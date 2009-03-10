|Account: 101406
|Name: George Dimitrovski
|Currency: USD
|2009 April 28, 01:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6196853
|2009.03.10 05:44
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|6231951
|2009.03.11 07:37
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2620
|1.3470
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|-15.00
|6231968
|2009.03.11 07:27
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2670
|1.3251
|1.2620
|2009.03.11 07:37
|1.2619
|cancelled
|6235569
|2009.03.11 11:12
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2695
|1.3469
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-15.00
|6237092
|2009.03.11 12:16
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2720
|1.3466
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-15.00
|6238414
|2009.03.11 12:59
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2770
|1.3465
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|0.00
|6239604
|2009.03.11 20:04
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2820
|1.3463
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|30.00
|6251634
|2009.03.12 04:39
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2870
|1.3470
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|6263680
|2009.03.12 05:19
|sell limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2920
|1.3426
|1.2820
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2771
|cancelled
|6266402
|2009.03.12 07:55
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2745
|1.3372
|1.2695
|2009.03.12 08:26
|1.2770
|cancelled
|6266410
|2009.03.12 07:56
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2795
|1.3375
|1.2745
|2009.03.12 08:26
|1.2770
|cancelled
|6266925
|2009.03.12 08:15
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2807
|1.2186
|1.2857
|2009.03.12 08:26
|1.2772
|cancelled
|6266930
|2009.03.12 08:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2772
|1.2172
|1.2822
|2009.03.12 13:01
|1.2822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6268057
|2009.03.12 09:06
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2747
|1.2160
|1.2797
|2009.03.12 13:01
|1.2822
|cancelled
|6272641
|2009.03.12 13:29
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2832
|1.2159
|1.2807
|2009.03.12 17:10
|1.2807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|6272646
|2009.03.12 13:01
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2797
|1.2222
|1.2847
|2009.03.12 13:30
|1.2835
|cancelled
|6274959
|2009.03.12 14:11
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2807
|1.2157
|1.2807
|2009.03.12 17:10
|1.2807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6277078
|2009.03.12 15:18
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2757
|1.2159
|1.2807
|2009.03.12 17:10
|1.2807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6279393
|2009.03.12 15:58
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2732
|1.2178
|1.2782
|2009.03.12 17:11
|1.2810
|cancelled
|6281101
|2009.03.12 17:11
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2832
|1.2211
|1.2882
|2009.03.12 17:14
|1.2796
|cancelled
|6281103
|2009.03.12 17:13
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2797
|1.2209
|1.2847
|2009.03.12 19:49
|1.2847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6281876
|2009.03.12 17:53
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2772
|1.2204
|1.2822
|2009.03.12 19:49
|1.2848
|cancelled
|6284354
|2009.03.12 19:54
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2857
|1.2257
|1.2907
|2009.03.12 20:16
|1.2907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6284364
|2009.03.12 19:50
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2822
|1.2248
|1.2872
|2009.03.12 19:54
|1.2864
|cancelled
|6285433
|2009.03.12 20:16
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2932
|1.2311
|1.2982
|2009.03.12 20:30
|1.2898
|cancelled
|6285442
|2009.03.12 20:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2897
|1.2271
|1.2922
|2009.03.13 09:02
|1.2922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|2.50
|6287308
|2009.03.13 08:02
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2872
|1.2271
|1.2922
|2009.03.13 09:02
|1.2922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6300937
|2009.03.13 08:43
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2847
|1.2312
|1.2897
|2009.03.13 09:02
|1.2923
|cancelled
|6301247
|2009.03.13 09:02
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2932
|1.2322
|1.2982
|2009.03.13 09:03
|1.2926
|cancelled
|6301265
|2009.03.13 09:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2922
|1.2266
|1.2922
|2009.03.13 21:11
|1.2922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6302238
|2009.03.13 10:58
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2897
|1.2273
|1.2922
|2009.03.13 21:11
|1.2922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6304648
|2009.03.13 16:23
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2872
|1.2266
|1.2922
|2009.03.13 21:11
|1.2922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6311299
|2009.03.13 17:03
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2847
|1.2304
|1.2897
|2009.03.13 21:11
|1.2923
|cancelled
|6314478
|2009.03.13 21:59
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2932
|1.2252
|1.2982
|2009.03.16 09:57
