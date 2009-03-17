Strategy Tester Report
PipMaker v9-2XpMa
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 221)
|Symbol
|USDCHFm (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2009.03.15 22:00 - 2009.03.24 23:00 (2009.03.15 - 2009.03.25)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|LotIncrease=true;
Buy=true;
Sell=true;
smallestlotsize="0.1 = 1, 0.01 = 2"; SmallestLotSize=1; MaxLotSize=1; LotSize=0.1; LotIncrement=0.1; Multiplier=0; ProfitTarget=0.001; TrendProfitTarget=1; SafetyLevelPercentage=1; SafetyProfitTargetPercent=1; OpenOnTick=1; Spacing=8; TrendSpacing=8; CounterTrendMultiplier=1; CloseDelay=0; OrdersToClose=1; MinimumOrdersToCloseLosing=1; MaxMarginPercentage=15; TrendTimeFrame=15; TrendPeriods=1200; Use_xpMA=false;
MA_Period=10; MA_Type=5; MA_Applied=0; T3MA_VolumeFactor=0.8; JMA_Phase=0; Step_Period=1; Reverse_xpMA=false;
Alert_On=false;
Arrows_On=true;
Slippage=3; CeaseTrading=false;
RightSideLabel=true;
|Bars in test
|1170
|Ticks modelled
|146075
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|1
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|27.34
|Gross profit
|1192.28
|Gross loss
|-1164.94
|Profit factor
|1.02
|Expected payoff
|0.51
|Absolute drawdown
|311.12
|Maximal drawdown
|328.05 (25.29%)
|Relative drawdown
|32.16% (326.62)
|Total trades
|54
|Short positions (won %)
|12 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|42 (73.81%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|43 (79.63%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|11 (20.37%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|163.38
|loss trade
|-277.18
|Average
|profit trade
|27.73
|loss trade
|-105.90
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|15 (13.47)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-725.04)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|874.14 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-725.04 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.03.17 23:30
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.1813
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2009.03.17 23:42
|buy
|2
|0.20
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3
|2009.03.17 23:43
|close
|2
|0.20
|1.1806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1000.17
|4
|2009.03.17 23:45
|buy
|3
|0.20
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5
|2009.03.17 23:51
|close
|3
|0.20
|1.1806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1000.34
|6
|2009.03.18 00:14
|buy
|4
|0.20
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7
|2009.03.18 00:14
|close
|4
|0.20
|1.1806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1000.51
|8
|2009.03.18 00:15
|buy
|5
|0.20
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9
|2009.03.18 00:16
|close
|5
|0.20
|1.1806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1000.68
|10
|2009.03.18 00:16
|buy
|6
|0.20
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|11
|2009.03.18 00:27
|close
|6
|0.20
|1.1806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1000.85
|12
|2009.03.18 00:29
|buy
|7
|0.20
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|13
|2009.03.18 00:31
|close
|7
|0.20
|1.1806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1001.02
|14
|2009.03.18 00:49
|buy
|8
|0.20
|1.1822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|15
|2009.03.18 00:50
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.1817
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.33
|1001.35
|16
|2009.03.18 00:53
|buy
|9
|0.20
|1.1830
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17
|2009.03.18 00:53
|close
|8
|0.20
|1.1825
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.51
|1001.86
|18
|2009.03.18 00:55
|buy
|10
|0.20
|1.1822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19
|2009.03.18 00:57
|close
|10
|0.20
|1.1823
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1002.03
|20
|2009.03.18 00:57
|buy
|11
|0.20
|1.1822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21
|2009.03.18 00:59
|close
|11
|0.20
|1.1823
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1002.20
