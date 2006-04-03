North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 149898 Name: Contest Currency: USD 2006 April 7, 19:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15699252006.04.03 18:00buy0.10gbpusd1.73711.74731.76712006.04.06 15:061.75760.000.00-1.50205.00
 101090PriceCross
15699292006.04.03 18:15buy0.10gbpusd1.73811.74771.76812006.04.06 17:291.75310.000.00-1.50150.00
 101090PriceCross
15699372006.04.03 18:00sell0.10usdchf1.30541.29141.27542006.04.06 16:031.28820.000.00-3.10133.52
 101090PriceCross
15725832006.04.03 20:00buy0.10gbpusd1.73991.73491.76492006.04.06 17:291.75290.000.00-1.50130.00
 1010100RstlEa
15740242006.04.03 22:05sell0.10usdchf1.30431.30931.27932006.04.06 16:031.28800.000.00-3.10126.55
 1010100RstlEa
15716422006.04.03 19:00buy0.10eurusd1.21231.20731.23732006.04.06 16:031.22450.000.00-2.00122.00
 1010100RstlEa
15699562006.04.03 18:15buy0.10eurusd1.21261.21391.24262006.04.06 16:031.22420.000.00-2.00116.00
 101090PriceCross
15716432006.04.03 19:12buy0.10eurusd1.21331.20831.23832006.04.06 16:031.22430.000.00-2.00110.00
 1010100RstlEa
15699552006.04.03 18:01buy0.10eurusd1.21161.22171.24162006.04.06 15:561.22170.000.00-2.00101.00
 101090PriceCross[sl]
15699442006.04.03 18:37buy0.10eurjpy143.05142.05146.052006.04.06 16:03144.000.000.000.4380.77
 101090PriceCross
15699432006.04.03 18:00buy0.10eurjpy142.95143.80145.952006.04.06 15:56143.800.000.000.4372.19
 101090PriceCross[sl]
16513422006.04.06 16:03sell0.10eurjpy143.96143.22141.962006.04.07 18:17143.220.000.00-0.4262.62
 101010CciCross[sl]
16279072006.04.05 22:03buy stop0.10gbpusd1.75591.75091.77592006.04.06 00:031.7543expiration [2006.04.06 00:03]
 101010expiration [2006.04.06 00:03]
15740252006.04.03 22:05sell stop0.10usdchf1.30331.30831.27832006.04.04 00:051.3041expiration [2006.04.04 00:05]
 1010100expiration [2006.04.04 00:05]
15678152006.04.03 17:00sell0.10eurjpy142.68143.68139.682006.04.03 18:00142.960.000.000.00-23.72
 101090PriceCross
16198132006.04.05 16:17buy0.10eurusd1.22871.21371.24372006.04.06 16:031.22390.000.00-1.20-48.00
 101030EMACH
16279062006.04.05 22:03buy0.10gbpusd1.75491.74991.77492006.04.06 17:061.74990.000.00-0.90-50.00
 101010CciCross[sl]
16198142006.04.05 16:37buy0.10eurusd1.22971.21471.24472006.04.06 16:031.22380.000.00-1.20-59.00
 101030EMACH
15678142006.04.03 17:00sell0.10gbpjpy204.32206.82201.822006.04.06 14:26206.820.000.00-5.11-212.51
 101020EMACCounterTrend[sl]
  0.00 0.00 -26.67 1 016.42
Closed P/L: 989.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16198102006.04.05 16:17sell0.10eurchf1.57751.60251.5525 1.57730.000.00-1.871.53
 101020EMACCounterTrend
16513032006.04.06 16:03sell0.10eurchf1.57701.58201.5570 1.57730.000.00-0.47-2.30
 101010CciCross
16513462006.04.06 16:03sell0.10eurjpy143.96144.96140.96 143.280.000.00-0.4257.48
 101090PriceCross
16513472006.04.06 16:10sell0.10eurjpy143.87144.87140.87 143.280.000.00-0.4249.87
 101090PriceCross
16513482006.04.06 16:10sell0.10eurjpy143.86144.86140.86 143.280.000.00-0.4249.03
 101090PriceCross
16513502006.04.06 16:03sell0.10eurjpy143.99144.46141.46 143.280.000.00-0.4260.02
 1010100RstlEa
