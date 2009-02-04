|Account: 5467796
|Name: thiago
|Currency: USD
|2009 February 5, 17:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|52101438
|2009.02.04 12:54
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|52101457
|2009.02.04 12:54
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1606
|0.0000
|1.1626
|2009.02.04 13:47
|1.1604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|52101473
|2009.02.04 12:54
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2837
|0.0000
|1.2807
|2009.02.04 13:41
|1.2855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|52112985
|2009.02.04 13:26
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2858
|0.0000
|1.2838
|2009.02.04 13:41
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|52112995
|2009.02.04 13:26
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1596
|0.0000
|1.1616
|2009.02.04 13:47
|1.1604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.38
|52115896
|2009.02.04 13:32
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1585
|0.0000
|1.1605
|2009.02.04 13:47
|1.1605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.89
|52117500
|2009.02.04 13:35
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2873
|0.0000
|1.2853
|2009.02.04 13:40
|1.2853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|52119783
|2009.02.04 13:41
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2855
|0.0000
|1.2875
|2009.02.04 13:52
|1.2867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|52121416
|2009.02.04 13:47
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1604
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.04 14:02
|1.1584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|52122097
|2009.02.04 13:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2865
|2009.02.04 13:52
|1.2865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|52123029
|2009.02.04 13:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2869
|0.0000
|1.2889
|2009.02.04 14:14
|1.2889
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|52127529
|2009.02.04 14:02
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1580
|0.0000
|1.1560
|2009.02.04 14:29
|1.1587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|52131428
|2009.02.04 14:14
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2888
|0.0000
|1.2908
|2009.02.04 14:29
|1.2874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|52132191
|2009.02.04 14:16
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2877
|0.0000
|1.2897
|2009.02.04 14:29
|1.2875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|52132892
|2009.02.04 14:19
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2867
|0.0000
|1.2887
|2009.02.04 14:29
|1.2876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|52133916
|2009.02.04 14:23
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1590
|0.0000
|1.1570
|2009.02.04 14:29
|1.1587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|52135468
|2009.02.04 14:29
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2875
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.04 15:00
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|52135472
|2009.02.04 14:29
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1584
|0.0000
|1.1564
|2009.02.04 15:07
|1.1564
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|52405160
|2009.02.05 11:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1623
|0.0000
|1.1643
|2009.02.05 12:18
|1.1603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.72
|52405195
|2009.02.05 11:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2856
|0.0000
|1.2836
|2009.02.05 12:18
|1.2875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|52405390
|2009.02.05 11:41
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1613
|0.0000
|1.1633
|2009.02.05 12:18
|1.1603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.72
|52405593
|2009.02.05 11:42
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2867
|0.0000
|1.2847
|2009.02.05 12:18
|1.2875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|52410656
|2009.02.05 12:02
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1597
|0.0000
|1.1617
|2009.02.05 12:17
|1.1600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|52410703
|2009.02.05 12:02
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2882
|0.0000
|1.2862
|2009.02.05 12:17
|1.2876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|52412831
|2009.02.05 12:05
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2896
|0.0000
|1.2876
|2009.02.05 12:17
|1.2876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|52413691
|2009.02.05 12:05
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1583
|0.0000
|1.1603
|2009.02.05 12:14
|1.1600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.72
|52422629
|2009.02.05 12:18
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2874
|0.0000
|1.2894
|2009.02.05 12:40
|1.2864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|52422675
|2009.02.05 12:18
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1603
|0.0000
|1.1583
|2009.02.05 12:40
|1.1617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|52423732
|2009.02.05 12:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1614
|0.0000
|1.1594
|2009.02.05 12:40
|1.1617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|52424346
|2009.02.05 12:21
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2864
|0.0000
|1.2884
|2009.02.05 12:40
|1.2864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52425266
|2009.02.05 12:22
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1604
|2009.02.05 12:40
|1.1617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.41
|52425442
|2009.02.05 12:23
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2853
|0.0000
|1.2873
|2009.02.05 12:40
|1.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|52431247
|2009.02.05 12:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2865
|0.0000
|1.2885
|2009.02.05 12:47
|1.2850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|52431248
|2009.02.05 12:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1614
|0.0000
|1.1594
|2009.02.05 12:47
|1.1625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.95
|52441356
|2009.02.05 13:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2825
|0.0000
|1.2805
|2009.02.05 13:30
|1.2805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|52441384
|2009.02.05 13:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1632
|0.0000
|1.1652
|2009.02.05 13:33
|1.1645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|52446590
|2009.02.05 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2803
|0.0000
|1.2783
|2009.02.05 13:33
|1.2783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|52450093
|2009.02.05 13:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2783
|0.0000
|1.2763
|2009.02.05 13:33
|1.2785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|52450397
|2009.02.05 13:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1650
|0.0000
|1.1670
|2009.02.05 13:36
|1.1645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|52450404
