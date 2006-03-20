|Account: 181158
|Name: kieah1eur
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 21, 00:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3851769
|2006.03.20 08:11
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|3872532
|2006.03.21 01:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2158
|1.2163
|0.0000
|2006.03.21 01:27
|1.2134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|3872949
|2006.03.21 01:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2132
|1.2137
|0.0000
|2006.03.21 15:05
|1.2116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3972074
|2006.03.27 02:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2035
|1.2037
|0.0000
|2006.03.27 09:01
|1.2037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4000938
|2006.03.28 03:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2007
|1.2097
|0.0000
|2006.03.28 13:01
|1.2059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-520.00
|4011271
|2006.03.28 13:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2058
|1.2085
|0.0000
|2006.03.28 16:27
|1.2085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|4029092
|2006.03.29 05:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1998
|1.2002
|0.0000
|2006.03.29 10:28
|1.2002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|4052773
|2006.03.30 04:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2049
|1.2060
|0.0000
|2006.03.30 07:54
|1.2060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|4110634
|2006.04.03 05:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2083
|1.2086
|0.0000
|2006.04.03 05:06
|1.2065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|4110989
|2006.04.03 05:06
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2064
|1.2063
|0.0000
|2006.04.03 06:43
|1.2039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|4139557
|2006.04.04 00:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2133
|1.2131
|0.0000
|2006.04.04 02:13
|1.2131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|4356954
|2006.04.11 18:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2125
|1.2146
|0.0000
|2006.04.12 07:28
|1.2146
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|210.00
|4397396
|2006.04.12 20:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2103
|1.2106
|0.0000
|2006.04.13 14:57
|1.2083
|0.00
|0.00
|18.30
|200.00
|4443272
|2006.04.14 21:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2114
|1.2178
|0.0000
|2006.04.17 04:27
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.50
|640.00
|4555770
|2006.04.20 15:40
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2762
|1.2798
|0.0000
|2006.04.20 16:54
|1.2798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|281.29
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|1 981.29
|Closed P/L:
|1 982.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 982.69
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|12 267.72
|Equity:
|12 267.72
|Free Margin:
|12 267.72
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 562.69
|Gross Loss:
|580.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 982.69
|Profit Factor:
|4.42
|Expected Payoff:
|141.62
|Absolute Drawdown:
|100.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|520.00 (4.9%)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (78.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (21.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|631.50
|loss trade:
|-520.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|232.97
|loss trade:
|-193.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (1 332.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-520.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 332.69 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-520.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1