|1.2982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|5.00
|6314482
|2009.03.13 21:11
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2897
|1.2322
|1.2947
|2009.03.13 21:59
|1.2930
|cancelled
|6315138
|2009.03.16 00:00
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2832
|1.2252
|1.2882
|2009.03.16 09:57
|1.2984
|cancelled
|6315140
|2009.03.16 00:00
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2832
|1.2252
|1.2882
|2009.03.16 09:57
|1.2983
|cancelled
|6323390
|2009.03.16 09:57
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3007
|1.2384
|1.3057
|2009.03.16 10:08
|1.2974
|cancelled
|6323398
|2009.03.16 09:57
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3007
|1.2384
|1.3057
|2009.03.16 10:08
|1.2975
|cancelled
|6323402
|2009.03.16 10:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2972
|1.2372
|1.3022
|2009.03.16 11:06
|1.3022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6323407
|2009.03.16 10:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2972
|1.2372
|1.3022
|2009.03.16 11:06
|1.3022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6324021
|2009.03.16 10:48
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2947
|1.2377
|1.2997
|2009.03.16 11:06
|1.3024
|cancelled
|6324023
|2009.03.16 10:48
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2947
|1.2377
|1.2997
|2009.03.16 11:06
|1.3024
|cancelled
|6324701
|2009.03.16 11:09
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3032
|1.2413
|1.3057
|2009.03.18 04:40
|1.3057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|2.50
|6324702
|2009.03.16 11:09
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3032
|1.2413
|1.3057
|2009.03.18 04:40
|1.3057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|2.50
|6324706
|2009.03.16 11:07
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2997
|1.2422
|1.3047
|2009.03.16 11:09
|1.3033
|cancelled
|6324707
|2009.03.16 11:07
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2997
|1.2422
|1.3047
|2009.03.16 11:09
|1.3033
|cancelled
|6325383
|2009.03.16 15:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3007
|1.2413
|1.3057
|2009.03.18 04:40
|1.3057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|10.00
|6325384
|2009.03.16 15:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3007
|1.2413
|1.3057
|2009.03.18 04:40
|1.3057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|10.00
|6329205
|2009.03.16 20:41
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2957
|1.2413
|1.3057
|2009.03.18 04:40
|1.3057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|30.00
|6329207
|2009.03.16 20:41
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2957
|1.2413
|1.3057
|2009.03.18 04:40
|1.3057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|30.00
|6334564
|2009.03.16 21:21
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2907
|1.2371
|1.3007
|2009.03.18 04:41
|1.3053
|cancelled
|6334566
|2009.03.16 21:21
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2907
|1.2371
|1.3007
|2009.03.18 04:41
|1.3053
|cancelled
|6370584
|2009.03.18 04:41
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3082
|1.2458
|1.3132
|2009.03.18 04:43
|1.3048
|cancelled
|6370598
|2009.03.18 04:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3047
|1.2397
|1.3047
|2009.03.18 11:29
|1.3047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6371078
|2009.03.18 08:13
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3022
|1.2396
|1.3047
|2009.03.18 11:29
|1.3047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6373746
|2009.03.18 10:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2997
|1.2397
|1.3047
|2009.03.18 11:29
|1.3047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6375351
|2009.03.18 10:40
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2972
|1.2419
|1.3022
|2009.03.18 11:29
|1.3049
|cancelled
|6376115
|2009.03.18 11:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3057
|1.2432
|1.3082
|2009.03.18 13:26
|1.3082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|6376122
|2009.03.18 11:29
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3047
|1.2451
|1.3097
|2009.03.18 11:32
|1.3056
|cancelled
|6376903
|2009.03.18 12:57
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3032
|1.2432
|1.3082
|2009.03.18 13:26
|1.3082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6378206
|2009.03.18 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3107
|1.2513
|1.3157
|2009.03.18 19:16
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.30
|6378211
|2009.03.18 13:26
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3072
|1.2484
|1.3122
|2009.03.18 13:31
|1.3112
|cancelled
|6380159
|2009.03.18 14:11
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3082
|1.2519
|1.3132
|2009.03.18 19:16
|1.3243
|cancelled
|6385745
|2009.03.18 19:17
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.2697
|1.3357
|2009.03.18 19:30
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6385833
|2009.03.18 19:17
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3272
|1.2686
|1.3322
|2009.03.18 19:17
|1.3320
|cancelled
|6388370
|2009.03.18 19:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3382
|1.2782
|1.3432
|2009.03.18 19:33
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6388389
|2009.03.18 19:30
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3347
|1.2756
|1.3397
|2009.03.18 19:31
|1.3395
|cancelled
|6389091
|2009.03.18 19:33
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.2837
