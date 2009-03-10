Alpari (US), LLC.

Account: 101406 Name: George Dimitrovski Currency: USD 2009 April 28, 01:39
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
61968532009.03.10 05:44balanceDeposit3 000.00
62319512009.03.11 07:37sell0.01eurusd1.26201.34701.27702009.03.12 07:551.27700.000.00-0.23-15.00
62319682009.03.11 07:27sell limit0.01eurusd1.26701.32511.26202009.03.11 07:371.2619cancelled
62355692009.03.11 11:12sell0.02eurusd1.26951.34691.27702009.03.12 07:551.27700.000.00-0.47-15.00
62370922009.03.11 12:16sell0.03eurusd1.27201.34661.27702009.03.12 07:551.27700.000.00-0.70-15.00
62384142009.03.11 12:59sell0.04eurusd1.27701.34651.27702009.03.12 07:551.27700.000.00-0.940.00
62396042009.03.11 20:04sell0.06eurusd1.28201.34631.27702009.03.12 07:551.27700.000.00-1.4030.00
62516342009.03.12 04:39sell0.08eurusd1.28701.34701.27702009.03.12 07:551.27700.000.000.0080.00
62636802009.03.12 05:19sell limit0.11eurusd1.29201.34261.28202009.03.12 07:551.2771cancelled
62664022009.03.12 07:55sell stop0.01eurusd1.27451.33721.26952009.03.12 08:261.2770cancelled
62664102009.03.12 07:56sell limit0.01eurusd1.27951.33751.27452009.03.12 08:261.2770cancelled
62669252009.03.12 08:15buy stop0.01eurusd1.28071.21861.28572009.03.12 08:261.2772cancelled
62669302009.03.12 08:26buy0.01eurusd1.27721.21721.28222009.03.12 13:011.28220.000.000.005.00
62680572009.03.12 09:06buy limit0.02eurusd1.27471.21601.27972009.03.12 13:011.2822cancelled
62726412009.03.12 13:29buy0.01eurusd1.28321.21591.28072009.03.12 17:101.28070.000.000.00-2.50
62726462009.03.12 13:01buy limit0.01eurusd1.27971.22221.28472009.03.12 13:301.2835cancelled
62749592009.03.12 14:11buy0.02eurusd1.28071.21571.28072009.03.12 17:101.28070.000.000.000.00
62770782009.03.12 15:18buy0.03eurusd1.27571.21591.28072009.03.12 17:101.28070.000.000.0015.00
62793932009.03.12 15:58buy limit0.04eurusd1.27321.21781.27822009.03.12 17:111.2810cancelled
62811012009.03.12 17:11buy stop0.01eurusd1.28321.22111.28822009.03.12 17:141.2796cancelled
62811032009.03.12 17:13buy0.01eurusd1.27971.22091.28472009.03.12 19:491.28470.000.000.005.00
62818762009.03.12 17:53buy limit0.02eurusd1.27721.22041.28222009.03.12 19:491.2848cancelled
62843542009.03.12 19:54buy0.01eurusd1.28571.22571.29072009.03.12 20:161.29070.000.000.005.00
62843642009.03.12 19:50buy limit0.01eurusd1.28221.22481.28722009.03.12 19:541.2864cancelled
62854332009.03.12 20:16buy stop0.01eurusd1.29321.23111.29822009.03.12 20:301.2898cancelled
62854422009.03.12 20:30buy0.01eurusd1.28971.22711.29222009.03.13 09:021.29220.000.000.072.50
62873082009.03.13 08:02buy0.02eurusd1.28721.22711.29222009.03.13 09:021.29220.000.000.0010.00
63009372009.03.13 08:43buy limit0.03eurusd1.28471.23121.28972009.03.13 09:021.2923cancelled
63012472009.03.13 09:02buy stop0.01eurusd1.29321.23221.29822009.03.13 09:031.2926cancelled
63012652009.03.13 09:03buy0.01eurusd1.29221.22661.29222009.03.13 21:111.29220.000.000.000.00
63022382009.03.13 10:58buy0.02eurusd1.28971.22731.29222009.03.13 21:111.29220.000.000.005.00
63046482009.03.13 16:23buy0.03eurusd1.28721.22661.29222009.03.13 21:111.29220.000.000.0015.00
63112992009.03.13 17:03buy limit0.04eurusd1.28471.23041.28972009.03.13 21:111.2923cancelled
