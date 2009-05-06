Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 1585343 Name: Barry Rumsey Currency: USD 2009 May 7, 14:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
438610392009.05.06 22:23sell0.10usdcad1.165721.165630.000002009.05.07 14:111.165630.000.00-0.210.77
439145242009.05.07 14:01buy0.10eurusd1.336331.337250.000002009.05.07 14:081.337250.000.000.009.20
439011932009.05.07 11:43buy0.10audusd0.757290.757740.000002009.05.07 13:580.757740.000.000.004.50
438576662009.05.06 21:10buy0.10eurusd1.334031.334870.000002009.05.07 13:581.334870.000.00-0.128.40
439096492009.05.07 13:08buy0.10gbpusd1.505601.506130.000002009.05.07 13:101.506130.000.000.005.30
438859692009.05.07 08:50buy0.10gbpusd1.513061.513090.000002009.05.07 11:441.513090.000.000.000.30
438542572009.05.06 20:31buy0.10audusd0.749870.751030.000002009.05.07 09:020.751030.000.001.0211.60
438541312009.05.06 20:30buy0.10audjpy73.82674.1400.0002009.05.07 09:0174.1400.000.001.1231.82
438601792009.05.06 21:58buy0.10gbpusd1.513861.513910.000002009.05.06 22:251.513910.000.000.000.50
438577192009.05.06 21:11sell0.10usdcad1.166811.166740.000002009.05.06 22:001.166740.000.000.000.60
438557352009.05.06 20:48buy0.10gbpusd1.512661.513070.000002009.05.06 21:171.513070.000.000.004.10
438544202009.05.06 20:33buy0.10eurusd1.333181.334410.000002009.05.06 21:011.334410.000.000.0012.30
438543362009.05.06 20:32sell0.10usdcad1.167741.167340.000002009.05.06 21:001.167340.000.000.003.43
437967852009.05.06 10:34buy0.10gbpusd1.510991.511800.000002009.05.06 20:431.511800.000.000.008.10
437939952009.05.06 10:11buy0.10audjpy73.24773.7420.0002009.05.06 14:4173.7420.000.000.0050.01
437961492009.05.06 10:29buy0.10audusd0.743690.745040.000002009.05.06 14:410.745040.000.000.0013.50
437964502009.05.06 10:31buy0.10eurusd1.332451.335290.000002009.05.06 14:391.335290.000.000.0028.40
437938072009.05.06 10:09sell0.10usdcad1.175621.174970.000002009.05.06 10:351.174970.000.000.005.53
437951082009.05.06 10:21buy0.10gbpusd1.507671.509230.000002009.05.06 10:311.509230.000.000.0015.60
437583842009.05.06 00:00buy0.10audusd0.741060.742700.000002009.05.06 10:270.742700.000.000.0016.40
437583072009.05.06 00:00buy0.10eurusd1.331291.332050.000002009.05.06 10:271.332050.000.000.007.60
437919072009.05.06 09:50buy0.10gbpusd1.505001.505620.000002009.05.06 10:151.505620.000.000.006.20
437641912009.05.06 03:14sell0.10usdcad1.176691.175880.000002009.05.06 10:081.175880.000.000.006.89
437883052009.05.06 09:15buy0.10gbpusd1.503651.504880.000002009.05.06 09:491.504880.000.000.0012.30
437641462009.05.06 03:13buy0.10gbpusd1.503441.504060.000002009.05.06 08:111.504060.000.000.006.20
436840702009.05.05 06:43sell0.10eurchf1.507361.507330.000002009.05.06 08:001.507330.000.00-0.260.27
436841072009.05.05 06:44sell0.10usdjpy98.66998.5270.0002009.05.06 03:3098.5270.000.00-0.1014.41
437584132009.05.06 00:01sell0.10usdcad1.176141.175730.000002009.05.06 01:191.175730.000.000.003.49
437584002009.05.06 00:01buy0.10gbpusd1.506641.506890.000002009.05.06 01:141.506890.000.000.002.50
437158922009.05.05 13:25buy0.10gbpusd1.511381.513740.000002009.05.05 14:531.513740.000.000.0023.60
436515242009.05.04 18:10buy0.10eurusd1.341551.342340.000002009.05.05 14:521.342340.000.00-0.047.90