|1.3507
|2009.03.18 19:34
|1.3391
|cancelled
|6389122
|2009.03.18 19:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3397
|1.2797
|1.3447
|2009.03.18 20:03
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6391114
|2009.03.18 20:07
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.2857
|1.3507
|2009.03.18 22:14
|1.3507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6391121
|2009.03.18 20:03
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.2848
|1.3472
|2009.03.18 20:07
|1.3467
|cancelled
|6392585
|2009.03.18 20:47
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.2856
|1.3482
|2009.03.18 22:14
|1.3516
|cancelled
|6395126
|2009.03.18 22:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.2832
|1.3482
|2009.03.19 06:29
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-5.00
|6395150
|2009.03.18 22:14
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3497
|1.2915
|1.3547
|2009.03.18 22:24
|1.3533
|cancelled
|6397197
|2009.03.18 23:38
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.2833
|1.3482
|2009.03.19 06:29
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|0.00
|6399702
|2009.03.19 01:19
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.2834
|1.3482
|2009.03.19 06:29
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|6403251
|2009.03.19 02:37
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.2832
|1.3482
|2009.03.19 06:29
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6404650
|2009.03.19 03:17
|buy limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3382
|1.2834
|1.3482
|2009.03.19 06:29
|1.3484
|cancelled
|6407701
|2009.03.19 06:29
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.2883
|1.3557
|2009.03.19 06:35
|1.3471
|cancelled
|6407711
|2009.03.19 06:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.2847
|1.3497
|2009.03.19 09:00
|1.3497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|6409057
|2009.03.19 07:19
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.2847
|1.3497
|2009.03.19 09:00
|1.3497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6409947
|2009.03.19 07:59
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.2836
|1.3472
|2009.03.19 09:00
|1.3500
|cancelled
|6411240
|2009.03.19 09:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.2906
|1.3557
|2009.03.19 12:43
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6411251
|2009.03.19 09:01
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.2897
|1.3522
|2009.03.19 09:03
|1.3506
|cancelled
|6412170
|2009.03.19 09:43
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.2896
|1.3532
|2009.03.19 12:43
|1.3563
|cancelled
|6415627
|2009.03.19 12:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3582
|1.2982
|1.3632
|2009.03.19 13:00
|1.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6415645
|2009.03.19 12:43
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.2963
|1.3597
|2009.03.19 12:44
|1.3580
|cancelled
|6416950
|2009.03.19 13:00
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3657
|1.3035
|1.3707
|2009.03.19 13:02
|1.3622
|cancelled
|6416963
|2009.03.19 13:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3622
|1.3022
|1.3672
|2009.03.19 13:18
|1.3672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6417949
|2009.03.19 13:18
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3707
|1.3081
|1.3757
|2009.03.19 13:18
|1.3679
|cancelled
|6417963
|2009.03.19 13:18
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3672
|1.3048
|1.3697
|2009.03.19 15:34
|1.3697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|6419547
|2009.03.19 14:47
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3647
|1.3048
|1.3697
|2009.03.19 15:34
|1.3697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6422158
|2009.03.19 15:27
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3622
|1.3064
|1.3672
|2009.03.19 15:34
|1.3709
|cancelled
|6422763
|2009.03.19 15:34
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3732
|1.3100
|1.3782
|2009.03.19 15:34
|1.3694
|cancelled
|6422781
|2009.03.19 15:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3697
|1.3022
|1.3672
|2009.03.20 04:12
|1.3672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-2.50
|6424384
|2009.03.19 17:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3672
|1.3019
|1.3672
|2009.03.20 04:12
|1.3672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|6426863
|2009.03.19 18:56
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3647
|1.3018
|1.3672
|2009.03.20 04:12
|1.3672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|7.50
|6428766
|2009.03.20 02:59
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3622
|1.3022
|1.3672
|2009.03.20 04:12
|1.3672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6437052
|2009.03.20 03:39
|buy limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3045
|1.3672
|2009.03.20 04:12
|1.3672
|cancelled
|6437530
|2009.03.20 04:12
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3682
|1.3074
|1.3732
|2009.03.20 06:49
|1.3646
|cancelled
|6437536
|2009.03.20 06:49
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3647
|1.3048
|1.3697
|2009.03.20 08:38
|1.3697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6439217
|2009.03.20 07:29
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3622
|1.3039
|1.3672
|2009.03.20 08:38
|1.3698
|cancelled
|6440403
|2009.03.20 08:38
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3707