63144782009.03.13 21:59buy0.01eurusd1.29321.22521.29822009.03.16 09:571.29820.000.000.075.00
63144822009.03.13 21:11buy limit0.01eurusd1.28971.23221.29472009.03.13 21:591.2930cancelled
63151382009.03.16 00:00buy limit0.02eurusd1.28321.22521.28822009.03.16 09:571.2984cancelled
63151402009.03.16 00:00buy limit0.02eurusd1.28321.22521.28822009.03.16 09:571.2983cancelled
63233902009.03.16 09:57buy stop0.01eurusd1.30071.23841.30572009.03.16 10:081.2974cancelled
63233982009.03.16 09:57buy stop0.01eurusd1.30071.23841.30572009.03.16 10:081.2975cancelled
63234022009.03.16 10:08buy0.01eurusd1.29721.23721.30222009.03.16 11:061.30220.000.000.005.00
63234072009.03.16 10:08buy0.01eurusd1.29721.23721.30222009.03.16 11:061.30220.000.000.005.00
63240212009.03.16 10:48buy limit0.02eurusd1.29471.23771.29972009.03.16 11:061.3024cancelled
63240232009.03.16 10:48buy limit0.02eurusd1.29471.23771.29972009.03.16 11:061.3024cancelled
63247012009.03.16 11:09buy0.01eurusd1.30321.24131.30572009.03.18 04:401.30570.000.000.082.50
63247022009.03.16 11:09buy0.01eurusd1.30321.24131.30572009.03.18 04:401.30570.000.000.082.50
63247062009.03.16 11:07buy limit0.01eurusd1.29971.24221.30472009.03.16 11:091.3033cancelled
63247072009.03.16 11:07buy limit0.01eurusd1.29971.24221.30472009.03.16 11:091.3033cancelled
63253832009.03.16 15:10buy0.02eurusd1.30071.24131.30572009.03.18 04:401.30570.000.000.1510.00
63253842009.03.16 15:10buy0.02eurusd1.30071.24131.30572009.03.18 04:401.30570.000.000.1510.00
63292052009.03.16 20:41buy0.03eurusd1.29571.24131.30572009.03.18 04:401.30570.000.000.2330.00
63292072009.03.16 20:41buy0.03eurusd1.29571.24131.30572009.03.18 04:401.30570.000.000.2330.00
63345642009.03.16 21:21buy limit0.04eurusd1.29071.23711.30072009.03.18 04:411.3053cancelled
63345662009.03.16 21:21buy limit0.04eurusd1.29071.23711.30072009.03.18 04:411.3053cancelled
63705842009.03.18 04:41buy stop0.01eurusd1.30821.24581.31322009.03.18 04:431.3048cancelled
63705982009.03.18 04:43buy0.01eurusd1.30471.23971.30472009.03.18 11:291.30470.000.000.000.00
63710782009.03.18 08:13buy0.02eurusd1.30221.23961.30472009.03.18 11:291.30470.000.000.005.00
63737462009.03.18 10:00buy0.03eurusd1.29971.23971.30472009.03.18 11:291.30470.000.000.0015.00
63753512009.03.18 10:40buy limit0.04eurusd1.29721.24191.30222009.03.18 11:291.3049cancelled
63761152009.03.18 11:32buy0.01eurusd1.30571.24321.30822009.03.18 13:261.30820.000.000.002.50
63761222009.03.18 11:29buy limit0.01eurusd1.30471.24511.30972009.03.18 11:321.3056cancelled
63769032009.03.18 12:57buy0.02eurusd1.30321.24321.30822009.03.18 13:261.30820.000.000.0010.00
63782062009.03.18 13:30buy0.01eurusd1.31071.25131.31572009.03.18 19:161.32100.000.000.0010.30
63782112009.03.18 13:26buy limit0.01eurusd1.30721.24841.31222009.03.18 13:311.3112cancelled
63801592009.03.18 14:11buy limit0.02eurusd1.30821.25191.31322009.03.18 19:161.3243cancelled
63857452009.03.18 19:17buy0.01eurusd1.33071.26971.33572009.03.18 19:301.33570.000.000.005.00
63858332009.03.18 19:17buy limit0.01eurusd1.32721.26861.33222009.03.18 19:171.3320cancelled
63883702009.03.18 19:31buy0.01eurusd1.33821.27821.34322009.03.18 19:331.34320.000.000.005.00
63883892009.03.18 19:30buy limit0.01eurusd1.33471.27561.33972009.03.18 19:311.3395cancelled
