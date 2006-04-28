MIG Investments SA

Account: 21053 Name: Pedro Echenagucia Currency: USD 2006 April 28, 16:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6494152006.04.28 05:12balanceDeposit25 000.00
6496912006.04.28 06:47sell1.00eurusd1.25301.25601.25202006.04.28 10:321.25600.000.000.00-300.00
6496922006.04.28 06:47sell1.00eurusd1.25291.25591.25192006.04.28 10:321.25590.000.000.00-300.00
6496952006.04.28 06:48sell1.00eurusd1.25291.25591.25192006.04.28 10:321.25590.000.000.00-300.00
6496972006.04.28 06:48sell1.00eurusd1.25301.25601.25202006.04.28 10:321.25600.000.000.00-300.00
6496982006.04.28 06:48sell1.00eurusd1.25291.25591.25192006.04.28 10:321.25590.000.000.00-300.00
6518522006.04.28 10:32sell1.00eurusd1.25571.25871.25472006.04.28 12:021.25470.000.000.00100.00
6518612006.04.28 10:32sell1.00eurusd1.25581.25881.25482006.04.28 11:091.25480.000.000.00100.00
6518642006.04.28 10:32sell1.00eurusd1.25591.25891.25492006.04.28 11:091.25490.000.000.00100.00
6518742006.04.28 10:32sell1.00eurusd1.25581.25881.25482006.04.28 11:091.25480.000.000.00100.00
6518832006.04.28 10:33sell1.00eurusd1.25571.25871.25472006.04.28 12:021.25470.000.000.00100.00
6527062006.04.28 11:21sell1.00eurusd1.25561.25861.25462006.04.28 12:021.25460.000.000.00100.00
6527092006.04.28 11:21sell1.00eurusd1.25571.25871.25472006.04.28 12:021.25470.000.000.00100.00
6527122006.04.28 11:21sell1.00eurusd1.25561.25861.25462006.04.28 12:021.25460.000.000.00100.00
6536552006.04.28 12:10sell1.00eurusd1.25501.25801.25402006.04.28 13:171.25400.000.000.00100.00
6536562006.04.28 12:10sell1.00eurusd1.25511.25811.25412006.04.28 13:161.25410.000.000.00100.00
6536572006.04.28 12:10sell1.00eurusd1.25501.25801.25402006.04.28 13:171.25400.000.000.00100.00
6536582006.04.28 12:10sell1.00eurusd1.25491.25791.25392006.04.28 13:181.25390.000.000.00100.00
6536592006.04.28 12:10sell1.00eurusd1.25501.25801.25402006.04.28 13:171.25400.000.000.00100.00
6543862006.04.28 13:22buy1.00eurusd1.25331.25031.25432006.04.28 13:541.25430.000.000.00100.00
6543922006.04.28 13:22buy1.00eurusd1.25341.25041.25442006.04.28 13:551.25440.000.000.00100.00
6543942006.04.28 13:22buy1.00eurusd1.25351.25051.25452006.04.28 14:301.25450.000.000.00100.00
6543952006.04.28 13:22buy1.00eurusd1.25341.25041.25442006.04.28 13:551.25440.000.000.00100.00
6543992006.04.28 13:22buy1.00eurusd1.25351.25051.25452006.04.28 14:301.25450.000.000.00100.00
6548702006.04.28 14:08buy1.00eurusd1.25361.25061.25462006.04.28 14:301.25460.000.000.00100.00
6548712006.04.28 14:08buy1.00eurusd1.25371.25071.25472006.04.28 14:301.25470.000.000.00100.00
6548732006.04.28 14:08buy1.00eurusd1.25361.25061.25462006.04.28 14:301.25460.000.000.00100.00
6550432006.04.28 14:30buy1.00eurusd1.25371.25071.25472006.04.28 14:301.25470.000.000.00100.00
6550442006.04.28 14:30buy1.00eurusd1.25361.25061.25462006.04.28 14:301.25460.000.000.00100.00
6551112006.04.28 14:31buy1.00eurusd1.25431.25131.25532006.04.28 14:321.25530.000.000.00100.00
6551122006.04.28 14:31buy1.00eurusd1.25421.25121.25522006.04.28 14:321.25520.000.000.00100.00
6551242006.04.28 14:31buy1.00eurusd1.25431.25131.25532006.04.28 14:321.25530.000.000.00100.00
6551252006.04.28 14:31buy1.00eurusd1.25441.25141.25542006.04.28 14:321.25540.000.000.00100.00
6551282006.04.28 14:31buy1.00eurusd1.25451.25151.25552006.04.28 14:321.25550.000.000.00100.00
6551962006.04.28 14:33buy1.00eurusd1.25521.25221.25622006.04.28 14:431.25620.000.000.00100.00