|1.3099
|1.3757
|2009.03.20 08:39
|1.3697
|cancelled
|6440409
|2009.03.20 08:39
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3697
|1.2947
|1.3647
|2009.03.20 15:13
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|6441436
|2009.03.20 09:44
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3672
|1.2947
|1.3647
|2009.03.20 15:13
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|6442144
|2009.03.20 11:12
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3647
|1.2947
|1.3647
|2009.03.20 15:13
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6444229
|2009.03.20 12:17
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3597
|1.2947
|1.3647
|2009.03.20 15:13
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6445641
|2009.03.20 14:11
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.2947
|1.3647
|2009.03.20 15:13
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|6448241
|2009.03.20 14:51
|buy limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3497
|1.3027
|1.3597
|2009.03.20 15:13
|1.3648
|cancelled
|6448807
|2009.03.20 15:13
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3682
|1.3050
|1.3732
|2009.03.20 15:31
|1.3621
|cancelled
|6448822
|2009.03.20 15:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3622
|1.2947
|1.3597
|2009.03.20 17:10
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|6450054
|2009.03.20 16:22
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.2947
|1.3597
|2009.03.20 17:10
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6451026
|2009.03.20 17:02
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.2964
|1.3572
|2009.03.20 17:10
|1.3603
|cancelled
|6451205
|2009.03.20 17:10
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3570
|1.4197
|1.3520
|2009.03.20 17:11
|1.3595
|cancelled
|6451215
|2009.03.20 17:10
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3632
|1.3002
|1.3682
|2009.03.20 17:11
|1.3597
|cancelled
|6451236
|2009.03.20 17:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.4195
|1.3545
|2009.03.20 17:49
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6451834
|2009.03.20 17:49
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3520
|1.4143
|1.3470
|2009.03.20 17:58
|1.3573
|cancelled
|6451893
|2009.03.20 17:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3570
|1.4307
|1.3656
|2009.03.23 09:54
|1.3656
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-8.60
|6452660
|2009.03.23 00:01
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3656
|1.4306
|1.3656
|2009.03.23 09:54
|1.3656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6455477
|2009.03.23 04:51
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3681
|1.4305
|1.3656
|2009.03.23 09:54
|1.3656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|6460043
|2009.03.23 08:20
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3706
|1.4307
|1.3656
|2009.03.23 09:54
|1.3656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6463153
|2009.03.23 09:00
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3756
|1.4313
|1.3656
|2009.03.23 09:54
|1.3655
|cancelled
|6464136
|2009.03.23 09:54
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3682
|1.3056
|1.3732
|2009.03.23 09:55
|1.3642
|cancelled
|6464142
|2009.03.23 09:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3647
|1.2919
|1.3572
|2009.03.23 17:52
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.50
|6464871
|2009.03.23 13:02
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3622
|1.2917
|1.3572
|2009.03.23 17:52
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|6467461
|2009.03.23 14:08
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.2918
|1.3572
|2009.03.23 17:52
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6468890
|2009.03.23 14:49
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.2919
|1.3572
|2009.03.23 17:52
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6470016
|2009.03.23 15:29
|buy limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.2936
|1.3572
|2009.03.23 17:53
|1.3572
|cancelled
|6472577
|2009.03.23 17:53
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.4171
|1.3495
|2009.03.23 18:07
|1.3595
|cancelled
|6472607
|2009.03.23 18:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.4270
|1.3620
|2009.03.24 08:25
|1.3620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.50
|6473779
|2009.03.23 18:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3645
|1.4271
|1.3620
|2009.03.24 08:25
|1.3620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|5.00
|6474440
|2009.03.24 01:50
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3670
|1.4270
|1.3620
|2009.03.24 08:25
|1.3620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6484389
|2009.03.24 02:30
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3695
|1.4260
|1.3645
|2009.03.24 08:25
|1.3618
|cancelled
|6489439
|2009.03.24 08:25
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.4217
|1.3545
|2009.03.24 08:27
|1.3619
|cancelled
|6489445
|2009.03.24 08:27
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3620
|1.4220
|1.3570
|2009.03.24 09:16
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6490305
|2009.03.24 09:07
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3645
|1.4211
|1.3595
|2009.03.24 09:16
|1.3566
|cancelled
|6490573
|2009.03.24 09:16
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.4168
|1.3495
|2009.03.24 09:37
|1.3594
|cancelled
|6490606
|2009.03.24 09:37
