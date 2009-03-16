Strategy Tester Report
PipMakerV9-1_LM
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 221)

SymbolUSDCHFm (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2009.03.16 00:00 - 2009.03.24 23:00 (2009.03.16 - 2009.03.25)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersLotIncrease=true; Buy=true; Sell=true; smallestlotsize="0.1 = 1, 0.01 = 2"; SmallestLotSize=2; MaxLotSize=1; LotSize=0.01; LotIncrement=0.01; Multiplier=0; ProfitTarget=0.001; TrendProfitTarget=1; SafetyLevelPercentage=1; SafetyProfitTargetPercent=1; OpenOnTick=0; Spacing=8; TrendSpacing=8; CounterTrendMultiplier=1; CloseDelay=0; OrdersToClose=1; MinimumOrdersToCloseLosing=1; MaxMarginPercentage=15; TrendTimeFrame=15; TrendPeriods=150; CeaseTrading=false; RightSideLabel=true; LossManagement="What to do if things are going wrong"; AllowRecovery=true; MaxLoss=30; ExitAllTrades=true; StopTrading=true; PlaceRecoveryOrders=true; MaxRecoveryOrders=2; RecoveryTakeProfit=5; RecoveryStopLoss=200; RecoveryLotMultiplier=1; RecReverse=true;
Bars in test1167Ticks modelled145056Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors1
Initial deposit100.00
Total net profit83.32Gross profit149.35Gross loss-66.03
Profit factor2.26Expected payoff2.98
Absolute drawdown13.04Maximal drawdown41.00 (18.71%)Relative drawdown18.71% (41.00)
Total trades28Short positions (won %)14 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)14 (57.14%)
Profit trades (% of total)22 (78.57%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (21.43%)
Largestprofit trade22.19loss trade-28.75
Averageprofit trade6.79loss trade-11.01
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)9 (71.56)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-28.75)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)71.56 (9)consecutive loss (count of losses)-28.75 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.03.16 00:00buy10.011.18960.00000.0000
22009.03.16 01:00buy20.021.19110.00000.0000
32009.03.16 01:00close10.011.19060.00000.00000.08100.08
42009.03.16 02:00buy30.021.18790.00000.0000
52009.03.16 02:50close30.021.18920.00000.00000.22100.30
62009.03.16 03:00buy40.021.18960.00000.0000
72009.03.16 03:26close40.021.19000.00000.00000.07100.37
82009.03.16 04:00buy50.021.19030.00000.0000
92009.03.16 04:07close50.021.19060.00000.00000.05100.42
102009.03.16 05:02buy60.021.18970.00000.0000
112009.03.16 06:11buy70.031.18880.00000.0000
122009.03.16 07:00sell80.011.18720.00000.0000
132009.03.16 08:00sell90.021.18810.00000.0000
142009.03.16 09:00sell100.031.18350.00000.0000
152009.03.16 10:05sell110.041.18260.00000.0000
162009.03.16 11:00sell120.051.18150.00000.0000
172009.03.16 12:21sell130.061.18060.00000.0000
182009.03.17 00:13buy140.041.18690.00000.0000
192009.03.17 08:26buy150.051.18610.00000.0000
202009.03.17 17:52buy160.061.18470.00000.0000
212009.03.18 02:47sell170.071.17980.00000.0000
222009.03.18 03:02sell180.081.17890.00000.0000
232009.03.18 10:32close20.021.17470.00000.0000-2.7997.63
242009.03.18 10:32close170.071.17510.00000.00002.80100.43
252009.03.18 10:33close60.021.17480.00000.0000-2.5497.88
262009.03.18 10:33close130.061.17520.00000.00002.72100.60
272009.03.18 10:33sell190.071.17460.00000.0000
282009.03.18 12:12sell200.081.17380.00000.0000
292009.03.18 12:13close70.031.17230.00000.0000-4.2396.37
302009.03.18 12:13close180.081.17270.00000.00004.23100.60
312009.03.18 12:13close90.021.17260.00000.00002.63103.23
322009.03.18 12:13close80.011.17250.00000.00001.24104.47
332009.03.18 13:00sell210.061.16820.00000.0000
342009.03.18 18:17close140.041.15950.00000.0000-9.4595.02
352009.03.18 18:17close200.081.15990.00000.00009.59104.61
362009.03.18 18:17sell220.061.15920.00000.0000
372009.03.18 18:32close150.051.14430.00000.0000-18.2786.34
382009.03.18 18:32close190.071.14470.00000.000018.28104.62
392009.03.18 19:00sell230.061.14380.00000.0000
402009.03.18 20:00sell240.071.14020.00000.0000
412009.03.20 16:57buy250.021.12770.00000.0000
422009.03.22 23:19buy260.031.12580.00000.0000
432009.03.23 01:15buy270.041.12490.00000.0000
442009.03.23 03:33buy280.051.12410.00000.0000
452009.03.24 23:54close at stop280.051.13060.00000.00002.87107.49
462009.03.24 23:54close at stop270.041.13060.00000.00002.02109.50
472009.03.24 23:54close at stop260.031.13060.00000.00001.26110.77
482009.03.24 23:54close at stop250.021.13060.00000.00000.51111.27
492009.03.24 23:54close at stop240.071.13100.00000.00005.54116.81
502009.03.24 23:54close at stop230.061.13100.00000.00006.66123.47
512009.03.24 23:54close at stop220.061.13100.00000.000014.83138.30
522009.03.24 23:54close at stop210.061.13100.00000.000019.60157.90
532009.03.24 23:54close at stop160.061.13060.00000.0000-28.75129.15
542009.03.24 23:54close at stop120.051.13100.00000.000022.19151.34
552009.03.24 23:54close at stop110.041.13100.00000.000018.13169.47
562009.03.24 23:54close at stop100.031.13100.00000.000013.84183.32