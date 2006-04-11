MTReport4 - 1.8


Net profit 300.00Initial deposit 10000.00
Gross profit 300.00Interest earned 0.00
Gross loss -0.00Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 2Percentage profitable 100.0%
Total number of pips 30Average pips per trade 15
 
Number of winning trades 2Number of losing trades 0
Average winning trade 150.00Average losing trade 0.00
Average winning pips 15Average losing pips 0
 
Return (6 days) 3.0%Maximum drawdown 0.0%


TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfitPipsBalanceDD
7162532006.04.11 02:57buy1.00audusd0.72930.72630.73082006.04.11 04:280.7308 0.00 0.00 150.00 15 10150.00
9576702006.04.17 11:43buy1.00audusd0.73330.73030.73482006.04.17 14:120.7348 0.00 0.00 150.00 15 10300.00