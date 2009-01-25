|Account: 2251988
|Name: Robert Hoffman
|Currency: USD
|2009 February 5, 21:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|139536519
|2009.01.25 19:44
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|139561875
|2009.01.26 02:41
|buy
|0.50
|audusdm
|0.6540
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.26 10:30
|0.6565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.50
|139563879
|2009.01.26 03:05
|buy
|0.50
|eurusdm
|1.2912
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.26 12:30
|1.3003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.50
|139604194
|2009.01.26 08:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpym
|88.88
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.01.27 00:30
|89.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|29.08
|139683707
|2009.01.26 15:44
|sell
|0.50
|eurgbpm
|0.9422
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.27 08:30
|0.9334
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|62.48
|139774518
|2009.01.27 02:30
|buy
|0.50
|eurusdm
|1.3181
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.27 03:00
|1.3244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.50
|139781123
|2009.01.27 02:53
|sell
|0.50
|usdchfm
|1.1362
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.29 12:00
|1.1482
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|-52.26
|139858442
|2009.01.27 10:12
|buy
|0.50
|usdcadm
|1.2243
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.27 11:30
|1.2260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.93
|139904972
|2009.01.27 14:00
|buy
|0.50
|nzdusdm
|0.5299
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.28 07:00
|0.5308
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|4.50
|139958423
|2009.01.27 19:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdcadm
|1.2260
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.29 04:01
|1.2188
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-29.54
|140063259
|2009.01.28 07:13
|sell
|0.50
|nzdusdm
|0.5292
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.28 20:30
|0.5193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.50
|140324254
|2009.01.29 13:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdcadm
|1.2176
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.29 18:00
|1.2215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.96
|140404416
|2009.01.29 23:41
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpym
|89.88
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.02.02 04:00
|89.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|15.63
|140740154
|2009.02.02 21:00
|buy
|0.50
|audusdm
|0.6325
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.02.03 02:30
|0.6376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|25.50
|140751976
|2009.02.03 00:00
|buy
|0.50
|nzdusdm
|0.5030
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.02.03 02:30
|0.5093
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.50
|140754629
|2009.02.03 00:30
|buy
|0.50
|eurusdm
|1.2831
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.02.03 16:30
|1.3031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|140773907
|2009.02.03 03:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdcadm
|1.2429
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.02.03 09:30
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.60
|140804929
|2009.02.03 08:00
|buy
|0.50
|nzdusdm
|0.5065
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.02.03 16:30
|0.5130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.50
|140817383
|2009.02.03 10:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurgbpm
|0.9027
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.02.04 07:00
|0.9071
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|31.60
|140931731
|2009.02.03 23:30
|sell
|0.60
|usdjpym
|89.35
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.02.05 03:30
|89.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|4.70
|140951493
|2009.02.04 02:23
|buy
|0.60
|gbpjpym
|129.08
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.02.05 16:00
|131.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|192.15
|140954287
|2009.02.04 03:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusdm
|1.4396
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.02.05 15:30
|1.4655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|129.50
|140972622
|2009.02.04 06:56
|sell
|0.50
|nzdusdm
|0.5101
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.02.04 11:30
|0.5034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.50
|140978634
|2009.02.04 07:24
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpym
|116.08
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.02.04 09:30
|115.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.43
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.42
|845.76
|Closed P/L:
|842.34
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|141109216
|2009.02.04 22:25
|buy
|0.60
|nzdusdm
|0.5107
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.5147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|141134872
|2009.02.05 05:19
|sell
|0.60
|eurchfm
|1.4887
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.03
|Floating P/L:
|-18.03
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|842.34
|Floating P/L:
|-18.03
|Margin:
|60.00
|Balance:
|3 842.34
|Equity:
|3 824.31
|Free Margin:
|3 764.31
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|925.85
|Gross Loss:
|83.51
|Total Net Profit:
|842.34
|Profit Factor:
|11.09
|Expected Payoff:
|36.62
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|83.51 (2.58%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.58% (83.51)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (93.75%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (91.30%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (8.70%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|191.63
|loss trade:
|-53.10
|Average
|profit trade:
|44.09
|loss trade:
|-41.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (684.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-83.51)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|684.38 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-83.51 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|2