63890912009.03.18 19:33buy stop0.01eurusd1.34571.28371.35072009.03.18 19:341.3391cancelled
63891222009.03.18 19:34buy0.01eurusd1.33971.27971.34472009.03.18 20:031.34470.000.000.005.00
63911142009.03.18 20:07buy0.01eurusd1.34571.28571.35072009.03.18 22:141.35070.000.000.005.00
63911212009.03.18 20:03buy limit0.01eurusd1.34221.28481.34722009.03.18 20:071.3467cancelled
63925852009.03.18 20:47buy limit0.02eurusd1.34321.28561.34822009.03.18 22:141.3516cancelled
63951262009.03.18 22:23buy0.01eurusd1.35321.28321.34822009.03.19 06:291.34820.000.000.03-5.00
63951502009.03.18 22:14buy limit0.01eurusd1.34971.29151.35472009.03.18 22:241.3533cancelled
63971972009.03.18 23:38buy0.02eurusd1.34821.28331.34822009.03.19 06:291.34820.000.000.070.00
63997022009.03.19 01:19buy0.03eurusd1.34571.28341.34822009.03.19 06:291.34820.000.000.007.50
64032512009.03.19 02:37buy0.04eurusd1.34321.28321.34822009.03.19 06:291.34820.000.000.0020.00
64046502009.03.19 03:17buy limit0.06eurusd1.33821.28341.34822009.03.19 06:291.3484cancelled
64077012009.03.19 06:29buy stop0.01eurusd1.35071.28831.35572009.03.19 06:351.3471cancelled
64077112009.03.19 06:34buy0.01eurusd1.34721.28471.34972009.03.19 09:001.34970.000.000.002.50
64090572009.03.19 07:19buy0.02eurusd1.34471.28471.34972009.03.19 09:001.34970.000.000.0010.00
64099472009.03.19 07:59buy limit0.03eurusd1.34221.28361.34722009.03.19 09:001.3500cancelled
64112402009.03.19 09:03buy0.01eurusd1.35071.29061.35572009.03.19 12:431.35570.000.000.005.00
64112512009.03.19 09:01buy limit0.01eurusd1.34721.28971.35222009.03.19 09:031.3506cancelled
64121702009.03.19 09:43buy limit0.02eurusd1.34821.28961.35322009.03.19 12:431.3563cancelled
64156272009.03.19 12:44buy0.01eurusd1.35821.29821.36322009.03.19 13:001.36320.000.000.005.00
64156452009.03.19 12:43buy limit0.01eurusd1.35471.29631.35972009.03.19 12:441.3580cancelled
64169502009.03.19 13:00buy stop0.01eurusd1.36571.30351.37072009.03.19 13:021.3622cancelled
64169632009.03.19 13:02buy0.01eurusd1.36221.30221.36722009.03.19 13:181.36720.000.000.005.00
64179492009.03.19 13:18buy stop0.01eurusd1.37071.30811.37572009.03.19 13:181.3679cancelled
64179632009.03.19 13:18buy0.01eurusd1.36721.30481.36972009.03.19 15:341.36970.000.000.002.50
64195472009.03.19 14:47buy0.02eurusd1.36471.30481.36972009.03.19 15:341.36970.000.000.0010.00
64221582009.03.19 15:27buy limit0.03eurusd1.36221.30641.36722009.03.19 15:341.3709cancelled
64227632009.03.19 15:34buy stop0.01eurusd1.37321.31001.37822009.03.19 15:341.3694cancelled
64227812009.03.19 15:34buy0.01eurusd1.36971.30221.36722009.03.20 04:121.36720.000.000.01-2.50
64243842009.03.19 17:14buy0.02eurusd1.36721.30191.36722009.03.20 04:121.36720.000.000.020.00
64268632009.03.19 18:56buy0.03eurusd1.36471.30181.36722009.03.20 04:121.36720.000.000.037.50
64287662009.03.20 02:59buy0.04eurusd1.36221.30221.36722009.03.20 04:121.36720.000.000.0020.00
64370522009.03.20 03:39buy limit0.06eurusd1.35721.30451.36722009.03.20 04:121.3672cancelled
64375302009.03.20 04:12buy stop0.01eurusd1.36821.30741.37322009.03.20 06:491.3646cancelled
64375362009.03.20 06:49buy0.01eurusd1.36471.30481.36972009.03.20 08:381.36970.000.000.005.00
64392172009.03.20 07:29buy limit0.02eurusd1.36221.30391.36722009.03.20 08:381.3698cancelled
