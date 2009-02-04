Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 5467796 Name: thiago Currency: USD 2009 February 5, 17:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
521014382009.02.04 12:54balanceDeposit1 000.00
521014572009.02.04 12:54buy0.01usdchf1.16060.00001.16262009.02.04 13:471.16040.000.000.00-0.17
521014732009.02.04 12:54sell0.01eurusd1.28370.00001.28072009.02.04 13:411.28550.000.000.00-1.80
521129852009.02.04 13:26sell0.02eurusd1.28580.00001.28382009.02.04 13:411.28560.000.000.000.40
521129952009.02.04 13:26buy0.02usdchf1.15960.00001.16162009.02.04 13:471.16040.000.000.001.38
521158962009.02.04 13:32buy0.04usdchf1.15850.00001.16052009.02.04 13:471.16050.000.000.006.89
521175002009.02.04 13:35sell0.04eurusd1.28730.00001.28532009.02.04 13:401.28530.000.000.008.00
521197832009.02.04 13:41buy0.01eurusd1.28550.00001.28752009.02.04 13:521.28670.000.000.001.20
521214162009.02.04 13:47sell0.01usdchf1.16040.00001.15842009.02.04 14:021.15840.000.000.001.73
521220972009.02.04 13:50buy0.02eurusd1.28450.00001.28652009.02.04 13:521.28650.000.000.004.00
521230292009.02.04 13:52buy0.01eurusd1.28690.00001.28892009.02.04 14:141.28890.000.000.002.00
521275292009.02.04 14:02sell0.01usdchf1.15800.00001.15602009.02.04 14:291.15870.000.000.00-0.60
521314282009.02.04 14:14buy0.01eurusd1.28880.00001.29082009.02.04 14:291.28740.000.000.00-1.40
521321912009.02.04 14:16buy0.02eurusd1.28770.00001.28972009.02.04 14:291.28750.000.000.00-0.40
521328922009.02.04 14:19buy0.04eurusd1.28670.00001.28872009.02.04 14:291.28760.000.000.003.60
521339162009.02.04 14:23sell0.02usdchf1.15900.00001.15702009.02.04 14:291.15870.000.000.000.52
521354682009.02.04 14:29buy0.01eurusd1.28750.00001.28952009.02.04 15:001.28950.000.000.002.00
521354722009.02.04 14:29sell0.01usdchf1.15840.00001.15642009.02.04 15:071.15640.000.000.001.73
524051602009.02.05 11:40buy0.01usdchf1.16230.00001.16432009.02.05 12:181.16030.000.000.00-1.72
524051952009.02.05 11:40sell0.01eurusd1.28560.00001.28362009.02.05 12:181.28750.000.000.00-1.90
524053902009.02.05 11:41buy0.02usdchf1.16130.00001.16332009.02.05 12:181.16030.000.000.00-1.72
524055932009.02.05 11:42sell0.02eurusd1.28670.00001.28472009.02.05 12:181.28750.000.000.00-1.60
524106562009.02.05 12:02buy0.04usdchf1.15970.00001.16172009.02.05 12:171.16000.000.000.001.03
524107032009.02.05 12:02sell0.04eurusd1.28820.00001.28622009.02.05 12:171.28760.000.000.002.40
524128312009.02.05 12:05sell0.08eurusd1.28960.00001.28762009.02.05 12:171.28760.000.000.0016.00
524136912009.02.05 12:05buy0.08usdchf1.15830.00001.16032009.02.05 12:141.16000.000.000.0011.72
524226292009.02.05 12:18buy0.01eurusd1.28740.00001.28942009.02.05 12:401.28640.000.000.00-1.00
524226752009.02.05 12:18sell0.01usdchf1.16030.00001.15832009.02.05 12:401.16170.000.000.00-1.21
524237322009.02.05 12:20sell0.02usdchf1.16140.00001.15942009.02.05 12:401.16170.000.000.00-0.52
