|Account: 1008454
|Name: Nick Faifar
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 18, 13:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|227102
|2006.04.02 21:24
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1003469
|2006.04.17 19:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2260
|1.2218
|1.2268
|2006.04.17 21:19
|1.2257
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.50
|-30.00
|1003908
|2006.04.17 19:32
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7697
|1.7653
|1.7703
|2006.04.17 21:18
|1.7703
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|60.00
|1018126
|2006.04.18 02:18
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2255
|1.2213
|1.2263
|2006.04.18 02:34
|1.2263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|1021688
|2006.04.18 05:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7707
|1.7663
|1.7713
|2006.04.18 06:03
|1.7713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1021775
|2006.04.18 05:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2260
|1.2218
|1.2268
|2006.04.18 09:28
|1.2263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1042465
|2006.04.18 11:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2254
|1.2212
|1.2262
|2006.04.18 12:20
|1.2262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|1043999
|2006.04.18 12:24
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2254
|1.2212
|1.2262
|2006.04.18 12:30
|1.2262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.35
|360.00
|Closed P/L:
|352.65
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|352.65
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 352.65
|Equity:
|10 352.65
|Free Margin:
|10 352.65
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|389.15
|Gross Loss:
|36.50
|Total Net Profit:
|352.65
|Profit Factor:
|10.66
|Expected Payoff:
|50.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|36.50 (0.4%)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|80.00
|loss trade:
|-36.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|64.86
|loss trade:
|-36.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (330.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-36.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|330.00 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-36.50 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1