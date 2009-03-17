Strategy Tester Report
PipMaker v9-2XpMa
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 221)

SymbolUSDCHFm (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2009.03.15 22:00 - 2009.03.24 23:00 (2009.03.15 - 2009.03.25)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersLotIncrease=true; Buy=true; Sell=true; smallestlotsize="0.1 = 1, 0.01 = 2"; SmallestLotSize=1; MaxLotSize=1; LotSize=0.1; LotIncrement=0.1; Multiplier=0; ProfitTarget=0.001; TrendProfitTarget=1; SafetyLevelPercentage=1; SafetyProfitTargetPercent=1; OpenOnTick=1; Spacing=8; TrendSpacing=8; CounterTrendMultiplier=1; CloseDelay=0; OrdersToClose=1; MinimumOrdersToCloseLosing=1; MaxMarginPercentage=15; TrendTimeFrame=15; TrendPeriods=1200; Use_xpMA=false; MA_Period=10; MA_Type=5; MA_Applied=0; T3MA_VolumeFactor=0.8; JMA_Phase=0; Step_Period=1; Reverse_xpMA=false; Alert_On=false; Arrows_On=true; Slippage=3; CeaseTrading=false; RightSideLabel=true;
Bars in test1170Ticks modelled146075Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors1
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit27.34Gross profit1192.28Gross loss-1164.94
Profit factor1.02Expected payoff0.51
Absolute drawdown311.12Maximal drawdown328.05 (25.29%)Relative drawdown32.16% (326.62)
Total trades54Short positions (won %)12 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)42 (73.81%)
Profit trades (% of total)43 (79.63%)Loss trades (% of total)11 (20.37%)
Largestprofit trade163.38loss trade-277.18
Averageprofit trade27.73loss trade-105.90
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)15 (13.47)consecutive losses (loss in money)3 (-725.04)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)874.14 (9)consecutive loss (count of losses)-725.04 (3)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.03.17 23:30buy10.101.18130.00000.0000
22009.03.17 23:42buy20.201.18050.00000.0000
32009.03.17 23:43close20.201.18060.00000.00000.171000.17
42009.03.17 23:45buy30.201.18050.00000.0000
52009.03.17 23:51close30.201.18060.00000.00000.171000.34
62009.03.18 00:14buy40.201.18050.00000.0000
72009.03.18 00:14close40.201.18060.00000.00000.171000.51
82009.03.18 00:15buy50.201.18050.00000.0000
92009.03.18 00:16close50.201.18060.00000.00000.171000.68
102009.03.18 00:16buy60.201.18050.00000.0000
112009.03.18 00:27close60.201.18060.00000.00000.171000.85
122009.03.18 00:29buy70.201.18050.00000.0000
132009.03.18 00:31close70.201.18060.00000.00000.171001.02
142009.03.18 00:49buy80.201.18220.00000.0000
152009.03.18 00:50close10.101.18170.00000.00000.331001.35
162009.03.18 00:53buy90.201.18300.00000.0000
172009.03.18 00:53close80.201.18250.00000.00000.511001.86
182009.03.18 00:55buy100.201.18220.00000.0000
192009.03.18 00:57close100.201.18230.00000.00000.171002.03
202009.03.18 00:57buy110.201.18220.00000.0000
212009.03.18 00:59close110.201.18230.00000.00000.171002.20
222009.03.18 01:01buy120.201.18220.00000.0000
232009.03.18 01:05buy130.301.18130.00000.0000
242009.03.18 01:07close130.301.18180.00000.00001.271003.47
252009.03.18 01:13close120.201.18230.00000.00000.171003.64
262009.03.18 01:16buy140.201.18220.00000.0000
272009.03.18 01:33buy150.301.18130.00000.0000
282009.03.18 02:43buy160.401.18030.00000.0000
292009.03.18 02:47buy170.501.17940.00000.0000
302009.03.18 03:35buy180.601.17860.00000.0000
312009.03.18 04:11close90.201.17980.00000.0000-5.42998.22
322009.03.18 04:11close180.601.17980.00000.00006.101004.32
332009.03.18 04:37close140.201.18030.00000.0000-3.221001.10
342009.03.18 04:37close170.501.18030.00000.00003.811004.91
352009.03.18 04:37close160.401.18050.00000.00000.681005.59
362009.03.18 04:40buy190.201.18050.00000.0000
372009.03.18 05:32buy200.301.17960.00000.0000
382009.03.18 06:12buy210.401.17880.00000.0000
