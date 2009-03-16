Strategy Tester Report
PipMakerV9-1_LM
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 221)

SymbolEURUSDm (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2009.03.16 00:00 - 2009.03.24 23:00 (2009.03.16 - 2009.03.25)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersLotIncrease=true; Buy=true; Sell=true; smallestlotsize="0.1 = 1, 0.01 = 2"; SmallestLotSize=2; MaxLotSize=1; LotSize=0.01; LotIncrement=0.01; Multiplier=0; ProfitTarget=0.001; TrendProfitTarget=1; SafetyLevelPercentage=1; SafetyProfitTargetPercent=1; OpenOnTick=0; Spacing=8; TrendSpacing=8; CounterTrendMultiplier=1; CloseDelay=0; OrdersToClose=1; MinimumOrdersToCloseLosing=1; MaxMarginPercentage=15; TrendTimeFrame=15; TrendPeriods=150; CeaseTrading=false; RightSideLabel=true; LossManagement="What to do if things are going wrong"; AllowRecovery=true; MaxLoss=30; ExitAllTrades=true; StopTrading=true; PlaceRecoveryOrders=true; MaxRecoveryOrders=2; RecoveryTakeProfit=5; RecoveryStopLoss=200; RecoveryLotMultiplier=1; RecReverse=true;
Bars in test1167Ticks modelled130276Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit100.00
Total net profit155.93Gross profit213.66Gross loss-57.73
Profit factor3.70Expected payoff8.66
Absolute drawdown24.59Maximal drawdown50.11 (17.36%)Relative drawdown39.05% (48.32)
Total trades18Short positions (won %)9 (44.44%)Long positions (won %)9 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)13 (72.22%)Loss trades (% of total)5 (27.78%)
Largestprofit trade33.98loss trade-19.43
Averageprofit trade16.44loss trade-11.55
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (161.18)consecutive losses (loss in money)3 (-44.89)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)161.18 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)-44.89 (3)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.03.16 00:00buy10.011.28830.00000.0000
22009.03.16 01:00sell20.011.28740.00000.0000
32009.03.16 02:00buy30.021.29160.00000.0000
42009.03.16 04:09sell40.021.28830.00000.0000
52009.03.16 06:40buy50.031.29260.00000.0000
62009.03.16 07:01buy60.041.29350.00000.0000
72009.03.16 07:52close20.011.29560.00000.0000-0.8299.18
82009.03.16 07:52close50.031.29540.00000.00000.84100.02
92009.03.16 08:00buy70.041.29480.00000.0000
102009.03.16 09:00buy80.051.29850.00000.0000
112009.03.16 10:02buy90.061.29940.00000.0000
122009.03.16 11:00buy100.071.30440.00000.0000
132009.03.16 12:12buy110.081.30540.00000.0000
142009.03.17 12:05sell120.021.29700.00000.0000
152009.03.17 16:01sell130.031.29780.00000.0000
162009.03.18 07:49sell140.041.29980.00000.0000
172009.03.20 10:36sell150.051.35870.00000.0000
182009.03.20 14:42sell160.061.35990.00000.0000
192009.03.22 23:24sell170.071.36220.00000.0000
202009.03.23 08:56sell180.081.36380.00000.0000
212009.03.24 23:59close at stop180.081.34820.00000.000012.46112.48
222009.03.24 23:59close at stop170.071.34820.00000.00009.76122.24
232009.03.24 23:59close at stop160.061.34820.00000.00006.99129.22
242009.03.24 23:59close at stop150.051.34820.00000.00005.22134.45
252009.03.24 23:59close at stop140.041.34820.00000.0000-19.43115.02
262009.03.24 23:59close at stop130.031.34820.00000.0000-15.1899.84
272009.03.24 23:59close at stop120.021.34820.00000.0000-10.2889.56
282009.03.24 23:59close at stop110.081.34800.00000.000033.98123.55
292009.03.24 23:59close at stop100.071.34800.00000.000030.44153.98
302009.03.24 23:59close at stop90.061.34800.00000.000029.09183.07
312009.03.24 23:59close at stop80.051.34800.00000.000024.69207.76
322009.03.24 23:59close at stop70.041.34800.00000.000021.23228.99
332009.03.24 23:59close at stop60.041.34800.00000.000021.75250.74
342009.03.24 23:59close at stop40.021.34820.00000.0000-12.02238.72
352009.03.24 23:59close at stop30.021.34800.00000.000011.26249.97
362009.03.24 23:59close at stop10.011.34800.00000.00005.96255.93