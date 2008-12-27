Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 5400731 Name: LSMA EA v1.1 Currency: USD 2009 February 27, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
421174182008.12.27 21:13balanceDeposit50 000.00
459662242009.01.14 00:00sell1.00gbpusd1.45140.00000.00002009.01.27 00:001.39710.000.0024.705 430.00
495872272009.01.27 00:00buy1.00gbpusd1.39710.00000.00002009.02.11 00:001.45560.000.0021.955 850.00
538115302009.02.11 00:00sell1.00gbpusd1.45590.00000.00002009.02.22 23:001.44010.000.00-118.801 580.00
  0.00 0.00 -72.15 12 860.00
Closed P/L: 12 787.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
564653852009.02.22 23:00buy1.00gbpusd1.44060.00000.0000 1.43140.000.0011.40-920.00
  0.00 0.00 11.40 -920.00
 Floating P/L: -908.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 12 787.85 Floating P/L: -908.60 Margin: 500.00
Balance: 62 787.85 Equity: 61 879.25 Free Margin: 61 379.25
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12 787.85 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 12 787.85
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 4262.62  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 5 871.95 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 4 262.62 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (12 787.85) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 12 787.85 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0