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.4219
|1.3570
|2009.03.24 11:01
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|6491518
|2009.03.24 10:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3620
|1.4219
|1.3570
|2009.03.24 11:01
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6492651
|2009.03.24 11:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.4144
|1.3495
|2009.03.24 14:17
|1.3495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6492696
|2009.03.24 11:03
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.4176
|1.3545
|2009.03.24 11:08
|1.3546
|cancelled
|6493658
|2009.03.24 11:48
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3570
|1.4139
|1.3520
|2009.03.24 14:17
|1.3502
|cancelled
|6496513
|2009.03.24 14:17
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3470
|1.4093
|1.3420
|2009.03.24 14:17
|1.3492
|cancelled
|6496560
|2009.03.24 14:17
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3495
|1.4170
|1.3520
|2009.03.24 16:54
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|6497437
|2009.03.24 15:01
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.4170
|1.3520
|2009.03.24 16:54
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6498296
|2009.03.24 15:50
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3570
|1.4170
|1.3520
|2009.03.24 16:54
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6499456
|2009.03.24 16:31
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.4143
|1.3545
|2009.03.24 16:54
|1.3520
|cancelled
|6499923
|2009.03.24 16:54
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3495
|1.4118
|1.3445
|2009.03.24 17:11
|1.3545
|cancelled
|6499957
|2009.03.24 17:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.4171
|1.3520
|2009.03.24 18:31
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|6500818
|2009.03.24 17:59
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3570
|1.4171
|1.3520
|2009.03.24 18:31
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6501603
|2009.03.24 18:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3495
|1.4120
|1.3470
|2009.03.24 20:32
|1.3470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|6501621
|2009.03.24 18:32
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.4125
|1.3495
|2009.03.24 18:41
|1.3493
|cancelled
|6502605
|2009.03.24 19:43
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3520
|1.4120
|1.3470
|2009.03.24 20:32
|1.3470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6503722
|2009.03.24 20:23
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.4096
|1.3495
|2009.03.24 20:32
|1.3460
|cancelled
|6503868
|2009.03.24 20:37
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.4094
|1.3445
|2009.03.25 02:01
|1.3445
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|6503890
|2009.03.24 20:32
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3470
|1.4061
|1.3420
|2009.03.24 20:37
|1.3442
|cancelled
|6505191
|2009.03.24 21:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3470
|1.4096
|1.3445
|2009.03.25 02:01
|1.3445
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|5.00
|6505860
|2009.03.25 00:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3495
|1.4094
|1.3445
|2009.03.25 02:01
|1.3445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6509289
|2009.03.25 00:40
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3520
|1.4069
|1.3470
|2009.03.25 02:01
|1.3444
|cancelled
|6511455
|2009.03.25 02:02
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.4043
|1.3370
|2009.03.25 02:46
|1.3469
|cancelled
|6511509
|2009.03.25 02:46
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3470
|1.4073
|1.3420
|2009.03.25 09:35
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6513062
|2009.03.25 03:27
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3495
|1.4052
|1.3445
|2009.03.25 09:35
|1.3420
|cancelled
|6517209
|2009.03.25 09:35
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3395
|1.4018
|1.3345
|2009.03.25 09:42
|1.3447
|cancelled
|6517211
|2009.03.25 09:42
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.4120
|1.3470
|2009.03.25 13:14
|1.3470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|6518070
|2009.03.25 10:43
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3470
|1.4120
|1.3470
|2009.03.25 13:14
|1.3470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6518978
|2009.03.25 11:39
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3520
|1.4120
|1.3470
|2009.03.25 13:14
|1.3470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6520118
|2009.03.25 12:19
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.4093
|1.3495
|2009.03.25 13:14
|1.3470
|cancelled
|6520913
|2009.03.25 13:14
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.4070
|1.3395
|2009.03.25 13:22
|1.3494
|cancelled
|6520956
|2009.03.25 13:22
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3495
|1.4168
|1.3520
|2009.03.25 18:03
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|6521771
|2009.03.25 14:56
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3520
|1.4167
|1.3520
|2009.03.25 18:03
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6525345
|2009.03.25 15:38
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3570
|1.4168
|1.3520
|2009.03.25 18:03
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6526466
|2009.03.25 16:18
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.4148
|1.3545
|2009.03.25 18:03
|1.3517
|cancelled
|6528029
