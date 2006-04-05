North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 153040 Name: Real Currency: USD 2006 April 17, 17:26
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16278022006.04.05 21:57balanceDeposit100.00
16492242006.04.06 15:01sell0.10gbpusd1.75741.75711.72742006.04.06 21:161.75070.000.000.0067.00
 101090PriceCross
16492252006.04.06 15:20sell0.10gbpusd1.75641.76641.72642006.04.06 21:161.75070.000.000.0057.00
 101090PriceCross
16519922006.04.06 16:28sell0.10eurusd1.22271.23271.19272006.04.06 21:161.22140.000.000.0013.00
 101090PriceCross
16519942006.04.06 16:28sell0.10eurjpy143.97144.97140.972006.04.06 21:16143.950.000.000.001.69
 101090PriceCross
16519952006.04.06 16:28buy0.10usdchf1.28961.27961.31962006.04.06 21:161.29120.000.000.0012.39
 101090PriceCross
16817432006.04.07 16:26buy0.10gbpusd1.74591.73591.77592006.04.07 17:001.74560.000.000.00-3.00
 101090PriceCross
16817452006.04.07 16:26sell0.10usdchf1.29721.30721.26722006.04.07 17:011.29710.000.000.000.77
 101090PriceCross
16817482006.04.07 16:26buy stop0.10eurjpy143.27142.27146.272006.04.07 18:26143.22expiration [2006.04.07 18:26]
 101090expiration [2006.04.07 18:26]
16817472006.04.07 16:26buy0.10eurjpy143.17142.17146.172006.04.07 17:00142.980.000.000.00-16.15
 101090PriceCross
16829932006.04.07 17:01sell0.10gbpusd1.74511.75511.71512006.04.07 18:051.74220.000.000.0029.00
 101090PriceCross
16829992006.04.07 17:01buy0.10usdchf1.29691.28691.32692006.04.07 19:121.30260.000.000.0043.76
 101090PriceCross
16829952006.04.07 17:05sell0.10gbpusd1.74411.75411.71412006.04.07 18:051.74230.000.000.0018.00
 101090PriceCross
16830002006.04.07 17:05buy0.10usdchf1.29791.28791.32792006.04.07 19:121.30280.000.000.0037.61
 101090PriceCross
17004342006.04.10 17:01buy stop0.10eurusd1.21291.20291.24292006.04.10 19:011.2089expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
 101090expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
17004352006.04.10 17:01buy stop0.10eurusd1.21301.20301.24302006.04.10 19:011.2089expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
 101090expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
17004382006.04.10 17:01buy stop0.10eurusd1.21311.20311.24312006.04.10 19:011.2089expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
 101090expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
17004432006.04.10 17:01buy0.10gbpusd1.74571.73571.77572006.04.10 18:001.74350.000.000.00-22.00
 101090PriceCross
17007652006.04.10 17:22sell0.10usdchf1.30171.31171.27172006.04.10 18:001.30250.000.000.00-6.14
 101090PriceCross
17007662006.04.10 17:22sell stop0.10usdchf1.30071.31071.27072006.04.10 19:221.3046expiration [2006.04.10 19:22]
 101090expiration [2006.04.10 19:22]
17012912006.04.10 18:00sell0.10gbpusd1.74331.75331.71332006.04.10 18:411.74110.000.000.0022.00
 101090PriceCross
17021372006.04.10 18:41sell0.10gbpusd1.74081.75081.71082006.04.11 16:521.74840.000.000.10-76.00
 101090PriceCross
17169192006.04.11 16:52buy0.10gbpusd1.74851.73851.77852006.04.12 16:251.75160.000.00-0.3031.00
 101090PriceCross
17169212006.04.11 16:52buy stop0.10gbpusd1.74951.73951.77952006.04.11 18:521.7457expiration [2006.04.11 18:52]
 101090expiration [2006.04.11 18:52]
17169232006.04.11 16:52sell0.10usdchf1.30001.31001.27002006.04.12 16:251.29980.000.00-0.621.54
