|Account: 16322
|Name: Muniswaran6823
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 28, 22:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|521161
|2006.04.12 21:28
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|532099
|2006.04.16 23:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1509
|0.0000
|1.1644
|2006.04.17 14:10
|1.1460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-85.51
|535313
|2006.04.17 14:10
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1459
|1.1388
|1.1324
|2006.04.20 11:12
|1.1388
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.95
|124.69
|572612
|2006.04.20 20:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6925
|0.0000
|0.6970
|2006.04.21 10:01
|0.6910
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|-26.66
|577370
|2006.04.21 11:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6925
|0.0000
|0.7074
|2006.04.21 18:20
|0.6926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|598095
|2006.04.24 17:44
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7828
|1.7778
|1.7928
|2006.04.24 17:59
|1.7834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|598092
|2006.04.24 17:44
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7828
|1.7778
|1.7928
|2006.04.24 17:59
|1.7834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|598094
|2006.04.24 17:44
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7829
|1.7778
|1.7928
|2006.04.24 18:00
|1.7834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|582334
|2006.04.21 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6564
|0.0000
|1.6314
|2006.04.24 18:00
|1.6625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|-45.43
|598252
|2006.04.24 18:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7838
|1.7788
|1.7938
|2006.04.24 18:02
|1.7838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600534
|2006.04.24 22:18
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6651
|1.6621
|1.6731
|2006.04.25 01:25
|1.6621
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.77
|-223.50
|600409
|2006.04.24 21:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2665
|1.2695
|1.2585
|2006.04.25 01:43
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.64
|-236.31
|602942
|2006.04.25 05:08
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6598
|1.6597
|1.6678
|2006.04.25 07:17
|1.6602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.82
|601647
|2006.04.25 01:39
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7861
|1.7831
|1.7941
|2006.04.25 12:01
|1.7831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|599165
|2006.04.24 19:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2402
|1.2389
|0.0000
|2006.04.25 15:59
|1.2389
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.50
|-130.00
|610316
|2006.04.25 15:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2696
|1.2726
|1.2616
|2006.04.25 16:20
|1.2726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-235.74
|603553
|2006.04.25 07:47
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6598
|1.6640
|1.6678
|2006.04.25 20:43
|1.6678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|596.00
|616611
|2006.04.26 02:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2678
|1.2709
|1.2599
|2006.04.26 08:45
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-243.92
|616788
|2006.04.26 03:29
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7457
|0.7457
|0.7537
|2006.04.26 08:46
|0.7457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|616754
|2006.04.26 03:22
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2426
|1.2396
|1.2506
|2006.04.26 10:36
|1.2396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|621752
|2006.04.26 09:42
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1329
|1.1359
|1.1249
|2006.04.26 13:12
|1.1329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|609861
|2006.04.25 15:50
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5724
|1.5790
|1.5804
|2006.04.26 18:07
|1.5800
|0.00
|0.00
|4.34
|599.51
|623716
|2006.04.26 13:12
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1325
|1.1290
|1.1245
|2006.04.26 20:45
|1.1290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|310.01
|626449
|2006.04.26 16:04
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6525
|1.6557
|1.6447
|2006.04.27 06:19
|1.6557
|0.00
|0.00
|24.85
|-240.77
|629624
|2006.04.26 19:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7841
|1.7841
|1.7921
|2006.04.27 08:07
|1.7841
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|0.00
|624336
|2006.04.26 14:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2412
|1.2440
|1.2492
|2006.04.27 08:26
|1.2440
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.50
|280.00
|633490
|2006.04.27 09:03
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6550
|1.6581
|1.6471
|2006.04.27 12:16
|1.6581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-232.69
|640430
|2006.04.27 15:31
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2705
|1.2675
|1.2785
|2006.04.27 16:00
|1.2675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-236.71
|634356
|2006.04.27 10:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5809
|1.5777
|1.5887
|2006.04.27 18:17
|1.5777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.29
|627584
|2006.04.26 16:47
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7518
|0.7575
|0.7598
|2006.04.27 18:57
|0.7575
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|570.00
|651067
|2006.04.28 09:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5784
|1.5754
|1.5864
|2006.04.28 10:23
|1.5754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-238.97
|646492
|2006.04.27 21:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2597
|1.2627
|1.2517
|2006.04.28 11:27
|1.2517
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.72
|639.13
|647475
|2006.04.27 23:05
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8012
|1.7982
|1.8092
|2006.04.28 11:52
|1.8092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|800.00
|653017
|2006.04.28 11:38
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6610
|1.6580
|1.6690
|2006.04.28 14:20
|1.6580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-226.74
|643325
|2006.04.27 16:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.6958
|0.6928
|0.7038
|2006.04.28 16:57
|0.6928
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.91
|-545.01
|649125
|2006.04.28 03:38
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2526
|1.2496
|1.2606
|2006.04.28 17:05
|1.2606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|800.00
|657284
|2006.04.28 16:05
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2468
|1.2498
|1.2388
|2006.04.28 17:09
|1.2388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|645.79
|652291
|2006.04.28 10:48
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1244
|1.1274
|1.1164
|2006.04.28 19:49
|1.1202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|374.93
|654197
|2006.04.28 13:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5715
|1.5745
|1.5635
|2006.04.28 19:49
|1.5666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|394.87
|654949
|2006.04.28 14:20
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6585
|1.6555
|1.6665
|2006.04.28 19:49
|1.6623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|288.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.96
|2 822.78
|Closed P/L:
|2 783.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 783.82
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 783.82
|Equity:
|5 783.82
|Free Margin:
|5 783.82
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 600.20
|Gross Loss:
|3 816.38
|Total Net Profit:
|2 783.82
|Profit Factor:
|1.73
|Expected Payoff:
|71.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|989.88
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 169.25 (36.8%)
|Total Trades:
|39
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (53.85%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|26 (57.69%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (56.41%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|17 (43.59%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|800.50
|loss trade:
|-554.92
|Average
|profit trade:
|300.01
|loss trade:
|-224.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (2 504.09)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-723.69)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 504.09 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-781.66 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2