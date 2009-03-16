Strategy Tester Report
PipMakerV9-1_LM
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 221)
|Symbol
|EURGBPm (Euro vs Great Britain Pound )
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2009.03.16 00:00 - 2009.03.24 23:00 (2009.03.16 - 2009.03.25)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|LotIncrease=true;
Buy=true;
Sell=true;
smallestlotsize="0.1 = 1, 0.01 = 2"; SmallestLotSize=2; MaxLotSize=1; LotSize=0.01; LotIncrement=0.01; Multiplier=0; ProfitTarget=0.001; TrendProfitTarget=1; SafetyLevelPercentage=1; SafetyProfitTargetPercent=1; OpenOnTick=0; Spacing=8; TrendSpacing=8; CounterTrendMultiplier=1; CloseDelay=0; OrdersToClose=1; MinimumOrdersToCloseLosing=1; MaxMarginPercentage=15; TrendTimeFrame=15; TrendPeriods=150; CeaseTrading=false;
RightSideLabel=true;
LossManagement="What to do if things are going wrong"; AllowRecovery=true;
MaxLoss=30; ExitAllTrades=true;
StopTrading=true;
PlaceRecoveryOrders=true;
MaxRecoveryOrders=2; RecoveryTakeProfit=5; RecoveryStopLoss=200; RecoveryLotMultiplier=1; RecReverse=true;
|Bars in test
|1167
|Ticks modelled
|145082
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|100.00
|Total net profit
|23.17
|Gross profit
|127.00
|Gross loss
|-103.83
|Profit factor
|1.22
|Expected payoff
|0.68
|Absolute drawdown
|14.36
|Maximal drawdown
|62.09 (36.22%)
|Relative drawdown
|36.22% (62.09)
|Total trades
|34
|Short positions (won %)
|22 (81.82%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|24 (70.59%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|10 (29.41%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|19.10
|loss trade
|-27.39
|Average
|profit trade
|5.29
|loss trade
|-10.38
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|10 (105.07)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-71.73)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|105.07 (10)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-71.73 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.03.16 00:00
|sell
|1
|0.01
|0.9225
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2009.03.16 01:03
|sell
|2
|0.02
|0.9216
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3
|2009.03.16 01:03
|close
|1
|0.01
|0.9220
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.08
|100.08
|4
|2009.03.16 02:13
|sell
|3
|0.02
|0.9207
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5
|2009.03.16 02:14
|close
|2
|0.02
|0.9211
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.15
|100.23
|6
|2009.03.16 03:00
|sell
|4
|0.02
|0.9198
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7
|2009.03.16 03:00
|close
|3
|0.02
|0.9202
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.15
|100.38
|8
|2009.03.16 04:00
|sell
|5
|0.02
|0.9189
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9
|2009.03.16 04:00
|close
|4
|0.02
|0.9193
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.14
|100.52
|10
|2009.03.16 05:39
|sell
|6
|0.02
|0.9198
|0.0000
|0.0000
|11
|2009.03.16 06:01
|close
|6
|0.02
|0.9193
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.14
|100.66
|12
|2009.03.16 06:11
|sell
|7
|0.02
|0.9198
|0.0000
|0.0000
|13
|2009.03.16 07:03
|close
|7
|0.02
|0.9193
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.14
|100.80
|14
|2009.03.16 07:14
|sell
|8
|0.02
|0.9198
|0.0000
|0.0000
|15
|2009.03.16 07:42
|close
|8
|0.02
|0.9193
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.14
|100.94
|16
|2009.03.16 08:00
|sell
|9
|0.02
|0.9180
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17
|2009.03.16 08:00
|close
|5
|0.02
|0.9184
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.14
|101.08
|18
|2009.03.16 09:00
|sell
|10
|0.02
|0.9171
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19
|2009.03.16 09:00
|close
|9
|0.02
|0.9175
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.15
|101.23
|20
|2009.03.16 10:00
|sell
|11
|0.02
|0.9159
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21
|2009.03.16 10:00
|close
|10
|0.02
|0.9161
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.30
|101.53
|22
|2009.03.16 11:00
|sell
|12
|0.02
|0.9178
|0.0000
|0.0000
|23
|2009.03.16 12:00
|sell
|13
|0.03
|0.9187
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2009.03.16 13:00
|sell
|14
|0.04
|0.9196
|0.0000
|0.0000
|25
|2009.03.16 14:00
|sell
|15
|0.05
|0.9223