524243462009.02.05 12:21buy0.02eurusd1.28640.00001.28842009.02.05 12:401.28640.000.000.000.00
524252662009.02.05 12:22sell0.04usdchf1.16240.00001.16042009.02.05 12:401.16170.000.000.002.41
524254422009.02.05 12:23buy0.04eurusd1.28530.00001.28732009.02.05 12:401.28630.000.000.004.00
524312472009.02.05 12:40buy0.01eurusd1.28650.00001.28852009.02.05 12:471.28500.000.000.00-1.50
524312482009.02.05 12:40sell0.01usdchf1.16140.00001.15942009.02.05 12:471.16250.000.000.00-0.95
524413562009.02.05 13:12sell0.01eurusd1.28250.00001.28052009.02.05 13:301.28050.000.000.002.00
524413842009.02.05 13:12buy0.01usdchf1.16320.00001.16522009.02.05 13:331.16450.000.000.001.12
524465902009.02.05 13:30sell0.01eurusd1.28030.00001.27832009.02.05 13:331.27830.000.000.002.00
524500932009.02.05 13:33sell0.01eurusd1.27830.00001.27632009.02.05 13:331.27850.000.000.00-0.20
524503972009.02.05 13:33buy0.01usdchf1.16500.00001.16702009.02.05 13:361.16450.000.000.00-0.43
524504042009.02.05 13:34sell0.01eurusd1.27840.00001.27642009.02.05 13:361.27820.000.000.000.20
524510172009.02.05 13:35sell0.02eurusd1.27940.00001.27742009.02.05 13:361.27820.000.000.002.40
524510362009.02.05 13:35buy0.02usdchf1.16400.00001.16602009.02.05 13:361.16460.000.000.001.03
524518982009.02.05 13:36sell0.01eurusd1.27800.00001.27602009.02.05 13:491.27720.000.000.000.80
524519072009.02.05 13:36buy0.01usdchf1.16480.00001.16682009.02.05 13:421.16680.000.000.001.71
524573552009.02.05 13:42buy0.01usdchf1.16720.00001.16922009.02.05 13:491.16650.000.000.00-0.60
524577102009.02.05 13:43buy0.02usdchf1.16620.00001.16822009.02.05 13:491.16650.000.000.000.51
524583432009.02.05 13:45buy0.04usdchf1.16510.00001.16712009.02.05 13:491.16650.000.000.004.80
524594612009.02.05 13:49sell0.01eurusd1.27690.00001.27492009.02.05 13:581.27880.000.000.00-1.90
524594742009.02.05 13:49buy0.01usdchf1.16700.00001.16902009.02.05 13:581.16540.000.000.00-1.37
524596512009.02.05 13:49sell0.02eurusd1.27790.00001.27592009.02.05 13:581.27890.000.000.00-2.00
524597242009.02.05 13:49buy0.02usdchf1.16600.00001.16802009.02.05 13:581.16540.000.000.00-1.03
524599162009.02.05 13:49sell0.04eurusd1.27900.00001.27702009.02.05 13:581.27890.000.000.000.40
524599302009.02.05 13:49buy0.04usdchf1.16490.00001.16692009.02.05 13:581.16550.000.000.002.06
524613212009.02.05 13:51sell0.08eurusd1.28000.00001.27802009.02.05 13:581.27900.000.000.008.00
524634842009.02.05 13:53buy0.08usdchf1.16390.00001.16592009.02.05 13:581.16550.000.000.0010.98
524651372009.02.05 13:58sell0.01eurusd1.27860.00001.27662009.02.05 14:011.27860.000.000.000.00
524651452009.02.05 13:58buy0.01usdchf1.16580.00001.16782009.02.05 14:011.16550.000.000.00-0.26
524653632009.02.05 13:59sell0.02eurusd1.27960.00001.27762009.02.05 14:011.27860.000.000.002.00
524654652009.02.05 13:59buy0.02usdchf1.16470.00001.16672009.02.05 14:011.16560.000.000.001.54
524670462009.02.05 14:01buy0.01usdchf1.16610.00001.16812009.02.05 14:261.16520.000.000.00-0.77
