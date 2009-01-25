Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 5448451 Name: Demo Currency: USD 2009 February 4, 10:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
491669922009.01.25 19:03balanceDeposit10 000.00
491950692009.01.26 00:45buy4.00eurgbpm0.94590.94200.94842009.01.26 00:480.94650.000.000.0032.69
491981572009.01.26 00:58buy4.01eurgbpm0.94590.94200.94842009.01.26 01:020.94640.000.000.0027.27
492094592009.01.26 01:52sell4.02eurgbpm0.94750.95140.94502009.01.26 01:540.94690.000.000.0032.81
492120382009.01.26 02:07sell4.04eurgbpm0.94760.95150.94512009.01.26 02:260.94700.000.000.0033.00
492243842009.01.26 03:19buy3.85eurgbpm0.94580.94190.94832009.01.26 03:290.94630.000.000.0026.26
492240692009.01.26 03:15buy3.95eurgbpm0.94610.94220.94862009.01.26 03:290.94660.000.000.0026.94
492196482009.01.26 02:57buy4.05eurgbpm0.94660.94270.94912009.01.26 03:310.94710.000.000.0027.63
492278912009.01.26 03:36sell4.08eurgbpm0.94740.95130.94492009.01.26 03:370.94690.000.000.0027.88
492298742009.01.26 03:50buy4.09eurgbpm0.94600.94210.94852009.01.26 04:050.94650.000.000.0027.96
495372832009.01.26 20:00buy4.10eurgbpm0.94310.93920.94562009.01.26 20:260.94320.000.000.005.73
495384032009.01.26 20:03buy4.01eurgbpm0.94280.93890.94532009.01.26 20:270.94340.000.000.0033.66
495531632009.01.26 21:02buy4.12eurgbpm0.94280.93890.94532009.01.26 22:110.94310.000.00-3.9117.29
495675882009.01.26 22:22sell4.13eurgbpm0.94350.94740.94102009.01.26 22:230.94300.000.000.0028.97
495699282009.01.26 22:24buy4.14eurgbpm0.94190.93800.94442009.01.26 22:430.94250.000.000.0034.81
495803422009.01.26 23:23sell4.15eurgbpm0.94390.94780.94142009.01.26 23:280.94340.000.000.0029.04
495864382009.01.26 23:59sell4.16eurgbpm0.94380.94770.94132009.01.27 00:220.94330.000.000.0029.04
496064762009.01.27 01:42sell4.17eurgbpm0.94320.94710.94072009.01.27 02:270.94250.000.000.0040.81
499467722009.01.27 20:24sell4.09eurgbpm0.93200.93590.92952009.01.27 20:390.93150.000.000.0029.01
499436852009.01.27 20:12sell4.19eurgbpm0.93160.93550.92912009.01.27 21:090.93110.000.000.0029.67
499799582009.01.27 23:14sell4.11eurgbpm0.93200.93590.92952009.01.27 23:150.93150.000.000.0029.15
499767972009.01.27 23:02sell4.21eurgbpm0.93160.93550.92912009.01.27 23:150.93100.000.000.0035.84
499861572009.01.27 23:41buy4.24eurgbpm0.93020.92630.93272009.01.27 23:430.93070.000.000.0030.11
499878512009.01.27 23:46buy4.25eurgbpm0.93070.92680.93322009.01.27 23:560.93120.000.000.0030.14
499986312009.01.28 00:33sell4.26eurgbpm0.93160.93550.92912009.01.28 00:420.93110.000.000.0030.22
500101792009.01.28 01:00sell4.28eurgbpm0.93180.93570.92932009.01.28 02:350.93150.000.000.0018.25
503899722009.01.28 21:10sell4.07eurgbpm0.92480.92870.92232009.01.28 21:150.92430.000.000.0028.94
503827332009.01.28 20:40sell4.18eurgbpm0.92430.92820.92182009.01.28 21:290.92380.000.000.0029.75
503790692009.01.28 20:30sell4.28eurgbpm0.92390.92780.92142009.01.28 21:320.92350.000.000.0024.38
504135812009.01.28 23:12sell4.32eurgbpm0.92430.92820.92182009.01.28 23:230.92380.000.000.0030.78
504619422009.01.29 02:45sell4.11eurgbpm0.92550.92940.92302009.01.29 03:100.92500.000.000.0029.16
504689432009.01.29 03:39sell4.12eurgbpm0.92540.92930.92292009.01.29 03:400.92490.000.000.0029.22
504696882009.01.29 03:43sell4.14eurgbpm0.92530.92920.92282009.01.29 03:500.92480.000.000.0029.37