64404032009.03.20 08:38buy stop0.01eurusd1.37071.30991.37572009.03.20 08:391.3697cancelled
64404092009.03.20 08:39buy0.01eurusd1.36971.29471.36472009.03.20 15:131.36470.000.000.00-5.00
64414362009.03.20 09:44buy0.02eurusd1.36721.29471.36472009.03.20 15:131.36470.000.000.00-5.00
64421442009.03.20 11:12buy0.03eurusd1.36471.29471.36472009.03.20 15:131.36470.000.000.000.00
64442292009.03.20 12:17buy0.04eurusd1.35971.29471.36472009.03.20 15:131.36470.000.000.0020.00
64456412009.03.20 14:11buy0.06eurusd1.35471.29471.36472009.03.20 15:131.36470.000.000.0060.00
64482412009.03.20 14:51buy limit0.08eurusd1.34971.30271.35972009.03.20 15:131.3648cancelled
64488072009.03.20 15:13buy stop0.01eurusd1.36821.30501.37322009.03.20 15:311.3621cancelled
64488222009.03.20 15:31buy0.01eurusd1.36221.29471.35972009.03.20 17:101.35970.000.000.00-2.50
64500542009.03.20 16:22buy0.02eurusd1.35471.29471.35972009.03.20 17:101.35970.000.000.0010.00
64510262009.03.20 17:02buy limit0.03eurusd1.35221.29641.35722009.03.20 17:101.3603cancelled
64512052009.03.20 17:10sell stop0.01eurusd1.35701.41971.35202009.03.20 17:111.3595cancelled
64512152009.03.20 17:10buy stop0.01eurusd1.36321.30021.36822009.03.20 17:111.3597cancelled
64512362009.03.20 17:10sell0.01eurusd1.35951.41951.35452009.03.20 17:491.35450.000.000.005.00
64518342009.03.20 17:49sell stop0.01eurusd1.35201.41431.34702009.03.20 17:581.3573cancelled
64518932009.03.20 17:58sell0.01eurusd1.35701.43071.36562009.03.23 09:541.36560.000.00-0.01-8.60
64526602009.03.23 00:01sell0.02eurusd1.36561.43061.36562009.03.23 09:541.36560.000.000.000.00
64554772009.03.23 04:51sell0.03eurusd1.36811.43051.36562009.03.23 09:541.36560.000.000.007.50
64600432009.03.23 08:20sell0.04eurusd1.37061.43071.36562009.03.23 09:541.36560.000.000.0020.00
64631532009.03.23 09:00sell limit0.06eurusd1.37561.43131.36562009.03.23 09:541.3655cancelled
64641362009.03.23 09:54buy stop0.01eurusd1.36821.30561.37322009.03.23 09:551.3642cancelled
64641422009.03.23 09:55buy0.01eurusd1.36471.29191.35722009.03.23 17:521.35720.000.000.00-7.50
64648712009.03.23 13:02buy0.02eurusd1.36221.29171.35722009.03.23 17:521.35720.000.000.00-10.00
64674612009.03.23 14:08buy0.03eurusd1.35721.29181.35722009.03.23 17:521.35720.000.000.000.00
64688902009.03.23 14:49buy0.04eurusd1.35221.29191.35722009.03.23 17:521.35720.000.000.0020.00
64700162009.03.23 15:29buy limit0.06eurusd1.34721.29361.35722009.03.23 17:531.3572cancelled
64725772009.03.23 17:53sell stop0.01eurusd1.35451.41711.34952009.03.23 18:071.3595cancelled
64726072009.03.23 18:07sell0.01eurusd1.35951.42701.36202009.03.24 08:251.36200.000.00-0.01-2.50
64737792009.03.23 18:50sell0.02eurusd1.36451.42711.36202009.03.24 08:251.36200.000.00-0.035.00
64744402009.03.24 01:50sell0.03eurusd1.36701.42701.36202009.03.24 08:251.36200.000.000.0015.00
64843892009.03.24 02:30sell limit0.04eurusd1.36951.42601.36452009.03.24 08:251.3618cancelled
64894392009.03.24 08:25sell stop0.01eurusd1.35951.42171.35452009.03.24 08:271.3619cancelled
64894452009.03.24 08:27sell0.01eurusd1.36201.42201.35702009.03.24 09:161.35700.000.000.005.00
64903052009.03.24 09:07sell limit0.02eurusd1.36451.42111.35952009.03.24 09:161.3566cancelled
64905732009.03.24 09:16sell stop0.01eurusd1.35451.41681.34952009.03.24 09:371.3594cancelled
