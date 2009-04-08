Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4609125 Name: Funyoo Currency: USD 2009 April 9, 18:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
74065982009.04.08 10:53balanceDeposit100 000.00
74069002009.04.08 11:08buy1.00eurusd1.31941.31461.32432009.04.08 13:441.32430.000.000.00490.00
74069892009.04.08 11:13sell1.00usdchf1.14791.14981.14672009.04.08 12:021.14670.000.000.00104.65
74083952009.04.08 12:12buy1.00eurjpy131.89130.94132.382009.04.08 13:40132.380.000.000.00490.05
74084082009.04.08 12:13buy1.00usdjpy99.8799.4599.972009.04.08 13:4099.970.000.000.00100.03
74084172009.04.08 12:13sell1.00usdchf1.14881.15171.14672009.04.08 13:401.14670.000.000.00183.13
74105712009.04.08 13:35buy1.00gbpjpy146.91146.40147.642009.04.08 14:39146.910.000.000.000.00
74166832009.04.08 16:58sell1.00eurusd1.32581.32821.32312009.04.08 17:051.32310.000.000.00270.00
74172322009.04.08 17:09sell1.00usdjpy100.18100.3599.972009.04.08 17:25100.010.000.000.00169.98
74172362009.04.08 17:09sell1.00eurusd1.32401.32731.32312009.04.08 17:201.32310.000.000.0090.00
74172402009.04.08 17:09buy1.00usdcad1.23601.23351.23932009.04.08 17:211.23930.000.000.00266.28
74172502009.04.08 17:10sell1.00eurjpy132.69133.15132.382009.04.08 17:21132.380.000.000.00309.66
74172632009.04.08 17:10sell1.00gbpjpy146.85147.64146.402009.04.08 17:25146.590.000.000.00259.95
74191052009.04.08 18:13buy1.00gbpusd1.46641.46351.46992009.04.08 18:361.46680.000.000.0040.00
74191202009.04.08 18:13sell1.00usdchf1.14781.14981.14732009.04.08 18:401.14730.000.000.0043.58
74211882009.04.08 19:24sell1.00usdjpy99.7999.9799.742009.04.08 19:3899.790.000.000.000.00
74357182009.04.09 11:07sell1.00eurusd1.33061.33231.32452009.04.09 11:221.32910.000.000.00150.00
74357452009.04.09 11:09buy1.00usdchf1.14421.14261.14652009.04.09 11:221.14510.000.000.0078.60
74357572009.04.09 11:10sell1.00eurjpy133.25133.52132.392009.04.09 11:22132.960.000.000.00289.92
74374062009.04.09 12:01sell1.00eurusd1.32981.33231.32452009.04.09 12:061.33230.000.000.00-250.00
74375922009.04.09 12:04sell1.00eurjpy132.97133.52132.392009.04.09 12:32132.920.000.000.0050.01
74392002009.04.09 12:38sell1.00eurusd1.32901.33071.32452009.04.09 12:431.32700.000.000.00200.00
74392052009.04.09 12:39buy1.00usdcad1.23431.23061.23772009.04.09 12:431.23530.000.000.0080.95
74392562009.04.09 12:39sell1.00eurjpy132.85133.47132.392009.04.09 12:46133.070.000.000.00-219.69
74403312009.04.09 13:11sell1.00eurusd1.32901.33071.32452009.04.09 13:271.32780.000.000.00120.00
74403362009.04.09 13:11sell1.00usdjpy100.09100.2599.972009.04.09 13:27100.140.000.000.00-49.93
74403422009.04.09 13:11buy1.00usdcad1.23451.23171.23772009.04.09 13:271.23450.000.000.000.00
74403522009.04.09 13:12sell1.00eurjpy133.04133.47132.392009.04.09 13:27132.980.000.000.0059.91
74403622009.04.09 13:12sell1.00gbpjpy146.70146.95146.242009.04.09 13:25146.950.000.000.00-249.63
74408622009.04.09 13:42buy1.00gbpusd1.46891.46671.46982009.04.09 13:471.46670.000.000.00-220.00
74408752009.04.09 13:43sell1.00usdjpy100.10100.2599.972009.04.09 14:00100.080.000.000.0019.98
74409642009.04.09 13:47sell1.00eurusd1.32771.33071.32452009.04.09 14:021.32810.000.000.00-40.00
74409682009.04.09 13:47buy1.00usdchf1.14791.14651.15072009.04.09 13:571.14650.000.000.00-122.11
74409762009.04.09 13:48buy1.00usdcad1.23601.23171.23772009.04.09 14:171.23550.000.000.00-40.47
74409812009.04.09 13:48sell1.00eurjpy132.95133.52132.392009.04.09 14:00132.910.000.000.0039.97
74413532009.04.09 14:01buy1.00gbpusd1.46771.46561.46982009.04.09 14:081.46560.000.000.00-210.00
74413932009.04.09 14:03sell1.00eurjpy132.81133.42132.392009.04.09 14:17132.780.000.000.0029.97
74418662009.04.09 14:22sell1.00eurusd1.32571.33071.32452009.04.09 14:291.32470.000.000.00100.00
74418702009.04.09 14:22buy1.00usdchf1.14911.14651.15052009.04.09 14:291.15050.000.000.00121.69
74419272009.04.09 14:23buy1.00usdcad1.23591.23121.23772009.04.09 14:311.23410.000.000.00-145.86
74419352009.04.09 14:23sell1.00eurjpy132.56133.42132.392009.04.09 14:31132.610.000.000.00-49.92
74419482009.04.09 14:24sell1.00gbpjpy146.49146.95146.252009.04.09 14:29146.480.000.000.009.99
74429112009.04.09 15:02buy1.00eurusd1.32671.32451.33072009.04.09 15:041.32700.000.000.0030.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 600.69
Closed P/L: 2 600.69
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 600.69 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 102 600.69 Equity: 102 600.69 Free Margin: 102 600.69
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 198.30 Gross Loss: 1 597.61 Total Net Profit: 2 600.69
Profit Factor: 2.63 Expected Payoff: 61.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 882.00 (0.85%) Relative Drawdown: 0.85% (882.00)
 
Total Trades: 42 Short Positions (won %): 26 (76.92%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (68.75%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 31 (73.81%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (26.19%)
Largest profit trade: 490.05 loss trade: -250.00
Average profit trade: 135.43 loss trade: -145.24
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 18 (3 335.83) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-469.32)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 335.83 (18) consecutive loss (count): -469.32 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2