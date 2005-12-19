|Symbol
|USDCAD (US Dollar vs Canadian)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2005.12.16 16:00 - 2006.04.28 20:00 (2005.01.04 - 2006.04.29)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|MagicNumber=283287; Lots=0.1; Slippage=3; MaxTrades=1; MM=false; Risk=5; StopLoss=100; TakeProfit=1000; ADXPeriod=14; ADXLevel=25; TimeFrame=240;
|Bars in test
|672
|Ticks modelled
|183249
|Modelling quality
|39.46%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|156.89
|Gross profit
|389.10
|Gross loss
|-232.21
|Profit factor
|1.68
|Expected payoff
|7.47
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|113.37 (1.1%)
|Total trades
|21
|Short positions (won %)
|16 (43.75%)
|Long positions (won %)
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|10 (47.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|11 (52.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|110.51
|loss trade
|-88.75
|Average
|profit trade
|38.91
|loss trade
|-21.11
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (14.49)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-44.07)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|110.51 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-113.37 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.12.19 04:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.1590
|1.1486
|1.2590
|2
|2005.12.22 16:00
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.1664
|1.1486
|1.2590
|63.87
|10063.87
|3
|2005.12.28 20:00
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.1651
|1.1755
|1.0651
|4
|2005.12.29 00:00
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.1656
|1.1755
|1.0651
|-4.55
|10059.32
|5
|2005.12.30 12:00
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.1608
|1.1712
|1.0608
|6
|2005.12.30 16:00
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.1647
|1.1712
|1.0608
|-33.49
|10025.83
|7
|2006.01.02 08:00
|sell
|4
|0.10
|1.1611
|1.1715
|1.0611
|8
|2006.01.02 16:00
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.1618
|1.1715
|1.0611
|-6.03
|10019.80
|9
|2006.01.04 16:00
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.1535
|1.1639
|1.0535
|10
|2006.01.05 08:00
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.1476
|1.1639
|1.0535
|51.15
|10070.95
|11
|2006.01.05 20:00
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.1641
|1.1537
|1.2641
|12
|2006.01.11 16:00
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.1610
|1.1537
|1.2641
|-26.18
|10044.77
|13
|2006.01.20 16:00
|sell
|7
|0.10
|1.1575
|1.1679
|1.0575
|14
|2006.01.23 12:00
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.1517
|1.1679
|1.0575
|50.10
|10094.87
|15
|2006.01.23 16:00
|sell
|8
|0.10
|1.1481
|1.1585
|1.0481
|16
|2006.01.24 00:00
|close
|8
|0.10
|1.1498
|1.1585
|1.0481
|-15.05
|10079.82
|17
|2006.02.01 00:00
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.1389
|1.1493
|1.0389
|18
|2006.02.01 04:00
|close
|9
|0.10
|1.1396
|1.1493
|1.0389
|-6.14
|10073.68
|19
|2006.02.07 20:00
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.1514
|1.1410
|1.2514
|20
|2006.02.15 00:00
|close
|10
|0.10
|1.1526
|1.1410
|1.2514
|11.27
|10084.96
|21
|2006.02.20 04:00
|sell
|11
|0.10
|1.1509
|1.1613
|1.0509
|22
|2006.02.20 12:00
|close
|11
|0.10
|1.1507
|1.1613
|1.0509
|1.74
|10086.70
|23
|2006.02.20 16:00
|sell
|12
|0.10
|1.1485
|1.1589
|1.0485
|24
|2006.02.21 08:00
|close
|12
|0.10
|1.1483
|1.1589
|1.0485
|1.48
|10088.18
|25
|2006.02.21 16:00
|sell
|13
|0.10
|1.1458
|1.1562
|1.0458
|26
|2006.02.22 00:00
|close
|13
|0.10
|1.1472
|1.1562
|1.0458
|-12.98
|10075.20
|27
|2006.02.27 16:00
|sell
|14
|0.10
|1.1464
|1.1568
|1.0464
|28
|2006.03.01 12:00
|close
|14
|0.10
|1.1391
|1.1568
|1.0464
|63.05
|10138.25
|29
|2006.03.03 00:00
|sell
|15
|0.10
|1.1313
|1.1417
|1.0313
|30
|2006.03.03 04:00
|close
|15
|0.10
|1.1322
|1.1417
|1.0313
|-7.95
|10130.30
|31
|2006.03.07 16:00
|buy
|16
|0.10
|1.1428
|1.1324
|1.2428
|32
|2006.03.14 20:00
|close
|16
|0.10
|1.1555
|1.1324
|1.2428
|110.51
|10240.82
|33
|2006.03.17 20:00
|buy
|17
|0.10
|1.1588
|1.1484
|1.2588
|34
|2006.04.07 14:13
|s/l
|17
|0.10
|1.1484
|1.1484
|1.2588
|-88.75
|10152.07
|35
|2006.04.07 16:00
|sell
|18
|0.10
|1.1460
|1.1564
|1.0460
|36
|2006.04.10 00:00
|close
|18
|0.10
|1.1488
|1.1564
|1.0460
|-24.63
|10127.44
|37
|2006.04.18 20:00
|sell
|19
|0.10
|1.1413
|1.1517
|1.0413
|38
|2006.04.19 08:00
|close
|19
|0.10
|1.1402
|1.1517
|1.0413
|8.87
|10136.32
|39
|2006.04.19 12:00
|sell
|20
|0.10
|1.1388
|1.1492
|1.0388
|40
|2006.04.20 00:00
|close
|20
|0.10
|1.1357
|1.1492
|1.0388
|27.04
|10163.36
|41
|2006.04.26 20:00
|sell
|21
|0.10
|1.1270
|1.1374
|1.0270
|42
|2006.04.27 12:00
|close
|21
|0.10
|1.1277
|1.1374
|1.0270
|-6.47
|10156.89