|2009.02.05 13:34
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2784
|0.0000
|1.2764
|2009.02.05 13:36
|1.2782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|52451017
|2009.02.05 13:35
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2794
|0.0000
|1.2774
|2009.02.05 13:36
|1.2782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|52451036
|2009.02.05 13:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1640
|0.0000
|1.1660
|2009.02.05 13:36
|1.1646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|52451898
|2009.02.05 13:36
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2780
|0.0000
|1.2760
|2009.02.05 13:49
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|52451907
|2009.02.05 13:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1648
|0.0000
|1.1668
|2009.02.05 13:42
|1.1668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.71
|52457355
|2009.02.05 13:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1672
|0.0000
|1.1692
|2009.02.05 13:49
|1.1665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|52457710
|2009.02.05 13:43
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1662
|0.0000
|1.1682
|2009.02.05 13:49
|1.1665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|52458343
|2009.02.05 13:45
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1651
|0.0000
|1.1671
|2009.02.05 13:49
|1.1665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|52459461
|2009.02.05 13:49
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2769
|0.0000
|1.2749
|2009.02.05 13:58
|1.2788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|52459474
|2009.02.05 13:49
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1670
|0.0000
|1.1690
|2009.02.05 13:58
|1.1654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.37
|52459651
|2009.02.05 13:49
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2779
|0.0000
|1.2759
|2009.02.05 13:58
|1.2789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|52459724
|2009.02.05 13:49
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1660
|0.0000
|1.1680
|2009.02.05 13:58
|1.1654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.03
|52459916
|2009.02.05 13:49
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2790
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.02.05 13:58
|1.2789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|52459930
|2009.02.05 13:49
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1649
|0.0000
|1.1669
|2009.02.05 13:58
|1.1655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|52461321
|2009.02.05 13:51
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2800
|0.0000
|1.2780
|2009.02.05 13:58
|1.2790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|52463484
|2009.02.05 13:53
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1639
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.05 13:58
|1.1655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.98
|52465137
|2009.02.05 13:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2786
|0.0000
|1.2766
|2009.02.05 14:01
|1.2786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52465145
|2009.02.05 13:58
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1658
|0.0000
|1.1678
|2009.02.05 14:01
|1.1655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|52465363
|2009.02.05 13:59
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2796
|0.0000
|1.2776
|2009.02.05 14:01
|1.2786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|52465465
|2009.02.05 13:59
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1647
|0.0000
|1.1667
|2009.02.05 14:01
|1.1656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.54
|52467046
|2009.02.05 14:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1661
|0.0000
|1.1681
|2009.02.05 14:26
|1.1652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|52467150
|2009.02.05 14:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2785
|0.0000
|1.2765
|2009.02.05 14:26
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|52475036
|2009.02.05 14:21
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2775
|2009.02.05 14:26
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|52475430
|2009.02.05 14:22
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1650
|0.0000
|1.1670
|2009.02.05 14:26
|1.1652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|52475723
|2009.02.05 14:22
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1639
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.05 14:26
|1.1652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.46
|52475835
|2009.02.05 14:22
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2806
|0.0000
|1.2786
|2009.02.05 14:26
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|52477900
|2009.02.05 14:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1653
|0.0000
|1.1633
|2009.02.05 14:44
|1.1636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|52477945
|2009.02.05 14:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2799
|0.0000
|1.2819
|2009.02.05 14:32
|1.2819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|52480532
|2009.02.05 14:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2821
|0.0000
|1.2841
|2009.02.05 14:44
|1.2810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|52481491
|2009.02.05 14:34
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2811
|0.0000
|1.2831
|2009.02.05 14:44
|1.2810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|52481949
|2009.02.05 14:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2800
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.05 14:44
|1.2809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|52484415
|2009.02.05 14:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2813
|0.0000
|1.2833
|2009.02.05 15:21
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|52484435
|2009.02.05 14:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1633
|0.0000
|1.1613
|2009.02.05 15:21
|1.1646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|52484926
|2009.02.05 14:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2803
|0.0000
|1.2823
|2009.02.05 15:21
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|52484939
|2009.02.05 14:46
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1645
|0.0000
|1.1625
|2009.02.05 15:21
|1.1646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|52485307
|2009.02.05 14:47
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1656
|0.0000
|1.1636
|2009.02.05 15:21
|1.1646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.43
|52485859
|2009.02.05 14:48
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2790
|0.0000
|1.2810
|2009.02.05 15:21
|1.2799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|52494348
|2009.02.05 15:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1643
|0.0000
|1.1623
|2009.02.05 15:44
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|52494677
|2009.02.05 15:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2806
|0.0000
|1.2826
|2009.02.05 15:44
|1.2810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|52495284
|2009.02.05 15:31
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2009.02.05 15:44
