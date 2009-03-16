Strategy Tester Report
PipMakerV9-1_LM
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 221)

SymbolEURGBPm (Euro vs Great Britain Pound )
Period1 Hour (H1) 2009.03.16 00:00 - 2009.03.24 23:00 (2009.03.16 - 2009.03.25)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersLotIncrease=true; Buy=true; Sell=true; smallestlotsize="0.1 = 1, 0.01 = 2"; SmallestLotSize=2; MaxLotSize=1; LotSize=0.01; LotIncrement=0.01; Multiplier=0; ProfitTarget=0.001; TrendProfitTarget=1; SafetyLevelPercentage=1; SafetyProfitTargetPercent=1; OpenOnTick=0; Spacing=8; TrendSpacing=8; CounterTrendMultiplier=1; CloseDelay=0; OrdersToClose=1; MinimumOrdersToCloseLosing=1; MaxMarginPercentage=15; TrendTimeFrame=15; TrendPeriods=150; CeaseTrading=false; RightSideLabel=true; LossManagement="What to do if things are going wrong"; AllowRecovery=true; MaxLoss=30; ExitAllTrades=true; StopTrading=true; PlaceRecoveryOrders=true; MaxRecoveryOrders=2; RecoveryTakeProfit=5; RecoveryStopLoss=200; RecoveryLotMultiplier=1; RecReverse=true;
Bars in test1167Ticks modelled145082Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit100.00
Total net profit23.17Gross profit127.00Gross loss-103.83
Profit factor1.22Expected payoff0.68
Absolute drawdown14.36Maximal drawdown62.09 (36.22%)Relative drawdown36.22% (62.09)
Total trades34Short positions (won %)22 (81.82%)Long positions (won %)12 (50.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)24 (70.59%)Loss trades (% of total)10 (29.41%)
Largestprofit trade19.10loss trade-27.39
Averageprofit trade5.29loss trade-10.38
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)10 (105.07)consecutive losses (loss in money)6 (-71.73)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)105.07 (10)consecutive loss (count of losses)-71.73 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.03.16 00:00sell10.010.92250.00000.0000
22009.03.16 01:03sell20.020.92160.00000.0000
32009.03.16 01:03close10.010.92200.00000.00000.08100.08
42009.03.16 02:13sell30.020.92070.00000.0000
52009.03.16 02:14close20.020.92110.00000.00000.15100.23
62009.03.16 03:00sell40.020.91980.00000.0000
72009.03.16 03:00close30.020.92020.00000.00000.15100.38
82009.03.16 04:00sell50.020.91890.00000.0000
92009.03.16 04:00close40.020.91930.00000.00000.14100.52
102009.03.16 05:39sell60.020.91980.00000.0000
112009.03.16 06:01close60.020.91930.00000.00000.14100.66
122009.03.16 06:11sell70.020.91980.00000.0000
132009.03.16 07:03close70.020.91930.00000.00000.14100.80
142009.03.16 07:14sell80.020.91980.00000.0000
152009.03.16 07:42close80.020.91930.00000.00000.14100.94
162009.03.16 08:00sell90.020.91800.00000.0000
172009.03.16 08:00close50.020.91840.00000.00000.14101.08
182009.03.16 09:00sell100.020.91710.00000.0000
192009.03.16 09:00close90.020.91750.00000.00000.15101.23
202009.03.16 10:00sell110.020.91590.00000.0000
212009.03.16 10:00close100.020.91610.00000.00000.30101.53
222009.03.16 11:00sell120.020.91780.00000.0000
232009.03.16 12:00sell130.030.91870.00000.0000
242009.03.16 13:00sell140.040.91960.00000.0000
252009.03.16 14:00sell150.050.92230.00000.0000
262009.03.16 15:00buy160.010.92370.00000.0000
272009.03.16 16:00buy170.020.92270.00000.0000
282009.03.16 20:45buy180.030.92180.00000.0000
292009.03.17 07:09buy190.040.92460.00000.0000
302009.03.17 08:00buy200.050.92550.00000.0000
312009.03.17 12:02buy210.060.92640.00000.0000
322009.03.17 13:02buy220.070.92730.00000.0000
332009.03.18 02:47buy230.080.92820.00000.0000
342009.03.18 07:52close110.020.93220.00000.0000-4.7796.76
352009.03.18 07:52close210.060.93190.00000.00004.81101.57
362009.03.18 07:52close120.020.93230.00000.0000-4.2497.33
372009.03.18 07:52close220.070.93200.00000.00004.79102.11
382009.03.18 07:52buy240.070.93220.00000.0000
392009.03.18 08:12buy250.080.93310.00000.0000
402009.03.18 08:53close130.030.93440.00000.0000-6.8995.22
412009.03.18 08:53close230.080.93410.00000.00006.89102.11
422009.03.18 09:17buy260.080.93400.00000.0000
432009.03.18 18:17close140.040.94730.00000.0000-16.2085.91
442009.03.18 18:17close250.080.94700.00000.000016.23102.14
452009.03.18 18:17close180.030.94720.00000.000011.11113.25
462009.03.18 18:17close200.050.94720.00000.000015.82129.07
472009.03.18 18:17buy270.060.94770.00000.0000
482009.03.19 16:15sell280.020.94000.00000.0000
492009.03.19 19:06sell290.030.94090.00000.0000
502009.03.19 21:47sell300.040.94180.00000.0000
512009.03.20 07:15sell310.050.94300.00000.0000
522009.03.24 09:31sell320.060.92140.00000.0000
532009.03.24 10:08sell330.070.92050.00000.0000
542009.03.24 11:18sell340.080.91950.00000.0000
552009.03.24 23:54close at stop340.080.91680.00000.00003.15132.22
562009.03.24 23:54close at stop330.070.91680.00000.00003.78136.00
572009.03.24 23:54close at stop320.060.91680.00000.00004.03140.03
582009.03.24 23:54close at stop310.050.91680.00000.000019.10159.13
592009.03.24 23:54close at stop300.040.91680.00000.000014.57173.70
602009.03.24 23:54close at stop290.030.91680.00000.000010.53184.23
612009.03.24 23:54close at stop280.020.91680.00000.00006.75190.99
622009.03.24 23:54close at stop270.060.91650.00000.0000-27.39163.59
632009.03.24 23:54close at stop260.080.91650.00000.0000-20.53143.07
642009.03.24 23:54close at stop240.070.91650.00000.0000-16.12126.94
652009.03.24 23:54close at stop190.040.91650.00000.0000-4.78122.17
662009.03.24 23:54close at stop170.020.91650.00000.0000-1.84120.33
672009.03.24 23:54close at stop160.010.91650.00000.0000-1.07119.26
682009.03.24 23:54close at stop150.050.91680.00000.00003.91123.17