|Account: 149898
|Name: Contest
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 7, 19:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1569925
|2006.04.03 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7371
|1.7473
|1.7671
|2006.04.06 15:06
|1.7576
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|205.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1569929
|2006.04.03 18:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7381
|1.7477
|1.7681
|2006.04.06 17:29
|1.7531
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|150.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1569937
|2006.04.03 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3054
|1.2914
|1.2754
|2006.04.06 16:03
|1.2882
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.10
|133.52
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1572583
|2006.04.03 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7399
|1.7349
|1.7649
|2006.04.06 17:29
|1.7529
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|130.00
|
|1010100
|RstlEa
|1574024
|2006.04.03 22:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3043
|1.3093
|1.2793
|2006.04.06 16:03
|1.2880
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.10
|126.55
|
|1010100
|RstlEa
|1571642
|2006.04.03 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2123
|1.2073
|1.2373
|2006.04.06 16:03
|1.2245
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|122.00
|
|1010100
|RstlEa
|1569956
|2006.04.03 18:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2126
|1.2139
|1.2426
|2006.04.06 16:03
|1.2242
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|116.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1571643
|2006.04.03 19:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2133
|1.2083
|1.2383
|2006.04.06 16:03
|1.2243
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|110.00
|
|1010100
|RstlEa
|1569955
|2006.04.03 18:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2116
|1.2217
|1.2416
|2006.04.06 15:56
|1.2217
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|101.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross[sl]
|1569944
|2006.04.03 18:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.05
|142.05
|146.05
|2006.04.06 16:03
|144.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|80.77
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1569943
|2006.04.03 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|142.95
|143.80
|145.95
|2006.04.06 15:56
|143.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|72.19
|
|101090
|PriceCross[sl]
|1651342
|2006.04.06 16:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.96
|143.22
|141.96
|2006.04.07 18:17
|143.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|62.62
|
|101010
|CciCross[sl]
|1627907
|2006.04.05 22:03
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7559
|1.7509
|1.7759
|2006.04.06 00:03
|1.7543
|expiration [2006.04.06 00:03]
|
|101010
|expiration [2006.04.06 00:03]
|1574025
|2006.04.03 22:05
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3033
|1.3083
|1.2783
|2006.04.04 00:05
|1.3041
|expiration [2006.04.04 00:05]
|
|1010100
|expiration [2006.04.04 00:05]
|1567815
|2006.04.03 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|142.68
|143.68
|139.68
|2006.04.03 18:00
|142.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.72
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1619813
|2006.04.05 16:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2287
|1.2137
|1.2437
|2006.04.06 16:03
|1.2239
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-48.00
|
|101030
|EMACH
|1627906
|2006.04.05 22:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7549
|1.7499
|1.7749
|2006.04.06 17:06
|1.7499
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|-50.00
|
|101010
|CciCross[sl]
|1619814
|2006.04.05 16:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2297
|1.2147
|1.2447
|2006.04.06 16:03
|1.2238
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-59.00
|
|101030
|EMACH
|1567814
|2006.04.03 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.32
|206.82
|201.82
|2006.04.06 14:26
|206.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.11
|-212.51
|
|101020
|EMACCounterTrend[sl]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.67
|1 016.42
|Closed P/L:
|989.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1619810
|2006.04.05 16:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5775
|1.6025
|1.5525
|
|1.5773
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|1.53
|
|101020
|EMACCounterTrend
|1651303
|2006.04.06 16:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5770
|1.5820
|1.5570
|
|1.5773
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-2.30
|
|101010
|CciCross
|1651346
|2006.04.06 16:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.96
|144.96
|140.96
|
|143.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|57.48
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1651347
|2006.04.06 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.87
|144.87
|140.87
|
|143.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|49.87
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1651348
|2006.04.06 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.86
|144.86
|140.86
|
|143.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|49.03
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1651350
|2006.04.06 16:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.99
|144.46
|141.46
|
|143.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|60.02
|
|1010100
|RstlEa
|1651351
|2006.04.06 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.89
|144.39
|141.39
|
|143.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|51.56
|
|1010100
|RstlEa
|1651352
|2006.04.06 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.88
|144.38
|141.38
|
|143.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|50.72
|
|1010100
|RstlEa
|1651354
|2006.04.06 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.87
|144.37
|141.37
|
|143.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|49.87
|
|1010100
|RstlEa
|1651356
|2006.04.06 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.86
|144.36
|141.36
|
|143.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|49.03
|
|1010100
|RstlEa
|1651314
|2006.04.06 16:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2242
|1.2159
|1.2042
|
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|130.00
|
|101010
|CciCross
|1651319
|2006.04.06 16:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2234
|1.2284
|1.2034
|
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|122.00
|
|101010
|CciCross
|1651323
|2006.04.06 16:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2233
|1.2283
|1.2033
|
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|121.00
|
|101010
|CciCross
|1651325
|2006.04.06 16:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2232
|1.2282
|1.2032
|
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|120.00
|
|101010
|CciCross
|1651343
|2006.04.06 16:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2238
|1.2343
|1.1943
|
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|126.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1651344
|2006.04.06 16:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2238
|1.2291
|1.1991
|
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|126.00
|
|1010100
|RstlEa
|1684912
|2006.04.07 18:18
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|205.83
|203.33
|208.33
|
|205.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.45
|
|101020
|EMACCounterTrend
|1653774
|2006.04.06 17:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7532
|1.7460
|1.7332
|
|1.7413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|119.00
|
|101010
|CciCross
|1653775
|2006.04.06 17:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7522
|1.7572
|1.7322
|
|1.7413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|109.00
|
|101010
|CciCross
|1653783
|2006.04.06 17:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7530
|1.7630
|1.7230
|
|1.7413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|117.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1653787
|2006.04.06 17:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7530
|1.7580
|1.7280
|
|1.7413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|117.00
|
|1010100
|RstlEa
|1589952
|2006.04.04 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1662
|1.1514
|1.1412
|
|1.1477
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.29
|161.19
|
|101020
|EMACCounterTrend
|1651328
|2006.04.06 16:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2879
|1.2974
|1.3129
|
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|107.54
|
|1010100
|RstlEa
|1651329
|2006.04.06 16:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2891
|1.2841
|1.3091
|
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|98.32
|
|101010
|CciCross
|1651330
|2006.04.06 16:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2892
|1.2842
|1.3092
|
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|97.55
|
|101010
|CciCross
|1651331
|2006.04.06 16:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2893
|1.2843
|1.3093
|
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|96.78
|
|101010
|CciCross
|1651332
|2006.04.06 16:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2894
|1.2844
|1.3094
|
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|96.01
|
|101010
|CciCross
|1651338
|2006.04.06 16:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2881
|1.2781
|1.3181
|
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|106.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1684910
|2006.04.07 18:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.16
|116.66
|119.66
|
|118.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.30
|
|101030
|EMACH
|1684911
|2006.04.07 18:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.26
|116.76
|119.76
|
|118.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|
|101030
|EMACH
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.53
|2 405.80
|
|Floating P/L:
|2 402.27
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|989.75
|Floating P/L:
|2 402.27
|Margin:
|746.62
|Balance:
|50 989.75
|Equity:
|53 392.02
|Free Margin:
|52 645.40
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 391.39
|Gross Loss:
|401.64
|Total Net Profit:
|989.75
|Profit Factor:
|3.46
|Expected Payoff:
|58.22
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|241.34
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|241.34 (0.5%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (70.59%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (29.41%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|203.50
|loss trade:
|-217.62
|Average
|profit trade:
|115.95
|loss trade:
|-80.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (1 052.19)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-160.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 052.19 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-241.34 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|3