MIG Investments SA

Account: 20554 Name: Martin Currency: USD 2006 May 1, 15:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6632872006.04.28 22:20buy2.70eurcad1.41191.36122.41192006.05.01 14:311.41180.000.00-13.29-24.14
6637212006.04.30 23:00sell3.80eurjpy143.52148.5543.522006.05.01 14:20143.040.000.000.001 612.58
6639582006.04.30 23:07buy2.60eurgbp0.69270.64251.69272006.05.01 14:200.69150.000.000.00-570.37
6638462006.04.30 23:03sell3.00gbpjpy207.33212.40107.332006.05.01 14:20206.830.000.000.001 326.38
6632742006.04.28 22:20sell5.50usdcad1.11731.16760.11732006.05.01 10:321.11690.000.00-22.15196.97
6632712006.04.28 22:19sell7.80gbpchf2.26042.31131.26072006.04.30 23:352.25850.000.00-151.261 196.61
6632582006.04.28 22:18sell10.00usdjpy113.84118.8613.842006.04.30 23:35113.700.000.00-131.701 231.31
6632682006.04.28 22:19buy9.00eurjpy143.76138.73243.762006.04.30 23:00143.530.000.0055.31-1 818.02
6632852006.04.28 22:20buy3.10euraud1.66271.61212.66272006.04.30 23:001.66450.000.00-34.12423.69
6632792006.04.28 22:20buy3.90gbpjpy207.75202.68307.752006.04.30 23:00207.350.000.0071.91-1 370.11
6303852006.04.26 21:11balanceDeposit50 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -225.30 2 204.90
Closed P/L: 1 979.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6632882006.04.28 22:21buy2.30chfjpy91.9386.90191.93 91.440.000.002.02-1 001.24
6632762006.04.28 22:20sell4.40eurchf1.56431.61450.5643 1.56040.000.00-24.861 394.45
6632732006.04.28 22:19buy6.30eurusd1.26351.21332.2635 1.26770.000.00-47.252 646.00
6632752006.04.28 22:20sell4.90usdchf1.23821.28850.2382 1.23070.000.00-53.382 986.11
6637272006.04.30 23:00sell3.30euraud1.66441.71500.6644 1.66070.000.000.00932.36
6637462006.04.30 23:00buy2.80audusd0.75880.70861.7588 0.76340.000.000.001 288.00
6641922006.04.30 23:36sell2.30usdjpy113.67113.4613.67 112.580.000.000.002 226.86
6641982006.04.30 23:36sell4.40gbpchf2.25812.30871.2581 2.25990.000.000.00-643.54
6694922006.05.01 10:34sell4.40usdcad1.11671.16700.1167 1.11380.000.000.001 145.63
6710912006.05.01 14:20buy2.90gbpjpy206.83156.76306.83 206.710.000.000.00-309.17
6710962006.05.01 14:20buy3.00eurjpy143.0693.02243.05 142.750.000.000.00-826.23
6713892006.05.01 14:31sell5.20eurcad1.41201.91270.4120 1.41220.000.000.00-93.37
  0.00 0.00 -123.47 9 745.86
 Floating P/L: 9 622.39
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 979.60 Floating P/L: 9 622.39 Margin: 28 475.77
Balance: 51 979.60 Equity: 61 601.99 Free Margin: 33 126.22
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 648.31 Gross Loss: 3 668.71 Total Net Profit: 1 979.60
Profit Factor: 1.54 Expected Payoff: 197.96  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 671.34 Maximal Drawdown (%): 2 671.34 (5.3%)  
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (20.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 612.58 loss trade: -1 762.71
Average profit trade: 941.38 loss trade: -917.18
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (3 646.16) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 762.71)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 646.16 (4) consecutive loss (count): -1 762.71 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1