|22
|2009.03.18 01:01
|buy
|12
|0.20
|1.1822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|23
|2009.03.18 01:05
|buy
|13
|0.30
|1.1813
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2009.03.18 01:07
|close
|13
|0.30
|1.1818
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.27
|1003.47
|25
|2009.03.18 01:13
|close
|12
|0.20
|1.1823
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1003.64
|26
|2009.03.18 01:16
|buy
|14
|0.20
|1.1822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|27
|2009.03.18 01:33
|buy
|15
|0.30
|1.1813
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2009.03.18 02:43
|buy
|16
|0.40
|1.1803
|0.0000
|0.0000
|29
|2009.03.18 02:47
|buy
|17
|0.50
|1.1794
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2009.03.18 03:35
|buy
|18
|0.60
|1.1786
|0.0000
|0.0000
|31
|2009.03.18 04:11
|close
|9
|0.20
|1.1798
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-5.42
|998.22
|32
|2009.03.18 04:11
|close
|18
|0.60
|1.1798
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.10
|1004.32
|33
|2009.03.18 04:37
|close
|14
|0.20
|1.1803
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-3.22
|1001.10
|34
|2009.03.18 04:37
|close
|17
|0.50
|1.1803
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3.81
|1004.91
|35
|2009.03.18 04:37
|close
|16
|0.40
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.68
|1005.59
|36
|2009.03.18 04:40
|buy
|19
|0.20
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|37
|2009.03.18 05:32
|buy
|20
|0.30
|1.1796
|0.0000
|0.0000
|38
|2009.03.18 06:12
|buy
|21
|0.40
|1.1788
|0.0000
|0.0000
|39
|2009.03.18 06:54
|close
|21
|0.40
|1.1797
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3.05
|1008.64
|40
|2009.03.18 06:55
|close
|20
|0.30
|1.1801
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.27
|1009.91
|41
|2009.03.18 07:10
|close
|19
|0.20
|1.1807
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.34
|1010.25
|42
|2009.03.18 07:20
|buy
|22
|0.20
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|43
|2009.03.18 07:21
|close
|22
|0.20
|1.1806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1010.42
|44
|2009.03.18 07:25
|buy
|23
|0.20
|1.1802
|0.0000
|0.0000
|45
|2009.03.18 07:26
|close
|23
|0.20
|1.1804
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.34
|1010.76
|46
|2009.03.18 07:31
|buy
|24
|0.20
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|47
|2009.03.18 07:32
|buy
|25
|0.30
|1.1796
|0.0000
|0.0000
|48
|2009.03.18 07:47
|close
|25
|0.30
|1.1801
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.27
|1012.03
|49
|2009.03.18 07:49
|close
|24
|0.20
|1.1806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1012.20
|50
|2009.03.18 07:56
|buy
|26
|0.20
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|51
|2009.03.18 07:57
|close
|26
|0.20
|1.1806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1012.37
|52
|2009.03.18 08:05
|buy
|27
|0.20
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|53
|2009.03.18 08:06
|close
|27
|0.20
|1.1806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1012.54
|54
|2009.03.18 08:11
|buy
|28
|0.20
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|55
|2009.03.18 08:16
|close
|28
|0.20
|1.1806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1012.71
|56
|2009.03.18 08:19
|buy
|29
|0.20
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|57
|2009.03.18 08:19
|close
|29
|0.20
|1.1806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1012.88
|58
|2009.03.18 08:22
|buy
|30
|0.20
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|59
|2009.03.18 08:34
|close
|30
|0.20
|1.1806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|1013.05
|60
|2009.03.18 09:01
|buy
|31
|0.20
|1.1822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|61
|2009.03.18 09:01
|close
|15
|0.30
|1.1819
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.52
|1014.57
|62
|2009.03.18 09:06
|buy
|32
|0.20
|1.1813
|0.0000
|0.0000
|63
|2009.03.18 09:12
|buy
|33
|0.30
|1.1805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64
|2009.03.18 09:18
|buy
|34
|0.40
|1.1796
|0.0000
|0.0000
|65
|2009.03.18 09:32
|buy
|35
|0.50
|1.1788
|0.0000