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2009.03.16 15:00
|buy
|16
|0.01
|0.9237
|0.0000
|0.0000
|27
|2009.03.16 16:00
|buy
|17
|0.02
|0.9227
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2009.03.16 20:45
|buy
|18
|0.03
|0.9218
|0.0000
|0.0000
|29
|2009.03.17 07:09
|buy
|19
|0.04
|0.9246
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2009.03.17 08:00
|buy
|20
|0.05
|0.9255
|0.0000
|0.0000
|31
|2009.03.17 12:02
|buy
|21
|0.06
|0.9264
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32
|2009.03.17 13:02
|buy
|22
|0.07
|0.9273
|0.0000
|0.0000
|33
|2009.03.18 02:47
|buy
|23
|0.08
|0.9282
|0.0000
|0.0000
|34
|2009.03.18 07:52
|close
|11
|0.02
|0.9322
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.77
|96.76
|35
|2009.03.18 07:52
|close
|21
|0.06
|0.9319
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4.81
|101.57
|36
|2009.03.18 07:52
|close
|12
|0.02
|0.9323
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.24
|97.33
|37
|2009.03.18 07:52
|close
|22
|0.07
|0.9320
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4.79
|102.11
|38
|2009.03.18 07:52
|buy
|24
|0.07
|0.9322
|0.0000
|0.0000
|39
|2009.03.18 08:12
|buy
|25
|0.08
|0.9331
|0.0000
|0.0000
|40
|2009.03.18 08:53
|close
|13
|0.03
|0.9344
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-6.89
|95.22
|41
|2009.03.18 08:53
|close
|23
|0.08
|0.9341
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.89
|102.11
|42
|2009.03.18 09:17
|buy
|26
|0.08
|0.9340
|0.0000
|0.0000
|43
|2009.03.18 18:17
|close
|14
|0.04
|0.9473
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-16.20
|85.91
|44
|2009.03.18 18:17
|close
|25
|0.08
|0.9470
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16.23
|102.14
|45
|2009.03.18 18:17
|close
|18
|0.03
|0.9472
|0.0000
|0.0000
|11.11
|113.25
|46
|2009.03.18 18:17
|close
|20
|0.05
|0.9472
|0.0000
|0.0000
|15.82
|129.07
|47
|2009.03.18 18:17
|buy
|27
|0.06
|0.9477
|0.0000
|0.0000
|48
|2009.03.19 16:15
|sell
|28
|0.02
|0.9400
|0.0000
|0.0000
|49
|2009.03.19 19:06
|sell
|29
|0.03
|0.9409
|0.0000
|0.0000
|50
|2009.03.19 21:47
|sell
|30
|0.04
|0.9418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|51
|2009.03.20 07:15
|sell
|31
|0.05
|0.9430
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52
|2009.03.24 09:31
|sell
|32
|0.06
|0.9214
|0.0000
|0.0000
|53
|2009.03.24 10:08
|sell
|33
|0.07
|0.9205
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54
|2009.03.24 11:18
|sell
|34
|0.08
|0.9195
|0.0000
|0.0000
|55
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|34
|0.08
|0.9168
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3.15
|132.22
|56
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|33
|0.07
|0.9168
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3.78
|136.00
|57
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|32
|0.06
|0.9168
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4.03
|140.03
|58
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|31
|0.05
|0.9168
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19.10
|159.13
|59
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|30
|0.04
|0.9168
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14.57
|173.70
|60
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|29
|0.03
|0.9168
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10.53
|184.23
|61
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|28
|0.02
|0.9168
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.75
|190.99
|62
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|27
|0.06
|0.9165
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-27.39
|163.59
|63
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|26
|0.08
|0.9165
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-20.53
|143.07
|64
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|24
|0.07
|0.9165
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-16.12
|126.94
|65
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|19
|0.04
|0.9165
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.78
|122.17
|66
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|17
|0.02
|0.9165
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1.84
|120.33
|67
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|16
|0.01
|0.9165
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1.07
|119.26
|68
|2009.03.24 23:54
|close at stop
|15
|0.05
|0.9168
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3.91
|123.17