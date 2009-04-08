Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4609125
|Name: Funyoo
|Currency: USD
|2009 April 9, 18:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7406598
|2009.04.08 10:53
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|7406900
|2009.04.08 11:08
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3194
|1.3146
|1.3243
|2009.04.08 13:44
|1.3243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|490.00
|7406989
|2009.04.08 11:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1479
|1.1498
|1.1467
|2009.04.08 12:02
|1.1467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.65
|7408395
|2009.04.08 12:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|131.89
|130.94
|132.38
|2009.04.08 13:40
|132.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|490.05
|7408408
|2009.04.08 12:13
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|99.87
|99.45
|99.97
|2009.04.08 13:40
|99.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.03
|7408417
|2009.04.08 12:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1488
|1.1517
|1.1467
|2009.04.08 13:40
|1.1467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|183.13
|7410571
|2009.04.08 13:35
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|146.91
|146.40
|147.64
|2009.04.08 14:39
|146.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7416683
|2009.04.08 16:58
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3258
|1.3282
|1.3231
|2009.04.08 17:05
|1.3231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|7417232
|2009.04.08 17:09
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|100.18
|100.35
|99.97
|2009.04.08 17:25
|100.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.98
|7417236
|2009.04.08 17:09
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3240
|1.3273
|1.3231
|2009.04.08 17:20
|1.3231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|7417240
|2009.04.08 17:09
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2360
|1.2335
|1.2393
|2009.04.08 17:21
|1.2393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|266.28
|7417250
|2009.04.08 17:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|132.69
|133.15
|132.38
|2009.04.08 17:21
|132.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|309.66
|7417263
|2009.04.08 17:10
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|146.85
|147.64
|146.40
|2009.04.08 17:25
|146.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|259.95
|7419105
|2009.04.08 18:13
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.4664
|1.4635
|1.4699
|2009.04.08 18:36
|1.4668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7419120
|2009.04.08 18:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1478
|1.1498
|1.1473
|2009.04.08 18:40
|1.1473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.58
|7421188
|2009.04.08 19:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|99.79
|99.97
|99.74
|2009.04.08 19:38
|99.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7435718
|2009.04.09 11:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3306
|1.3323
|1.3245
|2009.04.09 11:22
|1.3291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|7435745
|2009.04.09 11:09
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1442
|1.1426
|1.1465
|2009.04.09 11:22
|1.1451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.60
|7435757
|2009.04.09 11:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|133.25
|133.52
|132.39
|2009.04.09 11:22
|132.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|289.92
|7437406
|2009.04.09 12:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3298
|1.3323
|1.3245
|2009.04.09 12:06
|1.3323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-250.00
|7437592
|2009.04.09 12:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|132.97
|133.52
|132.39
|2009.04.09 12:32
|132.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.01
|7439200
|2009.04.09 12:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3290
|1.3307
|1.3245
|2009.04.09 12:43
|1.3270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|7439205
|2009.04.09 12:39
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2343
|1.2306
|1.2377
|2009.04.09 12:43
|1.2353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.95
|7439256
|2009.04.09 12:39
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|132.85
|133.47
|132.39
|2009.04.09 12:46
|133.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-219.69
|7440331
|2009.04.09 13:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3290
|1.3307
|1.3245
|2009.04.09 13:27
|1.3278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|7440336
|2009.04.09 13:11
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|100.09
|100.25
|99.97
|2009.04.09 13:27
|100.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.93
|7440342
|2009.04.09 13:11
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2345
|1.2317
|1.2377
|2009.04.09 13:27
|1.2345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7440352
|2009.04.09 13:12
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|133.04
|133.47
|132.39
|2009.04.09 13:27
|132.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.91
|7440362
|2009.04.09 13:12
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|146.70
|146.95
|146.24
|2009.04.09 13:25
|146.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-249.63
|7440862
|2009.04.09 13:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.4689
|1.4667
|1.4698
|2009.04.09 13:47
|1.4667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-220.00
|7440875
|2009.04.09 13:43
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|100.10
|100.25
|99.97
|2009.04.09 14:00
|100.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.98
|7440964
|2009.04.09 13:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3277
|1.3307
|1.3245
|2009.04.09 14:02
|1.3281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|7440968
|2009.04.09 13:47
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1479
|1.1465
|1.1507
|2009.04.09 13:57
|1.1465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-122.11
|7440976
|2009.04.09 13:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2360
|1.2317
|1.2377
|2009.04.09 14:17
|1.2355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.47
|7440981
|2009.04.09 13:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|132.95
|133.52
|132.39
|2009.04.09 14:00
|132.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.97
|7441353
|2009.04.09 14:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.4677
|1.4656
|1.4698
|2009.04.09 14:08
|1.4656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|7441393
|2009.04.09 14:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|132.81
|133.42
|132.39
|2009.04.09 14:17
|132.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.97
|7441866
|2009.04.09 14:22
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3257
|1.3307
|1.3245
|2009.04.09 14:29
|1.3247
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|7441870
|2009.04.09 14:22
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1491
|1.1465
|1.1505
|2009.04.09 14:29
|1.1505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.69
|7441927
|2009.04.09 14:23
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2359
|1.2312
|1.2377
|2009.04.09 14:31
|1.2341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-145.86
|7441935
|2009.04.09 14:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|132.56
|133.42
|132.39
|2009.04.09 14:31
|132.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.92
|7441948
|2009.04.09 14:24
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|146.49
|146.95
|146.25
|2009.04.09 14:29
|146.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.99
|7442911
|2009.04.09 15:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3267
|1.3245
|1.3307
|2009.04.09 15:04
|1.3270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 600.69
|Closed P/L:
|2 600.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 600.69
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|102 600.69
|Equity:
|102 600.69
|Free Margin:
|102 600.69
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 198.30
|Gross Loss:
|1 597.61
|Total Net Profit:
|2 600.69
|Profit Factor:
|2.63
|Expected Payoff:
|61.92
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|882.00 (0.85%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.85% (882.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|42
|Short Positions (won %):
|26 (76.92%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (68.75%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|31 (73.81%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (26.19%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|490.05
|loss trade:
|-250.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|135.43
|loss trade:
|-145.24
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|18 (3 335.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-469.32)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 335.83 (18)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-469.32 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2