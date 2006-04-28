|Account: 21053
|Name: Pedro Echenagucia
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 28, 16:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|649415
|2006.04.28 05:12
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|649691
|2006.04.28 06:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2530
|1.2560
|1.2520
|2006.04.28 10:32
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|649692
|2006.04.28 06:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2529
|1.2559
|1.2519
|2006.04.28 10:32
|1.2559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|649695
|2006.04.28 06:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2529
|1.2559
|1.2519
|2006.04.28 10:32
|1.2559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|649697
|2006.04.28 06:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2530
|1.2560
|1.2520
|2006.04.28 10:32
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|649698
|2006.04.28 06:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2529
|1.2559
|1.2519
|2006.04.28 10:32
|1.2559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|651852
|2006.04.28 10:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2557
|1.2587
|1.2547
|2006.04.28 12:02
|1.2547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|651861
|2006.04.28 10:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2558
|1.2588
|1.2548
|2006.04.28 11:09
|1.2548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|651864
|2006.04.28 10:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2559
|1.2589
|1.2549
|2006.04.28 11:09
|1.2549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|651874
|2006.04.28 10:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2558
|1.2588
|1.2548
|2006.04.28 11:09
|1.2548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|651883
|2006.04.28 10:33
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2557
|1.2587
|1.2547
|2006.04.28 12:02
|1.2547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|652706
|2006.04.28 11:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2556
|1.2586
|1.2546
|2006.04.28 12:02
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|652709
|2006.04.28 11:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2557
|1.2587
|1.2547
|2006.04.28 12:02
|1.2547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|652712
|2006.04.28 11:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2556
|1.2586
|1.2546
|2006.04.28 12:02
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|653655
|2006.04.28 12:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2550
|1.2580
|1.2540
|2006.04.28 13:17
|1.2540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|653656
|2006.04.28 12:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2551
|1.2581
|1.2541
|2006.04.28 13:16
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|653657
|2006.04.28 12:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2550
|1.2580
|1.2540
|2006.04.28 13:17
|1.2540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|653658
|2006.04.28 12:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2549
|1.2579
|1.2539
|2006.04.28 13:18
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|653659
|2006.04.28 12:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2550
|1.2580
|1.2540
|2006.04.28 13:17
|1.2540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|654386
|2006.04.28 13:22
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2533
|1.2503
|1.2543
|2006.04.28 13:54
|1.2543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|654392
|2006.04.28 13:22
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2534
|1.2504
|1.2544
|2006.04.28 13:55
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|654394
|2006.04.28 13:22
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2535
|1.2505
|1.2545
|2006.04.28 14:30
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|654395
|2006.04.28 13:22
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2534
|1.2504
|1.2544
|2006.04.28 13:55
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|654399
|2006.04.28 13:22
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2535
|1.2505
|1.2545
|2006.04.28 14:30
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|654870
|2006.04.28 14:08
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2536
|1.2506
|1.2546
|2006.04.28 14:30
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|654871
|2006.04.28 14:08
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2537
|1.2507
|1.2547
|2006.04.28 14:30
|1.2547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|654873
|2006.04.28 14:08
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2536
|1.2506
|1.2546
|2006.04.28 14:30
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655043
|2006.04.28 14:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2537
|1.2507
|1.2547
|2006.04.28 14:30
|1.2547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655044
|2006.04.28 14:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2536
|1.2506
|1.2546
|2006.04.28 14:30
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655111
|2006.04.28 14:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2543
|1.2513
|1.2553
|2006.04.28 14:32
|1.2553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655112
|2006.04.28 14:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2542
|1.2512
|1.2552
|2006.04.28 14:32
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655124
|2006.04.28 14:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2543
|1.2513
|1.2553
|2006.04.28 14:32
|1.2553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655125
|2006.04.28 14:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2544
|1.2514
|1.2554
|2006.04.28 14:32
|1.2554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655128
|2006.04.28 14:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2545
|1.2515
|1.2555
|2006.04.28 14:32
|1.2555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655196
|2006.04.28 14:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2552
|1.2522
|1.2562
|2006.04.28 14:43
|1.2562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655200
|2006.04.28 14:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2551
|1.2521
|1.2561
|2006.04.28 14:43
|1.2561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655203
|2006.04.28 14:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2550
|1.2520
|1.2560
|2006.04.28 14:43
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655211
|2006.04.28 14:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2550
|1.2520
|1.2560
|2006.04.28 14:43
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655224
|2006.04.28 14:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2550
|1.2520
|1.2560
|2006.04.28 14:43
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655471
|2006.04.28 14:43
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2558
|1.2528
|1.2568
|2006.04.28 15:41
|1.2568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655473
|2006.04.28 14:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2557
|1.2527
|1.2567
|2006.04.28 15:41
|1.2567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655474
|2006.04.28 14:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2556
|1.2526
|1.2566
|2006.04.28 15:41
|1.2566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655475
|2006.04.28 14:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2557
|1.2527
|1.2567
|2006.04.28 15:41
|1.2567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|655476
|2006.04.28 14:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2558
|1.2528
|1.2568
|2006.04.28 15:41
|1.2568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|656607
|2006.04.28 15:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2566
|1.2536
|1.2576
|2006.04.28 15:48
|1.2576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|656609
|2006.04.28 15:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2567
|1.2537
|1.2577
|2006.04.28 15:52
|1.2577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|656612
|2006.04.28 15:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2566
|1.2536
|1.2576
|2006.04.28 15:48
|1.2576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|656618
|2006.04.28 15:43
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2567
|1.2537
|1.2577
|2006.04.28 15:52
|1.2577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|656619
|2006.04.28 15:43
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2568
|1.2538
|1.2578
|2006.04.28 16:00
|1.2578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|656868
|2006.04.28 15:49
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2569
|1.2539
|1.2579
|2006.04.28 16:18
|1.2579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|657098
|2006.04.28 15:59
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2570
|1.2540
|1.2580
|2006.04.28 16:37
|1.2580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|657100
|2006.04.28 15:59
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2570
|1.2540
|1.2580
|2006.04.28 16:37
|1.2580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|657101
|2006.04.28 15:59
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2570
|1.2540
|1.2580
|2006.04.28 16:37
|1.2580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|657265
|2006.04.28 16:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2570
|1.2540
|1.2580
|2006.04.28 16:37
|1.2580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|657568
|2006.04.28 16:26
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2570
|1.2540
|1.2580
|2006.04.28 16:37
|1.2580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 400.00
|Closed P/L:
|3 400.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|657782
|2006.04.28 16:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2584
|1.2614
|1.2574
|1.2582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|657783
|2006.04.28 16:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2583
|1.2613
|1.2573
|1.2582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|657790
|2006.04.28 16:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2582
|1.2612
|1.2572
|1.2582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|657795
|2006.04.28 16:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2583
|1.2613
|1.2573
|1.2582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|657803
|2006.04.28 16:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2582
|1.2612
|1.2572
|1.2582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|Floating P/L:
|40.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 400.00
|Floating P/L:
|40.00
|Margin:
|3 145.70
|Balance:
|28 400.00
|Equity:
|28 440.00
|Free Margin:
|25 294.30
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 900.00
|Gross Loss:
|1 500.00
|Total Net Profit:
|3 400.00
|Profit Factor:
|3.27
|Expected Payoff:
|62.96
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 500.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 500.00 (6.0%)
|Total Trades:
|54
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (72.22%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|36 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|49 (90.74%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (9.26%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|-300.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|-300.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|49 (4 900.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-1 500.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 900.00 (49)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 500.00 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|49
|consecutive losses:
|5