Strategy Tester Report
Your_Lucky_EURGBP_v2
Tadawulfx-Live (Build 220)
|Symbol
|EURGBP (Euro vs Great Britain Pound )
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2008.09.04 00:00 - 2009.02.03 23:45 (2008.09.04 - 2009.02.04)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Expert_Name="Your_Lucky_v2"; CloseAll_NOW=false;
StopAfterLastTrade=false;
TargetEquity=99900000; OpenHour=21; CloseHour=5; LotsOptimized=false;
Auto_LotsDecimal=true;
LotsDecimal=1; Risk=50; Lots=0.6; MaxLots=20; AutoRange_SL=true;
StopLoss=13; SL_OutSession=1; AutoRange_TP=true;
AccountProfitClose=true;
TakeProfit=6; Range_OP=3; OPFromFractal=7; PriceFromMid=6; MinuteforNextOP=1; MinuteForClose=1; Slippage=3; MaxSpread=5; Use_Damiani_Filter=true;
Time_Opened_Expire=true;
Hidden_TP=true;
Hidden_SL=true;
Hide_ALL=true;
TradeOnFriday=true;
CloseOnFriday=false;
MaxTrades=5; MaxTradePerBar=2; MaxTradePerPosition=3; IMA_PERIOD=11; MA_AngleZero_PERIOD=14; i_Trend_Level=0.0015; Magic=777777; LimitTime_1=60; LimitTime_2=140; LimitTime_3=170; LimitTime_4=200; LimitTime_5=240; pips_1=3; pips_2=2; pips_3=0; pips_4=1; pips_5=4; RangeD_Min=80; Per_RangeD_Avg=3; Per_RangeD_SL=3.5; Per_RangeD_SL_Out=4; Per_RangeD_TP=20; created_by="_rdb_ : 28 Desember 2008"; Need_Donation="Abdul Rahman"; PayPal="abdulrahman_maros@yahoo.com"; Bank_Wire="BCA : 7990026640"; LibertyReserve="U7067895";
|Bars in test
|11079
|Ticks modelled
|1247138
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1600.00
|Total net profit
|-541.34
|Gross profit
|372.67
|Gross loss
|-914.01
|Profit factor
|0.41
|Expected payoff
|-41.64
|Absolute drawdown
|541.34
|Maximal drawdown
|931.75 (46.81%)
|Relative drawdown
|46.81% (931.75)
|Total trades
|13
|Short positions (won %)
|11 (72.73%)
|Long positions (won %)
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|10 (76.92%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|3 (23.08%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|44.37
|loss trade
|-337.21
|Average
|profit trade
|37.27
|loss trade
|-304.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|10 (372.67)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-914.01)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|372.67 (10)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-914.01 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|10
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.09.04 01:03
|sell
|1
|0.60
|0.8171
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2008.09.04 01:12
|close
|1
|0.60
|0.8167
|0.0000
|0.0000
|35.49
|1635.49
|3
|2008.09.04 03:06
|buy
|2
|0.60
|0.8170
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2008.09.04 03:19
|buy
|3
|0.60
|0.8166
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5
|2008.09.04 03:55
|close
|3
|0.60
|0.8171
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44.35
|1679.84
|6
|2008.09.04 04:08
|close
|2
|0.60
|0.8173
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26.62
|1706.46
|7
|2008.09.04 23:35
|sell
|4
|0.60
|0.8106
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2008.09.04 23:36
|close
|4
|0.60
|0.8101
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44.37
|1750.83
|9
|2008.09.04 23:38
|sell
|5
|0.60
|0.8106
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2008.09.04 23:43
|close
|5
|0.60
|0.8102
|0.0000
|0.0000
|35.49
|1786.32
|11
|2008.09.04 23:45
|sell
|6
|0.60
|0.8102
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2008.09.04 23:50
|close
|6
|0.60
|0.8098
|0.0000
|0.0000
|35.50
|1821.82
|13
|2008.09.05 00:51
|sell
|7
|0.60
|0.8103
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2008.09.05 00:54
|close
|7
|0.60
|0.8099
|0.0000
|0.0000
|35.49
|1857.31
|15
|2008.09.05 01:10
|sell
|8
|0.60
|0.8103
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2008.09.05 01:35
|sell
|9
|0.60
|0.8108
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17
|2008.09.05 01:37
|close
|9
|0.60
|0.8104
|0.0000
|0.0000
|35.49
|1892.80
|18
|2008.09.05 01:42
|sell
|10
|0.60
|0.8107
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19
|2008.09.05 01:46
|sell
|11
|0.60
|0.8111
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2008.09.05 01:48
|close
|11
|0.60
|0.8106
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44.37
|1937.17
|21
|2008.09.05 01:53
|sell
|12
|0.60
|0.8110
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2008.09.05 01:57
|close
|12
|0.60
|0.8106
|0.0000
|0.0000
|35.50
|1972.67
|23
|2008.09.05 02:11
|sell
|13
|0.60
|0.8110
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2008.09.05 03:50
|close at stop
|13
|0.60
|0.8141
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-275.09
|1697.58
|25
|2008.09.05 03:50
|close at stop
|10
|0.60
|0.8141
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-301.71
|1395.87
|26
|2008.09.05 03:50
|close at stop
|8
|0.60
|0.8141
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-337.21
|1058.66