524671502009.02.05 14:01sell0.01eurusd1.27850.00001.27652009.02.05 14:261.28000.000.000.00-1.50
524750362009.02.05 14:21sell0.02eurusd1.27950.00001.27752009.02.05 14:261.28000.000.000.00-1.00
524754302009.02.05 14:22buy0.02usdchf1.16500.00001.16702009.02.05 14:261.16520.000.000.000.34
524757232009.02.05 14:22buy0.04usdchf1.16390.00001.16592009.02.05 14:261.16520.000.000.004.46
524758352009.02.05 14:22sell0.04eurusd1.28060.00001.27862009.02.05 14:261.28000.000.000.002.40
524779002009.02.05 14:26sell0.01usdchf1.16530.00001.16332009.02.05 14:441.16360.000.000.001.46
524779452009.02.05 14:27buy0.01eurusd1.27990.00001.28192009.02.05 14:321.28190.000.000.002.00
524805322009.02.05 14:32buy0.01eurusd1.28210.00001.28412009.02.05 14:441.28100.000.000.00-1.10
524814912009.02.05 14:34buy0.02eurusd1.28110.00001.28312009.02.05 14:441.28100.000.000.00-0.20
524819492009.02.05 14:35buy0.04eurusd1.28000.00001.28202009.02.05 14:441.28090.000.000.003.60
524844152009.02.05 14:44buy0.01eurusd1.28130.00001.28332009.02.05 15:211.28000.000.000.00-1.30
524844352009.02.05 14:44sell0.01usdchf1.16330.00001.16132009.02.05 15:211.16460.000.000.00-1.12
524849262009.02.05 14:46buy0.02eurusd1.28030.00001.28232009.02.05 15:211.28000.000.000.00-0.60
524849392009.02.05 14:46sell0.02usdchf1.16450.00001.16252009.02.05 15:211.16460.000.000.00-0.17
524853072009.02.05 14:47sell0.04usdchf1.16560.00001.16362009.02.05 15:211.16460.000.000.003.43
524858592009.02.05 14:48buy0.04eurusd1.27900.00001.28102009.02.05 15:211.27990.000.000.003.60
524943482009.02.05 15:30sell0.01usdchf1.16430.00001.16232009.02.05 15:441.16490.000.000.00-0.52
524946772009.02.05 15:31buy0.01eurusd1.28060.00001.28262009.02.05 15:441.28100.000.000.000.40
524952842009.02.05 15:31buy0.02eurusd1.27950.00001.28152009.02.05 15:441.28100.000.000.003.00
524992882009.02.05 15:42sell0.02usdchf1.16560.00001.16362009.02.05 15:441.16490.000.000.001.20
524998722009.02.05 15:44buy0.01eurusd1.28130.00001.28332009.02.05 15:511.28270.000.000.001.40
524999272009.02.05 15:44sell0.01usdchf1.16420.00001.16222009.02.05 15:511.16400.000.000.000.17
525011982009.02.05 15:47sell0.02usdchf1.16520.00001.16322009.02.05 15:511.16400.000.000.002.06
525027762009.02.05 15:51sell0.01usdchf1.16350.00001.16152009.02.05 16:041.16200.000.000.001.29
525028032009.02.05 15:51buy0.01eurusd1.28280.00001.28482009.02.05 16:031.28480.000.000.002.00
525033512009.02.05 15:52sell0.02usdchf1.16450.00001.16252009.02.05 16:041.16250.000.000.003.44
525112702009.02.05 16:04buy0.01eurusd1.28590.00001.28792009.02.05 16:041.28630.000.000.000.40
525123332009.02.05 16:04buy0.01eurusd1.28660.00001.28862009.02.05 16:471.28340.000.000.00-3.20
525123572009.02.05 16:04sell0.01usdchf1.16170.00001.15972009.02.05 16:471.16510.000.000.00-2.92
525170132009.02.05 16:12buy0.02eurusd1.28520.00001.28722009.02.05 16:471.28350.000.000.00-3.40
525183572009.02.05 16:17sell0.02usdchf1.16270.00001.16072009.02.05 16:471.16510.000.000.00-4.12
525192152009.02.05 16:21buy0.04eurusd1.28410.00001.28612009.02.05 16:471.28340.000.000.00-2.80