 101090PriceCross
17169302006.04.11 16:52buy0.10eurusd1.21331.20331.24332006.04.12 16:361.21020.000.00-0.40-31.00
 101090PriceCross
17169262006.04.11 17:09sell0.10usdchf1.29901.30901.26902006.04.12 16:251.30000.000.00-0.62-7.69
 101090PriceCross
17222372006.04.11 20:00sell0.10eurjpy143.61144.61140.612006.04.11 21:10143.590.000.000.001.69
 101090PriceCross
17222382006.04.11 20:00sell stop0.10eurjpy143.51144.51140.512006.04.11 22:00143.63expiration [2006.04.11 22:00]
 101090expiration [2006.04.11 22:00]
17512192006.04.12 16:25sell0.10gbpusd1.75161.76161.72162006.04.12 17:001.75180.000.000.00-2.00
 101090PriceCross
17512312006.04.12 16:25buy0.10usdchf1.29991.28991.32992006.04.13 19:001.29760.000.000.92-17.73
 101090PriceCross
17517912006.04.12 16:36sell0.10eurusd1.21021.22081.18082006.04.13 19:041.21040.000.000.60-2.00
17529452006.04.12 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.75181.74181.78182006.04.12 18:011.75020.000.000.00-16.00
 101090PriceCross
17547732006.04.12 18:01sell0.10gbpusd1.75031.76031.72032006.04.13 19:001.75310.000.000.30-28.00
 101090PriceCross
17694472006.04.13 16:14buy0.10eurjpy143.44142.44146.442006.04.13 17:00143.370.000.000.00-5.90
 101090PriceCross
17703542006.04.13 17:16sell0.10eurjpy143.29144.29140.292006.04.13 21:00143.480.000.000.00-16.04
 101090PriceCross
17703382006.04.13 17:16sell0.10eurjpy143.30144.30140.302006.04.13 21:00143.480.000.000.00-15.19
 101090PriceCross
17724662006.04.13 19:00buy0.10eurusd1.21071.21431.24072006.04.17 16:351.22360.000.00-0.80129.00
 101090PriceCross
17724712006.04.13 19:00buy0.10gbpusd1.75321.74321.78322006.04.13 20:001.75170.000.000.00-15.00
 101090PriceCross
17724822006.04.13 19:01sell0.10usdchf1.29771.29051.26772006.04.17 17:221.28030.000.00-1.24135.91
 101090PriceCross
17730532006.04.13 20:00sell0.10gbpusd1.75171.76171.72172006.04.13 21:011.75290.000.000.00-12.00
 101090PriceCross
17735932006.04.13 21:01buy0.10gbpusd1.75281.76181.78282006.04.17 16:411.77040.000.00-0.60176.00
 101090PriceCross
17735962006.04.13 21:01buy stop0.10eurjpy143.55142.55146.552006.04.13 23:01143.49expiration [2006.04.13 23:01]
 101090expiration [2006.04.13 23:01]
17735952006.04.13 21:01buy0.10eurjpy143.45142.45146.452006.04.17 17:22144.200.000.000.1663.70
 101090PriceCross
17735942006.04.13 21:25buy0.10gbpusd1.75381.76041.78382006.04.17 16:411.77060.000.00-0.60168.00
 101090PriceCross
  0.00 0.00 -3.10 717.22
Closed P/L: 714.12
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 714.12 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 814.12 Equity: 814.12 Free Margin: 814.12
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 005.06 Gross Loss: 290.94 Total Net Profit: 714.12
Profit Factor: 3.45 Expected Payoff: 19.84  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 216.48 (60.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 20 (55.00%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (52.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (47.22%)
Largest profit trade: 175.40 loss trade: -75.90
Average profit trade: 52.90 loss trade: -17.11
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (669.53) consecutive losses ($): 12 (-167.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 669.53 (5) consecutive loss (count): -167.75 (12)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 4