|2009.03.25 18:03
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3495
|1.4118
|1.3445
|2009.03.25 18:04
|1.3527
|cancelled
|6528040
|2009.03.25 18:04
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.2932
|1.3582
|2009.03.25 18:09
|1.3582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6528045
|2009.03.25 18:03
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3497
|1.2922
|1.3547
|2009.03.25 18:04
|1.3529
|cancelled
|6528313
|2009.03.25 18:09
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3607
|1.2983
|1.3657
|2009.03.25 18:10
|1.3573
|cancelled
|6528332
|2009.03.25 18:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.2945
|1.3597
|2009.03.26 07:08
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|5.00
|6529305
|2009.03.26 03:49
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.2945
|1.3597
|2009.03.26 07:08
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6542950
|2009.03.26 04:29
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.2967
|1.3572
|2009.03.26 07:08
|1.3598
|cancelled
|6544252
|2009.03.26 07:08
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3607
|1.2998
|1.3657
|2009.03.26 07:32
|1.3571
|cancelled
|6544256
|2009.03.26 07:32
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.2972
|1.3622
|2009.03.26 13:06
|1.3622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6545208
|2009.03.26 08:12
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.2987
|1.3597
|2009.03.26 13:06
|1.3620
|cancelled
|6549584
|2009.03.26 13:06
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3632
|1.3023
|1.3682
|2009.03.26 13:22
|1.3597
|cancelled
|6549590
|2009.03.26 13:22
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3597
|1.2921
|1.3572
|2009.03.27 04:03
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-5.00
|6550600
|2009.03.26 14:46
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.2914
|1.3572
|2009.03.27 04:03
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|6552570
|2009.03.26 15:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.2914
|1.3572
|2009.03.27 04:03
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|10.00
|6553789
|2009.03.26 19:52
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.2921
|1.3572
|2009.03.27 04:03
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|30.00
|6558762
|2009.03.26 20:33
|buy limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.2926
|1.3572
|2009.03.27 04:03
|1.3574
|cancelled
|6566859
|2009.03.27 05:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3582
|1.2913
|1.3282
|2009.03.31 09:51
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-60.00
|6566864
|2009.03.27 04:03
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.2974
|1.3597
|2009.03.27 05:50
|1.3580
|cancelled
|6567898
|2009.03.27 08:24
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3557
|1.2914
|1.3282
|2009.03.31 09:51
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-82.50
|6570364
|2009.03.27 10:14
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.2914
|1.3282
|2009.03.31 09:51
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-100.00
|6572509
|2009.03.27 11:02
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.2910
|1.3282
|2009.03.31 09:51
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-105.00
|6574292
|2009.03.27 12:41
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.2907
|1.3282
|2009.03.31 09:51
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-60.00
|6576965
|2009.03.27 14:10
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.2905
|1.3282
|2009.03.31 09:51
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|-27.50
|6578782
|2009.03.30 00:00
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.3232
|1.2906
|1.3282
|2009.03.31 09:51
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|75.00
|6585599
|2009.03.30 09:23
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3182
|1.2913
|1.3282
|2009.03.31 09:51
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|210.00
|6594883
|2009.03.30 10:03
|buy limit
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.3082
|1.2921
|1.3282
|2009.03.31 09:51
|1.3281
|cancelled
|6621187
|2009.03.31 09:51
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.2683
|1.3357
|2009.03.31 09:54
|1.3274
|cancelled
|6621191
|2009.03.31 09:54
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3272
|1.2672
|1.3322
|2009.03.31 12:42
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6621965
|2009.03.31 10:35
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3247
|1.2684
|1.3297
|2009.03.31 12:42
|1.3326
|cancelled
|6623966
|2009.03.31 12:42
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3332
|1.2607
|1.3307
|2009.04.02 08:21
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-2.50
|6623974
|2009.03.31 12:42
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3322
|1.2727
|1.3372
|2009.03.31 12:42
|1.3331
|cancelled
|6624730
|2009.03.31 13:42
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.2607
|1.3307
|2009.04.02 08:21
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|0.00
|6625591
|2009.03.31 16:49
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3282
|1.2607
|1.3307
|2009.04.02 08:21
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|7.50
|6629579
|2009.03.31 18:00
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3257
|1.2607
|1.3307
|2009.04.02 08:21
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|20.00
|6631035
|2009.04.01 02:37
