Tadawulfx

Account: 99927413 Name: Wromek Currency: USD 2009 March 3, 19:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5363902009.03.03 12:33sell0.10audusd0.64030.64250.63982009.03.03 13:250.64250.000.000.00-22.00
5363182009.03.03 12:24sell0.10eurgbp0.89730.90040.89632009.03.03 13:050.89780.000.000.00-7.02
5362922009.03.03 12:19sell0.10eurjpy123.31123.26122.952009.03.03 12:51122.950.000.000.0036.85
5362472009.03.03 12:00sell0.10gbpjpy137.29137.26136.962009.03.03 12:36136.960.000.000.0033.78
  0.00 0.00 0.00 41.61
Closed P/L: 41.61
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 41.61 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 267.28 Equity: 1 267.28 Free Margin: 1 267.28