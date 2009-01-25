Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2251988 Name: Robert Hoffman Currency: USD 2009 February 5, 21:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1395365192009.01.25 19:44balanceDeposit3 000.00
1395618752009.01.26 02:41buy0.50audusdm0.65400.00000.00002009.01.26 10:300.65650.000.000.0012.50
1395638792009.01.26 03:05buy0.50eurusdm1.29120.00000.00002009.01.26 12:301.30030.000.000.0045.50
1396041942009.01.26 08:30buy0.50usdjpym88.880.000.002009.01.27 00:3089.400.000.00-0.2029.08
1396837072009.01.26 15:44sell0.50eurgbpm0.94220.00000.00002009.01.27 08:300.93340.000.00-0.2962.48
1397745182009.01.27 02:30buy0.50eurusdm1.31810.00000.00002009.01.27 03:001.32440.000.000.0031.50
1397811232009.01.27 02:53sell0.50usdchfm1.13620.00000.00002009.01.29 12:001.14820.000.00-0.84-52.26
1398584422009.01.27 10:12buy0.50usdcadm1.22430.00000.00002009.01.27 11:301.22600.000.000.006.93
1399049722009.01.27 14:00buy0.50nzdusdm0.52990.00000.00002009.01.28 07:000.53080.000.00-0.034.50
1399584232009.01.27 19:00buy0.50usdcadm1.22600.00000.00002009.01.29 04:011.21880.000.00-0.87-29.54
1400632592009.01.28 07:13sell0.50nzdusdm0.52920.00000.00002009.01.28 20:300.51930.000.000.0049.50
1403242542009.01.29 13:00buy0.50usdcadm1.21760.00000.00002009.01.29 18:001.22150.000.000.0015.96
1404044162009.01.29 23:41sell0.50usdjpym89.880.000.002009.02.02 04:0089.600.000.00-0.2015.63
1407401542009.02.02 21:00buy0.50audusdm0.63250.00000.00002009.02.03 02:300.63760.000.000.2325.50
1407519762009.02.03 00:00buy0.50nzdusdm0.50300.00000.00002009.02.03 02:300.50930.000.000.0031.50
1407546292009.02.03 00:30buy0.50eurusdm1.28310.00000.00002009.02.03 16:301.30310.000.000.00100.00
1407739072009.02.03 03:30buy0.50usdcadm1.24290.00000.00002009.02.03 09:301.24980.000.000.0027.60
1408049292009.02.03 08:00buy0.50nzdusdm0.50650.00000.00002009.02.03 16:300.51300.000.000.0032.50
1408173832009.02.03 10:00buy0.50eurgbpm0.90270.00000.00002009.02.04 07:000.90710.000.00-0.2931.60
1409317312009.02.03 23:30sell0.60usdjpym89.350.000.002009.02.05 03:3089.280.000.00-0.704.70
1409514932009.02.04 02:23buy0.60gbpjpym129.080.000.002009.02.05 16:00131.970.000.00-0.52192.15
1409542872009.02.04 03:00buy0.50gbpusdm1.43960.00000.00002009.02.05 15:301.46550.000.000.29129.50
1409726222009.02.04 06:56sell0.50nzdusdm0.51010.00000.00002009.02.04 11:300.50340.000.000.0033.50
1409786342009.02.04 07:24sell0.50eurjpym116.080.000.002009.02.04 09:30115.270.000.000.0045.43
  0.00 0.00 -3.42 845.76
Closed P/L: 842.34
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1411092162009.02.04 22:25buy0.60nzdusdm0.51070.00000.0000 0.51470.000.000.0024.00
1411348722009.02.05 05:19sell0.60eurchfm1.48870.00000.0000 1.49690.000.000.00-42.03
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -18.03
 Floating P/L: -18.03
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 842.34 Floating P/L: -18.03 Margin: 60.00
Balance: 3 842.34 Equity: 3 824.31 Free Margin: 3 764.31
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 925.85 Gross Loss: 83.51 Total Net Profit: 842.34
Profit Factor: 11.09 Expected Payoff: 36.62  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 83.51 (2.58%) Relative Drawdown: 2.58% (83.51)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (93.75%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (91.30%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (8.70%)
Largest profit trade: 191.63 loss trade: -53.10
Average profit trade: 44.09 loss trade: -41.76
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (684.38) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-83.51)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 684.38 (13) consecutive loss (count): -83.51 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 2