MTReport4 - 1.8


Net profit 2774.67Initial deposit 100000.00
Gross profit 5336.04Interest earned -17.59
Gross loss 2543.78Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 39Percentage profitable 71.8%
Total number of pips 298Average pips per trade 7
 
Number of winning trades 28Number of losing trades 11
Average winning trade 190.57Average losing trade 231.25
Average winning pips 20Average losing pips 25
 
Return (3 days) 2.8%Maximum drawdown 1.6%


TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfitPipsBalanceDD
3095842006.04.11 09:16sell1.00usdchf1.30091.30391.29692006.04.11 10:161.2999 0.00 0.00 76.93 10 100076.93
3095892006.04.11 09:16buy1.00eurusd1.21271.20971.21672006.04.11 10:241.2139 0.00 0.00 120.00 12 100196.93
3096812006.04.11 09:35sell1.00gbpusd1.74421.74721.74022006.04.11 11:301.7402 0.00 0.00 400.00 40 100596.93
3098512006.04.11 10:16buy1.00usdchf1.29991.29691.30392006.04.11 15:201.3039 0.00 0.00 306.77 40 100903.70
3098882006.04.11 10:24sell1.00eurusd1.21391.21691.20992006.04.11 15:201.2099 0.00 0.00 400.00 40 101303.70
3106122006.04.11 12:16sell1.00gbpusd1.74291.74591.73892006.04.11 15:201.7427 0.00 0.00 20.00 2 101323.70
3115792006.04.11 15:20buy1.00gbpusd1.74271.73971.74672006.04.11 16:431.7467 0.00 0.00 400.00 40 101723.70
3117632006.04.11 15:43sell1.00eurusd1.21091.21391.20692006.04.11 17:061.2139 0.00 0.00 -300.00 -30 101423.70
3117982006.04.11 15:48buy1.00usdchf1.30271.29971.30672006.04.11 16:521.2997 0.00 0.00 -230.82 -30 101192.88
3128302006.04.11 17:41buy1.00usdchf1.29951.29651.30352006.04.11 18:381.2998 0.00 0.00 23.08 3 101215.96
3128722006.04.11 17:48sell1.00gbpusd1.74811.75111.74412006.04.11 21:361.7471 0.00 0.00 100.00 10 101315.96
3128782006.04.11 17:48sell1.00eurusd1.21331.21631.20932006.04.12 02:541.2163 0.00 1.50 -300.00 -30 101017.46
3131392006.04.11 18:38sell1.00usdchf1.29981.30281.29582006.04.12 03:121.2958 0.00 -4.43 308.69 40 101321.72
3140202006.04.11 21:36buy1.00gbpusd1.74711.74411.75112006.04.12 03:161.7511 0.00 2.25 400.00 40 101723.97
3159432006.04.12 09:32buy1.00usdchf1.29701.29401.30102006.04.12 12:121.2940 0.00 0.00 -231.84 -30 101492.13*
3159722006.04.12 09:35sell1.00gbpusd1.74991.75291.74592006.04.12 10:251.7529 0.00 0.00 -300.00 -30 101192.13*
3165092006.04.12 10:54buy1.00eurusd1.21481.21181.21882006.04.12 15:301.2118 0.00 0.00 -300.00 -30 100892.13*
3167792006.04.12 11:44sell1.00gbpusd1.75301.75601.74902006.04.12 11:481.7560 0.00 0.00 -300.00 -30 100592.13*
3170622006.04.12 12:17buy1.00gbpusd1.75531.75231.75932006.04.12 15:031.7523 0.00 0.00 -300.00 -30 100292.13*
3170692006.04.12 12:17sell1.00usdchf1.29501.29801.29102006.04.12 15:291.2980 0.00 0.00 -231.12 -30 100061.01*
3179672006.04.12 15:18sell1.00gbpusd1.75381.75681.74982006.04.12 15:351.7498 0.00 0.00 400.00 40 100461.01
3202892006.04.12 17:56buy1.00eurusd1.21141.20841.21542006.04.13 12:341.2120 0.00-10.50 60.00 6 100510.51
3203142006.04.12 17:57buy1.00gbpusd1.75121.74821.75522006.04.12 18:301.7511 0.00 0.00 -10.00 -1 100500.51
3203312006.04.12 17:58sell1.00usdchf1.29941.30241.29542006.04.12 20:421.2988 0.00 0.00 46.20 6 100546.71
3204942006.04.12 18:30sell1.00gbpusd1.75111.75411.74712006.04.13 03:581.7495 0.00-15.75 160.00 16 100690.96
3221802006.04.12 20:42buy1.00usdchf1.29881.29581.30282006.04.13 08:521.2991 0.00 6.35 23.09 3 100720.40
3240482006.04.13 03:58buy1.00gbpusd1.74951.74651.75352006.04.13 08:361.7535 0.00 0.00 400.00 40 101120.40
3247512006.04.13 08:52buy1.00gbpusd1.75191.74891.75592006.04.13 11:281.7559 0.00 0.00 400.00 40 101520.40
3247612006.04.13 08:52sell1.00usdchf1.29911.30211.29512006.04.13 15:301.2980 0.00 0.00 84.75 11 101605.15
3258842006.04.13 12:34sell1.00eurusd1.21201.21501.20802006.04.13 15:371.2093 0.00 0.00 270.00 27 101875.15
3267712006.04.13 15:09sell1.00gbpusd1.75241.75541.74842006.04.13 18:231.7511 0.00 0.00 130.00 13 102005.15
3268972006.04.13 15:30buy1.00usdchf1.29801.29501.30202006.04.13 17:221.3003 0.00 0.00 176.88 23 102182.03
3270572006.04.13 15:37buy1.00eurusd1.20931.20631.21332006.04.13 16:301.2089 0.00 0.00 -40.00 -4 102142.03
3277732006.04.13 16:30sell1.00eurusd1.20891.21191.20492006.04.13 17:251.2082 0.00 0.00 70.00 7 102212.03
3282212006.04.13 17:22sell1.00usdchf1.30031.30331.29632006.04.13 19:591.2978 0.00 0.00 192.63 25 102404.66
3282502006.04.13 17:25buy1.00eurusd1.20821.20521.21222006.04.14 22:011.2111 0.00 -3.50 290.00 29 102691.16
3287642006.04.13 18:23buy1.00gbpusd1.75111.74811.75512006.04.14 22:021.7511 0.00 2.25 0.00 0 102693.41
3291942006.04.13 19:59buy1.00usdchf1.29781.29481.30182006.04.14 22:011.2983 0.00 2.12 38.51 5 102734.04
3291952006.04.13 19:59buy1.00usdchf1.29781.29481.30182006.04.14 22:011.2983 0.00 2.12 38.51 5 102774.67