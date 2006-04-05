|Account: 153040
|Name: Real
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 7, 19:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1627802
|2006.04.05 21:57
|balance
|Deposit
|100.00
|1649224
|2006.04.06 15:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7574
|1.7571
|1.7274
|2006.04.06 21:16
|1.7507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1649225
|2006.04.06 15:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7564
|1.7664
|1.7264
|2006.04.06 21:16
|1.7507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1651992
|2006.04.06 16:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2227
|1.2327
|1.1927
|2006.04.06 21:16
|1.2214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1651994
|2006.04.06 16:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.97
|144.97
|140.97
|2006.04.06 21:16
|143.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.69
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1651995
|2006.04.06 16:28
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2896
|1.2796
|1.3196
|2006.04.06 21:16
|1.2912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.39
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1681743
|2006.04.07 16:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7459
|1.7359
|1.7759
|2006.04.07 17:00
|1.7456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1681745
|2006.04.07 16:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2972
|1.3072
|1.2672
|2006.04.07 17:01
|1.2971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.77
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1681747
|2006.04.07 16:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.17
|142.17
|146.17
|2006.04.07 17:00
|142.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.15
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1681748
|2006.04.07 16:26
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.27
|142.27
|146.27
|2006.04.07 18:26
|143.22
|expiration [2006.04.07 18:26]
|
|101090
|expiration [2006.04.07 18:26]
|1682993
|2006.04.07 17:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7451
|1.7551
|1.7151
|2006.04.07 18:05
|1.7422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1682995
|2006.04.07 17:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7441
|1.7541
|1.7141
|2006.04.07 18:05
|1.7423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1682999
|2006.04.07 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2969
|1.2869
|1.3269
|2006.04.07 19:12
|1.3026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.76
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|1683000
|2006.04.07 17:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2979
|1.2879
|1.3279
|2006.04.07 19:12
|1.3028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.61
|
|101090
|PriceCross
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|261.07
|Closed P/L:
|261.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|261.07
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|361.07
|Equity:
|361.07
|Free Margin:
|361.07
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|280.22
|Gross Loss:
|19.15
|Total Net Profit:
|261.07
|Profit Factor:
|14.63
|Expected Payoff:
|21.76
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|19.15 (7.6%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|67.00
|loss trade:
|-16.15
|Average
|profit trade:
|28.02
|loss trade:
|-9.57
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (151.08)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-19.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|151.08 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-19.15 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2