64906062009.03.24 09:37sell0.01eurusd1.35951.42191.35702009.03.24 11:011.35700.000.000.002.50
64915182009.03.24 10:32sell0.02eurusd1.36201.42191.35702009.03.24 11:011.35700.000.000.0010.00
64926512009.03.24 11:08sell0.01eurusd1.35451.41441.34952009.03.24 14:171.34950.000.000.005.00
64926962009.03.24 11:03sell limit0.01eurusd1.35951.41761.35452009.03.24 11:081.3546cancelled
64936582009.03.24 11:48sell limit0.02eurusd1.35701.41391.35202009.03.24 14:171.3502cancelled
64965132009.03.24 14:17sell stop0.01eurusd1.34701.40931.34202009.03.24 14:171.3492cancelled
64965602009.03.24 14:17sell0.01eurusd1.34951.41701.35202009.03.24 16:541.35200.000.000.00-2.50
64974372009.03.24 15:01sell0.02eurusd1.35451.41701.35202009.03.24 16:541.35200.000.000.005.00
64982962009.03.24 15:50sell0.03eurusd1.35701.41701.35202009.03.24 16:541.35200.000.000.0015.00
64994562009.03.24 16:31sell limit0.04eurusd1.35951.41431.35452009.03.24 16:541.3520cancelled
64999232009.03.24 16:54sell stop0.01eurusd1.34951.41181.34452009.03.24 17:111.3545cancelled
64999572009.03.24 17:11sell0.01eurusd1.35451.41711.35202009.03.24 18:311.35200.000.000.002.50
65008182009.03.24 17:59sell0.02eurusd1.35701.41711.35202009.03.24 18:311.35200.000.000.0010.00
65016032009.03.24 18:41sell0.01eurusd1.34951.41201.34702009.03.24 20:321.34700.000.000.002.50
65016212009.03.24 18:32sell limit0.01eurusd1.35451.41251.34952009.03.24 18:411.3493cancelled
65026052009.03.24 19:43sell0.02eurusd1.35201.41201.34702009.03.24 20:321.34700.000.000.0010.00
65037222009.03.24 20:23sell limit0.03eurusd1.35451.40961.34952009.03.24 20:321.3460cancelled
65038682009.03.24 20:37sell0.01eurusd1.34451.40941.34452009.03.25 02:011.34450.000.00-0.010.00
65038902009.03.24 20:32sell limit0.01eurusd1.34701.40611.34202009.03.24 20:371.3442cancelled
65051912009.03.24 21:50sell0.02eurusd1.34701.40961.34452009.03.25 02:011.34450.000.00-0.035.00
65058602009.03.25 00:00sell0.03eurusd1.34951.40941.34452009.03.25 02:011.34450.000.000.0015.00
65092892009.03.25 00:40sell limit0.04eurusd1.35201.40691.34702009.03.25 02:011.3444cancelled
65114552009.03.25 02:02sell stop0.02eurusd1.34201.40431.33702009.03.25 02:461.3469cancelled
65115092009.03.25 02:46sell0.02eurusd1.34701.40731.34202009.03.25 09:351.34200.000.000.0010.00
65130622009.03.25 03:27sell limit0.03eurusd1.34951.40521.34452009.03.25 09:351.3420cancelled
65172092009.03.25 09:35sell stop0.02eurusd1.33951.40181.33452009.03.25 09:421.3447cancelled
65172112009.03.25 09:42sell0.02eurusd1.34451.41201.34702009.03.25 13:141.34700.000.000.00-5.00
65180702009.03.25 10:43sell0.03eurusd1.34701.41201.34702009.03.25 13:141.34700.000.000.000.00
65189782009.03.25 11:39sell0.04eurusd1.35201.41201.34702009.03.25 13:141.34700.000.000.0020.00
65201182009.03.25 12:19sell limit0.06eurusd1.35451.40931.34952009.03.25 13:141.3470cancelled
65209132009.03.25 13:14sell stop0.02eurusd1.34451.40701.33952009.03.25 13:221.3494cancelled
65209562009.03.25 13:22sell0.02eurusd1.34951.41681.35202009.03.25 18:031.35200.000.000.00-5.00
65217712009.03.25 14:56sell0.03eurusd1.35201.41671.35202009.03.25 18:031.35200.000.000.000.00
65253452009.03.25 15:38sell0.04eurusd1.35701.41681.35202009.03.25 18:031.35200.000.000.0020.00
65264662009.03.25 16:18sell limit0.06eurusd1.35951.41481.35452009.03.25 18:031.3517cancelled