|0.0000
|66
|2009.03.18 09:33
|buy
|36
|0.60
|1.1779
|0.0000
|0.0000
|67
|2009.03.18 09:33
|buy
|37
|0.70
|1.1770
|0.0000
|0.0000
|68
|2009.03.18 09:37
|close
|31
|0.20
|1.1782
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-6.79
|1007.78
|69
|2009.03.18 09:37
|close
|37
|0.70
|1.1782
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7.13
|1014.91
|70
|2009.03.18 09:42
|close
|32
|0.20
|1.1788
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.24
|1010.67
|71
|2009.03.18 09:42
|close
|36
|0.60
|1.1788
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4.58
|1015.25
|72
|2009.03.18 09:43
|close
|35
|0.50
|1.1794
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.54
|1017.79
|73
|2009.03.18 09:48
|buy
|38
|0.30
|1.1788
|0.0000
|0.0000
|74
|2009.03.18 09:51
|buy
|39
|0.40
|1.1779
|0.0000
|0.0000
|75
|2009.03.18 09:56
|buy
|40
|0.50
|1.1770
|0.0000
|0.0000
|76
|2009.03.18 10:29
|buy
|41
|0.60
|1.1762
|0.0000
|0.0000
|77
|2009.03.18 10:30
|buy
|42
|0.70
|1.1753
|0.0000
|0.0000
|78
|2009.03.18 12:19
|sell
|43
|0.10
|1.1716
|0.0000
|0.0000
|79
|2009.03.18 12:20
|sell
|44
|0.20
|1.1707
|0.0000
|0.0000
|80
|2009.03.18 12:20
|sell
|45
|0.30
|1.1699
|0.0000
|0.0000
|81
|2009.03.18 12:31
|sell
|46
|0.40
|1.1690
|0.0000
|0.0000
|82
|2009.03.18 12:31
|sell
|47
|0.50
|1.1682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|83
|2009.03.18 12:31
|sell
|48
|0.60
|1.1673
|0.0000
|0.0000
|84
|2009.03.18 12:49
|sell
|49
|0.70
|1.1664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|85
|2009.03.18 12:49
|sell
|50
|0.80
|1.1656
|0.0000
|0.0000
|86
|2009.03.18 18:17
|close
|33
|0.30
|1.1559
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-63.85
|953.94
|87
|2009.03.18 18:17
|close
|50
|0.80
|1.1563
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64.34
|1018.28
|88
|2009.03.18 18:17
|sell
|51
|0.80
|1.1556
|0.0000
|0.0000
|89
|2009.03.18 18:17
|close
|34
|0.40
|1.1475
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-111.90
|906.38
|90
|2009.03.18 18:17
|close
|49
|0.70
|1.1479
|0.0000
|0.0000
|112.81
|1019.19
|91
|2009.03.18 18:17
|close
|38
|0.30
|1.1471
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-82.90
|936.29
|92
|2009.03.18 18:17
|close
|48
|0.60
|1.1475
|0.0000
|0.0000
|103.53
|1039.82
|93
|2009.03.18 18:17
|sell
|52
|0.70
|1.1467
|0.0000
|0.0000
|94
|2009.03.18 18:17
|sell
|53
|0.80
|1.1459
|0.0000
|0.0000
|95
|2009.03.19 11:44
|close
|39
|0.40
|1.1322
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-161.58
|878.24
|96
|2009.03.19 11:44
|close
|51
|0.80
|1.1326
|0.0000
|0.0000
|161.60
|1039.84
|97
|2009.03.19 11:44
|sell
|54
|0.80
|1.1323
|0.0000
|0.0000
|98
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|54
|0.80
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8.34
|1048.17
|99
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|53
|0.80
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|103.66
|1151.83
|100
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|52
|0.70
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|95.66
|1247.49
|101
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|47
|0.50
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|163.38
|1410.87
|102
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|46
|0.40
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|133.53
|1544.40
|103
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|45
|0.30
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|102.53
|1646.93
|104
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|44
|0.20
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|69.77
|1716.70
|105
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|43
|0.10
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|35.68
|1752.38
|106
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|42
|0.70
|1.1306
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-277.18
|1475.20
|107
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|41
|0.60
|1.1306
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-242.36
|1232.84
|108
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|40
|0.50
|1.1306
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-205.50
|1027.34