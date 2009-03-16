Strategy Tester Report
PipMakerV9-1_LM
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 221)

SymbolUSDCADm (US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2009.03.16 00:00 - 2009.03.24 23:00 (2009.03.16 - 2009.03.25)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersLotIncrease=true; Buy=true; Sell=true; smallestlotsize="0.1 = 1, 0.01 = 2"; SmallestLotSize=2; MaxLotSize=1; LotSize=0.01; LotIncrement=0.01; Multiplier=0; ProfitTarget=0.001; TrendProfitTarget=1; SafetyLevelPercentage=1; SafetyProfitTargetPercent=1; OpenOnTick=0; Spacing=8; TrendSpacing=8; CounterTrendMultiplier=1; CloseDelay=0; OrdersToClose=1; MinimumOrdersToCloseLosing=1; MaxMarginPercentage=15; TrendTimeFrame=15; TrendPeriods=150; CeaseTrading=false; RightSideLabel=true; LossManagement="What to do if things are going wrong"; AllowRecovery=true; MaxLoss=30; ExitAllTrades=true; StopTrading=true; PlaceRecoveryOrders=true; MaxRecoveryOrders=2; RecoveryTakeProfit=5; RecoveryStopLoss=200; RecoveryLotMultiplier=1; RecReverse=true;
Bars in test1167Ticks modelled97050Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit100.00
Total net profit21.24Gross profit105.09Gross loss-83.85
Profit factor1.25Expected payoff0.44
Absolute drawdown10.69Maximal drawdown59.94 (37.49%)Relative drawdown37.49% (59.94)
Total trades48Short positions (won %)35 (88.57%)Long positions (won %)13 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)31 (64.58%)Loss trades (% of total)17 (35.42%)
Largestprofit trade13.82loss trade-20.90
Averageprofit trade3.39loss trade-4.93
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)9 (1.62)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-16.68)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)39.37 (5)consecutive loss (count of losses)-38.74 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.03.16 00:00sell10.011.27660.00000.0000
22009.03.16 01:00sell20.021.27510.00000.0000
32009.03.16 01:00close10.011.27550.00000.00000.09100.09
42009.03.16 02:00sell30.021.27370.00000.0000
52009.03.16 02:02close20.021.27410.00000.00000.16100.25
62009.03.16 03:04sell40.021.27280.00000.0000
72009.03.16 04:09sell50.031.27470.00000.0000
82009.03.16 05:33close40.021.27390.00000.0000-0.17100.08
92009.03.16 05:33close50.031.27390.00000.00000.19100.27
102009.03.16 06:04sell60.021.27470.00000.0000
112009.03.16 06:44close60.021.27420.00000.00000.08100.35
122009.03.16 07:04sell70.021.27280.00000.0000
132009.03.16 07:05close30.021.27320.00000.00000.08100.43
142009.03.16 08:00sell80.021.26920.00000.0000
152009.03.16 08:00close70.021.26960.00000.00000.50100.93
162009.03.16 09:00sell90.021.26720.00000.0000
172009.03.16 09:00close80.021.26780.00000.00000.22101.15
182009.03.16 10:01sell100.021.26990.00000.0000
192009.03.16 10:03close100.021.26840.00000.00000.24101.39
202009.03.16 11:10sell110.021.26640.00000.0000
212009.03.16 11:10close90.021.26640.00000.00000.13101.52
222009.03.16 12:05sell120.021.26550.00000.0000
232009.03.16 12:07close110.021.26580.00000.00000.09101.61
242009.03.16 13:00sell130.021.26670.00000.0000
252009.03.16 13:08close130.021.26610.00000.00000.09101.70
262009.03.16 14:00sell140.021.26980.00000.0000
272009.03.16 15:10sell150.031.27070.00000.0000
282009.03.16 15:34close120.021.26860.00000.0000-0.49101.21
292009.03.16 15:34close150.031.26860.00000.00000.50101.71
302009.03.16 16:00sell160.021.27220.00000.0000
312009.03.16 16:21close160.021.27100.00000.00000.19101.90