65280292009.03.25 18:03sell stop0.02eurusd1.34951.41181.34452009.03.25 18:041.3527cancelled
65280402009.03.25 18:04buy0.02eurusd1.35321.29321.35822009.03.25 18:091.35820.000.000.0010.00
65280452009.03.25 18:03buy limit0.02eurusd1.34971.29221.35472009.03.25 18:041.3529cancelled
65283132009.03.25 18:09buy stop0.02eurusd1.36071.29831.36572009.03.25 18:101.3573cancelled
65283322009.03.25 18:10buy0.02eurusd1.35721.29451.35972009.03.26 07:081.35970.000.000.075.00
65293052009.03.26 03:49buy0.03eurusd1.35471.29451.35972009.03.26 07:081.35970.000.000.0015.00
65429502009.03.26 04:29buy limit0.04eurusd1.35221.29671.35722009.03.26 07:081.3598cancelled
65442522009.03.26 07:08buy stop0.02eurusd1.36071.29981.36572009.03.26 07:321.3571cancelled
65442562009.03.26 07:32buy0.02eurusd1.35721.29721.36222009.03.26 13:061.36220.000.000.0010.00
65452082009.03.26 08:12buy limit0.03eurusd1.35471.29871.35972009.03.26 13:061.3620cancelled
65495842009.03.26 13:06buy stop0.02eurusd1.36321.30231.36822009.03.26 13:221.3597cancelled
65495902009.03.26 13:22buy0.02eurusd1.35971.29211.35722009.03.27 04:031.35720.000.000.02-5.00
65506002009.03.26 14:46buy0.03eurusd1.35721.29141.35722009.03.27 04:031.35720.000.000.030.00
65525702009.03.26 15:50buy0.04eurusd1.35471.29141.35722009.03.27 04:031.35720.000.000.0410.00
65537892009.03.26 19:52buy0.06eurusd1.35221.29211.35722009.03.27 04:031.35720.000.000.0730.00
65587622009.03.26 20:33buy limit0.08eurusd1.34721.29261.35722009.03.27 04:031.3574cancelled
65668592009.03.27 05:50buy0.02eurusd1.35821.29131.32822009.03.31 09:511.32820.000.000.04-60.00
65668642009.03.27 04:03buy limit0.02eurusd1.35471.29741.35972009.03.27 05:501.3580cancelled
65678982009.03.27 08:24buy0.03eurusd1.35571.29141.32822009.03.31 09:511.32820.000.000.06-82.50
65703642009.03.27 10:14buy0.04eurusd1.35321.29141.32822009.03.31 09:511.32820.000.000.08-100.00
65725092009.03.27 11:02buy0.06eurusd1.34571.29101.32822009.03.31 09:511.32820.000.000.14-105.00
65742922009.03.27 12:41buy0.08eurusd1.33571.29071.32822009.03.31 09:511.32820.000.000.18-60.00
65769652009.03.27 14:10buy0.11eurusd1.33071.29051.32822009.03.31 09:511.32820.000.000.24-27.50
65787822009.03.30 00:00buy0.15eurusd1.32321.29061.32822009.03.31 09:511.32820.000.000.1775.00
65855992009.03.30 09:23buy0.21eurusd1.31821.29131.32822009.03.31 09:511.32820.000.000.23210.00
65948832009.03.30 10:03buy limit0.29eurusd1.30821.29211.32822009.03.31 09:511.3281cancelled
66211872009.03.31 09:51buy stop0.01eurusd1.33071.26831.33572009.03.31 09:541.3274cancelled
66211912009.03.31 09:54buy0.01eurusd1.32721.26721.33222009.03.31 12:421.33220.000.000.005.00
66219652009.03.31 10:35buy limit0.02eurusd1.32471.26841.32972009.03.31 12:421.3326cancelled
66239662009.03.31 12:42buy0.01eurusd1.33321.26071.33072009.04.02 08:211.33070.000.000.04-2.50
66239742009.03.31 12:42buy limit0.01eurusd1.33221.27271.33722009.03.31 12:421.3331cancelled
66247302009.03.31 13:42buy0.02eurusd1.33071.26071.33072009.04.02 08:211.33070.000.000.090.00
66255912009.03.31 16:49buy0.03eurusd1.32821.26071.33072009.04.02 08:211.33070.000.000.137.50
66295792009.03.31 18:00buy0.04eurusd1.32571.26071.33072009.04.02 08:211.33070.000.000.1720.00
66310352009.04.01 02:37buy0.06eurusd1.32071.26071.33072009.04.02 08:211.33070.000.000.2060.00