525244162009.02.05 16:32sell0.04usdchf1.16440.00001.16242009.02.05 16:471.16510.000.000.00-2.40
525274562009.02.05 16:34sell0.08usdchf1.16550.00001.16352009.02.05 16:471.16520.000.000.002.06
525283112009.02.05 16:35buy0.08eurusd1.28310.00001.28512009.02.05 16:471.28340.000.000.002.40
525311802009.02.05 16:43buy0.16eurusd1.28200.00001.28402009.02.05 16:471.28340.000.000.0022.40
525332712009.02.05 16:48sell0.01eurusd1.28330.00001.28132009.02.05 17:121.28780.000.000.00-4.50
525332832009.02.05 16:48buy0.01usdchf1.16520.00001.16722009.02.05 17:121.16330.000.000.00-1.63
525363862009.02.05 17:00sell0.02eurusd1.28450.00001.28252009.02.05 17:121.28780.000.000.00-6.60
525371602009.02.05 17:01sell0.04eurusd1.28550.00001.28352009.02.05 17:121.28780.000.000.00-9.20
525375582009.02.05 17:01buy0.02usdchf1.16420.00001.16622009.02.05 17:121.16330.000.000.00-1.55
525377112009.02.05 17:01sell0.08eurusd1.28690.00001.28492009.02.05 17:121.28780.000.000.00-7.20
525429432009.02.05 17:06sell0.16eurusd1.28790.00001.28592009.02.05 17:121.28780.000.000.001.60
525443042009.02.05 17:07buy0.04usdchf1.16300.00001.16502009.02.05 17:121.16330.000.000.001.03
525498162009.02.05 17:10sell0.32eurusd1.28900.00001.28702009.02.05 17:121.28790.000.000.0035.20
525500112009.02.05 17:10buy0.08usdchf1.16200.00001.16402009.02.05 17:121.16320.000.000.008.25
  0.00 0.00 0.00 140.07
Closed P/L: 140.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
525514892009.02.05 17:12buy0.01eurusd1.28790.00001.2899 1.28630.000.000.00-1.60
525524582009.02.05 17:13buy0.02eurusd1.28690.00001.2889 1.28630.000.000.00-1.20
525514682009.02.05 17:12sell0.01usdchf1.16340.00001.1614 1.16530.000.000.00-1.63
525579972009.02.05 17:30sell0.02usdchf1.16440.00001.1624 1.16530.000.000.00-1.54
525582232009.02.05 17:31sell0.04usdchf1.16550.00001.1635 1.16530.000.000.000.69
525584942009.02.05 17:32buy0.04eurusd1.28520.00001.2872 1.28630.000.000.004.40
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.88
 Floating P/L: -0.88
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 140.07 Floating P/L: -0.88 Margin: 70.00
Balance: 1 140.07 Equity: 1 139.19 Free Margin: 1 069.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 222.15 Gross Loss: 82.08 Total Net Profit: 140.07
Profit Factor: 2.71 Expected Payoff: 1.33  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 30.68 (2.62%) Relative Drawdown: 2.62% (30.68)
 
Total Trades: 105 Short Positions (won %): 50 (56.00%) Long Positions (won %): 55 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 61 (58.10%) Loss trades (% of total): 44 (41.90%)
Largest profit trade: 35.20 loss trade: -9.20
Average profit trade: 3.64 loss trade: -1.87
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (35.22) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-30.68)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 46.08 (4) consecutive loss (count): -30.68 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2