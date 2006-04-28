|Account: 20554
|Name: Martin
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 1, 15:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|663287
|2006.04.28 22:20
|buy
|2.70
|eurcad
|1.4119
|1.3612
|2.4119
|2006.05.01 14:31
|1.4118
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.29
|-24.14
|663721
|2006.04.30 23:00
|sell
|3.80
|eurjpy
|143.52
|148.55
|43.52
|2006.05.01 14:20
|143.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 612.58
|663958
|2006.04.30 23:07
|buy
|2.60
|eurgbp
|0.6927
|0.6425
|1.6927
|2006.05.01 14:20
|0.6915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-570.37
|663846
|2006.04.30 23:03
|sell
|3.00
|gbpjpy
|207.33
|212.40
|107.33
|2006.05.01 14:20
|206.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 326.38
|663274
|2006.04.28 22:20
|sell
|5.50
|usdcad
|1.1173
|1.1676
|0.1173
|2006.05.01 10:32
|1.1169
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.15
|196.97
|663271
|2006.04.28 22:19
|sell
|7.80
|gbpchf
|2.2604
|2.3113
|1.2607
|2006.04.30 23:35
|2.2585
|0.00
|0.00
|-151.26
|1 196.61
|663258
|2006.04.28 22:18
|sell
|10.00
|usdjpy
|113.84
|118.86
|13.84
|2006.04.30 23:35
|113.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-131.70
|1 231.31
|663268
|2006.04.28 22:19
|buy
|9.00
|eurjpy
|143.76
|138.73
|243.76
|2006.04.30 23:00
|143.53
|0.00
|0.00
|55.31
|-1 818.02
|663285
|2006.04.28 22:20
|buy
|3.10
|euraud
|1.6627
|1.6121
|2.6627
|2006.04.30 23:00
|1.6645
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.12
|423.69
|663279
|2006.04.28 22:20
|buy
|3.90
|gbpjpy
|207.75
|202.68
|307.75
|2006.04.30 23:00
|207.35
|0.00
|0.00
|71.91
|-1 370.11
|630385
|2006.04.26 21:11
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-225.30
|2 204.90
|Closed P/L:
|1 979.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|663288
|2006.04.28 22:21
|buy
|2.30
|chfjpy
|91.93
|86.90
|191.93
|91.44
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|-1 001.24
|663276
|2006.04.28 22:20
|sell
|4.40
|eurchf
|1.5643
|1.6145
|0.5643
|1.5604
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.86
|1 394.45
|663273
|2006.04.28 22:19
|buy
|6.30
|eurusd
|1.2635
|1.2133
|2.2635
|1.2677
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.25
|2 646.00
|663275
|2006.04.28 22:20
|sell
|4.90
|usdchf
|1.2382
|1.2885
|0.2382
|1.2307
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.38
|2 986.11
|663727
|2006.04.30 23:00
|sell
|3.30
|euraud
|1.6644
|1.7150
|0.6644
|1.6607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|932.36
|663746
|2006.04.30 23:00
|buy
|2.80
|audusd
|0.7588
|0.7086
|1.7588
|0.7634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 288.00
|664192
|2006.04.30 23:36
|sell
|2.30
|usdjpy
|113.67
|113.46
|13.67
|112.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 226.86
|664198
|2006.04.30 23:36
|sell
|4.40
|gbpchf
|2.2581
|2.3087
|1.2581
|2.2599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-643.54
|669492
|2006.05.01 10:34
|sell
|4.40
|usdcad
|1.1167
|1.1670
|0.1167
|1.1138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 145.63
|671091
|2006.05.01 14:20
|buy
|2.90
|gbpjpy
|206.83
|156.76
|306.83
|206.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-309.17
|671096
|2006.05.01 14:20
|buy
|3.00
|eurjpy
|143.06
|93.02
|243.05
|142.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-826.23
|671389
|2006.05.01 14:31
|sell
|5.20
|eurcad
|1.4120
|1.9127
|0.4120
|1.4122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-93.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-123.47
|9 745.86
|Floating P/L:
|9 622.39
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 979.60
|Floating P/L:
|9 622.39
|Margin:
|28 475.77
|Balance:
|51 979.60
|Equity:
|61 601.99
|Free Margin:
|33 126.22
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 648.31
|Gross Loss:
|3 668.71
|Total Net Profit:
|1 979.60
|Profit Factor:
|1.54
|Expected Payoff:
|197.96
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 671.34
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|2 671.34 (5.3%)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (20.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 612.58
|loss trade:
|-1 762.71
|Average
|profit trade:
|941.38
|loss trade:
|-917.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (3 646.16)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1 762.71)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 646.16 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 762.71 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1