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3207
|1.2607
|1.3307
|2009.04.02 08:21
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|60.00
|6643719
|2009.04.01 03:17
|buy limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3157
|1.2611
|1.3257
|2009.04.02 08:21
|1.3308
|cancelled
|6669681
|2009.04.02 08:21
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3332
|1.2708
|1.3382
|2009.04.02 08:28
|1.3299
|cancelled
|6669690
|2009.04.02 08:28
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3297
|1.2698
|1.3347
|2009.04.02 12:21
|1.3347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6670315
|2009.04.02 09:08
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3272
|1.2685
|1.3322
|2009.04.02 12:21
|1.3350
|cancelled
|6674432
|2009.04.02 12:22
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.2732
|1.3382
|2009.04.02 13:45
|1.3382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6674440
|2009.04.02 12:21
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3347
|1.2753
|1.3397
|2009.04.02 12:22
|1.3358
|cancelled
|6675802
|2009.04.02 13:37
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3332
|1.2732
|1.3382
|2009.04.02 13:45
|1.3382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6676910
|2009.04.02 13:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3407
|1.2782
|1.3432
|2009.04.02 14:40
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6676940
|2009.04.02 13:45
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3372
|1.2798
|1.3422
|2009.04.02 13:45
|1.3400
|cancelled
|6678904
|2009.04.02 14:33
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3382
|1.2782
|1.3432
|2009.04.02 14:40
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6679478
|2009.04.02 14:41
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.2832
|1.3482
|2009.04.02 18:25
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6679507
|2009.04.02 14:40
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3397
|1.2822
|1.3447
|2009.04.02 14:41
|1.3462
|cancelled
|6681714
|2009.04.02 15:44
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.2832
|1.3482
|2009.04.02 18:25
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6683496
|2009.04.02 16:24
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3407
|1.2833
|1.3457
|2009.04.02 18:25
|1.3485
|cancelled
|6686427
|2009.04.02 18:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.2781
|1.3482
|2009.04.03 20:32
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-5.00
|6686436
|2009.04.02 18:25
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.2888
|1.3522
|2009.04.02 18:30
|1.3507
|cancelled
|6687876
|2009.04.02 19:16
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.2781
|1.3482
|2009.04.03 20:32
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|6688603
|2009.04.02 20:04
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.2781
|1.3482
|2009.04.03 20:32
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|10.00
|6689763
|2009.04.03 04:18
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.2781
|1.3482
|2009.04.03 20:32
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|6698965
|2009.04.03 14:54
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3382
|1.2781
|1.3482
|2009.04.03 20:32
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|6714264
|2009.04.03 15:34
|buy limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3332
|1.2808
|1.3432
|2009.04.03 20:32
|1.3481
|cancelled
|6718814
|2009.04.03 20:32
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.2884
|1.3557
|2009.04.03 20:38
|1.3471
|cancelled
|6718826
|2009.04.03 20:38
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.2873
|1.3522
|2009.04.06 00:04
|1.3522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|10.00
|6719663
|2009.04.03 21:18
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.2871
|1.3497
|2009.04.06 00:04
|1.3527
|cancelled
|6721163
|2009.04.06 03:02
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3557
|1.2865
|1.3384
|2009.04.13 21:36
|1.3384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-34.60
|6721182
|2009.04.06 00:04
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.2928
|1.3572
|2009.04.06 03:02
|1.3558
|cancelled
|6725112
|2009.04.06 08:36
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.2865
|1.3384
|2009.04.13 21:36
|1.3384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-44.40
|6728759
|2009.04.06 11:58
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.2865
|1.3384
|2009.04.13 21:36
|1.3384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-49.20
|6731416
|2009.04.06 14:22
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.2865
|1.3384
|2009.04.13 21:36
|1.3384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|-58.80
|6734039
|2009.04.06 16:23
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.2865
|1.3384
|2009.04.13 21:36
|1.3384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|-38.40
|6736571
|2009.04.07 01:25
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3382
|1.2865
|1.3384
|2009.04.13 21:36
|1.3384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|2.20
|6747685
|2009.04.07 11:03
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.3296
|1.2865
|1.3384
|2009.04.13 21:36
|1.3384
|0.00
|0.00
|1.01
|132.00
|6755172
|2009.04.08 02:36
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3208
|1.2865
|1.3384
|2009.04.13 21:36
|1.3384
|0.00
|0.00
|1.15
|369.60
|6771760
