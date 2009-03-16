Strategy Tester Report
PipMakerV9-1_LM
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 221)
|Symbol
|USDCADm (US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2009.03.16 00:00 - 2009.03.24 23:00 (2009.03.16 - 2009.03.25)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|LotIncrease=true;
Buy=true;
Sell=true;
smallestlotsize="0.1 = 1, 0.01 = 2"; SmallestLotSize=2; MaxLotSize=1; LotSize=0.01; LotIncrement=0.01; Multiplier=0; ProfitTarget=0.001; TrendProfitTarget=1; SafetyLevelPercentage=1; SafetyProfitTargetPercent=1; OpenOnTick=0; Spacing=8; TrendSpacing=8; CounterTrendMultiplier=1; CloseDelay=0; OrdersToClose=1; MinimumOrdersToCloseLosing=1; MaxMarginPercentage=15; TrendTimeFrame=15; TrendPeriods=150; CeaseTrading=false;
RightSideLabel=true;
LossManagement="What to do if things are going wrong"; AllowRecovery=true;
MaxLoss=30; ExitAllTrades=true;
StopTrading=true;
PlaceRecoveryOrders=true;
MaxRecoveryOrders=2; RecoveryTakeProfit=5; RecoveryStopLoss=200; RecoveryLotMultiplier=1; RecReverse=true;
|Bars in test
|1167
|Ticks modelled
|97050
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|100.00
|Total net profit
|21.24
|Gross profit
|105.09
|Gross loss
|-83.85
|Profit factor
|1.25
|Expected payoff
|0.44
|Absolute drawdown
|10.69
|Maximal drawdown
|59.94 (37.49%)
|Relative drawdown
|37.49% (59.94)
|Total trades
|48
|Short positions (won %)
|35 (88.57%)
|Long positions (won %)
|13 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|31 (64.58%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|17 (35.42%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|13.82
|loss trade
|-20.90
|Average
|profit trade
|3.39
|loss trade
|-4.93
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (1.62)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-16.68)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|39.37 (5)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-38.74 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.03.16 00:00
|sell
|1
|0.01
|1.2766
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2009.03.16 01:00
|sell
|2
|0.02
|1.2751
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3
|2009.03.16 01:00
|close
|1
|0.01
|1.2755
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.09
|100.09
|4
|2009.03.16 02:00
|sell
|3
|0.02
|1.2737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5
|2009.03.16 02:02
|close
|2
|0.02
|1.2741
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.16
|100.25
|6
|2009.03.16 03:04
|sell
|4
|0.02
|1.2728
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7
|2009.03.16 04:09
|sell
|5
|0.03
|1.2747
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2009.03.16 05:33
|close
|4
|0.02
|1.2739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-0.17
|100.08
|9
|2009.03.16 05:33
|close
|5
|0.03
|1.2739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.19
|100.27
|10
|2009.03.16 06:04
|sell
|6
|0.02
|1.2747
|0.0000
|0.0000
|11
|2009.03.16 06:44
|close
|6
|0.02
|1.2742
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.08
|100.35
|12
|2009.03.16 07:04
|sell
|7
|0.02
|1.2728
|0.0000
|0.0000
|13
|2009.03.16 07:05
|close
|3
|0.02
|1.2732
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.08
|100.43
|14
|2009.03.16 08:00
|sell
|8
|0.02
|1.2692
|0.0000
|0.0000
|15
|2009.03.16 08:00
|close
|7
|0.02
|1.2696
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.50
|100.93
|16
|2009.03.16 09:00
|sell
|9
|0.02
|1.2672
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17
|2009.03.16 09:00
|close
|8
|0.02
|1.2678
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.22
|101.15
|18
|2009.03.16 10:01
|sell
|10
|0.02
|1.2699
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19
|2009.03.16 10:03
|close
|10
|0.02
|1.2684
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.24
|101.39
|20
|2009.03.16 11:10
|sell
|11
|0.02
|1.2664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21
|2009.03.16 11:10
|close
|9
|0.02
|1.2664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.13
|101.52
|22
|2009.03.16 12:05
|sell
|12
|0.02
|1.2655
|0.0000
|0.0000
|23
|2009.03.16 12:07
|close
|11
|0.02
|1.2658
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.09
|101.61
|24
|2009.03.16 13:00
|sell
|13
|0.02
|1.2667
|0.0000
|0.0000
|25
|2009.03.16 13:08
|close
|13
|0.02
|1.2661
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.09
|101.70
|26
|2009.03.16 14:00
|sell
|14
|0.02
|1.2698
|0.0000
|0.0000
|27
|2009.03.16 15:10
|sell
|15
|0.03
|1.2707
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2009.03.16 15:34
|close
|12
|0.02
|1.2686
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-0.49
|101.21
|29
|2009.03.16 15:34
|close
|15
|0.03
|1.2686
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.50
|101.71
|30
|2009.03.16 16:00
|sell
|16
|0.02
|1.2722
|0.0000
|0.0000
|31
|2009.03.16 16:21
|close
|16
|0.02
|1.2710
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.19
|101.90
|32
|2009.03.16 17:00
|sell
|17
|0.02
|1.2667
|0.0000
|0.0000
|33
|2009.03.16 17:00
|close
|14
|0.02
|1.2671
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.43
|102.33
|34
|2009.03.16 18:00
|sell
|18
|0.02
|1.2679
|0.0000
|0.0000
|35
|2009.03.16 19:05
|sell
|19
|0.03
|1.2688
|0.0000
|0.0000
|36
|2009.03.16 20:00
|buy
|20
|0.01
|1.2735
|0.0000
|0.0000
|37
|2009.03.16 21:00
|sell
|21
|0.04
|1.2710
|0.0000
|0.0000
|38
|2009.03.16 21:47
|close
|20
|0.01
|1.2694
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-0.32
|102.01
|39
|2009.03.16 21:47
|close
|21
|0.04
|1.2699
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.35
