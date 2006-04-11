MTReport4 - 1.8
|Net profit
| 2774.67
|Initial deposit
| 100000.00
|Gross profit
| 5336.04
|Interest earned
| -17.59
|Gross loss
| 2543.78
|Commission paid
| 0.00
|
|Total number of trades
| 39
|Percentage profitable
| 71.8
|%
|Total number of pips
| 298
|Average pips per trade
| 7
|
|Number of winning trades
| 28
|Number of losing trades
| 11
|Average winning trade
| 190.57
|Average losing trade
| 231.25
|Average winning pips
| 20
|Average losing pips
| 25
|
|Return (3 days)
| 2.8
|%
|Maximum drawdown
| 1.6
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|Balance
|DD
|309584
|2006.04.11 09:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3009
|1.3039
|1.2969
|2006.04.11 10:16
|1.2999
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 76.93
| 10
| 100076.93
|
|309589
|2006.04.11 09:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2127
|1.2097
|1.2167
|2006.04.11 10:24
|1.2139
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 120.00
| 12
| 100196.93
|
|309681
|2006.04.11 09:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7442
|1.7472
|1.7402
|2006.04.11 11:30
|1.7402
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 400.00
| 40
| 100596.93
|
|309851
|2006.04.11 10:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2999
|1.2969
|1.3039
|2006.04.11 15:20
|1.3039
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 306.77
| 40
| 100903.70
|
|309888
|2006.04.11 10:24
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2139
|1.2169
|1.2099
|2006.04.11 15:20
|1.2099
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 400.00
| 40
| 101303.70
|
|310612
|2006.04.11 12:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7429
|1.7459
|1.7389
|2006.04.11 15:20
|1.7427
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 20.00
| 2
| 101323.70
|
|311579
|2006.04.11 15:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7427
|1.7397
|1.7467
|2006.04.11 16:43
|1.7467
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 400.00
| 40
| 101723.70
|
|311763
|2006.04.11 15:43
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2109
|1.2139
|1.2069
|2006.04.11 17:06
|1.2139
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -300.00
| -30
| 101423.70
|
|311798
|2006.04.11 15:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3027
|1.2997
|1.3067
|2006.04.11 16:52
|1.2997
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -230.82
| -30
| 101192.88
|
|312830
|2006.04.11 17:41
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2995
|1.2965
|1.3035
|2006.04.11 18:38
|1.2998
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 23.08
| 3
| 101215.96
|
|312872
|2006.04.11 17:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7481
|1.7511
|1.7441
|2006.04.11 21:36
|1.7471
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 100.00
| 10
| 101315.96
|
|312878
|2006.04.11 17:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2133
|1.2163
|1.2093
|2006.04.12 02:54
|1.2163
| 0.00
| 1.50
| -300.00
| -30
| 101017.46
|
|313139
|2006.04.11 18:38
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2998
|1.3028
|1.2958
|2006.04.12 03:12
|1.2958
| 0.00
| -4.43
| 308.69
| 40
| 101321.72
|
|314020
|2006.04.11 21:36
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7471
|1.7441
|1.7511
|2006.04.12 03:16
|1.7511
| 0.00
| 2.25
| 400.00
| 40
| 101723.97
|
|315943
|2006.04.12 09:32
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2970
|1.2940
|1.3010
|2006.04.12 12:12
|1.2940
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -231.84
| -30
| 101492.13
|*
|315972
|2006.04.12 09:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7499
|1.7529
|1.7459
|2006.04.12 10:25
|1.7529
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -300.00
| -30
| 101192.13
|*
|316509
|2006.04.12 10:54
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2148
|1.2118
|1.2188
|2006.04.12 15:30
|1.2118
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -300.00
| -30
| 100892.13
|*
|316779
|2006.04.12 11:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7530
|1.7560
|1.7490
|2006.04.12 11:48
|1.7560
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -300.00
| -30
| 100592.13
|*
|317062
|2006.04.12 12:17
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7553
|1.7523
|1.7593
|2006.04.12 15:03
|1.7523
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -300.00
| -30
| 100292.13
|*
|317069
|2006.04.12 12:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2950
|1.2980
|1.2910
|2006.04.12 15:29
|1.2980
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -231.12
| -30
| 100061.01
|*
|317967
|2006.04.12 15:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7538
|1.7568
|1.7498
|2006.04.12 15:35
|1.7498
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 400.00
| 40
| 100461.01
|
|320289
|2006.04.12 17:56
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2114
|1.2084
|1.2154
|2006.04.13 12:34
|1.2120
| 0.00
|-10.50
| 60.00
| 6
| 100510.51
|
|320314
|2006.04.12 17:57
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7512
|1.7482
|1.7552
|2006.04.12 18:30
|1.7511
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -10.00
| -1
| 100500.51
|
|320331
|2006.04.12 17:58
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2994
|1.3024
|1.2954
|2006.04.12 20:42
|1.2988
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 46.20
| 6
| 100546.71
|
|320494
|2006.04.12 18:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7511
|1.7541
|1.7471
|2006.04.13 03:58
|1.7495
| 0.00
|-15.75
| 160.00
| 16
| 100690.96
|
|322180
|2006.04.12 20:42
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2988
|1.2958
|1.3028
|2006.04.13 08:52
|1.2991
| 0.00
| 6.35
| 23.09
| 3
| 100720.40
|
|324048
|2006.04.13 03:58
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7495
|1.7465
|1.7535
|2006.04.13 08:36
|1.7535
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 400.00
| 40
| 101120.40
|
|324751
|2006.04.13 08:52
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7519
|1.7489
|1.7559
|2006.04.13 11:28
|1.7559
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 400.00
| 40
| 101520.40
|
|324761
|2006.04.13 08:52
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2991
|1.3021
|1.2951
|2006.04.13 15:30
|1.2980
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 84.75
| 11
| 101605.15
|
|325884
|2006.04.13 12:34
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2120
|1.2150
|1.2080
|2006.04.13 15:37
|1.2093
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 270.00
| 27
| 101875.15
|
|326771
|2006.04.13 15:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7524
|1.7554
|1.7484
|2006.04.13 18:23
|1.7511
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 130.00
| 13
| 102005.15
|
|326897
|2006.04.13 15:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2980
|1.2950
|1.3020
|2006.04.13 17:22
|1.3003
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 176.88
| 23
| 102182.03
|
|327057
|2006.04.13 15:37
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2093
|1.2063
|1.2133
|2006.04.13 16:30
|1.2089
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -40.00
| -4
| 102142.03
|
|327773
|2006.04.13 16:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2089
|1.2119
|1.2049
|2006.04.13 17:25
|1.2082
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 70.00
| 7
| 102212.03
|
|328221
|2006.04.13 17:22
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3003
|1.3033
|1.2963
|2006.04.13 19:59
|1.2978
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 192.63
| 25
| 102404.66
|
|328250
|2006.04.13 17:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2082
|1.2052
|1.2122
|2006.04.14 22:01
|1.2111
| 0.00
| -3.50
| 290.00
| 29
| 102691.16
|
|328764
|2006.04.13 18:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7511
|1.7481
|1.7551
|2006.04.14 22:02
|1.7511
| 0.00
| 2.25
| 0.00
| 0
| 102693.41
|
|329194
|2006.04.13 19:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2978
|1.2948
|1.3018
|2006.04.14 22:01
|1.2983
| 0.00
| 2.12
| 38.51
| 5
| 102734.04
|
|329195
|2006.04.13 19:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2978
|1.2948
|1.3018
|2006.04.14 22:01
|1.2983
| 0.00
| 2.12
| 38.51
| 5
| 102774.67
|