|2009.04.08 03:16
|buy limit
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.3036
|1.2920
|1.3381
|2009.04.13 21:37
|1.3387
|cancelled
|6845925
|2009.04.13 21:37
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3423
|1.2787
|1.3509
|2009.04.13 22:22
|1.3374
|cancelled
|6845948
|2009.04.13 22:21
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.2635
|1.3068
|2009.04.23 11:36
|1.3068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-60.40
|6847314
|2009.04.14 02:55
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.2635
|1.3068
|2009.04.23 11:36
|1.3068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|-77.40
|6852327
|2009.04.14 09:07
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3284
|1.2635
|1.3068
|2009.04.23 11:36
|1.3068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|-86.40
|6857613
|2009.04.14 14:33
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3242
|1.2635
|1.3068
|2009.04.23 11:36
|1.3068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-104.40
|6862102
|2009.04.15 15:27
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.2635
|1.3068
|2009.04.23 11:36
|1.3068
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|-70.40
|6887408
|2009.04.17 06:23
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3070
|1.2635
|1.3068
|2009.04.23 11:36
|1.3068
|0.00
|0.00
|1.01
|-2.20
|6924891
|2009.04.20 02:35
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.2994
|1.2635
|1.3068
|2009.04.23 11:36
|1.3068
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|111.00
|6943731
|2009.04.20 15:55
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.2920
|1.2635
|1.3068
|2009.04.23 11:36
|1.3068
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|310.80
|6957867
|2009.04.20 15:59
|buy limit
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.2771
|1.2622
|1.3070
|2009.04.23 23:47
|1.3139
|cancelled
|7053384
|2009.04.23 23:47
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3165
|1.2539
|1.3233
|2009.04.24 02:04
|1.3122
|cancelled
|7053387
|2009.04.24 02:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3122
|1.2522
|1.3192
|2009.04.24 09:08
|1.3192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|7056727
|2009.04.24 02:08
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3088
|1.2527
|1.3156
|2009.04.24 09:08
|1.3193
|cancelled
|7063873
|2009.04.24 10:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3233
|1.2633
|1.3301
|2009.04.24 18:42
|1.3301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|7063883
|2009.04.24 09:08
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3155
|1.2592
|1.3223
|2009.04.24 10:02
|1.3234
|cancelled
|7065409
|2009.04.24 10:06
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3198
|1.2631
|1.3268
|2009.04.24 18:42
|1.3301
|cancelled
|7077131
|2009.04.24 18:42
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3342
|1.2702
|1.3412
|2009.04.24 19:26
|1.3265
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|11.26
|1 149.50
|Closed P/L:
|1 160.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7077140
|2009.04.24 19:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3262
|1.2428
|1.3164
|1.3021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-24.10
|7077962
|2009.04.27 00:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3227
|1.2433
|1.3164
|1.3021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-41.20
|7082115
|2009.04.27 02:14
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3195
|1.2433
|1.3164
|1.3021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-52.20
|7083776
|2009.04.27 05:00
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3162
|1.2432
|1.3164
|1.3021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-56.40
|7086585
|2009.04.27 14:53
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3096
|1.2432
|1.3164
|1.3021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-45.00
|7095885
|2009.04.27 19:27
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3028
|1.2428
|1.3164
|1.3021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-5.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|-224.50
|Floating P/L:
|-224.11
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|7102862
|2009.04.27 19:31
|buy limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2960
|1.2424
|1.3097
|1.3023
|Blessing
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 160.76
|Floating P/L:
|-224.11
|Margin:
|314.75
|Balance:
|4 160.76
|Equity:
|3 936.65
|Free Margin:
|3 621.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 338.82
|Gross Loss:
|1 178.06
|Total Net Profit:
|1 160.76
|Profit Factor:
|1.99
|Expected Payoff:
|8.01
|Absolute Drawdown:
|32.11
|Maximal Drawdown:
|434.26 (11.74%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|11.74% (434.26)
|Total Trades:
|145
|Short Positions (won %):
|35 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|110 (74.55%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|107 (73.79%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|38 (26.21%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|370.75
|loss trade:
|-104.86
|Average
|profit trade:
|21.86
|loss trade:
|-31.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|28 (221.36)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-434.26)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|506.68 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-434.26 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2