437209422009.05.05 14:38sell0.10usdcad1.170151.169270.000002009.05.05 14:521.169270.000.000.007.53
437075282009.05.05 11:27buy0.10audusd0.745470.746040.000002009.05.05 14:510.746040.000.000.005.70
437147832009.05.05 13:07sell0.10usdcad1.171161.170320.000002009.05.05 14:171.170320.000.000.007.18
437064852009.05.05 11:14buy0.10gbpusd1.510221.510780.000002009.05.05 13:081.510780.000.000.005.60
437124712009.05.05 12:32sell0.10usdcad1.172051.171530.000002009.05.05 13:061.171530.000.000.004.44
437056652009.05.05 11:05sell0.10usdcad1.172321.171330.000002009.05.05 11:321.171330.000.000.008.45
437041472009.05.05 10:53buy0.10audusd0.742850.744890.000002009.05.05 11:180.744890.000.000.0020.40
437040342009.05.05 10:52buy0.10gbpusd1.509091.509460.000002009.05.05 11:081.509460.000.000.003.70
436842402009.05.05 06:46sell0.10usdcad1.173941.173330.000002009.05.05 10:571.173330.000.000.005.20
436517072009.05.04 18:11buy0.10audusd0.740400.740880.000002009.05.05 06:560.740880.000.000.344.80
436389302009.05.04 16:18sell0.10usdcad1.176731.176350.000002009.05.04 18:141.176350.000.000.003.23
436346812009.05.04 15:42buy0.10audusd0.737580.738310.000002009.05.04 16:410.738310.000.000.007.30
436387982009.05.04 16:17sell0.10usdchf1.132541.132190.000002009.05.04 16:291.132190.000.000.003.09
436169272009.05.04 12:34sell0.10usdchf1.137931.133920.000002009.05.04 16:101.133920.000.000.0035.36
436353442009.05.04 15:49sell0.10usdcad1.179231.178560.000002009.05.04 16:091.178560.000.000.005.68
436286502009.05.04 14:44sell0.10usdcad1.183821.179720.000002009.05.04 15:481.179720.000.000.0034.75
436170082009.05.04 12:35buy0.10audusd0.733250.735980.000002009.05.04 15:370.735980.000.000.0027.30
436169682009.05.04 12:34sell0.10usdcad1.188141.186930.000002009.05.04 14:101.186930.000.000.0010.19
436165862009.05.04 12:29balanceDeposit500.00
  0.00 0.00 1.75 521.62
Closed P/L: 523.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
439012562009.05.07 11:44buy0.10audjpy75.2990.0000.000 75.3170.000.000.001.81
438858542009.05.07 08:49sell0.10eurgbp0.877190.000000.00000 0.885630.000.000.00-127.39
439012162009.05.07 11:43buy0.10nzdusd0.594360.595140.00000 0.596070.000.000.0017.10
436515182009.05.04 18:09sell0.10usdchf1.125740.000000.00000 1.135330.000.00-0.49-84.47
439136832009.05.07 13:56buy0.10gbpusd1.511090.000000.00000 1.509110.000.000.00-19.80
439146442009.05.07 14:02buy0.10audusd0.758950.000000.00000 0.758710.000.000.00-2.40
439155602009.05.07 14:08buy0.10eurusd1.337160.000000.00000 1.336340.000.000.00-8.20
  0.00 0.00 -0.49 -223.35
 Floating P/L: -223.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 523.37 Floating P/L: -223.84 Margin: 145.73
Balance: 1 023.37 Equity: 799.53 Free Margin: 653.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 523.37 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 523.37
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 10.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 49 Short Positions (won %): 19 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 30 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 49 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 50.01 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 10.68 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 49 (523.37) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 523.37 (49) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 49 consecutive losses: 0