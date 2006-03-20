Alpari Ltd

Account: 181158 Name: kieah1eur Currency: USD 2006 April 21, 00:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
38517692006.03.20 08:11balanceDeposit10 000.00
38725322006.03.21 01:00sell1.00eurusd1.21581.21630.00002006.03.21 01:271.21340.000.000.00240.00
38729492006.03.21 01:28sell1.00eurusd1.21321.21370.00002006.03.21 15:051.21160.000.000.00160.00
39720742006.03.27 02:01buy1.00eurusd1.20351.20370.00002006.03.27 09:011.20370.000.000.0020.00
40009382006.03.28 03:01sell1.00eurusd1.20071.20970.00002006.03.28 13:011.20590.000.000.00-520.00
40112712006.03.28 13:02buy1.00eurusd1.20581.20850.00002006.03.28 16:271.20850.000.000.00270.00
40290922006.03.29 05:03sell1.00eurusd1.19981.20020.00002006.03.29 10:281.20020.000.000.00-40.00
40527732006.03.30 04:00buy1.00eurusd1.20491.20600.00002006.03.30 07:541.20600.000.000.00110.00
41106342006.04.03 05:01sell1.00eurusd1.20831.20860.00002006.04.03 05:061.20650.000.000.00180.00
41109892006.04.03 05:06sell1.00eurusd1.20641.20630.00002006.04.03 06:431.20390.000.000.00250.00
41395572006.04.04 00:40buy1.00eurusd1.21331.21310.00002006.04.04 02:131.21310.000.000.00-20.00
43569542006.04.11 18:00buy1.00eurusd1.21251.21460.00002006.04.12 07:281.21460.000.00-8.40210.00
43973962006.04.12 20:02sell1.00eurusd1.21031.21060.00002006.04.13 14:571.20830.000.0018.30200.00
44432722006.04.14 21:02buy1.00eurusd1.21141.21780.00002006.04.17 04:271.21780.000.00-8.50640.00
45557702006.04.20 15:40buy1.00usdchf1.27621.27980.00002006.04.20 16:541.27980.000.000.00281.29
  0.00 0.00 1.40 1 981.29
Closed P/L: 1 982.69
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 982.69 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 12 267.72 Equity: 12 267.72 Free Margin: 12 267.72
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 562.69 Gross Loss: 580.00 Total Net Profit: 1 982.69
Profit Factor: 4.42 Expected Payoff: 141.62  
Absolute Drawdown: 100.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 520.00 (4.9%)  
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (78.57%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (21.43%)
Largest profit trade: 631.50 loss trade: -520.00
Average profit trade: 232.97 loss trade: -193.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (1 332.69) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-520.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 332.69 (4) consecutive loss (count): -520.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1