392009.03.18 06:54close210.401.17970.00000.00003.051008.64
402009.03.18 06:55close200.301.18010.00000.00001.271009.91
412009.03.18 07:10close190.201.18070.00000.00000.341010.25
422009.03.18 07:20buy220.201.18050.00000.0000
432009.03.18 07:21close220.201.18060.00000.00000.171010.42
442009.03.18 07:25buy230.201.18020.00000.0000
452009.03.18 07:26close230.201.18040.00000.00000.341010.76
462009.03.18 07:31buy240.201.18050.00000.0000
472009.03.18 07:32buy250.301.17960.00000.0000
482009.03.18 07:47close250.301.18010.00000.00001.271012.03
492009.03.18 07:49close240.201.18060.00000.00000.171012.20
502009.03.18 07:56buy260.201.18050.00000.0000
512009.03.18 07:57close260.201.18060.00000.00000.171012.37
522009.03.18 08:05buy270.201.18050.00000.0000
532009.03.18 08:06close270.201.18060.00000.00000.171012.54
542009.03.18 08:11buy280.201.18050.00000.0000
552009.03.18 08:16close280.201.18060.00000.00000.171012.71
562009.03.18 08:19buy290.201.18050.00000.0000
572009.03.18 08:19close290.201.18060.00000.00000.171012.88
582009.03.18 08:22buy300.201.18050.00000.0000
592009.03.18 08:34close300.201.18060.00000.00000.171013.05
602009.03.18 09:01buy310.201.18220.00000.0000
612009.03.18 09:01close150.301.18190.00000.00001.521014.57
622009.03.18 09:06buy320.201.18130.00000.0000
632009.03.18 09:12buy330.301.18050.00000.0000
642009.03.18 09:18buy340.401.17960.00000.0000
652009.03.18 09:32buy350.501.17880.00000.0000
662009.03.18 09:33buy360.601.17790.00000.0000
672009.03.18 09:33buy370.701.17700.00000.0000
682009.03.18 09:37close310.201.17820.00000.0000-6.791007.78
692009.03.18 09:37close370.701.17820.00000.00007.131014.91
702009.03.18 09:42close320.201.17880.00000.0000-4.241010.67
712009.03.18 09:42close360.601.17880.00000.00004.581015.25
722009.03.18 09:43close350.501.17940.00000.00002.541017.79
732009.03.18 09:48buy380.301.17880.00000.0000
742009.03.18 09:51buy390.401.17790.00000.0000
752009.03.18 09:56buy400.501.17700.00000.0000
762009.03.18 10:29buy410.601.17620.00000.0000
772009.03.18 10:30buy420.701.17530.00000.0000
782009.03.18 12:19sell430.101.17160.00000.0000
792009.03.18 12:20sell440.201.17070.00000.0000
802009.03.18 12:20sell450.301.16990.00000.0000
812009.03.18 12:31sell460.401.16900.00000.0000
822009.03.18 12:31sell470.501.16820.00000.0000
832009.03.18 12:31sell480.601.16730.00000.0000
842009.03.18 12:49sell490.701.16640.00000.0000
852009.03.18 12:49sell500.801.16560.00000.0000
862009.03.18 18:17close330.301.15590.00000.0000-63.85953.94
872009.03.18 18:17close500.801.15630.00000.000064.341018.28
882009.03.18 18:17sell510.801.15560.00000.0000
892009.03.18 18:17close340.401.14750.00000.0000-111.90906.38
902009.03.18 18:17close490.701.14790.00000.0000112.811019.19
912009.03.18 18:17close380.301.14710.00000.0000-82.90936.29
922009.03.18 18:17close480.601.14750.00000.0000103.531039.82
932009.03.18 18:17sell520.701.14670.00000.0000
942009.03.18 18:17sell530.801.14590.00000.0000
952009.03.19 11:44close390.401.13220.00000.0000-161.58878.24
962009.03.19 11:44close510.801.13260.00000.0000161.601039.84
972009.03.19 11:44sell540.801.13230.00000.0000
982009.03.24 23:54close at stop540.801.13100.00000.00008.341048.17
992009.03.24 23:54close at stop530.801.13100.00000.0000103.661151.83
1002009.03.24 23:54close at stop520.701.13100.00000.000095.661247.49
1012009.03.24 23:54close at stop470.501.13100.00000.0000163.381410.87
1022009.03.24 23:54close at stop460.401.13100.00000.0000133.531544.40
1032009.03.24 23:54close at stop450.301.13100.00000.0000102.531646.93
1042009.03.24 23:54close at stop440.201.13100.00000.000069.771716.70
1052009.03.24 23:54close at stop430.101.13100.00000.000035.681752.38
1062009.03.24 23:54close at stop420.701.13060.00000.0000-277.181475.20
1072009.03.24 23:54close at stop410.601.13060.00000.0000-242.361232.84
1082009.03.24 23:54close at stop400.501.13060.00000.0000-205.501027.34