MTReport4 - 1.8
|Net profit
| 300.00
|Initial deposit
| 10000.00
|Gross profit
| 300.00
|Interest earned
| 0.00
|Gross loss
| -0.00
|Commission paid
| 0.00
|
|Total number of trades
| 2
|Percentage profitable
| 100.0
|%
|Total number of pips
| 30
|Average pips per trade
| 15
|
|Number of winning trades
| 2
|Number of losing trades
| 0
|Average winning trade
| 150.00
|Average losing trade
| 0.00
|Average winning pips
| 15
|Average losing pips
| 0
|
|Return (6 days)
| 3.0
|%
|Maximum drawdown
| 0.0
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|Balance
|DD
|716253
|2006.04.11 02:57
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7293
|0.7263
|0.7308
|2006.04.11 04:28
|0.7308
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 150.00
| 15
| 10150.00
|
|957670
|2006.04.17 11:43
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7333
|0.7303
|0.7348
|2006.04.17 14:12
|0.7348
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 150.00
| 15
| 10300.00
|