66437192009.04.01 03:17buy limit0.08eurusd1.31571.26111.32572009.04.02 08:211.3308cancelled
66696812009.04.02 08:21buy stop0.02eurusd1.33321.27081.33822009.04.02 08:281.3299cancelled
66696902009.04.02 08:28buy0.02eurusd1.32971.26981.33472009.04.02 12:211.33470.000.000.0010.00
66703152009.04.02 09:08buy limit0.03eurusd1.32721.26851.33222009.04.02 12:211.3350cancelled
66744322009.04.02 12:22buy0.02eurusd1.33571.27321.33822009.04.02 13:451.33820.000.000.005.00
66744402009.04.02 12:21buy limit0.02eurusd1.33471.27531.33972009.04.02 12:221.3358cancelled
66758022009.04.02 13:37buy0.03eurusd1.33321.27321.33822009.04.02 13:451.33820.000.000.0015.00
66769102009.04.02 13:45buy0.02eurusd1.34071.27821.34322009.04.02 14:401.34320.000.000.005.00
66769402009.04.02 13:45buy limit0.02eurusd1.33721.27981.34222009.04.02 13:451.3400cancelled
66789042009.04.02 14:33buy0.03eurusd1.33821.27821.34322009.04.02 14:401.34320.000.000.0015.00
66794782009.04.02 14:41buy0.02eurusd1.34571.28321.34822009.04.02 18:251.34820.000.000.005.00
66795072009.04.02 14:40buy limit0.02eurusd1.33971.28221.34472009.04.02 14:411.3462cancelled
66817142009.04.02 15:44buy0.03eurusd1.34321.28321.34822009.04.02 18:251.34820.000.000.0015.00
66834962009.04.02 16:24buy limit0.04eurusd1.34071.28331.34572009.04.02 18:251.3485cancelled
66864272009.04.02 18:30buy0.02eurusd1.35071.27811.34822009.04.03 20:321.34820.000.000.02-5.00
66864362009.04.02 18:25buy limit0.02eurusd1.34721.28881.35222009.04.02 18:301.3507cancelled
66878762009.04.02 19:16buy0.03eurusd1.34821.27811.34822009.04.03 20:321.34820.000.000.030.00
66886032009.04.02 20:04buy0.04eurusd1.34571.27811.34822009.04.03 20:321.34820.000.000.0410.00
66897632009.04.03 04:18buy0.06eurusd1.34321.27811.34822009.04.03 20:321.34820.000.000.0030.00
66989652009.04.03 14:54buy0.08eurusd1.33821.27811.34822009.04.03 20:321.34820.000.000.0080.00
67142642009.04.03 15:34buy limit0.11eurusd1.33321.28081.34322009.04.03 20:321.3481cancelled
67188142009.04.03 20:32buy stop0.02eurusd1.35071.28841.35572009.04.03 20:381.3471cancelled
67188262009.04.03 20:38buy0.02eurusd1.34721.28731.35222009.04.06 00:041.35220.000.000.0210.00
67196632009.04.03 21:18buy limit0.03eurusd1.34471.28711.34972009.04.06 00:041.3527cancelled
67211632009.04.06 03:02buy0.02eurusd1.35571.28651.33842009.04.13 21:361.33840.000.000.15-34.60
67211822009.04.06 00:04buy limit0.02eurusd1.35221.29281.35722009.04.06 03:021.3558cancelled
67251122009.04.06 08:36buy0.03eurusd1.35321.28651.33842009.04.13 21:361.33840.000.000.22-44.40
67287592009.04.06 11:58buy0.04eurusd1.35071.28651.33842009.04.13 21:361.33840.000.000.29-49.20
67314162009.04.06 14:22buy0.06eurusd1.34821.28651.33842009.04.13 21:361.33840.000.000.48-58.80
67340392009.04.06 16:23buy0.08eurusd1.34321.28651.33842009.04.13 21:361.33840.000.000.62-38.40
67365712009.04.07 01:25buy0.11eurusd1.33821.28651.33842009.04.13 21:361.33840.000.000.722.20
67476852009.04.07 11:03buy0.15eurusd1.32961.28651.33842009.04.13 21:361.33840.000.001.01132.00
67551722009.04.08 02:36buy0.21eurusd1.32081.28651.33842009.04.13 21:361.33840.000.001.15369.60
67717602009.04.08 03:16buy limit0.29eurusd1.30361.29201.33812009.04.13 21:371.3387cancelled
68459252009.04.13 21:37buy stop0.02eurusd1.34231.27871.35092009.04.13 22:221.3374cancelled