504573002009.01.29 02:28sell4.23eurgbpm0.92490.92880.92242009.01.29 03:510.92460.000.000.0018.00
504502002009.01.29 01:55sell4.33eurgbpm0.92460.92850.92212009.01.29 03:580.92430.000.000.0018.39
508411882009.01.30 00:05sell4.38eurgbpm0.90620.91010.90372009.01.30 00:070.90570.000.000.0031.29
508853782009.01.30 03:32sell4.16eurgbpm0.90760.91150.90512009.01.30 03:380.90710.000.000.0029.59
508875042009.01.30 03:43sell4.16eurgbpm0.90780.91170.90532009.01.30 04:010.90730.000.000.0029.55
508713582009.01.30 01:34sell4.27eurgbpm0.90720.91110.90472009.01.30 04:080.90700.000.000.0012.13
508515632009.01.30 00:28sell4.39eurgbpm0.90620.91010.90372009.01.30 05:500.90660.000.000.00-24.98
512173092009.02.02 02:39sell4.30eurgbpm0.88570.88960.88322009.02.02 03:400.88540.000.000.0018.53
512153362009.02.02 02:28sell4.41eurgbpm0.88530.88920.88282009.02.02 03:400.88500.000.000.0019.01
515146192009.02.02 20:01buy4.43eurgbpm0.89970.89580.90222009.02.02 20:300.90020.000.000.0031.59
515209172009.02.02 20:44buy4.44eurgbpm0.89940.89550.90192009.02.02 20:460.89990.000.000.0031.69
515228222009.02.02 20:58buy4.45eurgbpm0.89950.89560.90202009.02.02 21:060.90000.000.000.0031.76
515386202009.02.02 22:51sell4.46eurgbpm0.90030.90420.89782009.02.03 01:120.90420.000.000.00-247.62
515407682009.02.02 23:12sell4.36eurgbpm0.90070.90460.89822009.02.03 01:130.90460.000.000.00-242.05
515440772009.02.02 23:27sell4.23eurgbpm0.90130.90520.89882009.02.03 02:120.90520.000.000.00-234.25
515938492009.02.03 03:32sell3.94eurgbpm0.90430.90820.90182009.02.03 03:470.90380.000.000.0028.09
515740722009.02.03 02:00sell4.15eurgbpm0.90250.90640.90002009.02.03 04:050.90580.000.000.00-195.19
516028072009.02.03 03:55sell3.94eurgbpm0.90460.90850.90212009.02.03 06:510.90460.000.000.000.00
515902172009.02.03 03:02sell4.05eurgbpm0.90390.90780.90142009.02.03 07:020.90400.000.000.00-5.75
518988032009.02.03 22:58sell4.10eurgbpm0.90190.90580.89942009.02.03 23:360.90140.000.000.0029.64
519080532009.02.04 00:04sell4.12eurgbpm0.90200.90590.89952009.02.04 00:380.90150.000.000.0029.74
519336752009.02.04 02:00sell4.02eurgbpm0.90270.90660.90022009.02.04 06:190.90300.000.000.00-17.41
519402072009.02.04 02:37sell3.92eurgbpm0.90310.90700.90062009.02.04 06:190.90300.000.000.005.65
519268732009.02.04 01:20sell4.13eurgbpm0.90200.90590.89952009.02.04 06:550.90530.000.000.00-196.36
  0.00 0.00 -3.91 116.82
Closed P/L: 112.91
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 112.91 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 112.91 Equity: 10 112.91 Free Margin: 10 112.91
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 276.52 Gross Loss: 1 163.61 Total Net Profit: 112.91
Profit Factor: 1.10 Expected Payoff: 2.02  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 045.51 (9.37%) Relative Drawdown: 9.37% (1 045.51)
 
Total Trades: 56 Short Positions (won %): 41 (80.49%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 48 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 40.81 loss trade: -247.62
Average profit trade: 26.59 loss trade: -145.45
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 38 (1 050.82) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-723.92)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 050.82 (38) consecutive loss (count): -723.92 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1