|1.2810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|52499288
|2009.02.05 15:42
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1656
|0.0000
|1.1636
|2009.02.05 15:44
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|52499872
|2009.02.05 15:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2813
|0.0000
|1.2833
|2009.02.05 15:51
|1.2827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|52499927
|2009.02.05 15:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1642
|0.0000
|1.1622
|2009.02.05 15:51
|1.1640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|52501198
|2009.02.05 15:47
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1652
|0.0000
|1.1632
|2009.02.05 15:51
|1.1640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|52502776
|2009.02.05 15:51
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1635
|0.0000
|1.1615
|2009.02.05 16:04
|1.1620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|52502803
|2009.02.05 15:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2828
|0.0000
|1.2848
|2009.02.05 16:03
|1.2848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|52503351
|2009.02.05 15:52
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1645
|0.0000
|1.1625
|2009.02.05 16:04
|1.1625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.44
|52511270
|2009.02.05 16:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2859
|0.0000
|1.2879
|2009.02.05 16:04
|1.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|52512333
|2009.02.05 16:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2866
|0.0000
|1.2886
|2009.02.05 16:47
|1.2834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|52512357
|2009.02.05 16:04
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1617
|0.0000
|1.1597
|2009.02.05 16:47
|1.1651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.92
|52517013
|2009.02.05 16:12
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2852
|0.0000
|1.2872
|2009.02.05 16:47
|1.2835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.40
|52518357
|2009.02.05 16:17
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1627
|0.0000
|1.1607
|2009.02.05 16:47
|1.1651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.12
|52519215
|2009.02.05 16:21
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2841
|0.0000
|1.2861
|2009.02.05 16:47
|1.2834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|52524416
|2009.02.05 16:32
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1644
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.05 16:47
|1.1651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|52527456
|2009.02.05 16:34
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1655
|0.0000
|1.1635
|2009.02.05 16:47
|1.1652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|52528311
|2009.02.05 16:35
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2831
|0.0000
|1.2851
|2009.02.05 16:47
|1.2834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|52531180
|2009.02.05 16:43
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2840
|2009.02.05 16:47
|1.2834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.40
|52533271
|2009.02.05 16:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2833
|0.0000
|1.2813
|2009.02.05 17:12
|1.2878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|52533283
|2009.02.05 16:48
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1652
|0.0000
|1.1672
|2009.02.05 17:12
|1.1633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.63
|52536386
|2009.02.05 17:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2825
|2009.02.05 17:12
|1.2878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.60
|52537160
|2009.02.05 17:01
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2855
|0.0000
|1.2835
|2009.02.05 17:12
|1.2878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.20
|52537558
|2009.02.05 17:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1642
|0.0000
|1.1662
|2009.02.05 17:12
|1.1633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.55
|52537711
|2009.02.05 17:01
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2869
|0.0000
|1.2849
|2009.02.05 17:12
|1.2878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.20
|52542943
|2009.02.05 17:06
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.2879
|0.0000
|1.2859
|2009.02.05 17:12
|1.2878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|52544304
|2009.02.05 17:07
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1630
|0.0000
|1.1650
|2009.02.05 17:12
|1.1633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|52549816
|2009.02.05 17:10
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.2890
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.05 17:12
|1.2879
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.20
|52550011
|2009.02.05 17:10
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1620
|0.0000
|1.1640
|2009.02.05 17:12
|1.1632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.07
|Closed P/L:
|140.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|52551489
|2009.02.05 17:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2879
|0.0000
|1.2899
|1.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|52552458
|2009.02.05 17:13
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2869
|0.0000
|1.2889
|1.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|52551468
|2009.02.05 17:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1634
|0.0000
|1.1614
|1.1653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.63
|52557997
|2009.02.05 17:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1644
|0.0000
|1.1624
|1.1653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.54
|52558223
|2009.02.05 17:31
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1655
|0.0000
|1.1635
|1.1653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.69
|52558494
|2009.02.05 17:32
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2852
|0.0000
|1.2872
|1.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|Floating P/L:
|-0.88
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|140.07
|Floating P/L:
|-0.88
|Margin:
|70.00
|Balance:
|1 140.07
|Equity:
|1 139.19
|Free Margin:
|1 069.19
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|222.15
|Gross Loss:
|82.08
|Total Net Profit:
|140.07
|Profit Factor:
|2.71
|Expected Payoff:
|1.33
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|30.68 (2.62%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.62% (30.68)
|Total Trades:
|105
|Short Positions (won %):
|50 (56.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|55 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|61 (58.10%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|44 (41.90%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|35.20
|loss trade:
|-9.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.64
|loss trade:
|-1.87
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (35.22)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-30.68)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|46.08 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-30.68 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2