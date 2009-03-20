|Account: 1045694
|Name: er
|Currency: USD
|2009 March 20, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3327687
|2009.03.20 18:11
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|3327816
|2009.03.20 18:21
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9389
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.03.20 18:21
|0.9385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.37
|3327817
|2009.03.20 18:21
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9389
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.03.20 18:21
|0.9385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.37
|3327819
|2009.03.20 18:21
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9389
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.03.20 18:21
|0.9385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.38
|3327848
|2009.03.20 18:25
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9381
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.03.20 18:25
|0.9377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.37
|3327849
|2009.03.20 18:25
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9381
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.03.20 18:25
|0.9376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.72
|3327850
|2009.03.20 18:25
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9379
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.03.20 18:25
|0.9375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.59
|Closed P/L:
|-108.59
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-108.59
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 891.41
|Equity:
|2 891.41
|Free Margin:
|2 891.41
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|108.59
|Total Net Profit:
|-108.59
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-18.10
|Absolute Drawdown:
|108.59
|Maximal Drawdown:
|108.59 (3.62%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.62% (108.59)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-21.72
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-18.10
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-108.59)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-108.59 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|6