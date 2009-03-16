Strategy Tester Report
PipMakerV9-1_LM
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 221)
|Symbol
|EURUSDm (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2009.03.16 00:00 - 2009.03.24 23:00 (2009.03.16 - 2009.03.25)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|LotIncrease=true;
Buy=true;
Sell=true;
smallestlotsize="0.1 = 1, 0.01 = 2"; SmallestLotSize=2; MaxLotSize=1; LotSize=0.01; LotIncrement=0.01; Multiplier=0; ProfitTarget=0.001; TrendProfitTarget=1; SafetyLevelPercentage=1; SafetyProfitTargetPercent=1; OpenOnTick=0; Spacing=8; TrendSpacing=8; CounterTrendMultiplier=1; CloseDelay=0; OrdersToClose=1; MinimumOrdersToCloseLosing=1; MaxMarginPercentage=15; TrendTimeFrame=15; TrendPeriods=150; CeaseTrading=false;
RightSideLabel=true;
LossManagement="What to do if things are going wrong"; AllowRecovery=true;
MaxLoss=30; ExitAllTrades=true;
StopTrading=true;
PlaceRecoveryOrders=true;
MaxRecoveryOrders=2; RecoveryTakeProfit=5; RecoveryStopLoss=200; RecoveryLotMultiplier=1; RecReverse=true;
|Bars in test
|1167
|Ticks modelled
|130276
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|100.00
|Total net profit
|155.93
|Gross profit
|213.66
|Gross loss
|-57.73
|Profit factor
|3.70
|Expected payoff
|8.66
|Absolute drawdown
|24.59
|Maximal drawdown
|50.11 (17.36%)
|Relative drawdown
|39.05% (48.32)
|Total trades
|18
|Short positions (won %)
|9 (44.44%)
|Long positions (won %)
|9 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|13 (72.22%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|5 (27.78%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|33.98
|loss trade
|-19.43
|Average
|profit trade
|16.44
|loss trade
|-11.55
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (161.18)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-44.89)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|161.18 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-44.89 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.03.16 00:00
|buy
|1
|0.01
|1.2883
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2009.03.16 01:00
|sell
|2
|0.01
|1.2874
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3
|2009.03.16 02:00
|buy
|3
|0.02
|1.2916
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2009.03.16 04:09
|sell
|4
|0.02
|1.2883
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5
|2009.03.16 06:40
|buy
|5
|0.03
|1.2926
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2009.03.16 07:01
|buy
|6
|0.04
|1.2935
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7
|2009.03.16 07:52
|close
|2
|0.01
|1.2956
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-0.82
|99.18
|8
|2009.03.16 07:52
|close
|5
|0.03
|1.2954
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.84
|100.02
|9
|2009.03.16 08:00
|buy
|7
|0.04
|1.2948
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2009.03.16 09:00
|buy
|8
|0.05
|1.2985
|0.0000
|0.0000
|11
|2009.03.16 10:02
|buy
|9
|0.06
|1.2994
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2009.03.16 11:00
|buy
|10
|0.07
|1.3044
|0.0000
|0.0000
|13
|2009.03.16 12:12
|buy
|11
|0.08
|1.3054
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2009.03.17 12:05
|sell
|12
|0.02
|1.2970
|0.0000
|0.0000
|15
|2009.03.17 16:01
|sell
|13
|0.03
|1.2978
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2009.03.18 07:49
|sell
|14
|0.04
|1.2998
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17
|2009.03.20 10:36
|sell
|15
|0.05
|1.3587
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2009.03.20 14:42
|sell
|16
|0.06
|1.3599
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19
|2009.03.22 23:24
|sell
|17
|0.07
|1.3622
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2009.03.23 08:56
|sell
|18
|0.08
|1.3638
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|18
|0.08
|1.3482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12.46
|112.48
|22
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|17
|0.07
|1.3482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9.76
|122.24
|23
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|16
|0.06
|1.3482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.99
|129.22
|24
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|15
|0.05
|1.3482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5.22
|134.45
|25
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|14
|0.04
|1.3482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-19.43
|115.02
|26
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|13
|0.03
|1.3482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-15.18
|99.84
|27
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|12
|0.02
|1.3482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-10.28
|89.56
|28
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|11
|0.08
|1.3480
|0.0000
|0.0000
|33.98
|123.55
|29
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|10
|0.07
|1.3480
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30.44
|153.98
|30
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|9
|0.06
|1.3480
|0.0000
|0.0000
|29.09
|183.07
|31
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|8
|0.05
|1.3480
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24.69
|207.76
|32
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|7
|0.04
|1.3480
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21.23
|228.99
|33
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|6
|0.04
|1.3480
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21.75
|250.74
|34
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|4
|0.02
|1.3482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-12.02
|238.72
|35
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|3
|0.02
|1.3480
|0.0000
|0.0000
|11.26
|249.97
|36
|2009.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|1
|0.01
|1.3480
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5.96
|255.93