16513512006.04.06 16:10sell0.10eurjpy143.89144.39141.39 143.280.000.00-0.4251.56
 1010100RstlEa
16513522006.04.06 16:10sell0.10eurjpy143.88144.38141.38 143.280.000.00-0.4250.72
 1010100RstlEa
16513542006.04.06 16:10sell0.10eurjpy143.87144.37141.37 143.280.000.00-0.4249.87
 1010100RstlEa
16513562006.04.06 16:10sell0.10eurjpy143.86144.36141.36 143.280.000.00-0.4249.03
 1010100RstlEa
16513142006.04.06 16:03sell0.10eurusd1.22421.21591.2042 1.21120.000.000.20130.00
 101010CciCross
16513192006.04.06 16:05sell0.10eurusd1.22341.22841.2034 1.21120.000.000.20122.00
 101010CciCross
16513232006.04.06 16:05sell0.10eurusd1.22331.22831.2033 1.21120.000.000.20121.00
 101010CciCross
16513252006.04.06 16:05sell0.10eurusd1.22321.22821.2032 1.21120.000.000.20120.00
 101010CciCross
16513432006.04.06 16:03sell0.10eurusd1.22381.23431.1943 1.21120.000.000.20126.00
 101090PriceCross
16513442006.04.06 16:03sell0.10eurusd1.22381.22911.1991 1.21120.000.000.20126.00
 1010100RstlEa
16849122006.04.07 18:18buy0.10gbpjpy205.83203.33208.33 205.930.000.000.008.45
 101020EMACCounterTrend
16537742006.04.06 17:29sell0.10gbpusd1.75321.74601.7332 1.74130.000.000.10119.00
 101010CciCross
16537752006.04.06 17:56sell0.10gbpusd1.75221.75721.7322 1.74130.000.000.10109.00
 101010CciCross
16537832006.04.06 17:29sell0.10gbpusd1.75301.76301.7230 1.74130.000.000.10117.00
 101090PriceCross
16537872006.04.06 17:29sell0.10gbpusd1.75301.75801.7280 1.74130.000.000.10117.00
 1010100RstlEa
15899522006.04.04 19:00sell0.10usdcad1.16621.15141.1412 1.14770.000.00-1.29161.19
 101020EMACCounterTrend
16513282006.04.06 16:03buy0.10usdchf1.28791.29741.3129 1.30190.000.000.31107.54
 1010100RstlEa
16513292006.04.06 16:05buy0.10usdchf1.28911.28411.3091 1.30190.000.000.3198.32
 101010CciCross
16513302006.04.06 16:06buy0.10usdchf1.28921.28421.3092 1.30190.000.000.3197.55
 101010CciCross
16513312006.04.06 16:06buy0.10usdchf1.28931.28431.3093 1.30190.000.000.3196.78
 101010CciCross
16513322006.04.06 16:06buy0.10usdchf1.28941.28441.3094 1.30190.000.000.3196.01
 101010CciCross
16513382006.04.06 16:03buy0.10usdchf1.28811.27811.3181 1.30190.000.000.31106.00
 101090PriceCross
16849102006.04.07 18:18buy0.10usdjpy118.16116.66119.66 118.270.000.000.009.30
 101030EMACH
16849112006.04.07 18:54buy0.10usdjpy118.26116.76119.76 118.270.000.000.000.85
 101030EMACH
  0.00 0.00 -3.53 2 405.80
 Floating P/L: 2 402.27
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 989.75 Floating P/L: 2 402.27 Margin: 746.62
Balance: 50 989.75 Equity: 53 392.02 Free Margin: 52 645.40
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 391.39 Gross Loss: 401.64 Total Net Profit: 989.75
Profit Factor: 3.46 Expected Payoff: 58.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 241.34 Maximal Drawdown (%): 241.34 (0.5%)  
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (70.59%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (29.41%)
Largest profit trade: 203.50 loss trade: -217.62
Average profit trade: 115.95 loss trade: -80.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (1 052.19) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-160.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 052.19 (9) consecutive loss (count): -241.34 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 3