|Account: 5400731
|Name: LSMA EA v1.1
|Currency: USD
|2009 February 27, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|42117418
|2008.12.27 21:13
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|45966224
|2009.01.14 00:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.4514
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.27 00:00
|1.3971
|0.00
|0.00
|24.70
|5 430.00
|49587227
|2009.01.27 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.3971
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.02.11 00:00
|1.4556
|0.00
|0.00
|21.95
|5 850.00
|53811530
|2009.02.11 00:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.4559
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.02.22 23:00
|1.4401
|0.00
|0.00
|-118.80
|1 580.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.15
|12 860.00
|Closed P/L:
|12 787.85
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|56465385
|2009.02.22 23:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.4406
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4314
|0.00
|0.00
|11.40
|-920.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.40
|-920.00
|Floating P/L:
|-908.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|12 787.85
|Floating P/L:
|-908.60
|Margin:
|500.00
|Balance:
|62 787.85
|Equity:
|61 879.25
|Free Margin:
|61 379.25
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|12 787.85
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|12 787.85
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|4262.62
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5 871.95
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|4 262.62
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (12 787.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|12 787.85 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0