322009.03.16 17:00sell170.021.26670.00000.0000
332009.03.16 17:00close140.021.26710.00000.00000.43102.33
342009.03.16 18:00sell180.021.26790.00000.0000
352009.03.16 19:05sell190.031.26880.00000.0000
362009.03.16 20:00buy200.011.27350.00000.0000
372009.03.16 21:00sell210.041.27100.00000.0000
382009.03.16 21:47close200.011.26940.00000.0000-0.32102.01
392009.03.16 21:47close210.041.26990.00000.00000.35102.36
402009.03.16 22:00sell220.041.27050.00000.0000
412009.03.16 23:12sell230.051.27150.00000.0000
422009.03.17 00:28buy240.011.27250.00000.0000
432009.03.17 01:09close170.021.27000.00000.0000-0.53101.84
442009.03.17 01:09close230.051.27000.00000.00000.58102.41
452009.03.17 01:14close240.011.26880.00000.0000-0.29102.12
462009.03.17 01:14close220.041.26930.00000.00000.37102.49
472009.03.17 04:10sell250.031.26960.00000.0000
482009.03.17 05:16close180.021.26890.00000.0000-0.17102.33
492009.03.17 05:16close250.031.26890.00000.00000.17102.50
502009.03.17 05:16sell260.021.26690.00000.0000
512009.03.17 05:16close190.031.26750.00000.00000.30102.80
522009.03.17 06:00sell270.021.27000.00000.0000
532009.03.17 07:00buy280.011.27200.00000.0000
542009.03.17 08:00sell290.031.27100.00000.0000
552009.03.17 09:00buy300.021.27390.00000.0000
562009.03.17 12:05buy310.031.27480.00000.0000
572009.03.17 13:24buy320.041.27570.00000.0000
582009.03.17 16:01buy330.051.27120.00000.0000
592009.03.18 10:10sell340.041.26590.00000.0000
602009.03.18 12:48sell350.051.26510.00000.0000
612009.03.18 13:00sell360.061.26300.00000.0000
622009.03.18 15:36buy370.061.27020.00000.0000
632009.03.18 18:17sell380.071.26190.00000.0000
642009.03.18 19:00sell390.081.24950.00000.0000
652009.03.19 08:15close320.041.24190.00000.0000-10.9391.87
662009.03.19 08:15close380.071.24240.00000.000010.94102.81
672009.03.19 08:15close310.031.24200.00000.0000-7.9594.87
682009.03.19 08:15close360.061.24250.00000.00009.86104.72
692009.03.19 08:15close300.021.24190.00000.0000-5.1799.55
702009.03.19 08:15close350.051.24240.00000.00009.10108.66
712009.03.19 08:15close280.011.24180.00000.0000-2.44106.22
722009.03.19 08:15close340.041.24230.00000.00007.57113.79
732009.03.19 08:15sell400.051.24170.00000.0000
742009.03.19 09:59sell410.061.24090.00000.0000
752009.03.19 10:54sell420.071.24000.00000.0000
762009.03.19 11:00sell430.081.23910.00000.0000
772009.03.20 10:35buy440.031.24040.00000.0000
782009.03.20 15:29buy450.041.23930.00000.0000
792009.03.20 19:12buy460.051.23840.00000.0000
802009.03.23 16:26buy470.061.23700.00000.0000
812009.03.24 13:18buy480.071.22880.00000.0000
822009.03.24 23:59close at stop480.071.22760.00000.0000-0.68113.11
832009.03.24 23:59close at stop470.061.22760.00000.0000-4.60108.50
842009.03.24 23:59close at stop460.051.22760.00000.0000-4.42104.08
852009.03.24 23:59close at stop450.041.22760.00000.0000-3.83100.25
862009.03.24 23:59close at stop440.031.22760.00000.0000-3.1497.11
872009.03.24 23:59close at stop430.081.22810.00000.00007.11104.22
882009.03.24 23:59close at stop420.071.22810.00000.00006.73110.95
892009.03.24 23:59close at stop410.061.22810.00000.00006.21117.15
902009.03.24 23:59close at stop400.051.22810.00000.00005.50122.66
912009.03.24 23:59close at stop390.081.22810.00000.000013.82136.48
922009.03.24 23:59close at stop370.061.22760.00000.0000-20.90115.58
932009.03.24 23:59close at stop330.051.22760.00000.0000-17.8497.74
942009.03.24 23:59close at stop290.031.22810.00000.000010.43108.17
952009.03.24 23:59close at stop270.021.22810.00000.00006.79114.95
962009.03.24 23:59close at stop260.021.22810.00000.00006.29121.24