68459482009.04.13 22:21buy0.02eurusd1.33701.26351.30682009.04.23 11:361.30680.000.000.32-60.40
68473142009.04.14 02:55buy0.03eurusd1.33261.26351.30682009.04.23 11:361.30680.000.000.47-77.40
68523272009.04.14 09:07buy0.04eurusd1.32841.26351.30682009.04.23 11:361.30680.000.000.59-86.40
68576132009.04.14 14:33buy0.06eurusd1.32421.26351.30682009.04.23 11:361.30680.000.000.90-104.40
68621022009.04.15 15:27buy0.08eurusd1.31561.26351.30682009.04.23 11:361.30680.000.001.10-70.40
68874082009.04.17 06:23buy0.11eurusd1.30701.26351.30682009.04.23 11:361.30680.000.001.01-2.20
69248912009.04.20 02:35buy0.15eurusd1.29941.26351.30682009.04.23 11:361.30680.000.001.14111.00
69437312009.04.20 15:55buy0.21eurusd1.29201.26351.30682009.04.23 11:361.30680.000.001.59310.80
69578672009.04.20 15:59buy limit0.29eurusd1.27711.26221.30702009.04.23 23:471.3139cancelled
70533842009.04.23 23:47buy stop0.01eurusd1.31651.25391.32332009.04.24 02:041.3122cancelled
70533872009.04.24 02:04buy0.01eurusd1.31221.25221.31922009.04.24 09:081.31920.000.000.007.00
70567272009.04.24 02:08buy limit0.02eurusd1.30881.25271.31562009.04.24 09:081.3193cancelled
70638732009.04.24 10:02buy0.01eurusd1.32331.26331.33012009.04.24 18:421.33010.000.000.006.80
70638832009.04.24 09:08buy limit0.01eurusd1.31551.25921.32232009.04.24 10:021.3234cancelled
70654092009.04.24 10:06buy limit0.02eurusd1.31981.26311.32682009.04.24 18:421.3301cancelled
70771312009.04.24 18:42buy stop0.01eurusd1.33421.27021.34122009.04.24 19:261.3265cancelled
  0.00 0.00 11.26 1 149.50
Closed P/L: 1 160.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
70771402009.04.24 19:26buy0.01eurusd1.32621.24281.3164 1.30210.000.000.04-24.10
70779622009.04.27 00:50buy0.02eurusd1.32271.24331.3164 1.30210.000.000.03-41.20
70821152009.04.27 02:14buy0.03eurusd1.31951.24331.3164 1.30210.000.000.05-52.20
70837762009.04.27 05:00buy0.04eurusd1.31621.24321.3164 1.30210.000.000.06-56.40
70865852009.04.27 14:53buy0.06eurusd1.30961.24321.3164 1.30210.000.000.09-45.00
70958852009.04.27 19:27buy0.08eurusd1.30281.24281.3164 1.30210.000.000.12-5.60
  0.00 0.00 0.39 -224.50
 Floating P/L: -224.11
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
71028622009.04.27 19:31buy limit0.11eurusd1.29601.24241.3097 1.3023Blessing
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 160.76 Floating P/L: -224.11 Margin: 314.75
Balance: 4 160.76 Equity: 3 936.65 Free Margin: 3 621.90
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 338.82 Gross Loss: 1 178.06 Total Net Profit: 1 160.76
Profit Factor: 1.99 Expected Payoff: 8.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 32.11 Maximal Drawdown: 434.26 (11.74%) Relative Drawdown: 11.74% (434.26)
 
Total Trades: 145 Short Positions (won %): 35 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 110 (74.55%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 107 (73.79%) Loss trades (% of total): 38 (26.21%)
Largest profit trade: 370.75 loss trade: -104.86
Average profit trade: 21.86 loss trade: -31.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 28 (221.36) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-434.26)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 506.68 (3) consecutive loss (count): -434.26 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2