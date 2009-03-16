Strategy Tester Report
PipMakerV9-1_LM
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 221)
|Symbol
|USDCHFm (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2009.03.16 00:00 - 2009.03.24 23:00 (2009.03.16 - 2009.03.25)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|LotIncrease=true;
Buy=true;
Sell=true;
smallestlotsize="0.1 = 1, 0.01 = 2"; SmallestLotSize=2; MaxLotSize=1; LotSize=0.01; LotIncrement=0.01; Multiplier=0; ProfitTarget=0.001; TrendProfitTarget=1; SafetyLevelPercentage=1; SafetyProfitTargetPercent=1; OpenOnTick=0; Spacing=8; TrendSpacing=8; CounterTrendMultiplier=1; CloseDelay=0; OrdersToClose=1; MinimumOrdersToCloseLosing=1; MaxMarginPercentage=15; TrendTimeFrame=15; TrendPeriods=150; CeaseTrading=false;
RightSideLabel=true;
LossManagement="What to do if things are going wrong"; AllowRecovery=true;
MaxLoss=30; ExitAllTrades=true;
StopTrading=true;
PlaceRecoveryOrders=true;
MaxRecoveryOrders=2; RecoveryTakeProfit=5; RecoveryStopLoss=200; RecoveryLotMultiplier=1; RecReverse=true;
|Bars in test
|1167
|Ticks modelled
|145056
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|1
|Initial deposit
|100.00
|Total net profit
|83.32
|Gross profit
|149.35
|Gross loss
|-66.03
|Profit factor
|2.26
|Expected payoff
|2.98
|Absolute drawdown
|13.04
|Maximal drawdown
|41.00 (18.71%)
|Relative drawdown
|18.71% (41.00)
|Total trades
|28
|Short positions (won %)
|14 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|14 (57.14%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|22 (78.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (21.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|22.19
|loss trade
|-28.75
|Average
|profit trade
|6.79
|loss trade
|-11.01
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (71.56)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-28.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|71.56 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-28.75 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.03.16 00:00
|buy
|1
|0.01
|1.1896
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2009.03.16 01:00
|buy
|2
|0.02
|1.1911
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3
|2009.03.16 01:00
|close
|1
|0.01
|1.1906
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.08
|100.08
|4
|2009.03.16 02:00
|buy
|3
|0.02
|1.1879
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5
|2009.03.16 02:50
|close
|3
|0.02
|1.1892
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.22
|100.30
|6
|2009.03.16 03:00
|buy
|4
|0.02
|1.1896
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7
|2009.03.16 03:26
|close
|4
|0.02
|1.1900
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.07
|100.37
|8
|2009.03.16 04:00
|buy
|5
|0.02
|1.1903
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9
|2009.03.16 04:07
|close
|5
|0.02
|1.1906
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.05
|100.42
|10
|2009.03.16 05:02
|buy
|6
|0.02
|1.1897
|0.0000
|0.0000
|11
|2009.03.16 06:11
|buy
|7
|0.03
|1.1888
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2009.03.16 07:00
|sell
|8
|0.01
|1.1872
|0.0000
|0.0000
|13
|2009.03.16 08:00
|sell
|9
|0.02
|1.1881
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2009.03.16 09:00
|sell
|10
|0.03
|1.1835
|0.0000
|0.0000
|15
|2009.03.16 10:05
|sell
|11
|0.04
|1.1826
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2009.03.16 11:00
|sell
|12
|0.05
|1.1815
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17
|2009.03.16 12:21
|sell
|13
|0.06
|1.1806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2009.03.17 00:13
|buy
|14
|0.04
|1.1869
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19
|2009.03.17 08:26
|buy
|15
|0.05
|1.1861
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2009.03.17 17:52
|buy
|16
|0.06
|1.1847
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21
|2009.03.18 02:47
|sell
|17
|0.07
|1.1798
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2009.03.18 03:02
|sell
|18
|0.08
|1.1789
|0.0000
|0.0000
|23
|2009.03.18 10:32
|close
|2
|0.02
|1.1747
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-2.79
|97.63
|24
|2009.03.18 10:32
|close
|17
|0.07
|1.1751
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.80
|100.43
|25
|2009.03.18 10:33
|close
|6
|0.02
|1.1748
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-2.54
|97.88
|26
|2009.03.18 10:33
|close
|13
|0.06
|1.1752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.72
|100.60
|27
|2009.03.18 10:33
|sell
|19
|0.07
|1.1746
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2009.03.18 12:12
|sell
|20
|0.08
|1.1738
|0.0000
|0.0000
|29
|2009.03.18 12:13
|close
|7
|0.03
|1.1723
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.23
|96.37
|30
|2009.03.18 12:13
|close
|18
|0.08
|1.1727
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4.23
|100.60
|31
|2009.03.18 12:13
|close
|9
|0.02
|1.1726
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.63
|103.23
|32
|2009.03.18 12:13
|close
|8
|0.01
|1.1725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.24
|104.47
|33
|2009.03.18 13:00
|sell
|21
|0.06
|1.1682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|34
|2009.03.18 18:17
|close
|14
|0.04
|1.1595
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-9.45
|95.02
|35
|2009.03.18 18:17
|close
|20
|0.08
|1.1599
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9.59
|104.61
|36
|2009.03.18 18:17
|sell
|22
|0.06
|1.1592
|0.0000
|0.0000
|37
|2009.03.18 18:32
|close
|15
|0.05
|1.1443
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-18.27
|86.34
|38
|2009.03.18 18:32
|close
|19
|0.07
|1.1447
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18.28
|104.62
|39
|2009.03.18 19:00
|sell
|23
|0.06
|1.1438
|0.0000
|0.0000
|40
|2009.03.18 20:00
|sell
|24
|0.07
|1.1402
|0.0000
|0.0000
|41
|2009.03.20 16:57
|buy
|25
|0.02
|1.1277
|0.0000
|0.0000
|42
|2009.03.22 23:19
|buy
|26
|0.03
|1.1258
|0.0000
|0.0000
|43
|2009.03.23 01:15
|buy
|27
|0.04
|1.1249
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44
|2009.03.23 03:33
|buy
|28
|0.05
|1.1241
|0.0000
|0.0000
|45
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|28
|0.05
|1.1306
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.87
|107.49
|46
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|27
|0.04
|1.1306
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.02
|109.50
|47
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|26
|0.03
|1.1306
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.26
|110.77
|48
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|25
|0.02
|1.1306
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.51
|111.27
|49
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|24
|0.07
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5.54
|116.81
|50
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|23
|0.06
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.66
|123.47
|51
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|22
|0.06
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14.83
|138.30
|52
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|21
|0.06
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19.60
|157.90
|53
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|16
|0.06
|1.1306
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-28.75
|129.15
|54
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|12
|0.05
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22.19
|151.34
|55
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|11
|0.04
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18.13
|169.47
|56
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|10
|0.03
|1.1310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|13.84
|183.32