.75070.000.000.0057.00
 101090PriceCross
16519922006.04.06 16:28sell0.10eurusd1.22271.23271.19272006.04.06 21:161.22140.000.000.0013.00
 101090PriceCross
16519942006.04.06 16:28sell0.10eurjpy143.97144.97140.972006.04.06 21:16143.950.000.000.001.69
 101090PriceCross
16519952006.04.06 16:28buy0.10usdchf1.28961.27961.31962006.04.06 21:161.29120.000.000.0012.39
 101090PriceCross
16817432006.04.07 16:26buy0.10gbpusd1.74591.73591.77592006.04.07 17:001.74560.000.000.00-3.00
 101090PriceCross
16817452006.04.07 16:26sell0.10usdchf1.29721.30721.26722006.04.07 17:011.29710.000.000.000.77
 101090PriceCross
16817472006.04.07 16:26buy0.10eurjpy143.17142.17146.172006.04.07 17:00142.980.000.000.00-16.15
 101090PriceCross
16817482006.04.07 16:26buy stop0.10eurjpy143.27142.27146.272006.04.07 18:26143.22expiration [2006.04.07 18:26]
 101090expiration [2006.04.07 18:26]
16829932006.04.07 17:01sell0.10gbpusd1.74511.75511.71512006.04.07 18:051.74220.000.000.0029.00
 101090PriceCross
16829952006.04.07 17:05sell0.10gbpusd1.74411.75411.71412006.04.07 18:051.74230.000.000.0018.00
 101090PriceCross
16829992006.04.07 17:01buy0.10usdchf1.29691.28691.32692006.04.07 19:121.30260.000.000.0043.76
 101090PriceCross
16830002006.04.07 17:05buy0.10usdchf1.29791.28791.32792006.04.07 19:121.30280.000.000.0037.61
 101090PriceCross
17004342006.04.10 17:01buy stop0.10eurusd1.21291.20291.24292006.04.10 19:011.2089expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
 101090expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
17004352006.04.10 17:01buy stop0.10eurusd1.21301.20301.24302006.04.10 19:011.2089expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
 101090expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
17004382006.04.10 17:01buy stop0.10eurusd1.21311.20311.24312006.04.10 19:011.2089expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
 101090expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
17004432006.04.10 17:01buy0.10gbpusd1.74571.73571.77572006.04.10 18:001.74350.000.000.00-22.00
 101090PriceCross
17007652006.04.10 17:22sell0.10usdchf1.30171.31171.27172006.04.10 18:001.30250.000.000.00-6.14
 101090PriceCross
17007662006.04.10 17:22sell stop0.10usdchf1.30071.31071.27072006.04.10 19:221.3046expiration [2006.04.10 19:22]
 101090expiration [2006.04.10 19:22]
17012912006.04.10 18:00sell0.10gbpusd1.74331.75331.71332006.04.10 18:411.74110.000.000.0022.00
 101090PriceCross
  0.00 0.00 0.00 254.93
Closed P/L: 254.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17021372006.04.10 18:41sell0.10gbpusd1.74081.75081.7108 1.73870.000.000.0021.00
 101090PriceCross
  0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
 Floating P/L: 21.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 254.93 Floating P/L: 21.00 Margin: 34.82
Balance: 354.93 Equity: 375.93 Free Margin: 341.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 302.22 Gross Loss: 47.29 Total Net Profit: 254.93
Profit Factor: 6.39 Expected Payoff: 17.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 19.15 (7.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (73.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (26.67%)
Largest profit trade: 67.00 loss trade: -22.00
Average profit trade: 27.47 loss trade: -11.82
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (151.08) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-28.14)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 151.08 (5) consecutive loss (count): -28.14 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2