|102.36
|40
|2009.03.16 22:00
|sell
|22
|0.04
|1.2705
|0.0000
|0.0000
|41
|2009.03.16 23:12
|sell
|23
|0.05
|1.2715
|0.0000
|0.0000
|42
|2009.03.17 00:28
|buy
|24
|0.01
|1.2725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|43
|2009.03.17 01:09
|close
|17
|0.02
|1.2700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-0.53
|101.84
|44
|2009.03.17 01:09
|close
|23
|0.05
|1.2700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.58
|102.41
|45
|2009.03.17 01:14
|close
|24
|0.01
|1.2688
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-0.29
|102.12
|46
|2009.03.17 01:14
|close
|22
|0.04
|1.2693
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.37
|102.49
|47
|2009.03.17 04:10
|sell
|25
|0.03
|1.2696
|0.0000
|0.0000
|48
|2009.03.17 05:16
|close
|18
|0.02
|1.2689
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-0.17
|102.33
|49
|2009.03.17 05:16
|close
|25
|0.03
|1.2689
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.17
|102.50
|50
|2009.03.17 05:16
|sell
|26
|0.02
|1.2669
|0.0000
|0.0000
|51
|2009.03.17 05:16
|close
|19
|0.03
|1.2675
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.30
|102.80
|52
|2009.03.17 06:00
|sell
|27
|0.02
|1.2700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|53
|2009.03.17 07:00
|buy
|28
|0.01
|1.2720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54
|2009.03.17 08:00
|sell
|29
|0.03
|1.2710
|0.0000
|0.0000
|55
|2009.03.17 09:00
|buy
|30
|0.02
|1.2739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|56
|2009.03.17 12:05
|buy
|31
|0.03
|1.2748
|0.0000
|0.0000
|57
|2009.03.17 13:24
|buy
|32
|0.04
|1.2757
|0.0000
|0.0000
|58
|2009.03.17 16:01
|buy
|33
|0.05
|1.2712
|0.0000
|0.0000
|59
|2009.03.18 10:10
|sell
|34
|0.04
|1.2659
|0.0000
|0.0000
|60
|2009.03.18 12:48
|sell
|35
|0.05
|1.2651
|0.0000
|0.0000
|61
|2009.03.18 13:00
|sell
|36
|0.06
|1.2630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|62
|2009.03.18 15:36
|buy
|37
|0.06
|1.2702
|0.0000
|0.0000
|63
|2009.03.18 18:17
|sell
|38
|0.07
|1.2619
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64
|2009.03.18 19:00
|sell
|39
|0.08
|1.2495
|0.0000
|0.0000
|65
|2009.03.19 08:15
|close
|32
|0.04
|1.2419
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-10.93
|91.87
|66
|2009.03.19 08:15
|close
|38
|0.07
|1.2424
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10.94
|102.81
|67
|2009.03.19 08:15
|close
|31
|0.03
|1.2420
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-7.95
|94.87
|68
|2009.03.19 08:15
|close
|36
|0.06
|1.2425
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9.86
|104.72
|69
|2009.03.19 08:15
|close
|30
|0.02
|1.2419
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-5.17
|99.55
|70
|2009.03.19 08:15
|close
|35
|0.05
|1.2424
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9.10
|108.66
|71
|2009.03.19 08:15
|close
|28
|0.01
|1.2418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-2.44
|106.22
|72
|2009.03.19 08:15
|close
|34
|0.04
|1.2423
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7.57
|113.79
|73
|2009.03.19 08:15
|sell
|40
|0.05
|1.2417
|0.0000
|0.0000
|74
|2009.03.19 09:59
|sell
|41
|0.06
|1.2409
|0.0000
|0.0000
|75
|2009.03.19 10:54
|sell
|42
|0.07
|1.2400
|0.0000
|0.0000
|76
|2009.03.19 11:00
|sell
|43
|0.08
|1.2391
|0.0000
|0.0000
|77
|2009.03.20 10:35
|buy
|44
|0.03
|1.2404
|0.0000
|0.0000
|78
|2009.03.20 15:29
|buy
|45
|0.04
|1.2393
|0.0000
|0.0000
|79
|2009.03.20 19:12
|buy
|46
|0.05
|1.2384
|0.0000
|0.0000
|80
|2009.03.23 16:26
|buy
|47
|0.06
|1.2370
|0.0000
|0.0000
|81
|2009.03.24 13:18
|buy
|48
|0.07
|1.2288
|0.0000
|0.0000
|82
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|48
|0.07
|1.2276
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-0.68
|113.11
|83
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|47
|0.06
|1.2276
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.60
|108.50
|84
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|46
|0.05
|1.2276
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.42
|104.08
|85
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|45
|0.04
|1.2276
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-3.83
|100.25
|86
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|44
|0.03
|1.2276
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-3.14
|97.11
|87
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|43
|0.08
|1.2281
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7.11
|104.22
|88
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|42
|0.07
|1.2281
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.73
|110.95
|89
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|41
|0.06
|1.2281
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.21
|117.15
|90
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|40
|0.05
|1.2281
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5.50
|122.66
|91
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|39
|0.08
|1.2281
|0.0000
|0.0000
|13.82
|136.48
|92
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|37
|0.06
|1.2276
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-20.90
|115.58
|93
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|33
|0.05
|1.2276
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-17.84
|97.74
|94
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|29
|0.03
|1.2281
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10.43
|108.17
|95
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|27
|0.02
|1.2281
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.79
|114.95
|96
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|26
|0.02
|1.2281
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.29
|121.24