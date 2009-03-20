FX Clearing Group, Inc.

Account: 1045694 Name: er Currency: USD 2009 March 20, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33276872009.03.20 18:11balanceDeposit3 000.00
33278162009.03.20 18:21buy0.30eurgbp0.93890.00000.00002009.03.20 18:210.93850.000.000.00-17.37
33278172009.03.20 18:21buy0.30eurgbp0.93890.00000.00002009.03.20 18:210.93850.000.000.00-17.37
33278192009.03.20 18:21buy0.30eurgbp0.93890.00000.00002009.03.20 18:210.93850.000.000.00-17.38
33278482009.03.20 18:25buy0.30eurgbp0.93810.00000.00002009.03.20 18:250.93770.000.000.00-17.37
33278492009.03.20 18:25buy0.30eurgbp0.93810.00000.00002009.03.20 18:250.93760.000.000.00-21.72
33278502009.03.20 18:25buy0.30eurgbp0.93790.00000.00002009.03.20 18:250.93750.000.000.00-17.38
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -108.59
Closed P/L: -108.59
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -108.59 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 891.41 Equity: 2 891.41 Free Margin: 2 891.41
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 108.59 Total Net Profit: -108.59
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -18.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 108.59 Maximal Drawdown: 108.59 (3.62%) Relative Drawdown: 3.62% (108.59)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -21.72
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -18.10
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-108.59)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -108.59 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 6