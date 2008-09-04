Strategy Tester Report
Your_Lucky_EURGBP_v2
Tadawulfx-Live (Build 220)

SymbolEURGBP (Euro vs Great Britain Pound )
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2008.09.04 00:00 - 2009.02.03 23:45 (2008.09.04 - 2009.02.04)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersExpert_Name="Your_Lucky_v2"; CloseAll_NOW=false; StopAfterLastTrade=false; TargetEquity=99900000; OpenHour=21; CloseHour=5; LotsOptimized=false; Auto_LotsDecimal=true; LotsDecimal=1; Risk=50; Lots=0.6; MaxLots=20; AutoRange_SL=true; StopLoss=13; SL_OutSession=1; AutoRange_TP=true; AccountProfitClose=true; TakeProfit=6; Range_OP=3; OPFromFractal=7; PriceFromMid=6; MinuteforNextOP=1; MinuteForClose=1; Slippage=3; MaxSpread=5; Use_Damiani_Filter=true; Time_Opened_Expire=true; Hidden_TP=true; Hidden_SL=true; Hide_ALL=true; TradeOnFriday=true; CloseOnFriday=false; MaxTrades=5; MaxTradePerBar=2; MaxTradePerPosition=3; IMA_PERIOD=11; MA_AngleZero_PERIOD=14; i_Trend_Level=0.0015; Magic=777777; LimitTime_1=60; LimitTime_2=140; LimitTime_3=170; LimitTime_4=200; LimitTime_5=240; pips_1=3; pips_2=2; pips_3=0; pips_4=1; pips_5=4; RangeD_Min=80; Per_RangeD_Avg=3; Per_RangeD_SL=3.5; Per_RangeD_SL_Out=4; Per_RangeD_TP=20; created_by="_rdb_ : 28 Desember 2008"; Need_Donation="Abdul Rahman"; PayPal="abdulrahman_maros@yahoo.com"; Bank_Wire="BCA : 7990026640"; LibertyReserve="U7067895";
Bars in test11079Ticks modelled1247138Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1600.00
Total net profit-541.34Gross profit372.67Gross loss-914.01
Profit factor0.41Expected payoff-41.64
Absolute drawdown541.34Maximal drawdown931.75 (46.81%)Relative drawdown46.81% (931.75)
Total trades13Short positions (won %)11 (72.73%)Long positions (won %)2 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)10 (76.92%)Loss trades (% of total)3 (23.08%)
Largestprofit trade44.37loss trade-337.21
Averageprofit trade37.27loss trade-304.67
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)10 (372.67)consecutive losses (loss in money)3 (-914.01)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)372.67 (10)consecutive loss (count of losses)-914.01 (3)
Averageconsecutive wins10consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.09.04 01:03sell10.600.81710.00000.0000
22008.09.04 01:12close10.600.81670.00000.000035.491635.49
32008.09.04 03:06buy20.600.81700.00000.0000
42008.09.04 03:19buy30.600.81660.00000.0000
52008.09.04 03:55close30.600.81710.00000.000044.351679.84
62008.09.04 04:08close20.600.81730.00000.000026.621706.46
72008.09.04 23:35sell40.600.81060.00000.0000
82008.09.04 23:36close40.600.81010.00000.000044.371750.83
92008.09.04 23:38sell50.600.81060.00000.0000
102008.09.04 23:43close50.600.81020.00000.000035.491786.32
112008.09.04 23:45sell60.600.81020.00000.0000
122008.09.04 23:50close60.600.80980.00000.000035.501821.82
132008.09.05 00:51sell70.600.81030.00000.0000
142008.09.05 00:54close70.600.80990.00000.000035.491857.31
152008.09.05 01:10sell80.600.81030.00000.0000
162008.09.05 01:35sell90.600.81080.00000.0000
172008.09.05 01:37close90.600.81040.00000.000035.491892.80
182008.09.05 01:42sell100.600.81070.00000.0000
192008.09.05 01:46sell110.600.81110.00000.0000
202008.09.05 01:48close110.600.81060.00000.000044.371937.17
212008.09.05 01:53sell120.600.81100.00000.0000
222008.09.05 01:57close120.600.81060.00000.000035.501972.67
232008.09.05 02:11sell130.600.81100.00000.0000
242008.09.05 03:50close at stop130.600.81410.00000.0000-275.091697.58
252008.09.05 03:50close at stop100.600.81410.00000.0000-301.711395.87
262008.09.05 03:50close at stop80.600.81410.00000.0000-337.211058.66