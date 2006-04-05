|Account: 153040
|Name: Real
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 17, 17:26
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1627802
|2006.04.05 21:57
|balance
|Deposit
|100.00
|1649224
|2006.04.06 15:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7574
|1.7571
|1.7274
|2006.04.06 21:16
|1.7507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1649225
|2006.04.06 15:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7564
|1.7664
|1.7264
|2006.04.06 21:16
|1.7507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1651992
|2006.04.06 16:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2227
|1.2327
|1.1927
|2006.04.06 21:16
|1.2214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1651994
|2006.04.06 16:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.97
|144.97
|140.97
|2006.04.06 21:16
|143.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.69
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1651995
|2006.04.06 16:28
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2896
|1.2796
|1.3196
|2006.04.06 21:16
|1.2912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.39
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1681743
|2006.04.07 16:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7459
|1.7359
|1.7759
|2006.04.07 17:00
|1.7456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1681745
|2006.04.07 16:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2972
|1.3072
|1.2672
|2006.04.07 17:01
|1.2971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.77
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1681748
|2006.04.07 16:26
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.27
|142.27
|146.27
|2006.04.07 18:26
|143.22
|expiration [2006.04.07 18:26]
|
|101090
|expiration [2006.04.07 18:26]
|1681747
|2006.04.07 16:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.17
|142.17
|146.17
|2006.04.07 17:00
|142.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.15
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1682993
|2006.04.07 17:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7451
|1.7551
|1.7151
|2006.04.07 18:05
|1.7422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1682999
|2006.04.07 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2969
|1.2869
|1.3269
|2006.04.07 19:12
|1.3026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.76
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1682995
|2006.04.07 17:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7441
|1.7541
|1.7141
|2006.04.07 18:05
|1.7423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1683000
|2006.04.07 17:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2979
|1.2879
|1.3279
|2006.04.07 19:12
|1.3028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.61
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1700434
|2006.04.10 17:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2129
|1.2029
|1.2429
|2006.04.10 19:01
|1.2089
|expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
|
|101090
|expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
|1700435
|2006.04.10 17:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2130
|1.2030
|1.2430
|2006.04.10 19:01
|1.2089
|expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
|
|101090
|expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
|1700438
|2006.04.10 17:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2131
|1.2031
|1.2431
|2006.04.10 19:01
|1.2089
|expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
|
|101090
|expiration [2006.04.10 19:01]
|1700443
|2006.04.10 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7457
|1.7357
|1.7757
|2006.04.10 18:00
|1.7435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1700765
|2006.04.10 17:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3017
|1.3117
|1.2717
|2006.04.10 18:00
|1.3025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.14
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1700766
|2006.04.10 17:22
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3007
|1.3107
|1.2707
|2006.04.10 19:22
|1.3046
|expiration [2006.04.10 19:22]
|
|101090
|expiration [2006.04.10 19:22]
|1701291
|2006.04.10 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7433
|1.7533
|1.7133
|2006.04.10 18:41
|1.7411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1702137
|2006.04.10 18:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7408
|1.7508
|1.7108
|2006.04.11 16:52
|1.7484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-76.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1716919
|2006.04.11 16:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7485
|1.7385
|1.7785
|2006.04.12 16:25
|1.7516
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|31.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1716921
|2006.04.11 16:52
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7495
|1.7395
|1.7795
|2006.04.11 18:52
|1.7457
|expiration [2006.04.11 18:52]
|
|101090
|expiration [2006.04.11 18:52]
|1716923
|2006.04.11 16:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3000
|1.3100
|1.2700
|2006.04.12 16:25
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.62
|1.54
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1716930
|2006.04.11 16:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2133
|1.2033
|1.2433
|2006.04.12 16:36
|1.2102
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-31.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1716926
|2006.04.11 17:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2990
|1.3090
|1.2690
|2006.04.12 16:25
|1.3000
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.62
|-7.69
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1722237
|2006.04.11 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.61
|144.61
|140.61
|2006.04.11 21:10
|143.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.69
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1722238
|2006.04.11 20:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.51
|144.51
|140.51
|2006.04.11 22:00
|143.63
|expiration [2006.04.11 22:00]
|
|101090
|expiration [2006.04.11 22:00]
|1751219
|2006.04.12 16:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7516
|1.7616
|1.7216
|2006.04.12 17:00
|1.7518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1751231
|2006.04.12 16:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2999
|1.2899
|1.3299
|2006.04.13 19:00
|1.2976
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|-17.73
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1751791
|2006.04.12 16:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2102
|1.2208
|1.1808
|2006.04.13 19:04
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-2.00
|1752945
|2006.04.12 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7518
|1.7418
|1.7818
|2006.04.12 18:01
|1.7502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1754773
|2006.04.12 18:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7503
|1.7603
|1.7203
|2006.04.13 19:00
|1.7531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-28.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1769447
|2006.04.13 16:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.44
|142.44
|146.44
|2006.04.13 17:00
|143.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.90
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1770354
|2006.04.13 17:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.29
|144.29
|140.29
|2006.04.13 21:00
|143.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.04
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1770338
|2006.04.13 17:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.30
|144.30
|140.30
|2006.04.13 21:00
|143.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.19
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1772466
|2006.04.13 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2107
|1.2143
|1.2407
|2006.04.17 16:35
|1.2236
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|129.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1772471
|2006.04.13 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7532
|1.7432
|1.7832
|2006.04.13 20:00
|1.7517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1772482
|2006.04.13 19:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2977
|1.2905
|1.2677
|2006.04.17 17:22
|1.2803
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|135.91
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1773053
|2006.04.13 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7517
|1.7617
|1.7217
|2006.04.13 21:01
|1.7529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1773593
|2006.04.13 21:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7528
|1.7618
|1.7828
|2006.04.17 16:41
|1.7704
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|176.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1773596
|2006.04.13 21:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.55
|142.55
|146.55
|2006.04.13 23:01
|143.49
|expiration [2006.04.13 23:01]
|
|101090
|expiration [2006.04.13 23:01]
|1773595
|2006.04.13 21:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.45
|142.45
|146.45
|2006.04.17 17:22
|144.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|63.70
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1773594
|2006.04.13 21:25
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7538
|1.7604
|1.7838
|2006.04.17 16:41
|1.7706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|168.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.10
|717.22
|Closed P/L:
|714.12
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|714.12
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|814.12
|Equity:
|814.12
|Free Margin:
|814.12
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 005.06
|Gross Loss:
|290.94
|Total Net Profit:
|714.12
|Profit Factor:
|3.45
|Expected Payoff:
|19.84
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|216.48 (60.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (55.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (52.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|17 (47.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|175.40
|loss trade:
|-75.90
|Average
|profit trade:
|52.90
|loss trade:
|-17.11
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (669.53)
|consecutive losses ($):
|12 (-167.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|669.53 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-167.75 (12)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|4