|Account: 5448451
|Name: Demo
|Currency: USD
|2009 February 4, 10:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|49166992
|2009.01.25 19:03
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|49195069
|2009.01.26 00:45
|buy
|4.00
|eurgbpm
|0.9459
|0.9420
|0.9484
|2009.01.26 00:48
|0.9465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.69
|49198157
|2009.01.26 00:58
|buy
|4.01
|eurgbpm
|0.9459
|0.9420
|0.9484
|2009.01.26 01:02
|0.9464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.27
|49209459
|2009.01.26 01:52
|sell
|4.02
|eurgbpm
|0.9475
|0.9514
|0.9450
|2009.01.26 01:54
|0.9469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.81
|49212038
|2009.01.26 02:07
|sell
|4.04
|eurgbpm
|0.9476
|0.9515
|0.9451
|2009.01.26 02:26
|0.9470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|49224384
|2009.01.26 03:19
|buy
|3.85
|eurgbpm
|0.9458
|0.9419
|0.9483
|2009.01.26 03:29
|0.9463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.26
|49224069
|2009.01.26 03:15
|buy
|3.95
|eurgbpm
|0.9461
|0.9422
|0.9486
|2009.01.26 03:29
|0.9466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.94
|49219648
|2009.01.26 02:57
|buy
|4.05
|eurgbpm
|0.9466
|0.9427
|0.9491
|2009.01.26 03:31
|0.9471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.63
|49227891
|2009.01.26 03:36
|sell
|4.08
|eurgbpm
|0.9474
|0.9513
|0.9449
|2009.01.26 03:37
|0.9469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.88
|49229874
|2009.01.26 03:50
|buy
|4.09
|eurgbpm
|0.9460
|0.9421
|0.9485
|2009.01.26 04:05
|0.9465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.96
|49537283
|2009.01.26 20:00
|buy
|4.10
|eurgbpm
|0.9431
|0.9392
|0.9456
|2009.01.26 20:26
|0.9432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.73
|49538403
|2009.01.26 20:03
|buy
|4.01
|eurgbpm
|0.9428
|0.9389
|0.9453
|2009.01.26 20:27
|0.9434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.66
|49553163
|2009.01.26 21:02
|buy
|4.12
|eurgbpm
|0.9428
|0.9389
|0.9453
|2009.01.26 22:11
|0.9431
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.91
|17.29
|49567588
|2009.01.26 22:22
|sell
|4.13
|eurgbpm
|0.9435
|0.9474
|0.9410
|2009.01.26 22:23
|0.9430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.97
|49569928
|2009.01.26 22:24
|buy
|4.14
|eurgbpm
|0.9419
|0.9380
|0.9444
|2009.01.26 22:43
|0.9425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.81
|49580342
|2009.01.26 23:23
|sell
|4.15
|eurgbpm
|0.9439
|0.9478
|0.9414
|2009.01.26 23:28
|0.9434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.04
|49586438
|2009.01.26 23:59
|sell
|4.16
|eurgbpm
|0.9438
|0.9477
|0.9413
|2009.01.27 00:22
|0.9433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.04
|49606476
|2009.01.27 01:42
|sell
|4.17
|eurgbpm
|0.9432
|0.9471
|0.9407
|2009.01.27 02:27
|0.9425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.81
|49946772
|2009.01.27 20:24
|sell
|4.09
|eurgbpm
|0.9320
|0.9359
|0.9295
|2009.01.27 20:39
|0.9315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.01
|49943685
|2009.01.27 20:12
|sell
|4.19
|eurgbpm
|0.9316
|0.9355
|0.9291
|2009.01.27 21:09
|0.9311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.67
|49979958
|2009.01.27 23:14
|sell
|4.11
|eurgbpm
|0.9320
|0.9359
|0.9295
|2009.01.27 23:15
|0.9315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.15
|49976797
|2009.01.27 23:02
|sell
|4.21
|eurgbpm
|0.9316
|0.9355
|0.9291
|2009.01.27 23:15
|0.9310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.84
|49986157
|2009.01.27 23:41
|buy
|4.24
|eurgbpm
|0.9302
|0.9263
|0.9327
|2009.01.27 23:43
|0.9307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.11
|49987851
|2009.01.27 23:46
|buy
|4.25
|eurgbpm
|0.9307
|0.9268
|0.9332
|2009.01.27 23:56
|0.9312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.14
|49998631
|2009.01.28 00:33
|sell
|4.26
|eurgbpm
|0.9316
|0.9355
|0.9291
|2009.01.28 00:42
|0.9311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.22
|50010179
|2009.01.28 01:00
|sell
|4.28
|eurgbpm
|0.9318
|0.9357
|0.9293
|2009.01.28 02:35
|0.9315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.25
|50389972
|2009.01.28 21:10
|sell
|4.07
|eurgbpm
|0.9248
|0.9287
|0.9223
|2009.01.28 21:15
|0.9243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.94
|50382733
|2009.01.28 20:40
|sell
|4.18
|eurgbpm
|0.9243
|0.9282
|0.9218
|2009.01.28 21:29
|0.9238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.75
|50379069
|2009.01.28 20:30
|sell
|4.28
|eurgbpm
|0.9239
|0.9278
|0.9214
|2009.01.28 21:32
|0.9235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.38
|50413581
|2009.01.28 23:12
|sell
|4.32
|eurgbpm
|0.9243
|0.9282
|0.9218
|2009.01.28 23:23
|0.9238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.78
|50461942
|2009.01.29 02:45
|sell
|4.11
|eurgbpm
|0.9255
|0.9294
|0.9230
|2009.01.29 03:10
|0.9250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.16
|50468943
|2009.01.29 03:39
|sell
|4.12
|eurgbpm
|0.9254
|0.9293
|0.9229
|2009.01.29 03:40
|0.9249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.22
