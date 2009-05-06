|Account: 1585343
|Name: Barry Rumsey
|Currency: USD
|2009 May 7, 14:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|43861039
|2009.05.06 22:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.16572
|1.16563
|0.00000
|2009.05.07 14:11
|1.16563
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|0.77
|43914524
|2009.05.07 14:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33633
|1.33725
|0.00000
|2009.05.07 14:08
|1.33725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.20
|43901193
|2009.05.07 11:43
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.75729
|0.75774
|0.00000
|2009.05.07 13:58
|0.75774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|43857666
|2009.05.06 21:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33403
|1.33487
|0.00000
|2009.05.07 13:58
|1.33487
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|8.40
|43909649
|2009.05.07 13:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.50560
|1.50613
|0.00000
|2009.05.07 13:10
|1.50613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.30
|43885969
|2009.05.07 08:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.51306
|1.51309
|0.00000
|2009.05.07 11:44
|1.51309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|43854257
|2009.05.06 20:31
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.74987
|0.75103
|0.00000
|2009.05.07 09:02
|0.75103
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|11.60
|43854131
|2009.05.06 20:30
|buy
|0.10
|audjpy
|73.826
|74.140
|0.000
|2009.05.07 09:01
|74.140
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|31.82
|43860179
|2009.05.06 21:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.51386
|1.51391
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 22:25
|1.51391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|43857719
|2009.05.06 21:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.16681
|1.16674
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 22:00
|1.16674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|43855735
|2009.05.06 20:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.51266
|1.51307
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 21:17
|1.51307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.10
|43854420
|2009.05.06 20:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33318
|1.33441
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 21:01
|1.33441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.30
|43854336
|2009.05.06 20:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.16774
|1.16734
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 21:00
|1.16734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.43
|43796785
|2009.05.06 10:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.51099
|1.51180
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 20:43
|1.51180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|43793995
|2009.05.06 10:11
|buy
|0.10
|audjpy
|73.247
|73.742
|0.000
|2009.05.06 14:41
|73.742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.01
|43796149
|2009.05.06 10:29
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.74369
|0.74504
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 14:41
|0.74504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.50
|43796450
|2009.05.06 10:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33245
|1.33529
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 14:39
|1.33529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.40
|43793807
|2009.05.06 10:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.17562
|1.17497
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 10:35
|1.17497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.53
|43795108
|2009.05.06 10:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.50767
|1.50923
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 10:31
|1.50923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.60
|43758384
|2009.05.06 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.74106
|0.74270
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 10:27
|0.74270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.40
|43758307
|2009.05.06 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33129
|1.33205
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 10:27
|1.33205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|43791907
|2009.05.06 09:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.50500
|1.50562
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 10:15
|1.50562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.20
|43764191
|2009.05.06 03:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.17669
|1.17588
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 10:08
|1.17588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.89
|43788305
|2009.05.06 09:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.50365
|1.50488
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 09:49
|1.50488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.30
|43764146
|2009.05.06 03:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.50344
|1.50406
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 08:11
|1.50406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.20
|43684070
|2009.05.05 06:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.50736
|1.50733
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 08:00
|1.50733
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|0.27
|43684107
|2009.05.05 06:44
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|98.669
|98.527
|0.000
|2009.05.06 03:30
|98.527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|14.41
|43758413
|2009.05.06 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.17614
|1.17573
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 01:19
|1.17573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.49
|43758400
|2009.05.06 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.50664
|1.50689
|0.00000
|2009.05.06 01:14
|1.50689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|43715892
|2009.05.05 13:25
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.51138
|1.51374
|0.00000
|2009.05.05 14:53
|1.51374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.60
|43651524
|2009.05.04 18:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.34155
|1.34234
|0.00000
|2009.05.05 14:52
|1.34234
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|7.90
|43720942
|2009.05.05 14:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.17015
|1.16927
|0.00000
|2009.05.05 14:52
|1.16927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.53
|43707528
|2009.05.05 11:27
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.74547
|0.74604
|0.00000
|2009.05.05 14:51
|0.74604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.70
|43714783
|2009.05.05 13:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.17116
|1.17032
|0.00000
|2009.05.05 14:17
|1.17032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.18
|43706485
|2009.05.05 11:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.51022
|1.51078
|0.00000
|2009.05.05 13:08
|1.51078
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.60
|43712471
|2009.05.05 12:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.17205
|1.17153
|0.00000
|2009.05.05 13:06
|1.17153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.44
|43705665
|2009.05.05 11:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.17232
|1.17133
|0.00000
|2009.05.05 11:32
|1.17133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.45
|43704147
|2009.05.05 10:53
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.74285
|0.74489
|0.00000
|2009.05.05 11:18
|0.74489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.40
|43704034
|2009.05.05 10:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.50909
|1.50946
|0.00000
|2009.05.05 11:08
|1.50946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.70
|43684240
|2009.05.05 06:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.17394
|1.17333
|0.00000
|2009.05.05 10:57
|1.17333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|43651707
|2009.05.04 18:11
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.74040
|0.74088
|0.00000
|2009.05.05 06:56
|0.74088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|4.80
|43638930
|2009.05.04 16:18
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.17673
|1.17635
|0.00000
|2009.05.04 18:14
|1.17635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.23
|43634681
|2009.05.04 15:42
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.73758
|0.73831
|0.00000
|2009.05.04 16:41
|0.73831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.30
|43638798
|2009.05.04 16:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.13254
|1.13219
|0.00000
|2009.05.04 16:29
|1.13219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.09
|43616927
|2009.05.04 12:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.13793
|1.13392
|0.00000
|2009.05.04 16:10
|1.13392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.36
|43635344
|2009.05.04 15:49
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.17923
|1.17856
|0.00000
|2009.05.04 16:09
|1.17856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.68
|43628650
|2009.05.04 14:44
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.18382
|1.17972
|0.00000
|2009.05.04 15:48
|1.17972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.75
|43617008
|2009.05.04 12:35
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.73325
|0.73598
|0.00000
|2009.05.04 15:37
|0.73598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.30
|43616968
|2009.05.04 12:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.18814
|1.18693
|0.00000
|2009.05.04 14:10
|1.18693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.19
|43616586
|2009.05.04 12:29
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|521.62
|Closed P/L:
|523.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|43901256
|2009.05.07 11:44
|buy
|0.10
|audjpy
|75.299
|0.000
|0.000
|75.317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.81
|43885854
|2009.05.07 08:49
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.87719
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.88563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-127.39
|43901216
|2009.05.07 11:43
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.59436
|0.59514
|0.00000
|0.59607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.10
|43651518
|2009.05.04 18:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.12574
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.13533
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|-84.47
|43913683
|2009.05.07 13:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.51109
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.50911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.80
|43914644
|2009.05.07 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.75895
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.75871
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|43915560
|2009.05.07 14:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33716
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.33634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|-223.35
|Floating P/L:
|-223.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|523.37
|Floating P/L:
|-223.84
|Margin:
|145.73
|Balance:
|1 023.37
|Equity:
|799.53
|Free Margin:
|653.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|523.37
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|523.37
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|10.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|49
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|30 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|49 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.01
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.68
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|49 (523.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|523.37 (49)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|49
|consecutive losses:
|0