6552002006.04.28 14:33buy1.00eurusd1.25511.25211.25612006.04.28 14:431.25610.000.000.00100.00
6552032006.04.28 14:33buy1.00eurusd1.25501.25201.25602006.04.28 14:431.25600.000.000.00100.00
6552112006.04.28 14:33buy1.00eurusd1.25501.25201.25602006.04.28 14:431.25600.000.000.00100.00
6552242006.04.28 14:33buy1.00eurusd1.25501.25201.25602006.04.28 14:431.25600.000.000.00100.00
6554712006.04.28 14:43buy1.00eurusd1.25581.25281.25682006.04.28 15:411.25680.000.000.00100.00
6554732006.04.28 14:44buy1.00eurusd1.25571.25271.25672006.04.28 15:411.25670.000.000.00100.00
6554742006.04.28 14:44buy1.00eurusd1.25561.25261.25662006.04.28 15:411.25660.000.000.00100.00
6554752006.04.28 14:44buy1.00eurusd1.25571.25271.25672006.04.28 15:411.25670.000.000.00100.00
6554762006.04.28 14:44buy1.00eurusd1.25581.25281.25682006.04.28 15:411.25680.000.000.00100.00
6566072006.04.28 15:42buy1.00eurusd1.25661.25361.25762006.04.28 15:481.25760.000.000.00100.00
6566092006.04.28 15:42buy1.00eurusd1.25671.25371.25772006.04.28 15:521.25770.000.000.00100.00
6566122006.04.28 15:42buy1.00eurusd1.25661.25361.25762006.04.28 15:481.25760.000.000.00100.00
6566182006.04.28 15:43buy1.00eurusd1.25671.25371.25772006.04.28 15:521.25770.000.000.00100.00
6566192006.04.28 15:43buy1.00eurusd1.25681.25381.25782006.04.28 16:001.25780.000.000.00100.00
6568682006.04.28 15:49buy1.00eurusd1.25691.25391.25792006.04.28 16:181.25790.000.000.00100.00
6570982006.04.28 15:59buy1.00eurusd1.25701.25401.25802006.04.28 16:371.25800.000.000.00100.00
6571002006.04.28 15:59buy1.00eurusd1.25701.25401.25802006.04.28 16:371.25800.000.000.00100.00
6571012006.04.28 15:59buy1.00eurusd1.25701.25401.25802006.04.28 16:371.25800.000.000.00100.00
6572652006.04.28 16:05buy1.00eurusd1.25701.25401.25802006.04.28 16:371.25800.000.000.00100.00
6575682006.04.28 16:26buy1.00eurusd1.25701.25401.25802006.04.28 16:371.25800.000.000.00100.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3 400.00
Closed P/L: 3 400.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6577822006.04.28 16:38sell1.00eurusd1.25841.26141.2574 1.25820.000.000.0020.00
6577832006.04.28 16:38sell1.00eurusd1.25831.26131.2573 1.25820.000.000.0010.00
6577902006.04.28 16:38sell1.00eurusd1.25821.26121.2572 1.25820.000.000.000.00
6577952006.04.28 16:38sell1.00eurusd1.25831.26131.2573 1.25820.000.000.0010.00
6578032006.04.28 16:38sell1.00eurusd1.25821.26121.2572 1.25820.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
 Floating P/L: 40.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 400.00 Floating P/L: 40.00 Margin: 3 145.70
Balance: 28 400.00 Equity: 28 440.00 Free Margin: 25 294.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 900.00 Gross Loss: 1 500.00 Total Net Profit: 3 400.00
Profit Factor: 3.27 Expected Payoff: 62.96  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 500.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 500.00 (6.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 54 Short Positions (won %): 18 (72.22%) Long Positions (won %): 36 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 49 (90.74%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (9.26%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -300.00
Average profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -300.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 49 (4 900.00) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-1 500.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 900.00 (49) consecutive loss (count): -1 500.00 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 49 consecutive losses: 5