Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1008454 Name: Nick Faifar Currency: USD 2006 April 18, 13:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2271022006.04.02 21:24balanceDeposit10 000.00
10034692006.04.17 19:04buy1.00eurusd1.22601.22181.22682006.04.17 21:191.22570.000.00-6.50-30.00
10039082006.04.17 19:32buy1.00gbpusd1.76971.76531.77032006.04.17 21:181.77030.000.00-0.8560.00
10181262006.04.18 02:18buy1.00eurusd1.22551.22131.22632006.04.18 02:341.22630.000.000.0080.00
10216882006.04.18 05:01buy1.00gbpusd1.77071.76631.77132006.04.18 06:031.77130.000.000.0060.00
10217752006.04.18 05:04buy1.00eurusd1.22601.22181.22682006.04.18 09:281.22630.000.000.0030.00
10424652006.04.18 11:31buy1.00eurusd1.22541.22121.22622006.04.18 12:201.22620.000.000.0080.00
10439992006.04.18 12:24buy1.00eurusd1.22541.22121.22622006.04.18 12:301.22620.000.000.0080.00
  0.00 0.00 -7.35 360.00
Closed P/L: 352.65
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 352.65 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 352.65 Equity: 10 352.65 Free Margin: 10 352.65
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 389.15 Gross Loss: 36.50 Total Net Profit: 352.65
Profit Factor: 10.66 Expected Payoff: 50.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 36.50 (0.4%)  
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 80.00 loss trade: -36.50
Average profit trade: 64.86 loss trade: -36.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (330.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-36.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 330.00 (5) consecutive loss (count): -36.50 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1