|50469688
|2009.01.29 03:43
|sell
|4.14
|eurgbpm
|0.9253
|0.9292
|0.9228
|2009.01.29 03:50
|0.9248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.37
|50457300
|2009.01.29 02:28
|sell
|4.23
|eurgbpm
|0.9249
|0.9288
|0.9224
|2009.01.29 03:51
|0.9246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|50450200
|2009.01.29 01:55
|sell
|4.33
|eurgbpm
|0.9246
|0.9285
|0.9221
|2009.01.29 03:58
|0.9243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.39
|50841188
|2009.01.30 00:05
|sell
|4.38
|eurgbpm
|0.9062
|0.9101
|0.9037
|2009.01.30 00:07
|0.9057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.29
|50885378
|2009.01.30 03:32
|sell
|4.16
|eurgbpm
|0.9076
|0.9115
|0.9051
|2009.01.30 03:38
|0.9071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.59
|50887504
|2009.01.30 03:43
|sell
|4.16
|eurgbpm
|0.9078
|0.9117
|0.9053
|2009.01.30 04:01
|0.9073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.55
|50871358
|2009.01.30 01:34
|sell
|4.27
|eurgbpm
|0.9072
|0.9111
|0.9047
|2009.01.30 04:08
|0.9070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.13
|50851563
|2009.01.30 00:28
|sell
|4.39
|eurgbpm
|0.9062
|0.9101
|0.9037
|2009.01.30 05:50
|0.9066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.98
|51217309
|2009.02.02 02:39
|sell
|4.30
|eurgbpm
|0.8857
|0.8896
|0.8832
|2009.02.02 03:40
|0.8854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.53
|51215336
|2009.02.02 02:28
|sell
|4.41
|eurgbpm
|0.8853
|0.8892
|0.8828
|2009.02.02 03:40
|0.8850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.01
|51514619
|2009.02.02 20:01
|buy
|4.43
|eurgbpm
|0.8997
|0.8958
|0.9022
|2009.02.02 20:30
|0.9002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.59
|51520917
|2009.02.02 20:44
|buy
|4.44
|eurgbpm
|0.8994
|0.8955
|0.9019
|2009.02.02 20:46
|0.8999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.69
|51522822
|2009.02.02 20:58
|buy
|4.45
|eurgbpm
|0.8995
|0.8956
|0.9020
|2009.02.02 21:06
|0.9000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.76
|51538620
|2009.02.02 22:51
|sell
|4.46
|eurgbpm
|0.9003
|0.9042
|0.8978
|2009.02.03 01:12
|0.9042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-247.62
|51540768
|2009.02.02 23:12
|sell
|4.36
|eurgbpm
|0.9007
|0.9046
|0.8982
|2009.02.03 01:13
|0.9046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-242.05
|51544077
|2009.02.02 23:27
|sell
|4.23
|eurgbpm
|0.9013
|0.9052
|0.8988
|2009.02.03 02:12
|0.9052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-234.25
|51593849
|2009.02.03 03:32
|sell
|3.94
|eurgbpm
|0.9043
|0.9082
|0.9018
|2009.02.03 03:47
|0.9038
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.09
|51574072
|2009.02.03 02:00
|sell
|4.15
|eurgbpm
|0.9025
|0.9064
|0.9000
|2009.02.03 04:05
|0.9058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-195.19
|51602807
|2009.02.03 03:55
|sell
|3.94
|eurgbpm
|0.9046
|0.9085
|0.9021
|2009.02.03 06:51
|0.9046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51590217
|2009.02.03 03:02
|sell
|4.05
|eurgbpm
|0.9039
|0.9078
|0.9014
|2009.02.03 07:02
|0.9040
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.75
|51898803
|2009.02.03 22:58
|sell
|4.10
|eurgbpm
|0.9019
|0.9058
|0.8994
|2009.02.03 23:36
|0.9014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.64
|51908053
|2009.02.04 00:04
|sell
|4.12
|eurgbpm
|0.9020
|0.9059
|0.8995
|2009.02.04 00:38
|0.9015
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.74
|51933675
|2009.02.04 02:00
|sell
|4.02
|eurgbpm
|0.9027
|0.9066
|0.9002
|2009.02.04 06:19
|0.9030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.41
|51940207
|2009.02.04 02:37
|sell
|3.92
|eurgbpm
|0.9031
|0.9070
|0.9006
|2009.02.04 06:19
|0.9030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.65
|51926873
|2009.02.04 01:20
|sell
|4.13
|eurgbpm
|0.9020
|0.9059
|0.8995
|2009.02.04 06:55
|0.9053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-196.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.91
|116.82
|Closed P/L:
|112.91
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|112.91
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 112.91
|Equity:
|10 112.91
|Free Margin:
|10 112.91
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 276.52
|Gross Loss:
|1 163.61
|Total Net Profit:
|112.91
|Profit Factor:
|1.10
|Expected Payoff:
|2.02
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 045.51 (9.37%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.37% (1 045.51)
|Total Trades:
|56
|Short Positions (won %):
|41 (80.49%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|48 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.81
|loss trade:
|-247.62
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.59
|loss trade:
|-145.45
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|38 (1 050.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-723.92)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 050.82 (38)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-723.92 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1