Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2251988 Name: Robert Hoffman Currency: USD 2009 February 4, 00:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1395365192009.01.25 19:44balanceDeposit3 000.00
1395618752009.01.26 02:41buy0.50audusdm0.65400.00000.00002009.01.26 10:300.65650.000.000.0012.50
1395638792009.01.26 03:05buy0.50eurusdm1.29120.00000.00002009.01.26 12:301.30030.000.000.0045.50
1396041942009.01.26 08:30buy0.50usdjpym88.880.000.002009.01.27 00:3089.400.000.00-0.2029.08
1396837072009.01.26 15:44sell0.50eurgbpm0.94220.00000.00002009.01.27 08:300.93340.000.00-0.2962.48
1397745182009.01.27 02:30buy0.50eurusdm1.31810.00000.00002009.01.27 03:001.32440.000.000.0031.50
1397811232009.01.27 02:53sell0.50usdchfm1.13620.00000.00002009.01.29 12:001.14820.000.00-0.84-52.26
1398584422009.01.27 10:12buy0.50usdcadm1.22430.00000.00002009.01.27 11:301.22600.000.000.006.93
1399049722009.01.27 14:00buy0.50nzdusdm0.52990.00000.00002009.01.28 07:000.53080.000.00-0.034.50
1399584232009.01.27 19:00buy0.50usdcadm1.22600.00000.00002009.01.29 04:011.21880.000.00-0.87-29.54
1400632592009.01.28 07:13sell0.50nzdusdm0.52920.00000.00002009.01.28 20:300.51930.000.000.0049.50
1403242542009.01.29 13:00buy0.50usdcadm1.21760.00000.00002009.01.29 18:001.22150.000.000.0015.96
1404044162009.01.29 23:41sell0.50usdjpym89.880.000.002009.02.02 04:0089.600.000.00-0.2015.63
1407401542009.02.02 21:00buy0.50audusdm0.63250.00000.00002009.02.03 02:300.63760.000.000.2325.50
1407519762009.02.03 00:00buy0.50nzdusdm0.50300.00000.00002009.02.03 02:300.50930.000.000.0031.50
1407546292009.02.03 00:30buy0.50eurusdm1.28310.00000.00002009.02.03 16:301.30310.000.000.00100.00
1407739072009.02.03 03:30buy0.50usdcadm1.24290.00000.00002009.02.03 09:301.24980.000.000.0027.60
1408049292009.02.03 08:00buy0.50nzdusdm0.50650.00000.00002009.02.03 16:300.51300.000.000.0032.50
  0.00 0.00 -2.20 408.88
Closed P/L: 406.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1408173832009.02.03 10:00buy0.50eurgbpm0.90270.00000.0000 0.90110.000.00-0.29-11.55
1409317312009.02.03 23:30sell0.60usdjpym89.350.000.00 89.420.000.000.00-4.70
  0.00 0.00 -0.29 -16.25
 Floating P/L: -16.54
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 406.68 Floating P/L: -16.54 Margin: 55.00
Balance: 3 406.68 Equity: 3 390.14 Free Margin: 3 335.14
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 490.19 Gross Loss: 83.51 Total Net Profit: 406.68
Profit Factor: 5.87 Expected Payoff: 23.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 83.51 (2.58%) Relative Drawdown: 2.58% (83.51)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (92.31%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (88.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (11.76%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -53.10
Average profit trade: 32.68 loss trade: -41.76
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (241.47) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-83.51)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 248.72 (7) consecutive loss (count): -83.51 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 2