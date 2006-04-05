North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 153040 Name: Real Currency: USD 2006 April 7, 18:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16278022006.04.05 21:57balanceDeposit100.00
16492242006.04.06 15:01sell0.10gbpusd1.75741.75711.72742006.04.06 21:161.75070.000.000.0067.00
 101090PriceCross
16492252006.04.06 15:20sell0.10gbpusd1.75641.76641.72642006.04.06 21:161.75070.000.000.0057.00
 101090PriceCross
16519922006.04.06 16:28sell0.10eurusd1.22271.23271.19272006.04.06 21:161.22140.000.000.0013.00
 101090PriceCross
16519942006.04.06 16:28sell0.10eurjpy143.97144.97140.972006.04.06 21:16143.950.000.000.001.69
 101090PriceCross
16519952006.04.06 16:28buy0.10usdchf1.28961.27961.31962006.04.06 21:161.29120.000.000.0012.39
 101090PriceCross
16817432006.04.07 16:26buy0.10gbpusd1.74591.73591.77592006.04.07 17:001.74560.000.000.00-3.00
 101090PriceCross
16817452006.04.07 16:26sell0.10usdchf1.29721.30721.26722006.04.07 17:011.29710.000.000.000.77
 101090PriceCross
16817472006.04.07 16:26buy0.10eurjpy143.17142.17146.172006.04.07 17:00142.980.000.000.00-16.15
 101090PriceCross
16817482006.04.07 16:26buy stop0.10eurjpy143.27142.27146.272006.04.07 18:26143.22expiration [2006.04.07 18:26]
 101090expiration [2006.04.07 18:26]
16829932006.04.07 17:01sell0.10gbpusd1.74511.75511.71512006.04.07 18:051.74220.000.000.0029.00
 101090PriceCross
16829952006.04.07 17:05sell0.10gbpusd1.74411.75411.71412006.04.07 18:051.74230.000.000.0018.00
 101090PriceCross
  0.00 0.00 0.00 179.70
Closed P/L: 179.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16829992006.04.07 17:01buy0.10usdchf1.29691.28691.3269 1.30120.000.000.0033.05
 101090PriceCross
16830002006.04.07 17:05buy0.10usdchf1.29791.28791.3279 1.30120.000.000.0025.36
 101090PriceCross
  0.00 0.00 0.00 58.41
 Floating P/L: 58.41
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 179.70 Floating P/L: 58.41 Margin: 40.00
Balance: 279.70 Equity: 338.11 Free Margin: 298.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 198.85 Gross Loss: 19.15 Total Net Profit: 179.70
Profit Factor: 10.38 Expected Payoff: 17.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 19.15 (7.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 67.00 loss trade: -16.15
Average profit trade: 24.86 loss trade: -9.57
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (151.08) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-19.15)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 151.08 (5) consecutive loss (count): -19.15 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2