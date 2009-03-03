Tadawulfx
|Account: 99927413
|Name: Wromek
|Currency: USD
|2009 March 3, 19:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|536390
|2009.03.03 12:33
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.6403
|0.6425
|0.6398
|2009.03.03 13:25
|0.6425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|536318
|2009.03.03 12:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8973
|0.9004
|0.8963
|2009.03.03 13:05
|0.8978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.02
|536292
|2009.03.03 12:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|123.31
|123.26
|122.95
|2009.03.03 12:51
|122.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.85
|536247
|2009.03.03 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|137.29
|137.26
|136.96
|2009.03.03 12:36
|136.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.78
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.61
|Closed P/L:
|41.61
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|41.61
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 267.28
|Equity:
|1 267.28
|Free Margin:
|1 267.28