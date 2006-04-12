MIG Investments SA

Account: 16322 Name: Muniswaran6823 Currency: USD 2006 April 28, 22:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5211612006.04.12 21:28balanceDeposit3 000.00
5320992006.04.16 23:15buy0.20usdcad1.15090.00001.16442006.04.17 14:101.14600.000.000.00-85.51
5353132006.04.17 14:10sell0.20usdcad1.14591.13881.13242006.04.20 11:121.13880.000.00-3.95124.69
5726122006.04.20 20:04buy0.10eurgbp0.69250.00000.69702006.04.21 10:010.69100.000.00-0.98-26.66
5773702006.04.21 11:18buy0.10eurgbp0.69250.00000.70742006.04.21 18:200.69260.000.000.001.78
5980952006.04.24 17:44buy1.00gbpusd1.78281.77781.79282006.04.24 17:591.78340.000.000.0060.00
5980922006.04.24 17:44buy1.00gbpusd1.78281.77781.79282006.04.24 17:591.78340.000.000.0060.00
5980942006.04.24 17:44buy1.00gbpusd1.78291.77781.79282006.04.24 18:001.78340.000.000.0050.00
5823342006.04.21 20:00sell0.10euraud1.65640.00001.63142006.04.24 18:001.66250.000.000.82-45.43
5982522006.04.24 18:00buy1.00gbpusd1.78381.77881.79382006.04.24 18:021.78380.000.000.000.00
6005342006.04.24 22:18buy1.00euraud1.66511.66211.67312006.04.25 01:251.66210.000.00-10.77-223.50
6004092006.04.24 21:39sell1.00usdchf1.26651.26951.25852006.04.25 01:431.26950.000.00-10.64-236.31
6029422006.04.25 05:08buy1.00euraud1.65981.65971.66782006.04.25 07:171.66020.000.000.0029.82
6016472006.04.25 01:39buy1.00gbpusd1.78611.78311.79412006.04.25 12:011.78310.000.000.00-300.00
5991652006.04.24 19:12buy1.00eurusd1.24021.23890.00002006.04.25 15:591.23890.000.00-7.50-130.00
6103162006.04.25 15:59sell1.00usdchf1.26961.27261.26162006.04.25 16:201.27260.000.000.00-235.74
6035532006.04.25 07:47buy1.00euraud1.65981.66401.66782006.04.25 20:431.66780.000.000.00596.00
6166112006.04.26 02:53sell1.00usdchf1.26781.27091.25992006.04.26 08:451.27090.000.000.00-243.92
6167882006.04.26 03:29buy1.00audusd0.74570.74570.75372006.04.26 08:460.74570.000.000.000.00
6167542006.04.26 03:22buy1.00eurusd1.24261.23961.25062006.04.26 10:361.23960.000.000.00-300.00
6217522006.04.26 09:42sell1.00usdcad1.13291.13591.12492006.04.26 13:121.13290.000.000.000.00
6098612006.04.25 15:50buy1.00eurchf1.57241.57901.58042006.04.26 18:071.58000.000.004.34599.51
6237162006.04.26 13:12sell1.00usdcad1.13251.12901.12452006.04.26 20:451.12900.000.000.00310.01
6264492006.04.26 16:04sell1.00euraud1.65251.65571.64472006.04.27 06:191.65570.000.0024.85-240.77
6296242006.04.26 19:40buy1.00gbpusd1.78411.78411.79212006.04.27 08:071.78410.000.001.500.00
6243362006.04.26 14:30buy1.00eurusd1.24121.24401.24922006.04.27 08:261.24400.000.00-22.50280.00
6334902006.04.27 09:03sell1.00euraud1.65501.65811.64712006.04.27 12:161.65810.000.000.00-232.69
6404302006.04.27 15:31buy1.00usdchf1.27051.26751.27852006.04.27 16:001.26750.000.000.00-236.71
6343562006.04.27 10:12buy1.00eurchf1.58091.57771.58872006.04.27 18:171.57770.000.000.00-254.29
6275842006.04.26 16:47buy1.00audusd0.75180.75750.75982006.04.27 18:570.75750.000.006.00570.00
6510672006.04.28 09:40buy1.00eurchf1.57841.57541.58642006.04.28 10:231.57540.000.000.00-238.97
6464922006.04.27 21:15sell1.00usdchf1.25971.26271.25172006.04.28 11:271.25170.000.00-10.72639.13
6474752006.04.27 23:05buy1.00gbpusd1.80121.79821.80922006.04.28 11:521.80920.000.000.50800.00
6530172006.04.28 11:38buy1.00euraud1.66101.65801.66902006.04.28 14:201.65800.000.000.00-226.74
6433252006.04.27 16:42buy1.00eurgbp0.69580.69280.70382006.04.28 16:570.69280.000.00-9.91-545.01
6491252006.04.28 03:38buy1.00eurusd1.25261.24961.26062006.04.28 17:051.26060.000.000.00800.00
6572842006.04.28 16:05sell1.00usdchf1.24681.24981.23882006.04.28 17:091.23880.000.000.00645.79
6522912006.04.28 10:48sell1.00usdcad1.12441.12741.11642006.04.28 19:491.12020.000.000.00374.93
6541972006.04.28 13:07sell1.00eurchf1.57151.57451.56352006.04.28 19:491.56660.000.000.00394.87
6549492006.04.28 14:20buy1.00euraud1.65851.65551.66652006.04.28 19:491.66230.000.000.00288.50
  0.00 0.00 -38.96 2 822.78
Closed P/L: 2 783.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 783.82 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 783.82 Equity: 5 783.82 Free Margin: 5 783.82
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 600.20 Gross Loss: 3 816.38 Total Net Profit: 2 783.82
Profit Factor: 1.73 Expected Payoff: 71.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 989.88 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 169.25 (36.8%)  
 
Total Trades: 39 Short Positions (won %): 13 (53.85%) Long Positions (won %): 26 (57.69%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (56.41%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (43.59%)
Largest profit trade: 800.50 loss trade: -554.92
Average profit trade: 300.01 loss trade: -224.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (2 504.09) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-723.69)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 504.09 (5) consecutive loss (count): -781.66 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2